Stay connected with feature-packed devices
and flexible plans designed with families in mind.
Get the tech to keep
up with your preteen.
When they’re ready for their own headphones,
or want some
help with homework, these
gadgets are a smart place to start.
Set boundaries with
Verizon Smart Family.
Know where your kids’ phones are, limit what they see on their devices
and more.
Let’s go a
little further.
Learn more about the tech your family
wants and how to keep up with it.
Get your
game on.
Back to School Tech Checklist
Get help keeping
your kids safe.
Cell Phone Guidelines for Middle Schoolers
Verizon Prepaid
family plan.
Get to know the Verizon Prepaid Family Plan
Parenting in
the digital age?
Here’s a guide for your
connected family.