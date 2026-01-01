Stay connected with feature-packed devices
and flexible plans designed with families in mind.
Phones your teen will like.
Like, really like.
Get them the phone they want on
the network you can rely on.
Get your teen
ready for
the road.
Give them the tools to help prevent
speeding and improve
their driving habits
with Hum, the all-in one car system.
Students save more
on Unlimited.
Now college students save up to $25/mo with two lines on Unlimited. Plus taxes & fees.
Tech for their first
taste of freedom.
Keep them safe on the road, active and
entertained with these essential gadgets.
Let’s go a
little further.
Learn more about the tech your family
wants and how to keep up with it.
Get some teen
driver safety tips.
Age Appropriate Smartphone Use: How Old Is Old Enough for a Child’s First Phone?
Master your
next semester.
3 Ways the GizmoWatch Helps Prepare Kids for Smartphones
See what your
teen’s doing online.
3 tablets to keep kids educated and engaged
Parenting in
the digital age?
Here’s a guide for your
connected family.