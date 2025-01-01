free phone numbers for business

VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. Landline Phone Features: Call Forwarding, Blocking and More Business

,: All calling features are subject to availability and compatibility restrictions. Anonymous Call Block rejects most phone calls from callers who have blocked the display of their telephone numbers from a Caller ID device. Anonymous Call Block will not block calls made to you from outside your local calling area or through operator assistance. When Anonymous Call Block is activated and there is a call to your number from a caller who has blocked the display of their number, your telephone will not ring and nothing will appear on your Caller ID display unit. The caller will hear an announcement telling them that you are not accepting blocked calls. They will be instructed to hang up, unblock their number and dial again if they want to reach you. You can use Call Block to automatically block incoming calls using a screening list that you create. Call Block will reject calls from phone numbers that match those on your Call Block list. Your Call Block list is limited to either 6 or 12 numbers, depending on your region. When a blocked caller reaches your telephone number, they will hear a recording saying you are not presently accepting calls. You can temporarily deactivate Call Block or change your Call Block list at any time. Calls made to you from outside your local calling area, through operator assistance, or from cell phones and some business phones cannot be blocked. Before you use Call Block, you must first set up the list of numbers you want to block and then activate Call Block. You can change your Call Block list at any time. To set up and activate Call Block:,The phone numbers you enter on your Call Block list will be repeated to you. By following the voice-recorded instructions, you can add the number of the last person who called you, add a new number or change an existing number on your list. The voice-recorded instructions will also tell you how to add to your list if your list is full. To temporarily deactivate Call Block:,You can turn off Call Block at any time. When Call Block is off, the phone numbers on your Call Block list will be able to telephone you. This service is subject to availability for new customers based on location. If you currently subscribe to this service, you will continue to receive the service. Call Intercept answers incoming calls that do not provide a valid phone number. Callers must then identify themselves before Call Intercept rings your phone and plays the recorded name of the caller. You must have Caller ID to use Call Intercept. The first time you use Call Intercept:,Call Intercept is no longer available to new customers. Customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Call Intercept is not available for business or rotary-dial service. Call Intercept is not available in California, Florida or Texas. Call Trace automatically initiates a trace of the last call you received. You can use this feature to trace unlawful or threatening calls that alarm, frighten or harass you. Your phone is already equipped for Call Trace. To activate it, simply press . There is no charge for the connection, but charges and fees for using Call Trace may vary. The records of all traced calls will be released to a law enforcement agency only. The action taken by law enforcement may vary by area. Please contact the Verizon Security Department at,Do Not Disturb prevents some or all of your incoming calls from ringing on your phone. You can activate Do Not Disturb for a set period of time within a 24-hour period or you can leave it on indefinitely. Incoming calls can be moved to a voice mailbox (if available) or receive an announcement stating that you are not available. Calls received from outside your local calling area or through operator assistance cannot be screened and will ring through. Do Not Disturb does not affect your outgoing calls. Charges may vary. Do Not Disturb is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder,On a per-call basis, Selective Call Blocking prevents your name and phone number from appearing on another person's display unit when you make a call. When Selective Call Blocking is on, your call is identified as or on a display unit. When you hang up, Selective Call Blocking is automatically turned off. When you make your next call, your name and phone number will display again on a display unit until you turn Selective Call Blocking on again. Calls to 911, toll-free (800 or 877) and 900 services cannot be blocked. Calls to some wireless customers may not be blocked. Calls made to numbers equipped with Anonymous Call Block will not be completed when Selective Call Blocking is on. *69 helps you identify your last incoming call. For example, iIf you missed your last call and want to know who it was, you can dial *69. You will hear the telephone number associated with your last incoming call. In some areas it will also let you know the date and time the call was received. You may also be able to use *69 to return the call automatically with the touch of a button. *69 can only announce the telephone number associated with the last incoming call if it is available from the network and the calling party has not blocked the calling information. The announced telephone number does not always identify the calling party and, in some cases, cannot be used to return the call automatically or by manual dial-back. *69 cannot announce or return calls marked private by the caller. Additionally, *69 cannot return all calls. For example, calls placed from cell phones or lines equipped with ISDN or PBX service cannot be returned. In some cases, however, you can return the call manually using the announced number. