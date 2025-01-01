wifi access point for business

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Verizon Business boosts connected venue roster with 5G Edge Accelerated Access

With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, Verizon Business’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Sign up for device protection to avoid lengthy downtime and stay connected. Enable your workers to get the job done almost anywhere it takes them. How Fixed Wireless Access Can Provide Secure Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. Every website request is checked for threats and zero-touch deployment delivers protection via the network with nothing to install. Customers can review reports on threats blocked via a special portal. And with Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred, customers also which websites users can visit, using a customizable dashboard in the portal. Help protect your business by applying sensible internet security practices, such as data encryption, authentication, access control and proper employee training to avoid hacking attempts such as phishing or malware. The benefits of fixed wireless access and new 5G technologies provide companies with more options to meet their business and security needs than traditional wired choices. Learn more about how Verizon fixed wireless access can provide your company with the right . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. 5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. 