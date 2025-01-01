Data 5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming 5G Ultra Wideband 5G

5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced

Video Calling & Streaming 2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use. Verizon 5G UW median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. 5G Ultra Wideband 2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use. Verizon 5G UW median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. 5G Reliable 5G performance Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When combined with 5G Ultra Wideband, you’ll get our fastest performance. When network is experiencing heavy traffic, your data may be temporarily slowed. 5G available in 2,700+ cities. Requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G coverage area.

Video calling Enhanced - -

Enhanced Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most. Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.

Streaming

quality Up to 1080p HD Up to 720p HD 480p SD

Up to 1080p HD Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Up to 720p HD Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 480p SD Streaming quality up to 480p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.

4K video streaming - -

4K video streaming Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1S 080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Up to 720p HD Streaming quality up to 4K when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 480p SD Video streaming quality up to 480p Standard Definition on smartphones.

Mobile Hotspot Unlimited 30 GB -

Unlimited Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more. After 200 GB/mo of premium data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 6 Mbps for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device. 30 GB premium mobile hotspot data Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more. After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.

International

data, talk &

text abroad Unlimited data, talk & text when traveling internationally - -

Unlimited data, talk & text when traveling internationally Unlimited talk and text when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations. Plus, get 15 GB/mo of high-speed data,unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps.

International calling

from the US with

Global Choice Int'l talk & text from the US - -

International Calling from the U.S. with Global Choice Select one of 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes/mo to that country depending on your selection. After allowance, discounted rates apply.

Verizon Family Plus Verizon Family Plus - -

Verizon Family Plus Verizon Family Plus helps keep your loved ones safe and connected so you can confidently manage your entire family all in one app. Features include: Location Monitoring & Alerts + SafeWalk, Parental Control Features, Driving Insights & Roadside Assistance, 24/7 Assist, and Family Line. To take advantage of this benefit, customers must purchase and activate this product and will receive a bill credit for the full cost of perk. MSG & data rates may apply.

Identity Secure Identity Secure - -

Identity Secure Identity Secure is a suite of tools to proactively protect your identity and reduce the chances of identity theft. Get a smart password manager with identity monitoring, secure file storage, social media monitoring, digital footprint cleanup, 24/7 expert support to quickly resolve threats and more. To take advantage of this benefit, customers must purchase and activate this product. Customers are eligible for up to a $10 credit total - either a $5 credit per line (maximum of two lines), or a $10 credit for the account level product. 50% off plans for 2 watches or tablets.

Ultimate Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our best current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Plus Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Plus plan. Welcome Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Welcome plan.

Connected device

data plan Up to 50% off 2 data plans for a watch, tablet & more Up to 50% off 1 data plans for a watch, tablet & more -