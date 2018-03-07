Superfast internet for gamers.

quick menu

  • Game harder. Get Xbox Live Gold free for 1 year and play with the fastest internet available on the 100% fiber-optic network.

    Game harder. Get Xbox Live Gold free for 1 year and play with the fastest internet available on the 100% fiber-optic network.


    Fios Gigabit Connection


    Fios Gigabit Connection

    $ 79.99 / mo

    w/ Auto Pay + taxes, equip. charges & other fees. Up to 940/880 Mbps.
    Offer details

    Fios Gigabit Connection
    $ 79.99 / mo

    w/ Auto Pay + taxes, equip. charges & other fees. Up to 940/880 Mbps.

    Up to 940/880 Mbps (Fios Gigabit Connection)

    Do everything you want online simultaneously – even stream on up to 100 devices at once.

       

       
    A mother and son lounging on the couch using a tablet connected to the Verizon Fios network.
      
       

    Online exclusive.
    Standard setup charge is waived ($99.99 value).

       
    Plus, get an Xbox Live Gold 1 year membership and your choice of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS or Sea of Thieves on Xbox One.

    Fios Internet - No annual contract
    Xbox: Offer avail. 4/5/18 – 5/4/18. Includes 12 mos. of Xbox Live Gold membership and choice of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUND or Sea of Thieves digital game code (while supplies last). Must maintain qualifying Fios service for 60 days after install, with no past-due balance. Xbox Live Gold and chosen game codes will be delivered via email from Verizon and must be redeemed within 90 days of delivery. For code redemption instructions, visit https://support.xbox.com/en-US/billing/prepaid-codes/redeem-prepaid-codes. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Microsoft is not a sponsor of this promotion.

    Verizon: Availability varies. Gigabit network connection to your home. Actual speeds vary due to device limits, network and other factors. Avg. speeds betw. 750-940 Mbps download / 750-880 upload. Limited-time online offer for new Internet res. custs. subscribing to a Fios Gigabit Connection (Up to 940/880 Mbps) plan. Promo rates via bill credits and increase after promo period. $10/mo. router charge, & other fees, taxes, equip. charges & terms apply. Auto Pay (ACH or bank debit card only) & paper-free billing req’d. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit.

    xBox Live Gold 1 year membership
  
 
 

Superfast internet for gamers.

Speed is a critical factor in online gameplay. Fios Gigabit Connection gives you 940 Mbps download and 880 Mbps upload speeds so you’ll get lower ping rates, faster refresh rates and virtually no lag.

And, you can keep your game going even when your entire household is connected because Fios Gigabit Connection is strong enough to power up to 100 devices at the same time.

Bigger worlds need faster connections. Game on Fios Gigabit Connection plus get 1 year of Xbox Live Gold and your choice of Sea of Thieves or PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS on Xbox One.
Xbox Live Gold Free for 1 year

 

What you need to know.

  • How does the Fios and Xbox Live Gold offer work?

  • Sign up for Fios Gigabit Internet and within 24 hours from when Verizon receives full payment of your first Fios bill, we'll send you an email with a code for a 1 year membership to Xbox Live Gold and a second code for a digital download of the game you chose during your order. This email will include a link to the Microsoft Live website where you can follow a few simple steps to activate your membership and download your game.

  • What if I already have Xbox Live Gold?

  • No worries. If you already have an Xbox Live Gold membership, this code will extend your current membership by an additional 12 months. It must be redeemed by December 31, 2018.

  • Can I give the game away?

  • If you already own the game you chose during your Fios order, you will not be able to redeem the game code through your Xbox Live account or exchange it for an equivalent cash value. However, you are able to gift the code to a friend or family member and invite them to play with you.

Microsoft is not a sponsor of this promotion.
Free Xbox Live Gold for 12 months - Xbox One Digital Code
JD Power Verizon Award

Top ranked in customer satisfaction - five years in a row.

“Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet Service Satisfaction in the East, Five Years in a Row”

Details

 

Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power 2013-2017 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. 2017 study based on 21,701 total responses, from 6 companies measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2016-July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com

Your internet deserves the 100% fiber-optic network.

Get the raging speeds of fiber optics delivered straight to your front door and never game the same again.

Go faster

Your internet deserves the 100% fiber-optic network.

Get the raging speeds of fiber optics delivered straight to your front door and never game the same again.

Go faster
 

Shop

My Verizon

  • Add or Change Plan
  • Suspend My Service
  • Apps

Support

Watch Fios

Tools