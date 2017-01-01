‘Tis the season for new devices.

Triple Play with Fios Gigabit Connection, TV and Phone with 2-year agreement.

Early termination fee offer is for new Fios Internet res. customers is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of early termination fee (ETF) for TV, Internet and phone from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days of installation and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If you cancel your Verizon service w/in 90 days of installation, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill.



Availability varies. Gigabit network connection to your home. Actual speeds vary due to device limits, network and other factors. Avg. speeds betw. 750-940 Mbps download / 750-880 upload. Limited-time online offer for new TV & Internet res. custs. Promo rates via bill credits and increase after promo periods. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only. SHOWTIME offer requires subscription. 2-yr. agr. req’d. Beg. mo. 2, up to $350 ETF applies. $12/mo. STB, $10/mo. router charge, $3.49/mo. Broadcast, $6.39/mo. Regional Sports Network, $0.99 FDV Admin. & other fees, taxes, & terms apply. Digital billing req’d. (excl. NJ). $60.01 set-up charge may apply. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. © 2017 Verizon.