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Data
5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming
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5G Ultra Wideband
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5G
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5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced
Video Calling
& Streaming
2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.
Verizon 5G UW median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download
speeds based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025.
All rights reserved. Explore our current
5G and 4G LTE coverage
maps.
Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband.
Combined with Verizon's 5G
network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games,
entire playlists
and TV
series in seconds.
You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K
Ultra High Definition
video
streaming when
activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our
exclusive 5G partners:
Snapchat,
Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G
experience page.
5G Ultra Wideband
2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.
Verizon 5G UW median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download
speeds based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025.
All rights reserved. Explore our current
5G and 4G LTE coverage
maps.
Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband.
Combined with Verizon's
5G
network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games,
entire playlists
and TV
series in seconds.
You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K
Ultra High
Definition
video
streaming when
activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our
exclusive 5G partners:
Snapchat,
Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G
experience page.
5G
Reliable 5G performance
Get unlimited
access to our 5G network. When
combined with 5G Ultra Wideband, you’ll get our fastest performance.
When network is
experiencing heavy traffic, your data may be temporarily slowed.
5G available
in 2,700+ cities. Requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G coverage
area.
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Video calling
Enhanced
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Enhanced
Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp
and
Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.
Available in select
5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan,
compatible device
and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply.
See Important
Plan Information and FAQ for details.
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Streaming
Up to 1080p HD
quality
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Up to 720p HD
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480p SD
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Up to 1080p HD
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra
Wideband
network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G
LTE.
Up to 720p HD
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra
Wideband
network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
480p SD
Streaming quality up to 480p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
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4K video streaming
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4K video streaming
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High
Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband
network on a capable device, or up to 1S
080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
Up to 720p HD
Streaming quality up to 4K when using
5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable
device or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G
or 4G LTE.
480p SD
Video streaming quality up to 480p Standard
Definition on smartphones.
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Mobile Hotspot
Unlimited
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30 GB
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Unlimited
Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your
smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops
and
more.
After 200 GB/mo of premium data, you
can still use hotspot at lower
speeds of 6 Mbps for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a
5G-capable
device.
30 GB premium mobile hotspot data
Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your
smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops
and
more.
After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra
Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile
Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when
on 5G
Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the
month. 5G access
requires a 5G-capable device.
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International
Unlimited data, talk & text when traveling internationally
data, talk &
text abroad
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Unlimited data, talk & text when traveling internationally
Unlimited talk and text when traveling in 210+ countries and
destinations.
Plus, get 15 GB/mo of high-speed data,unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps.
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International calling
Int'l talk & text from the US
from the US with
Global
Choice
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International Calling from the U.S. with Global Choice
Select one of 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes/mo to that country
depending on your selection. After allowance, discounted rates apply.
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Verizon Family Plus
Verizon Family Plus
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Verizon Family Plus
Verizon Family Plus helps keep your loved ones safe and connected so you
can
confidently manage your entire family all in one app. Features include:
Location Monitoring & Alerts + SafeWalk, Parental Control Features,
Driving
Insights & Roadside Assistance, 24/7 Assist, and Family Line. To take
advantage
of this benefit, customers must purchase and activate this product and
will
receive a bill credit for the full cost of perk. MSG & data rates may
apply.
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Identity Secure
Identity Secure
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Identity Secure
Identity Secure is a suite of tools to proactively protect
your identity and reduce the chances of identity theft.
Get a smart password manager with identity monitoring,
secure file storage, social media monitoring, digital
footprint cleanup, 24/7 expert support to quickly resolve
threats and more. To take advantage of this benefit,
customers must purchase and activate this product.
Customers are eligible for up to a $10 credit total -
either a $5 credit per line (maximum of two lines), or a
$10 credit for the account level product. 50% off plans
for 2 watches or tablets.
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Ultimate Phone Upgrade
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our best current
in-market
smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device
or add a line to the
Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Plus Phone Upgrade
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current
in-market smartphone
offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a
line to the Unlimited
Plus plan.
Welcome Phone Upgrade
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current
in-market smartphone
offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a
line to the Unlimited
Welcome plan.
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Connected device
Up to 50% off 2 data plans for a watch, tablet & more
data plan
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Up to 50% off 1 data plans for a watch, tablet & more
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Up to 50% off 2 data plans for a watch, tablet & more
Get up to 50% off 2 eligible plans for qualifying smartwatch, tablet,
hotspot or Hum in-car
Wi-Fi devices. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and More
Unlimited for
tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited
for HumX; Unlimited
+ In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share plans for
smartwatches. $20 off
Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.
Up to 50% off 1 data plan for a watch, tablet & more
Get up to 50% off 1 eligible plan for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet,
hotspot or Hum in-car
Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and More
Unlimited for
tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited
for HumX; Unlimited
+ In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share plans for
smartwatches. $20 off
Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.