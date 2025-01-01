fibre to the business

Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business? For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Regardless of your final choice between fiber vs. cable internet, Verizon Fios can provide a with bandwidth that will keep pace with your business growth. How fiber supports Augmented Reality (AR) in business

How fiber supports Augmented Reality (AR) in business,More than a buzzword, here's how to make AR matter. Augmented reality (AR) might seem far removed from your daily work routine but the technology (which superimposes computer-generated images onto real-world imagery) is increasingly relevant to businesses of all sizes. If you're currently uploading photos to your website to showcase inventory or live-streaming Q&As with customers to market your business, you're already dabbling in AR. Social media is a good example of AR's basic functionality. When you use face filters on Snapchat® or Instagram®, facial recognition software creates a target image of your face and projects digital information onto it, creating a photo of you with cute puppy dog ears or a crown of butterflies. Many e-commerce retailers are taking a similar approach to improve customer experiences, using cameras and filters to let people try on virtual outfits and accessories before they buy. AR can help customers make decisions without having to rely on paper mockups, product samples or their own imagination. See a sofa you like online? Order a fabric swatch to see how it feels. Use an app to arrange it virtually in your living room. AR has practical implications for industries beyond retail. Consider a pop-and-son plumbing company. They've been around for decades and know they need to change with the times. The son recommends they use an AR headset to make the most of their limited resources. With AR, they can measure, video chat with homeowners and diagnose problems without scheduling multiple in-person appointments. To pull this off, they need the ability to quickly upload video in real time—that's where symmetrical speeds come in. Uploading is the somewhat lesser known flipside to downloading. When combined, upload and download speeds are called "symmetrical speeds." Picture an escalator at the airport or shopping mall. The down escalator is moving at a rapid pace while the up escalator is so slow, you might as well take the stairs. This stark contrast of up vs down is just as frustrating when applied to internet speeds. Up should be just as fast as down. If your current internet provider only offers nonsymmetrical speeds, you'll notice—especially when you're uploading large images and files to the cloud. Fast upload speeds make it possible to enhance customer experiences, evolve with the times and even protect critical investments. Many businesses use video surveillance to keep their stores safe from intruders and shoplifters. Video footage has to be uploaded in real time so owners can get immediate notifications about suspicious activity. That's where bandwidth consumption and upstream speeds make a real difference. Fiber internet uses fiber-optic wiring—tiny strands of plastic or glass—to transmit signals using light, which is a faster way to send data. It's also more reliable. Unlike traditional cable internet, the glass or plastic used in fiber doesn't conduct electricity, so it's not susceptible to electromagnetic interference. That means nearby power lines or high-voltage electrical equipment won't hamper the signal. One downside to fiber internet: It's not currently available everywhere. If you can't access fiber in your area, you can still take steps to ensure your internet connection is fast, secure and reliable enough to incorporate AR into your business strategy. One Fiber Program: Business Level Services, Ethernet, PIP, Internet and FWA for Commercial Buildings

Property owners and building managers, learn how Verizon can set your buildings apart with connectivity that empowers tenants with fast, reliable and scalable connections for years to come. What if you could offer business tenants powerful solutions to challenges that are 5 or 10 years away? That's exactly what you deliver by bringing Verizon to your building — bandwidth options that far exceed today's needs with the flexibility to handle the demands of tomorrow's next big thing. Verizon One Fiber helps you attract and keep tenants by offering connectivity that delivers the speeds, performance and reliability they demand. Tenants can get fast, secure connectivity on America's most-awarded network, along with the performance to handle today's technologies. Plus, no upfront investments are needed to cover installation and delivery expenses for existing properties located in areas where Verizon One Fiber and 5G wireless services are available. Verizon will work with you to develop a plan, including understanding what services are available in your property. For fiber-optic services, Verizon may send out a technician to check installation readiness and explain work plans and timelines, if construction is needed. The next step to prepare for is bringing the fiber-optic line to your building, either underground or overhead. Verizon technicians will also install any equipment required for Verizon connectivity for your building. That's all there is to it. Your site is now enabled for tenants to order Verizon services. Before installation begins, Verizon will collaborate with your tenant to discuss what services meet their needs. Once an order is placed, our technicians will install the equipment required for the tenant's Verizon services. One Fiber helps building owners and landlords set themselves apart by offering innovative fiber-optic and 5G wireless services built to handle resource-hungry applications. See how else Verizon can benefit you and your tenants.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Verizon Business to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
