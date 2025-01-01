cable for my business

An eSATA device is an external hard drive that plugs into a DVR or computer to increase the overall storage capacity of that device. eSATA stands for External Serial Advanced Technology Attachment and refers to the connection on the end of the cable that plugs from the eSATA drive to the DVR or computer. Most external hard drives use a USB connection to increase capacity on personal computers. However, USB connected drives are not compatible with Fios DVRs. You can plug an eSATA device into your Fios TV DVR to expand capacity provided the DVR is compatible with eSATA. Which Verizon Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices?,The following Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices:,Note: Fios TV One (VMS4100/IPC4100) and VMS1100/IPC1100 are not compatible with eSATA devices. Verizon recommends the eSATA hard drives below for use with Fios DVR. Customers choosing to install other drive types will assume the risk of compatibility with Fios DVR and Verizon will not assist with compatibility or performance issues should they arise. You can determine if eSATA is enabled where you live by checking the On Screen Channel Guide, which can be found in System Information under Menu/Customer Support. If you have IMG 1.9 or higher, you can install a recommended eSATA device. There is no charge for eSATA service. The only cost would be the purchase of an eSATA device at an electronics store or online outlet. There are no minimum or maximum storage limits for Fios TV. However, Verizon recommends the following model types:,Your DVR automatically recognizes your eSATA device (make sure the DVR and eSATA are powered on). You are prompted to press on your Fios TV remote control to activate the eSATA device. Once your eSATA device has been activated, you are prompted to press to reboot your set-top box. Once connected, all recordings automatically record on your eSATA device until it is full or disconnected from the DVR. Once your eSATA device has reached recording capacity, additional programs then record to the hard drive of your DVR. When you remove your eSATA device from a connected DVR and attempt to plug it into a computer or another DVR, the drive is not recognized and will likely prompt you to reformat the drive, whereby all recorded content will be lost. You can disconnect the eSATA device from the DVR and reconnect to the same DVR without reformatting or losing data. The DVR encrypts data onto the eSATA drive and that data can only be viewed from the original DVR device. To reduce the risk of lost recordings, the follow the steps below to properly disconnect your eSATA device:,You may need to format your eSATA device if it was plugged into another DVR or computer. All existing content on your eSATA device will be lost and cannot be recovered. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Slightly larger than a credit card, a CableCARD plugs into the back of your digital cable-ready (DCR) devices (i.e. TV or DVR) to provide access to the high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) digital programs included with your FIos TV subscription without the need for a Set-Top Box. Private Viewing customers can order Pay-Per-View events by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). However, without a set-top box, you won't have access to On-Demand programming, the Fios TV interactive media guide or other advanced Fios TV features. To activate your CableCARD:,Once you activate a CableCARD to work with a device, it becomes paired to that device. If you want to use your CableCARD with a different device, you will need to pair it with that device by following the activation steps. For more details, read our . Verizon occasionally launches a maintenance release or network upgrade to enhance and maintain the Fios TV network. Sometimes these upgrades can impact your access to certain channels via a CableCARD connected device. If you use an MPEG4 compatible TiVo® DVR or other device to access Fios TV, you should not be impacted by upgrades. If you experience channel access issues with a CableCARD connected device, you should first ensure that your device is MPEG4 compatible before contacting Verizon. Please check with your device manufacturer to confirm compatibility with MPEG4 digital video delivery. If you have questions, you can contact us at () to discuss your equipment options. When this happens, it means that the content you are trying to copy is protected to prevent or limit copying. FCC regulations for copy protection of digital content allow programmers to determine which content can be copied by end consumers, and how many times. There are several levels of protection that may have been added to the content:,You can only copy those programs that do not have copy protection applied, or are identified as or . If your CableCARD doesn't work, contact Verizon and we can attempt to assist you in fixing the problem or determine if your CableCARD needs to be replaced. You can watch the following digital programs with your CableCARD:,Without a Set-top Box, you do not have access to On Demand programming, the Fios TV Interactive Media Guide, or other Fios TV advanced features of the service. You can add a new Set-Top Box to your existing service by calling (),Note: For other features and functions refer to the device manufacturer. If the CableCARD activation screen does not display when your television is on try the following top solutions:,Note: Make sure to write down the CableCARD ID# located on the back of the card so that you will have it available when you contact Verizon. You may have to provide this number for troubleshooting purposes. Yes. You can install your CableCARD with the new device by following the activation steps above. No, the CableCARD is not plug and play. It is paired and activated with the original device (TV or DVR). If you are moving outside of the Verizon service area and need to return your CableCARD you will need to contact us at ().
