‘Tis the season for new devices.

Price includes $10/mo. savings for 2 years and the standard setup charge is waived ($99.99) value when you order online.
Want more speed? Try Fios Gigabit Connection, with speeds up to 940/880 Mbps, and get HBO NOW® included for 6 months – on us.
Fios Gigabit Connection gives you up to 940/880 Mbps of speed, strong enough to power 100 devices at once so you can stream with virtually no buffering, game with practically no lag, download and upload in seconds, and browse faster.
Get internet that’s 20 times faster than most people have and is strong enough to power 100 devices at once so you can stream, share and do more of everything you love at incredible speeds. That’s the power of Fios 100% fiber-optic network.
“Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet Service Satisfaction in the East, Five Years in a Row.”
Details
Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power 2013-2017 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. 2017 study based on 21,701 total responses, from 6 companies measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2016- July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com
Let us do everything. We’ll even connect your Wi-Fi. Or DIY with our simple self-install kit complete with equipment, cables and easy to follow instructions to get you up and running in no time.
Our crew is always a click or phone call away, or available for house calls with appointments that fit your schedule.
You have 30 days to see if we’re right for you. No early termination fee if you cancel within the first 30 days. No hard feelings.
Get points just for doing what you do with Verizon. Use them to rent Videos On Demand, for popular retail cards and more. It’s our way of saying we appreciate you.
*To be eligible for My Rewards+, you must have High Speed Internet , Fios Internet , or Fios TV and a My Verizon account. My Rewards+ points are not redeemable for all On Demand titles. Restrictions apply. You will earn points for the purchase/rental once the transaction is complete.
Get exactly what you want by putting together your own combination of services.