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Caller ID shows the name and number of incoming calls. The caller information appears between the first and second rings on a customer-provided display device or display telephone to give you the opportunity to screen your calls before you answer. Caller ID will also store names, numbers, dates and times of incoming calls (storage capacity varies with your display device model). The name or number of the caller may not be displayed for every incoming call. In some cases, you will see a message on your Caller ID display unit instead of the name and number of the caller. The exact wording of the message may vary depending on the display unit you use. Out of Area or Unavailable messages may appear for calls made outside specially equipped areas, calls made through an operator and for certain telephone numbers for which Verizon does not purchase Caller ID information. Private or Anonymous messages may appear for calls made by people who have blocked the display of their telephone information. Caller ID works automatically. You do not have to activate or deactivate this calling feature. If your display unit shows the wrong name, please contact Verizon to have one of our agents correct the name that appears on the Caller ID display units of those you call. If you have Call Waiting, the phone numbers of the waiting calls are not displayed because the Caller ID unit must detect one ring before it can display a number. If you have Per-Line Blocking, your name and number will be prevented from showing on the Caller ID unit. You can deactivate Per-Line Blocking by pressing before you make your call. After you complete your call, your line will revert to its previous privacy status. Call Waiting ID works in conjunction with Caller ID and alerts you to an incoming call while you are talking on your telephone. Call Waiting ID may also show you the name or the number of the person calling you. You can then choose to continue your call or answer the new call. Call Waiting ID requires Caller ID and Call Waiting, as well as a special display device (purchased separately) that supports Caller ID and Call Waiting. Priority Call automatically sounds a special ring—short-long-short—when you receive a call from any of the selected phone numbers you have entered on your Priority Call screening list. You can store up to 6 or 12 different numbers on your screening call list, depending on availability in your calling region. Calls not on your screening list or from outside your regional calling area or through operator assistance will ring normally at your phone. You can change the numbers on your screening list or turn Priority Call off at any time. This service is no longer available to new customers. If you currently subscribe to this service, you will continue to receive the service, but you will not be permitted to resubscribe to it if you remove it or transfer it to another customer at your current location or to a new location. You can activate Call Forwarding whenever you want your calls to be sent to a local, long-distance or mobile phone. Once activated, all your calls will be sent to the forwarding number you request. Each time a call is forwarded, you will hear one short reminder tone on your home phone, but you will not be able to answer the call from your home number. You can make outgoing calls while Call Forwarding is activated. To activate Call Forwarding:,To deactivate Call Forwarding:If your line is busy or if you do not answer an incoming call within a preset number of rings, Call Forwarding—Busy Line/Don't Answer will send your calls to a forwarding number. Available products vary by area. If you are in an area where the Variable option is available, you can change the forwarding number at any time. If you have the Fixed option, the forwarding number will be fixed by your local business office. To change the number, you must submit a service order request to Verizon. If you forward your calls to a long-distance number, long-distance charges will apply. Ultra Forward/Call Ability service lets you forward your calls or change your forwarding number from virtually any touch-tone phone. To ensure an incoming call doesn't interrupt your activation or deactivation of the Ultra Forward/Call Ability service, temporarily deactivate the following feature first:,You must initialize your service from your subscribing telephone before you activate Ultra Forward/Call Ability by doing the following,If you forget your PIN, call from your subscribing telephone to reestablish your PIN. To activate this feature from your subscribing telephone:,To deactivate this feature from your subscribing telephone:,This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC, VA, DE, NJ, PA, MA and NY who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. The first time you dial into voice messaging, you will be asked to set up your mailbox. You will need the following information:To set up