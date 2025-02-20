top internet business

Fios TV One Set-Top Box | Support Business

For activation details, watch , or review our , or our . You can also access instructions in Spanish . * If you have problems connecting your Fios TV One Mini to your Wi-Fi, use our . Our 4K Ultra HD content is always growing. To see what Fios titles are available, look at the audio and video descriptions of programs on the page. Programs available in 4K will be listed as 4K HDR10 or 4K. When you find a program that you want to watch, to get it in 4K you need to purchase it through your Set-Top Box:,Select the button*,When presented with the option to buy or rent the title in your desired resolution, choose either or **,After you complete your transaction, you'll be able to watch your title in the best possible format. If your setup doesn't support 4K, it will play back in HD. *You can currently only purchase and view 4K content through your Fios TV One and Fios TV One Mini. If you want to view those purchases on your Fios TV Mobile app, you can, but it won't be in 4K. Get the . **If your existing setup does not support 4K UHD, a message will display that indicates that your entire setup needs to be 4K capable. To view 4K content:,The Fios TV One Mini is a set-top box for private TV viewing customers. You access Fios TV titles the same way that you do other purchases:,Fios TV One offers DVR services for private TV viewing customers only. *TV must be connected to a Fios TV Set-Top Box,If you are a Fios TV One or private-viewing customer with a legacy set-top box, when using DVR services you'll be able to:,To record a show you're currently watching, press on your remote control. Your DVR lets you set up the recording of a TV series' episodes. This saves you from having to set up individual recordings for a TV program that you want to regularly record. There are two ways to set up a TV series recording:,From the in the guide. From the in the guideThe following are common reasons why a series recording didn't record an episode of a program:,*Ideally, you should try to ensure that you have at least 10% free space on your DVR's hard drive when you record new programs. If you record a program in HD, more hard drive space is required to store that program than the same program recorded in standard definition. The steps for recording shows in high definition are basically the same as recording shows in standard definition. HDTV, however, uses a larger amount of your DVR's memory, resulting in fewer hours of recording space. To watch a program you have already recorded:,Enhanced and Premium Fios TV DVR subscribers can watch programs using the Fios TV Mobile app. Note: You can keep your recorded shows on your Fios DVR for as long as you want, but if you're done with a show, select it from the menu and scroll to . You can access your recorded shows anywhere you have internet access, if you have the Fios DVR Enhanced or Premium service, Fios Internet service with a Fios router and the Fios TV Mobile App installed on a compatible device. To stream a show to your device, open the Fios TV Mobile App and select or . If the television turns off in the middle of a recorded show, your DVR bookmarks where you stopped watching the show. When you view the recording again, the program resumes where you left off. If your DVR runs out of recording space, by default, it will typically delete the oldest shows to make room for new recordings based on your settings. To prevent your DVR from deleting specific saved shows:,When the DVR deletes recordings to make space for new recordings, it does so based on the following priority:,Within each priority, content will be deleted from oldest to newest, based on recording date. While watching Live TV, you can pause and rewind your DVR at any time by pressing the button on your Fios TV remote control. From your remote control, select and then select . Alternatively, your remote may have a button that provides quick access to help. You can use the LEDs on the front of the Fios TV One and Fios One Mini to understand their status and to help you troubleshoot issues. NOTE: While recording a show, the right LED will be a solid red color, generally independent of the left LED color. The TV input control (HDMI-CEC) feature can help you avoid blank screens, as well as, or messages on your TV. It does this by automatically changing the input source to your Fios® TV Set-Top Box when you press the button on your Fios remote or Set-Top Box. For TV input control to work properly:,When TV input control is activated on both your TV and your Set-Top Box, they will work together to display video from the same device and prevent encounters of blank screens and or messages on your TV. You can check if the feature has already been activated on your Fios Set-Top Box by pressing the button on your Fios remote and navigating to . If a check mark appears next to , the feature is activated on that Set-Top Box and you will have the option of activating it on all of your Set-Top Boxes at that time. Next, take the following steps to activate the feature on each of your TVs:,Once enabled on both your Set-Top Box and TV, your Fios TV One remote will turn on the TV at the same time as the Set-Top Box and ensure the video is displayed from your Set-Top Box. For more information on the Fios TV One remote, visit our . 