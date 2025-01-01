automated answering service for small business

The Answer to Remote Work Small Business Challenges may be Easier Than You Thought Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The answer to remote work small business challenges may be easier than you thought,Author: Megan Williams,Many small business owners will know there is a difference between being able to recognize an opportunity and having the resources and expertise to capitalize on that opportunity. For some small businesses, remote working is one such opportunity. Research from Gallup shows do so for its increased flexibility, reduced commuting time, and improved well-being. Indeed, of those currently working remotely in some capacity, nine out of 10 want to stay that way. At a time of , this means a remote work small business may have an advantage over in-office competitors regarding its ability to attract and retain talent. Employers can also benefit from remote or hybrid working arrangements. One study found hybrid and remote employees are than their in-office counterparts, while said they are just as or more productive working from home than they are in the office. For all these advantages for remote work small business, it is important to recognize small businesses may not have the same remote work resources available as large enterprises, many of whom were possibly using unified communications and collaboration tools pre-pandemic. For leaders of small businesses, this translates to an opportunity—one where adding the right collections of solutions for near real-time collaboration may lead to improved efficiency and happier employees. The impact of small business work from home policies,It might be heartening to know many small businesses have gone through a similar process in recent years. One survey found , 25% of SMBs accelerated their digital transformation due to COVID-19, while 31% of owners said embracing new technology helped their business during this time. A separate survey found that 56% of SMB owners believed it was working from home. Additionally, 63% of owners improved their relationship with employees by trusting them more, and 55% believe they now have better communication with their workers. Addressing remote work small business challenges,You might be thinking this type of change is easier said than done—and you would be right. A remote work small business is 42% more likely to lose staff than an enterprise . Other challenges related to remote work resources identified by SMB employees in the same survey include:,Remote work small business tools that get you there,One way to combat these challenges starts with unified communications and collaboration tools. By employing , you can help your employees get past distractions, improve productivity and time management, and transform communication from a challenge to one of their most valuable remote work resources. By stepping into a vision of persistent collaboration, you'll help bring your team together. Team members will be able to access file-sharing history, threaded chats, what's been accomplished and what hasn't, the reasoning behind decisions, and what steps need to be taken next. Features like presence indicators can help bridge the gap between remote work and the physical office as statuses can show whether someone is offline, in a meeting, or at their computer. To make this a reality, you'll be exploring tools like instant messaging and chat apps, phone and video conferencing support, and auto-receptionists. Remote work resources and tips,How you provide remote work options may have significant input on your success. Keep these tips in mind as you're evaluating potential solutions and remote work resources:,Flexibility,Remote work is still evolving, so prioritize solutions that give you the flexibility you need as your workforce and your business environment adapt. Any you choose should be easy to deploy and plug and play, so you and your employees are up and running as efficiently as possible. Cloud computing,Cloud options may be a solid bet in providing efficiency, access, and adaptability. Cloud options are scalable so that they can easily grow with the business without requiring significant investment. They can also help you dive into and expand analytics and decision-making beyond the physical office. Mobile-forward,Your employees will be working from home and in areas outside the home. Make sure any solutions you're considering prioritize mobile platforms. for example, can provide a simple and intuitive interface through a mobile app to help your remote employees manage calls from anywhere. Bring your own device (BYOD),It is likely employees will be using their own devices for at least some of their work. will be paramount since remote work opens the door to a range of personal devices, physical environments, and new threats. Look for solutions with security profiles that are ready for the world of work from home. As you're exploring your options, know that the technology you need to provide a remote work experience that keeps up with larger players may be more accessible than you think. A Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) framework may help you past the hurdles that are slowing your remote work progress—helping you build more productive, engaged, and happier teams and scale progress as you move forward. Learn more about how to help remove the barriers of remote work and small business collaboration to help make teams more productive with UCaaS. Choosing a Small Business Internet Service Provider

How to choose a small business internet service provider,Author: Amanda Chelsey,Selecting a small business internet service is no easy task. When it comes to small business internet providers, there's no shortage of options, from large communications companies to small cable providers to discount startups. So, what's the best internet for small businesses? It depends on your specific needs, and there are several business owners need to take into account. Many seek a provider that balances reliable, fast, and simple internet that also meets the budget. After all, communication is the foundation for good business. In our digital world, fast and reliable connectivity is critical for instant access to customers and suppliers. Technology adoption driven by COVID-19 remains a significant focus for small businesses as social distancing and remote working forces stronger bandwidth and more robust digital tools and technologies to keep things running. Nearly 2 in 3 (63%) say they are using digital tools and technologies to enhance customer experiences