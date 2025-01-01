Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are free wireless notifications that are delivered to your mobile device as part of a new public safety system provided by Authorized Senders. They are designed to inform you of imminent threats to safety or missing persons alerts in your area.



In order to receive WEAs, you must have a compatible device and be located in an area (e.g., county) targeted by Authorized Senders to receive the alert.



The charts below show the manufacturer, model and version of Wireless Emergency Alerts the device is compatible with. There are three versions of WEA with the following differences:

– Allows for a maximum of 360 characters. Spanish-language messages, public safety messages, alert message prioritization and consumer opt-in for receiving state/local test messages are also supported. Includes WEA 1.0. WEA 3.0 – Offers improved geo-targeting to help focus on areas more affected by an emergency. To benefit from improved geo-targeting, you may need to turn on location services in your device's settings. Includes WEA 1.0 and 2.0.