network security for business

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. Pricing is on a month-to-month basis and the Service(s) may be canceled at any time. 