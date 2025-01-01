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Loyalty you'll love. Money back. Epic experiences. Incredible deals. All for you.
Est. plan total $0/mo You save $0/mo

Ongoing monthly charges

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Totals are estimated. Any changes made after this transaction may impact the bill estimate. Monthly surcharges, taxes and government fees will be added to your bill.

Your savings on this order

Total monthly savings $0/mo

myPlan

Pick the plan you want.
Only pay for what you need.

For a limited time you get 4 lines for $25/line on Unlimited Welcome.

All plans include unlimited talk, text & data on our amazing 5G network. Families save big when everyone can pick their own plan.

Your street address is used to itemize monthly surcharges and fees on Broadband Facts Labels.

Limited time. 4 lines for as low as $25/line on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees.
How many lines do you need?
Apply Auto Pay & paper-free billing discount.

  • 5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming

    2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S.,
    no matter how much you use

  • 4K video streaming 5
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot data 1
  • Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally 2
  • International calling from the US with Global Choice 3
  • Verizon Family Plus 4
  • Identity Secure 4
  • Up to 50% off 2 data plans for a watch, tablet & more.
$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

  • 5G Ultra Wideband

    2X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.

  • 30 GB premium mobile hotspot data1
  • Up to 50% off 1 data plans for a watch, tablet & more.
$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

  • 5G

    Our reliable, fast 5G.

$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

All plans include

  • Unlimited talk, text & data
  • 5G and 4G LTE
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  • International texting
  • Verizon Family
  • Call Filter spam blocker
  • Home internet as low as $35/mo

All plans include

  • Unlimited talk, text & data
  • 5G and 4G LTE
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  • International texting
  • Verizon Family
  • Call Filter spam blocker
  • Home internet as low as $35/mo

Disclaimers

* Discounted Pricing: Includes $10/mo account credit for 1 line, $15/mo account credit for 2 lines, $20/mo account credit for 3+ lines; credit expires in 36 mos. Standard rates: Unlimited Ultimate: 1 line $95/line, 2 lines $85/line, 3 lines $70/line, 4+ lines $60/line; Unlimited Plus: 1 line $80/line, 2 lines $70/line, 3 lines $55/line, 4+ lines $45/line; Unlimited Welcome: 1 line $65/line, 2 lines $55/line, 3 lines $40/line, 4+ lines $30/line. New Smartphone line of service req'd. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. With Auto Pay & paper-free billing. $10/mo per line more without Auto Pay. Plus taxes & fees.

1. Unlimited Ultimate: Unlimited mobile hotspot data: After 200 GB of Premium Data, Unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps. Unlimited Plus: 30 GB mobile hotspot: After 30 GB on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE.

2. Unlimited international data, talk and text: After 15 GB of high speed data, Unlimited thereafter at 1.5 Mbps. When traveling in 210+ countries and destinations.

3. International calling from the U.S. with Global Choice: Select one of 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes/mo to that country depending on your selection. After allowance, discounted rates apply.

4. Verizon Family Plus and Identity Secure: Must purchase and download Verizon Family Plus and Identity Secure. Cost is offset by promo discount applied to bill. Taxes and fees may apply.

5. 4K Video Streaming: Streaming quality up to 4K when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on 5G or 4G LTE.

Important plan info

Important broadband info

Start with one of our popular combinations

All plans include unlimited talk, text & data on our amazing 5G network. Families save big
when everyone can pick their own plan.

Your street address is used to itemize monthly surcharges and fees on Broadband Facts Labels.

How many lines do you need?
Apply Auto Pay & paper-free billing discount.

  • Unlimited Ultimate

    Our fastest 5G, best phone deals, and international roaming.

    $70 /mo
$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

  • Unlimited Plus

    Our fastest 5G

    $70 /mo
$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

  • Unlimited Plus

    Our fastest 5G

    $70 /mo
$55 /mo*
per line for 4 lines w/ offer credit

All plans include

  • Unlimited talk, text & data
  • 5G and 4G LTE
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  • International texting
  • Verizon Family
  • Call Filter spam blocker
  • Home internet as low as $35/mo

All plans include

  • Unlimited talk, text & data
  • 5G and 4G LTE
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  • International texting
  • Verizon Family
  • Call Filter spam blocker
  • Home internet as low as $35/mo

Disclaimers

*Discounted Pricing: Includes $10/mo account credit for 1 line, $15/mo account credit for 2 lines, $20/mo account credit for 3+ lines; credit expires in 36 mos. Standard rates: Unlimited Ultimate: 1 line $95/line, 2 lines $85/line, 3 lines $70/line, 4+ lines $60/line; Unlimited Plus: 1 line $80/line, 2 lines $70/line, 3 lines $55/line, 4+ lines $45/line; Unlimited Welcome: 1 line $65/line, 2 lines $55/line, 3 lines $40/line, 4+ lines $30/line. New Smartphone line of service req'd. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. With Auto Pay & paper-free billing. $10/mo per line more without Auto Pay. Plus taxes & fees.

Important plan info

Important broadband info

Save on every one. You can add or cancel
anytime.

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