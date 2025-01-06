Best way to secure iot

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Four Ways to Secure Customer Data on Wearable Devices Business

Four ways to secure customer data in wearable technology,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,The wearable market is forecast to , which isn't surprising considering how ubiquitous these devices have become in the fitness and healthcare space. But even with the huge demand, consumers are also , which makes it crucial for manufacturers to ensure wearable devices are as secure as possible. Developers and designers can enhance the security of wearable technology in several ways—and it all starts at the beginning of the development process. Four ways to make wearables more secure,Better protecting customer data starts well before a consumer receives a wearable device they've purchased—whether it's a fitness tracker, blood pressure monitor or heart rate monitor. Implementing what's known as a (DevSecOps) is one way companies can prioritize security in the design process. Implement DevSecOps,To ensure security is integrated into the design and development process at the outset, many organizations have . This helps to ensure development, security and operations teams are working more collaboratively throughout the application development lifecycle and that they create an end product that effectively balances security and performance. With this approach, security is treated as a shared responsibility, allowing cross-functional teams to identify potential vulnerabilities without compromising their agility, so applications still get to market and in front of consumers in a timely way. Create devices that are secure by design,While not every company may fully integrate a DevSecOps approach, it's important they embrace a security-first development model where the wearable technology they create is inherently secure by design. When a , it features several foundational security capabilities. Some of these core capabilities include automated patching, such as firmware and software updates that can help to address security vulnerabilities in a more responsive way. Customer data—specifically passwords, IDs and PINs—also should be encrypted at rest and in transit, providing more robust defenses when this information is transferred from one wearable technology to another or to a centralized database or platform for further analysis. Prioritize testing and automation,The for wearable technology is constantly evolving, as hackers devise new and clever ways to infiltrate systems using technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. In response, companies should conduct regular vulnerability and penetration testing to address previously unknown and emerging security gaps. Companies need to have real-time and in place to better understand their security posture. Automated database monitoring, auditing and testing tools can help wearable technology manufacturers improve the security of their products once they get into consumers' hands. Practice good data governance,Along with security automation, for companies to safeguard customer data. For example, IT development teams should establish blacklist and whitelist policies to reduce the likelihood that unauthorized users or applications will gain access to customer data stored on wearable devices. As companies , transparency is also crucial. Verizon's Human Connection white paper found was the leading reason a consumer would stop interacting with a company. The paper also found a lack of transparency over data could lead to a loss of revenue. Companies should have clear data collection and usage policies and communicate these policies to consumers in a transparent and accessible way, such as on their website and in device setup materials. Collecting and storing the minimum customer data necessary to provide optimal device performance is another effective way companies can reduce the security risks associated with wearable technology. Why data privacy and security is important,Wearables are a growing market, and with purchasing these technologies, companies will need to be even more vigilant about security. Integrating security throughout every stage of the development lifecycle—and most especially in earlier stages—is one of the most effective ways companies can produce products that are secure by design and better protect customer data. They then can employ a multilayered security approach that relies on automated technologies to regularly test, monitor and close any security gaps. Wearables can offer many benefits to consumers, such as providing information that may empower them to make better health decisions. 7 Ways to Improve Public Safety with Smart Cities Technology Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Kevin Casey,Public safety technology may provide one of the best examples of how the has evolved from buzz worthy into practical applications with measurable impacts on people's lives. are focused on the real-world dimensions that improve the quantitative and qualitative measures of urban living. These include ways to improve public safety, boost economic development, and enhance public health and more. Smart cities technology in action,A well-balanced mix of hardware, software, networking and data analytics can augment the critical work of police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders to enhance not only public safety operations, but the way the city functions as a whole. So, how does it all work? Let's explore seven examples of ways to improve public safety with smart technology:,1. Intelligent video,Whether used in a high-traffic neighborhood or near a school, the capabilities of intelligent video systems can help elevate safety. Intelligent video technology gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help provide actionable intelligence and situational awareness. In fact, intelligent video can help you do more with less resources. For instance, when suspicious activity is detected, an alert is immediately sent, providing awareness of what is happening in an area that might be without a patrol car. It's the extra eyes and ears of the areas you are sworn to protect. Advanced analytic capabilities can review hours of video in minutes, boosting . 2. Autonomous drones,can safely monitor large crowds from the sky in near real-time. This helps to quickly detect escalating situations where people may need immediate assistance or other potential emergency situations. Being able to have eyes in the sky helps reduce the risk faced by responding officers on the ground. Thus, providing . Drones used for help enhance situational awareness often from remote or hard-to-access areas. Autonomous drone capabilities may be equipped with, for instance, thermal or infrared scanning, which could help locate a missing person in a forest during a search and rescue operation. 3. Smart lighting,Intelligent lighting solutions are a key component of smart cities. This technology allows for lights to be on only when and where they are needed, helping to and—most importantly for public safety purposes—address residents' safety concerns. Sensor-equipped smart devices installed into pre-existing fixtures allow for remotely operated lights to be turned on, off or dimmed based on pre-set definitions while capturing and transmitting data in near real time. 4. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR),While nothing beats on-the-job learning, AR/VR technology can for first responders and other public safety personnel. Enhancing training to include a virtual training environment helps make training more accessible to staff while decreasing travel time, staffing requirements and expenses. and are among the use cases of this public safety technology. 5. Smart traffic management sensors,The increased use of sensors embedded on vehicles, roads and other IoT devices can help to ensure first responders are able to get to where they need to without unnecessary delay. This technology can not only help to determine the optimal route to the scene but also potentially . Connected traffic signals, intersection safety analytics and even intelligent asphalt are among the ways to improve public safety via smart cities solutions as they can assist with traffic planning and . 6. Advanced data analytics,Smart cities both thrive on and generate enormous amounts of data. When that data flows over the network effectively to a central management system, it can then be to produce critical insights for improving public safety. Networked IoT sensors in nearly everything—including traffic lights, billboards, buildings and more—collect and transmit data that can be mined to , such as natural disasters, and automate initial steps and escalation. 5G also helps keep data readily available at the edge, close to where it's needed when emergency response teams and other personnel need it to make rapid decisions. 7. Real-time response system,One of the benefits of foundational is helping to maintain and enhance the safety in the communities where you live. A real-time response system connects and integrates multiple data streams and sources—such as computer-aided dispatch, video sensors, record management systems and third-party databases—into a single operating view, providing public safety officials with a consolidated real-time awareness of their city. Ideally, the system will be interoperable with other third-party public safety offerings, which will and help to reduce the impact and existence of data silos. The role of 5G in public safety smart cities technology,One of the best ways to improve public safety is via your network infrastructure. Each of the previous examples relies fundamentally on a strong, reliable and secure network. Smart cities are ultimately about the effective flow and use of information to improve people's lives—and that data can only be as strong as the network it travels and resides on. Today, that means ensuring ultra-fast speeds and low latency—not only in operational hubs and data centers but also out to devices, applications and users on the outermost edges of the network. Reliable, widely available 5G connectivity is a . A strong network is the foundation for a wealth of integrated smart public safety technology and services, such as , a wide range of intelligent video capabilities, AI-powered analytics and more. This gives cities and their agencies a complete solution for delivering maximum impact for public safety—and across all components. Learn more about how is delivering the advanced network and technology first responders rely on to ensure public safety in their communities. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. 