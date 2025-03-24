Affordable ai-enabled business phone

Voice and Collaboration Tools & Services

Voice and Collaboration Tools & Services

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Elevate employee and customer engagement with versatile voice solutions and collaboration tools that keep your workforce connected and productive. Communicate and collaborate freely and flexibly from virtually anywhere and stay productive. Migrate to secure, reliable collaboration platforms that best fit your needs. We deliver quality wireless and global voice network services to 99% of Fortune 500 businesses. Enable seamless team and customer communication whether your employees are onsite, remote or on the go. Our reliable voice and collaboration solutions for business empower collaboration and help you boost productivity and control costs. Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. When it comes to calling outside your organization with Microsoft Teams®, one size doesn't fit all. Give every user access to the calling solution that best fits how they work with Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams™. Turn Microsoft Teams into your enterprise phone system. Enable your organization to communicate directly from Microsoft Teams. Leverage mobile-first calling experiences. Streamline communications with a centralized, cloud-based solution for reliable calling, online meetings and messaging. Send SMS messages though powerful application programming interfaces (APIs) or archive SMS for compliance. Reliable communication drives strong customer relationships and more productive teams. As you consider the advantages of Voice over IP (VoIP) and other phone services to modernize your communication technologies, Verizon can help. Give your organization a cost-effective, business-grade, global voice calling solution. Help your business run smoothly with a VoIP phone system that simplifies call management. Simplify business communications with an affordable and secure traditional phone service. Today's workplace is more mobile than ever. Our expert insights can help your workforce embrace a mobile-centric approach to stay connected and productive. Businesses that fail to meet employee needs for collaboration and engagement risk operational, regulatory and financial consequences. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the Frost Radar: Global Cloud-Connected Calling Enablement, 2024.
Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
5G and multi-access edge computing

You may now close this message and continue to your article. In the two preceding editions of this report, we've looked at the additional security features built into 5G. Since we first wrote about it, 5G technology has gone from our test facilities to being available to millions of users: Verizon 5G is available in over 2,700 cities and private 5G services are being rolled out around the world. Forty-one percent of respondents said that their organization had already begun using 5G and a further 53% said that they are actively considering it. Back in the days of 3G, watching video on your mobile phone was doable, but it wasn't exactly a great experience. Today, we take for granted being able to stream high-def video and do a million other things on our phones. We'll probably look back on the launch of 5G in a similar way. And—like the transition from 3G to 4G, as well as making the doable better—5G will make entirely new things possible. Very soon, it will seem normal that everything is connected and intelligent. And in 10 years' time—that's how long 4G has been around—the world will be barely recognizable. 5G has been developed to support technologies that weren't really on the agenda when 4G was developed, like smart devices, augmented reality and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) apps. It is able to deliver ultralow-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity reliably to a huge number of devices. Together with important advances in edge computing, 5G offers fast, affordable connectivity for a massive number of devices—single-digit millisecond latency and up to 1,000,000 devices per square-kilometer. That's game-changing. It's light-years ahead of anything that's gone before in being able to exchange rich real-time data. The potential applications are mind-boggling. Today, robots mainly do repetitive tasks. With 5G and edge computing, we'll see intelligent robots take on much more complex and interactive tasks. And cobotics, when robots and people collaborate, will take human capabilities to new levels. We'll also see digital twins and mirror worlds—virtual replicas of real-world environments—enable companies to optimize their operations and weigh the effect of changes before making them. 5G and edge computing will also facilitate intelligent video applications. This will enable automated quality control and many more game-changing applications in manufacturing and beyond. In retail, there's no shortage of ways to deliver magical experiences for shoppers, like extended-reality changing rooms and intelligent virtual assistants. The possibilities are almost endless. The built-in security improvements help, but otherwise securing personal 5G devices, like phones and tablets, is very similar to securing their 4G, and even 3G, cousins. However, these new applications, often using entirely automated devices, present new challenges. Also, as these new uses generate richer data, attackers will find new ways to exploit it. The simple solution would be to "wait and see," but the potential benefits of 5G-enabled applications are too great for companies to let their competitors get the upper hand. It's vital that companies choose partners that have the expertise and experience required to build security into solutions from the ground up. This includes physically hardening devices, implementing device authentication, encrypting data in transit, patching and testing for vulnerabilities, and managing network security. - Miguel Nunes, Senior Director Product Management, Qualcomm,If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
