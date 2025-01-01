best cybersecurity for small business

Links related to "best cybersecurity for small business"

Empower Your Small Business with Cybersecurity Solutions

Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections to enhance security for your data, productivity and customers. Help keep devices protected on the go. Help securely extend your network services wherever your users need them. Take advantage of IT expertise without the expense of a big IT staff. Small businesses have to worry about data breaches as much as larger companies, but without their larger IT departments. Leverage device and data security solutions that won't require all the extra resources. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. We all use our mobile devices for work these days, which introduces a lot of potential unknowns. Explore products tailored to small businesses that help you solve big security problems. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Learn how to better train employees in security, and take advantage of solutions that help you gain security expertise without blowing your budget. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business mobile devices with single-device protection plans. The small business segment of Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) offers best practices for mitigating cybersecurity risks to your company. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help protect your business at the network's core. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Learn more

Cybersecurity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

Author: Nick Reese,For most small businesses, the holidays are the busiest time of the year. In this make-or-break season, the last thing you can afford is to have your business experience unexpected downtime due to a cybersecurity attack. Cyberattacks may seem like they only happen to large companies, but all too often, they happen to small businesses. Most attacks are financially motivated and come in several guises. But for many, it comes down to a human factor. The found that about 3 out of 4 breaches involve a human element, such as an internal error, the use of , or , which exploits well-meaning workers. Cybersecurity for small business tips,The holidays can be a peak time for cyberattacks on small businesses, such that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency issued an in 2022. All it takes is one wrong click while distracted to give a hacker access to your systems, customer data and financial accounts. But there are things you can do now to help keep your company safe for the holidays and beyond. Check out these eight cybersecurity tips for small businesses to get you started. 1. Watch for suspicious emails,Unfortunately, there will be some people who want to take advantage of those spreading holiday cheer. Hackers will often attack through email in one of two ways:,Advise your employees to look out for unfamiliar or out-of-the-ordinary emails or requests, especially ones that include a link to a strange URL or ask for payments or passwords. Make sure employees have a way to report suspicious emails so you can take action. 2. Give your passwords some extra attention,While it's the season of giving, there's no reason to give hackers easy access. Take the time to update all your critical accounts with new, unique passwords. Prioritize on creating passwords for your financial accounts, in addition to any software that is critical for daily operations, such as your point-of-sale system, social media accounts or website. 3. Implement tighter employee password policies,While most of your employees likely don't have access to your financial accounts, they probably have an email account. If a hacker gets a hold of an employee's email, they could pretend to be the employee to trick coworkers into paying fake invoices or sharing passwords. Ask employees to create a new, strong password for their email logins, and consider creating a policy that requires employees to update passwords regularly. 4. Use multi-factor authentication,When it comes to layers of cybersecurity for small businesses, the more the merrier. In addition to creating a new password, activate (MFA) for all your important business accounts. After you enter your password, the account will ask for another method of identification, such as entering a code sent to your phone. While it adds seconds to your login process, a bad actor who only has your password won't be able to get into your account. 5. Restrict unnecessary access,It makes no sense to give someone a gift they don't need or want. The same is true when it comes to access to company data and applications; by only giving employees access to what they need to do their job (a cybersecurity concept known as ), you can eliminate the risk that someone will use their credentials to access your critical accounts. 6. Don't forget your phones,You need smartphones and tablets to communicate with customers, process sales and manage your business. This makes mobile device security for small businesses a must, especially when you think about the risk to your data and accounts if someone on the naughty list finds or steals an unsecured phone. To secure your phone, make sure it's protected with a password or biometric lock such as a fingerprint or face scan. 7. Keep your applications updated,Give your PCs and mobile devices a stocking stuffer by setting them to automatically download and install the latest updates. Not only will this help you access the latest features and functionality, but it helps ensure you are always using the version with the latest patches and security features. 8. Back up data regularly,Give a gift to your future self by backing up all your data and applications as often as possible. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cybersecurity Framework recommends , including keeping one frequently backed up set of data offline to protect it against ransomware. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Protecting your business against cyberattacks is the gift that keeps on giving. For more tips, check out to gain the tools and insights you need to properly secure your small business. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Lesson 5: How to Set Up Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Take security seriously,,You may have blind spots where you least expect them. So you need a thorough cybersecurity plan to protect your business from the bad guys, wherever—and whoever—they are. As more businesses rely on e-commerce, the risk of cyberattacks is on the rise. The numbers are telling. System intrusion, miscellaneous errors and basic web application attacks make up 80% of breaches, according to our 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. And small businesses are just as likely to be targeted as larger enterprises. Click on the icons to learn more about other common threats that could impact your business. . at larger, wealthier businesses. By targeting a single supplier, they can also hurt the supplier's clients, many of whom may be small businesses. It's the of security incidents. As your workers connect across the digital landscape, they raise your risk. That's why it's important,. Social media posts can act as vectors for attacks, compromising unprotected mobile devices and remote workers in their home offices. Thirty-three percent of small businesses have implemented new systems or technology to ensure security to address the impact of the pandemic.*,Sixty-five percent of small businesses find it challenging to implement security solutions.**,Forty percent of organizations have experienced a mobile device-related security compromise.***Use secure passwords, and don't reuse them. Educate end users about the in cybersecurity. Employees need to be aware of the risks of clicking on links in emails or address spoofing. Conduct simulated phishing attacks to pinpoint the most vulnerable users and provide them with additional education. Consider setting up a dedicated email account, and invite users to forward suspicious emails before acting upon them. Make sure you know what your users are doing with their accounts. Getting that data is something your cloud provider can help you with. Keep your software, programs and applications up to date. Wipe your data from old technology. Implement multifactor authentication on any cloud accounts so that your business data is protected in case users create an easily guessed password. Develop an incident response plan, so you can quickly act should a cybersecurity breach happen. Install, register and renew a total antivirus, antispyware and firewall package on every computer. Keeping your eye on your devices, data and apps is easier when you have the right security tools, giving you the visibility you need to protect your business. Mobile device management (MDM) helps you work flexibly without compromising security. If you're finding that you have to manage a growing number of employee devices that connect to your network, MDM can help. You can manage, track and control mobile devices, all from a single, easy-to-use portal that gives you device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management services. As small businesses move to the cloud for online data storage and easy access for remote workers, they're also taking advantage of cloud-based security services like those from Verizon. Doing so can help provide automatic online backup for critical business data, while giving you access to IT resources that can help you keep your apps and security updated, among other benefits. * Small Business Recovery Survey: Wave Two Results, Morning Consult + Verizon, September 2020. ** 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. *** Verizon Mobile Security Index 2021. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Questions related to "best cybersecurity for small business"

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Press related to "best cybersecurity for small business"

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business Survey finds 55% of small businesses concerned about survival

Verizon Business released findings from its “Small Business Recovery Survey,” which reveals the impact small business owners feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses.
Learn more

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aid small business recovery

Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discount
Learn more

Case Studies related to "best cybersecurity for small business"

Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Videos related to "best cybersecurity for small business"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)