Please visit our Fios TV services support page if you are looking for support related to the , or other Fios TV features. All the safety and operating instructions should be read before the appliance is operated. The safety and operating instructions should be retained for future reference. All warnings on the appliance and in the operating instructions should be adhered to. All operating and use instructions should be followed. Unplug this product from the wall outlet before cleaning. Do not use liquid cleaners or aerosol cleaners. Use a damp cloth for cleaning. Do not use attachments not recommended as they may cause hazards. Do not use this equipment near water; for example, near a bath tub, wash bowl, kitchen sink, or laundry tub, in a wet basement, or near a swimming pool, and the like. Do not place this product on an unstable cart, stand, tripod, bracket, or table. The product may fall causing serious injury and serious damage to the appliance. Use only with a cart, stand, tripod, bracket, or table recommended by the manufacturer, or sold with the equipment. Any mounting of the appliance should follow the manufacturer's instructions, and should use a mounting accessory recommended by the manufacturer. Slots and openings in the cabinet are provided for ventilation and to ensure reliable operation of the equipment and to protect it from overheating. The openings should never be blocked by placing the product on a bed, sofa, rug, or similar surface. Equipment should never be placed near or over a radiator or heat register, or in a built-in installation such as a bookcase or rack unless proper ventilation is provided. This product should be operated only from the type of power sources indicated on the marking label. If you are not sure of the type of power supplied to your home, consult your local power company. For equipment intended to operate from battery power, or other sources, refer to the operating instructions. This equipment may be equipped with a polarized alternating-current line plug (a plug having one blade wider than the other). This plug will fit into the power outlet only one way. This is a safety feature. If you are unable to insert the plug fully into the outlet, try reversing the plug. If the plug should still fail to fit, contact your electrician to replace your obsolete outlet. Do not defeat the safety purpose of the polarized plug. This equipment may be equipped with a 3-wire grounding-type plug, a plug having a third (grounding) pin. This pin will only fit into a grounding-type power outlet. This is a safety feature. If you are unable to insert the plug into the outlet, contact your electrician to replace your obsolete outlet. Do not defeat the safety purpose of the grounding-type plug. Power supply cords should be routed so that they are not likely to be walked on or pinched by items placed upon or against them, paying particular attention to cords at plugs, convenience receptacles, and the point where they exit from the appliance. If an outside antenna or cable system is connected to the equipment, be sure the antenna or cable system is grounded as to provide some protection against voltage surges and built-up static charges. For added protection for this equipment during a lightning storm, or when it is left unattended and unused for long periods of time, unplug it from the wall outlet and disconnect the antenna or cable system. This will prevent damage to the video product due to lightning and power line surges. An outside antenna system should not be located in the vicinity of overhead power lines or where it can fall into such power lines or circuits. When installing an outside antenna system, extreme care should be taken to keep from touching such power lines or circuits, as contact with them may be fatal. Do not overload wall outlets and extension cords as this can result in a risk of fire or electrical shock. Never push objects of any kind into this equipment through openings as they may touch dangerous voltage points or short-out parts that could result in a fire or electrical shock. Never spill liquid of any kind on the product. Do not attempt to service this equipment yourself as opening or removing covers may expose you to dangerous voltage or other hazards, refer all servicing to qualified service personnel. Unplug this equipment from the wall outlet and refer servicing to qualified service personnel under the following conditions:,When replacement parts are required, be sure the service technician has used replacement parts specified by the manufacturer or have the same characteristics as the original part. Unauthorized substitutions may result in fire, electric shock, or other hazards. Upon completion of any service or repairs to this video product, ask the service technician to perform safety checks to determine that the product is in proper operational condition. The product should be situated away from heat sources such as radiators, heat registers, stoves, or other products (including amplifiers) that produce heat. Notwithstanding any information provided by Motorola in this manual regarding the use of batteries, the end user assumes all responsibility and liability to use and dispose of batteries in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. Motorola will not be liable to anyone for the end user's failure to use and/or dispose of batteries in the proper manner and in accordance with such laws, rules and regulations, or for any defect contained in batteries that may cause injury damage to persons or property. For additional equipment support for your Motorola DCT-700, please,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