voice messaging from your business telephone line:,Voice Mail answers when you can't answer the phone or are on another call. You can retrieve your voice messages at any time, from any touch-tone phone, whether at your home or a remote location, without the need of additional equipment. With Voice Mail:,For more information, read our or our more detailed . For most areas, the Fios Digital Voice Mail access number is 1-888-234-6786. For Fios Digital Voice Customers in CA, FL and TX, your access number is,OnePoint Voice Mail enables you to retrieve all of your voice mail messages from a single voice mailbox, whether they are from your home, an additional line, a vacation home or your Verizon Wireless phone. Additionally, OnePoint Voice Mail lets you:,Toll rates apply for calls made to your Voice Mail system from outside your local calling area. Measured local-service, local-usage or message-unit charges apply for calls forwarded to your voice mailbox and calls to check your messages. Call Forwarding—No Answer/Busy Transfer is required on all numbers that forward to OnePoint Voice Mail. All calling features are subject to availability and compatibility restrictions. : For most areas, the Fios Digital Voice Mail access number is . For Fios Digital Voice Customers in CA, FL and TX, your access number is,Select Call Forwarding lets you program your phone to forward incoming calls from a preselected list of numbers to a different number of your choice. The number you choose can be a cellular phone, a pager or another phone number. Normal local or toll charges may apply to forwarded calls. Your Select Call Forwarding list is limited to either 6 or 12 numbers, depending on your region. Only calls from your list of numbers will be forwarded. All other calls will ring at your regular number. You can change, add or delete the numbers on your list at any time. Also, you can turn your Select Call Forwarding service temporarily off without changing your list. If the number you are calling is busy, Busy Redial will redial the last local telephone number you called for up to 30 minutes. If the number is not available after 30 minutes, the redial will stop. You can cancel the redial with a code if you do not want to wait for the number to become available. Depending on your calling area, Busy Redial is activated when you dial a code or, with Enhanced Busy Redial, after you respond to a vocal prompt asking if you want to use Busy Redial to reach the busy number. You can use Busy Redial to call back more than one busy number at a time. Also, you can make other calls while Busy Redial is active. When your line and the one you are trying to reach are both available, your phone will signal you with a special ring. Normal local or toll charges apply to calls connected using Busy Redial. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA and CT who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Speed Dialing places a call to either 8 or 30 local or long-distance numbers (depending on your service) by dialing just one or two digits. You assign a one-digit code for two to nine of your most frequently dialed numbers and a two-digit code for 10 to 30 of your most frequently dialed numbers. You can store phone numbers that are up to 28 digits long, enabling you to include a long-distance carrier access code and the call recipient's area code and phone number. Once programmed, the codes will work from any phone in your home. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in MA, RI, CT, DC, DE, NJ, NY, PA and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Distinctive Ring lets you assign one or, in some areas, two additional telephone numbers to your single telephone line. Each number will have its own special ring so you can determine who the call is for before you answer it. A free listing in your local Verizon Directory is available for each Distinctive Ring number at no additional cost. Distinctive Ring is always on. You do not have to activate or deactivate it. This product is no longer available to new customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA. Customers who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Whether you made or received the initial call, you can use three-way calling to add a third person to your call at any time. After the third party answers, only you and that person are connected. The first party is on hold and cannot hear your conversation until you complete the procedure. If the third party's line is busy or there is no answer, you can return to the first party by pressing the recall feature twice. To leave a three-way call, any of the parties you added can leave the conversation by hanging up. You will still be connected to the other person. A person who hangs up can return to the conversation by picking up their receiver again. You can disconnect the third person at any time by pressing the recall feature (flash key, hookswitch or hang-up button). If you hang up, it will end the three-way call and all other parties will be disconnected automatically. To avoid placing a three-way call accidentally, hang up your phone for at least three seconds between every call, whether it is a three-way call or not, to reset your phone line. If you have a fax machine or modem that allows simultaneous dialing, make sure you reprogram it to allow at least three seconds between transmissions. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. 