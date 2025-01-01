what is gps fleet and asset tracking for trucking

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors. Ready to take the next step? Get a live demo with an expert to learn about our fleet management solutions. Travis Pettijohn, Owner, GCI Slingers and Gravel Conveyors Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers. We offer a range of and have several devices certified with the FMCSA. No. The great thing with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is that all you need is a computer that can connect to the internet running a modern browser. You can even use just your Android or Apple device to access key information about your fleet vehicles and today's jobs. There are lots of GPS tracking providers who only sell one thing. It means if you need something else for your fleet – ELD, route planning, dispatch, work order management – then you need to go through the whole selection process again and deal with another supplier. And then if you want these different solutions to talk to each other, that's a whole other conversation. Verizon Connect is one of the few providers that can provide you with a full end-to-end platform solution that covers your mobile resource management needs now, and into the future. Call sales,Chat with us Already have an account?
GPS Equipment Tracking | IOT Solutions Business

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. See all your valuable assets alongside your vehicles using a GPS tracker for heavy equipment. With better visibility and in-depth reporting, you can find cost-effective ways to manage your equipment and reduce downtime. Manage your trucks, excavators and bulldozers from a live map and locate them easily across job sites. Our heavy equipment GPS software provides near real-time status updates to show equipment location data and a breadcrumb history of where they've been. Help improve equipment ROI by managing engine hours with equipment GPS tracking. Get in-depth reporting of PTO usage, idle times and fuel consumption to highlight equipment usage trends. Use this data for better job bidding. Create service reminders and maintenance schedules for oil changes, tire rotations and brake checks to help improve uptime and keep jobs on schedule. Choose who receives alerts to handle maintenance efficiently. Enterprise telematics solutions built in to heavy equipment from John Deere, Manitowoc, Komatsu and more are easy to activate. Manage your fleet, including AEMP-compatible machines, on one screen with one login. Act quickly with near real-time alerts and telematics data available right from your smartphone. It's easy to monitor your stationary equipment, like generators, lifts, pumps and dumpsters, with a battery-powered asset tracker. Help reduce theft and unauthorized use by receiving geofence alerts when your high-value assets are moved. "With Verizon Connect, I was able to implement the metrics that I wanted to be able to control my job cost and profit. " Travis Pettijohn - Owner. Similar to vehicle tracking, an asset tracking system is designed to help you streamline managing and monitoring your powered and non-powered equipment with asset data. You can easily locate your physical assets, like trailers, heavy equipment and more, on a live map alongside your vehicles. Just install a small on your powered or non-powered assets to quickly locate them and get better visibility into your valuable equipment. With asset information, you can track engine hours and status, off-road mileage for , power takeoff (PTO), idle time, fuel consumption and maintenance. Asset management software can help you improve utilization, reduce fuel consumption and decrease downtime. If a valuable asset is lost or stolen, you can easily see where it's located to help recover it. Plus, knowing asset information, like availability, can help reduce costs for unnecessary equipment rentals and improve job bidding. The best asset management solutions tracks both powered and non-powered assets, provides an easy-to-use, intuitive platform with and integrates asset data with your existing technology, like vehicle tracking, billing and maintenance systems. They provide additional features and functionality, such as a long battery life, a configurable ping rate that you can change yourself and reporting for location, and movement plotting. Lastly, look for a provider who is reliable, accommodating, trusted in the industry and will support an asset's entire lifecycle. Our asset management software can help you manage your valuable and that have a power source. Here are some examples:,Our asset tracking software can help you manage a wide range of fixed assets and that do not have access to a power source. Here are some examples: Discover everything Verizon Connect has to offer your fleet. It's free, and it takes less than 15 minutes. Our expert sales staff are just a call away.
Critical Asset Tracking Solution

Near real-time visibility into asset data can help drive business improvements and reduce loss. Knowing asset status can make a huge difference in business success. Whether it's product movement visibility, tracking worksite tools, location awareness of fleet vehicles or insights into your perishables' condition, Critical Asset Tracking can help. Any size organization, from small to enterprise, needing to track and monitor valuable assets Industries with a proven asset tracking need, such as construction, transportation and manufacturing Leaders in supply chain and logistics looking for more efficiency and reduced waste See the latest details on leading asset tracking solutions from Verizon Connect. Critical Asset Tracking combines an advanced, multisensor tracking device, LTE connectivity and a management platform for collecting data on in-transit assets and monitoring them through a web portal. It lets you know what's happening with your assets through status alerts and location information to help you improve business efficiency and performance, and help protect you from theft, loss or damage. Critical Asset Tracking helps keep you connected and informed so you have the needed insights to better manage your assets. Always know where your assets are within the supply chain. Track the conditions of your assets' environment, including temperature, humidity, tilt, vibration and shock. Get near real-time notifications when conditions pass a certain threshold. Gather data needed to help address regulation compliance, such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements. Critical Asset Tracking is designed specifically to help you manage any assets in transit, regardless of your industry. Learn how it gives you a single pane of glass to proactively monitor your assets. GPS asset tracking can do more for your business than you might think, especially with solutions and help from the experts at Verizon Connect. While asset tracking can definitely help construction companies keep an eye on their vehicles, using it to keep tabs on your equipment provides several other benefits you might not know about. You can deploy now on our massive, reliable Internet of Things (IoT) CAT-M1 network, and we'll also help get you ready for 5G. Trusted by large and small organizations and fleets from Fortune 500 enterprises to family businesses. With Verizon Connect, we're one of the largest and most respected telematics and asset tracking providers in the world. Collect and analyze data to better manage IoT-connected assets. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
