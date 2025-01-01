best cyber security for small business

Questions related to "best cyber security for small business"

Press related to "best cyber security for small business"

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Case Studies related to "best cyber security for small business"

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details

Links related to "best cyber security for small business"

Cyber Security Employee Training Best Practices Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Best practices for cyber security employee training,Author: Sue Poremba,Human behavior is by far the biggest risk to your cyber security. According to , 82% of breaches were caused, at least in part, by human error. This shows the importance of cyber security employee training, and why the security awareness training market is expected to . Additional considerations to make sure you get employee security training right include:,Among the biggest mistakes an organization can make with cyber security employee training is to think that providing any type of training means they and their employees are now secure. One survey found respondents who reported in subsequent testing than those who did not. Further, 74% of respondents who answered all questions incorrectly reported feeling safe from cyber threats, whereas none of the respondents who answered all questions correctly felt the same. The focus of employee security training,While employee security training benefits from being tailored to each organization's specific situation, there are some basic best practices every company should consider including in their security awareness education sessions. These best practices apply to organizations of any size; to focus employee attention on understanding the basics of good cyber hygiene. Understanding the risks,Employee security training should be designed to raise awareness of . It's important for contractors, partners and employees to look at a data breach as something that can happen to them instead of being seen as something that happens on the news. It is important that all staff are aware of cyber threats that businesses face, and how something as simple as a click can have long-lasting consequences. Using recent examples can help employees gain a better understanding of how communication purportedly from , a or may actually be an attempt to install malware. Cyber security employee awareness training is exactly that: training employees to be more aware of why they should take security more seriously. The added benefit is that it teaches them to be more cognizant of behaviors when working with business and personal data from all of their different devices. Understanding popular methods: Phishing as a case study,is the practice of sending fraudulent emails, usually purporting to be from a friend or a well-known business, with the intent of duping recipients into giving up sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. Gaining these credentials can enable bad actors to compromise email accounts and web app servers to launch follow-on attacks. Phishing emails can be used to deploy malware, including . Anyone in the public or private sector has the potential to be a target of a ransomware attack. Phishing is one of the most used vectors for cyber attacks—present in according to the DBIR. The recent increase in phishing may be linked by the surge for businesses to have staff and thus the resulting creation of a more mobile workforce. Phishing has also expanded into other, similar forms, for example, such as via . As noted in the DBIR, Verizon observed an of just 2.9% in 2022, indicating there is some awareness of the dangers. Simulations can be an important tool in helping employees understand how phishing can work. Like any training, the more realistic and reflective of current attack methods, the for staff. Training should also cover how to report phishing attempts to your IT and internal security teams. Best practices for cyber security employee training,You can implement some best practices to ensure your cyber security employee training is done right. Learn how are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Types of Internet Connections: Which Is Best for Your Small Businesses? Business

Types of internet connections: Which is best for your small business?,Author: Poornima Apte,A reliable internet connection is the lifeblood of every small and medium-sized business (SMB). But sorting through the types of internet connections to select the right fit for your business can seem like a challenge. Fortunately, business owners can lean on a checklist of factors to decide which one is the right fit for their needs. Types of internet connections,First, it helps to know your options for the various kinds of internet connections your business can buy. SMBs should also note that upload and download speeds for different internet connections usually vary. Downloads are typically faster than uploads. There can be various benefits and challenges with certain types of internet services. The different types of internet services you can get on the market today are:,Which internet plan is right for your business?,When it comes to choosing among the types of internet connections, it might be tempting to simply pick the fastest internet for your business and be done with it. But that might be overkill in some cases. Instead, being strategic about your internet plan—reevaluating your needs at least once each year—is a smarter option. Here are the factors to consider before selecting a plan:,How much internet-based software do you use?,Do you store files on the cloud? Do your employees upload and download data-intensive files all day? Do you use video-conferencing solutions routinely?,Businesses are increasingly relying on Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for a variety of business tasks and using the internet for more than just email. More intense use will need faster speeds and high bandwidth. If you're a graphic design or video production company, or even if you routinely use video conferencing (like a doctor's office) and share high-resolution, data-heavy files, investing in high-speed connections is a wise investment. Is your business dealing with sensitive customer information?,on small businesses are becoming increasingly common, and the last thing you want is to put your customers' information at risk, especially if you work in an industry that deals with highly sensitive data, like the healthcare or finance sectors. As such, you may want to look for types of internet connections and service solutions that can also provide cyber security monitoring and business recovery and continuity options, if possible. Similarly, it is important to understand the basic security features of the internet service itself, including robust security settings on the router so your passwords are better protected. You should also make sure that the passwords are strong on your router to help protect against hacking. Doing so will allow you to protect your data while enjoying all the benefits of a high-speed internet connection. How many employees do you have?,Think about your internet connection like cars driving on a highway. The internet speed dictates the rate at which your vehicle can drive, but the bandwidth dictates how many cars can go through at high speeds. If you have just one employee with a high-speed connection, the highway is certainly wide enough for that one employee to reach those speeds. But if that same highway has to accommodate 40 employees, sooner or later, you have a traffic jam on your hands. High bandwidth essentially gives you a wider road, so more people can get on the internet highway without clogging things up. If you have just one or two employees handling email, then a speed of 5 Mbps may do. But the higher the number of employees performing data-intensive tasks, the more speed and bandwidth you may need. On this other end of the spectrum, 1 Gbps would be ideal. The types of internet connections to choose from vary, and understanding your SMB's needs can help you select the right fit for your business. SMBs should also evaluate cyber security monitoring options and package internet with other essential services to create more affordable bundles. Learn more about how can support your business and its internet service needs. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Tips to Help Create a Strong Security Culture Within Your Small Business Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Tips to help create a strong security culture within your small business,Author: A.J. O'Connell,The media attention on cyber attacks against large enterprises may create a false sense of security for smaller organizations, according to the small and mid-sized business (SMB) snapshot of the notes. Small businesses may think they're flying under the radar with threat actors because there is less to steal. After all, why worry about your security culture when attackers are likely to get more money and more data from larger organizations, right?,Unfortunately, that's not the case for a number of reasons:,Of the total incidents and breaches where it was known whether the victim organization was an SMB or a large organization, SMBs were subject to as enterprises. Fortunately, one of the best defenses for SMBs does not require large and expensive investments in personnel and technology but simply a commitment to a strong information security culture. What is information security culture?,Information security culture refers to an organization's collective approach to security: the attitudes, assumptions, beliefs, values, and knowledge that employees, leadership, and other stakeholders use in order to interact with the organization's information network systems and information security procedures. However, a strong information security culture doesn't just grow on its own. The creation of a strong information security culture requires effort, planning, and leadership, as well as a realistic idea of the cyber risks threatening SMBs. The most common threats facing small businesses,In helping to create a strong small business security culture within your own organization, it's important to consider the most common threats facing SMB today:,Tips for creating a small business security culture,Just as no two companies are the same, no two security cultures will be the same. The culture you build should mirror your workplace values, your small business security processes, and the attitudes of your employees and leadership. Regardless of size, all strong information security cultures tend to have a few things in common:,Small business security culture,It's important to nurture an ever-evolving small business security culture by taking a proactive approach. Whether that's protecting a single store or online business, you need security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn more about . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)