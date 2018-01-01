Superfast internet.

Fios Gigabit Connection gives you up to 940/880 Mbps of speed, strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream with virtually no buffering, game with practically no lag, download and upload in seconds, and browse faster.
Get internet that’s 20 times faster than most people have and is strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream, share and do more of everything you love at incredible speeds. That’s the power of Fios 100% fiber-optic network.
With the Fios™ Mobile app you can stream Fios TV, recorded shows and thousands of Fios On Demand movies virtually anywhere you go. You can even manage your DVR remotely and turn your device into a remote control.
Plus, Verizon Fios and Wireless customers get data-free streaming on the Fios Mobile app. Details
Req. compatible device and Fios TV. Content restrictions may apply. Out-of-Home Use: Fios Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service required to stream DVR recordings. Four DVR same-recording stream at a time. Verizon Wireless Data-Free Streaming: Req. postpay 4G LTE service. Non-streaming activity (e.g., app downloads, starting/restarting the app, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE) will incur data charges (approx. 1-5 MB per instance). For Verizon Unlimited customers, app data usage will be counted, not billed.
“Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet and TV Service Satisfaction in the East.”
– J.D. Power
Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power U.S. Residential Internet and Television Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. 2017 studies are based on 21,701 (ISP) and 37,370 (TV) total responses, measuring the opinions of customers with their internet and television service provider, surveyed November 2016-July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com
Get exactly what you want by putting together your own combination of services.