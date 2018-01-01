Superfast internet.

The best deserves the best. Have Verizon Wireless Unlimited?

Get an exclusive $20/mo. discount.

Sign up for this Fios offer & get $10 off both your Verizon Wireless and Fios services - for every month you have both services.

The best deserves the best.

Have Verizon Wireless Unlimited?

Get an exclusive $20/mo. discount.

Sign up for this Fios offer & get $10 off both your Verizon Wireless and Fios services - for every month you have both services.