and create new business opportunities, compared to just over half who were doing so this time last year (53%). As small businesses enhance customer experience with digital operations, business owners need to keep abreast of new products and services that internet Services Providers (ISPs) offer. The fact is, internet speeds that were acceptable in the past might not be the best internet for today, especially with the gaining availability of fiber and wireless technologies, such as . With so many ISPs in the market, what should you look for when selecting the best internet for your small business? For example, how do you decide what key features are the internet "must-haves," those that will make a difference to your organization's bottom line today—and tomorrow?,The best internet, of course, depends on your specific needs. However, every business, regardless of size, needs a fast and reliable option. Slow, unreliable internet service can frustrate customers and employees, with the potential for lost sales and productivity, which may be damaging for small businesses. A fast and reliable internet connection has several benefits, including:,So, when evaluating small business internet providers, take time to research which internet service provider is right for your needs. Choosing the right technology,For broadband internet service, there are several options to choose from today. Fiber Optic Service,uses light to send data over great distances at incredible speeds: the speed of light. Verizon's offers some of the highest speeds available on the market today, as high as 940 Mbps download and 880 Mbps upload in some areas. Upload speeds are gaining importance to support cloud applications and digital tools. Additionally, enabling multiple network users for customer and colleague engagement through applications such as video, web conferencing, and voice-over IP requires fast connectivity. Fios is available in certain areas. Fixed Wireless Access,Wireless connectivity solutions, also known as internet access, are available with LTE and speeds. Verizon LTE and 5G Business Internet deliver ultra-fast speeds, so you can adopt transformative technologies while keeping your internet and connected systems up and running. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL),DSL offers a reliable internet connection over regular telephone lines or cable to deliver fast download speeds. Because DSL uses a dedicated phone line or cable, it is distance sensitive with stable and consistent speeds, often slower than other options. Verizon business DSL service, , is available in many areas. Cable,delivers data through coaxial cables. It was developed as an upgrade from traditional over-the-air broadcasting and is available to customers with distribution lines in their area. One key disadvantage to cable technology is that customers in a geographic area share the bandwidth; they may experience slow response times during peak periods. Satellite,Satellite connections use satellites to beam the internet feed wirelessly to a customer's installed satellite dish. However, satellite services tend to be both slower and more expensive than other technologies. For customers in rural areas, satellites are often the only broadband option. They are also limited in connecting to streaming content, and the weather can disrupt service. Small business internet providers: 7 factors to consider,When it comes to small business internet providers, not all providers are the same. When evaluating small business internet service, look for a provider that offers a complete and reliable communication solution that will allow your employees to share information quickly and easily. In particular, keep the following seven factors in mind when choosing a small business internet provider:,There's no shortage of small business internet providers nowadays, and the best internet for your business depends on your organization's specific needs. However, all small business owners need reliable and fast internet service to connect to their customers and suppliers. Verizon's products, customer support, and reliability make it the best choice for many small business owners when evaluating small service providers. Read more about other resources Verizon has to help support small businesses. Customer Service for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,The holidays are almost here, and that means more customers, more sales and lots more for you and your employees to do. But with the right mobile strategy, you can keep your customer service game strong all season long. Here's how to help improve customer service using mobile, so customers can connect with your business faster and easier. Make your website holiday and mobile-ready,Just like you stock your shelves and put up decorations, you need to prepare your website for the holiday rush. Take a look at how it runs on mobile devices to give customers the best experience possible. Here's how to help improve customer service with a mobile website makeover:,Make your mobile app a gift that keeps on giving,If you already have a mobile app it may help you track user preferences to deliver personalized customer experiences, while push notifications help you engage customers when you have something exciting to share. Here are a few ideas for how to improve customer service using your mobile app:,Embrace the magic of mobile,Your employees are essential to your business success. Here is how to help improve customer service by making sure your employees are available and responsive, especially in a hybrid work world:,The ultimate stocking stuffer: Mobile device management for small business,If you provide mobile devices for your employees, then (MDM) for small businesses is a must, as it lets you manage, monitor and control these business-provided devices. This technology makes it simple to reduce risk and protect against cyberattacks by letting you control how devices are used, when apps are updated and if devices have the right security settings. You can even lock or delete a stolen or lost device in case a Grinch gets their hands on it. If you prefer to let employees use their own mobile devices for work, you need to make it easy for them to connect. A solution like can be added to a personal device so employees can be reached by customers and access all your business communication features. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Building a mobile-first business can help you maintain your customer service even during the busy holiday period and beyond. Don't forget to check out for more valuable resources on how to grow your small business. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
