Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are free wireless notifications that are delivered to your mobile device as part of a new public safety system provided by Authorized Senders. They are designed to inform you of imminent threats to safety or missing persons alerts in your area.

In order to receive WEAs, you must have a compatible device and be located in an area (e.g., county) targeted by Authorized Senders to receive the alert.

The charts below show the manufacturer, model and version of Wireless Emergency Alerts the device is compatible with. There are three versions of WEA with the following differences:

  • WEA 1.0 – Allows for a maximum of 90 characters. For devices marked with a (*), messages may also include URLs clickable to websites and phone numbers.
  • WEA 2.0 – Allows for a maximum of 360 characters. Spanish-language messages, public safety messages, alert message prioritization and consumer opt-in for receiving state/local test messages are also supported. Includes WEA 1.0.
  • WEA 3.0 – Offers improved geo-targeting to help focus on areas more affected by an emergency. To benefit from improved geo-targeting, you may need to turn on location services in your device's settings. Includes WEA 1.0 and 2.0.

    Alcatel
    Review full answer
    Avalon™ WEA 1.0*
    Avalon V WEA 2.0*
    GO FLIP™ V WEA 2.0*

    Apple
    Review full answer
    iPhone® 4 WEA 1.0
    iPhone 4s WEA 1.0
    iPhone 5 WEA 1.0
    iPhone 5c WEA 1.0
    iPhone 5s WEA 1.0*
    iPhone 6 WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 6 Plus WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 6s WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 6s Plus WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 7 WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 7 Plus WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 8 WEA 2.0*
    iPhone 8 Plus WEA 2.0*
    iPhone X WEA 2.0*
    iPhone XR WEA 3.0*
    iPhone XS WEA 3.0*
    iPhone XS Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 11 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 11 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 11 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 12 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 12 mini WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 12 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 12 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 13 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 13 mini WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 13 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 13 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 14 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 14 Plus WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 14 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 14 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 15 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 15 Plus WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 15 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 15 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 16 WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 16 Plus WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 16 Pro WEA 3.0*
    iPhone 16 Pro Max WEA 3.0*
    iPhone SE WEA 2.0*
    iPhone SE (2020) WEA 3.0*
    iPhone SE (3rd Gen) WEA 3.0*

    ASUS
    Review full answer
    ZenFone™ AR
    		 WEA 1.0
    ZenFone V WEA 1.0
    ZenFone V Live
    		 WEA 1.0*

    Google
    Review full answer
    Pixel™ WEA 2.0*
    Pixel XL WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 2 WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 2 XL WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 3 WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 3 XL WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 3a WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 3a XL WEA 2.0*
    Pixel 4 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 4 XL WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 4a 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 5 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 6 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 6 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 6a WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 7 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 7 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 7a WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 8 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 8 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 9 WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 9 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 9 Pro XL WEA 3.0*
    Pixel 9 Pro Fold WEA 3.0*
    Nexus 6 WEA 1.0

    Kazuna
    Review full answer
    eTalk™ WEA 1.0*
    eTalk MYFLIX™ WEA 3.0*

    Kyocera
    Review full answer
    Brigadier™ WEA 1.0
    Cadence LTE WEA 1.0
    DuraForce PRO WEA 1.0
    DuraForce PRO 2 WEA 1.0*
    DuraForce PRO 3 WEA 3.0*
    DuraForce Ultra 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    DuraSport 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    DuraXV WEA 1.0
    DuraXV+ WEA 1.0
    DuraXV Extreme WEA 2.0*
    DuraXV Extreme+ WEA 3.0*
    DuraXVLTE WEA 1.0
    Hydro ELITE WEA 1.0

    LG
    Review full answer
    Enact™ WEA 1.0
    G2 WEA 1.0
    G3 WEA 1.0
    G4™ WEA 1.0
    G5 WEA 1.0
    G6™ WEA 2.0*
    G7 ThinQ™ WEA 2.0*
    G8 ThinQ WEA 2.0*
    G Vista WEA 1.0
    Intuition™ WEA 1.0
    K20™ V WEA 1.0
    K4™ WEA 1.0
    LG K51 WEA 3.0*
    K8 V WEA 1.0
    Lancet™ for Android™ WEA 1.0
    Lancet for Windows WEA 1.0
    Lucid™ WEA 1.0
    Lucid 2 WEA 1.0
    Lucid 3 WEA 1.0
    Optimus Exceed™ WEA 1.0
    Optimus Zone™ WEA 1.0
    Optimus Zone 2 WEA 1.0
    Optimus Zone 3 WEA 1.0
    LG Q70™ WEA 3.0*
    Spectrum™ WEA 1.0
    Spectrum 2 WEA 1.0
    Stylo™ 2 V WEA 1.0
    Stylo™ 5 WEA 2.0*
    Stylo™ 6 WEA 3.0*
    Transpyre™ WEA 1.0
    V10™ WEA 1.0
    V20™ WEA 1.0
    V30® WEA 2.0*
    V40 ThinQ™ WEA 2.0*
    V50 ThinQ WEA 2.0*
    V60 ThinQ 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    LG Velvet™ 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    LG WING™ 5G WEA 3.0*
    ZONE® 4 WEA 1.0

    Motorola
    Review full answer
    DROID 3 WEA 1.0
    DROID 4 WEA 1.0
    DROID BIONIC WEA 1.0
    DROID MAXX WEA 1.0
    DROID MAXX 2 WEA 1.0
    DROID MINI WEA 1.0
    DROID RAZR WEA 1.0
    DROID RAZR HD WEA 1.0
    DROID RAZR M WEA 1.0
    DROID RAZR MAXX WEA 1.0
    DROID RAZR MAXX HD WEA 1.0
    Droid Turbo WEA 1.0
    DROID TURBO 2 WEA 1.0
    DROID ULTRA WEA 1.0
    DROID X2 WEA 1.0
    EDGE 2022 WEA 3.0*
    Luge™ WEA 1.0
    Moto E™ WEA 1.0
    moto e4 WEA 2.0*
    moto e5 go WEA 2.0
    moto e5 play WEA 2.0
    moto e6 WEA 2.0*
    Moto G™ WEA 1.0
    moto g6 WEA 2.0*
    moto g7 play WEA 2.0*
    moto g7 power WEA 2.0*
    moto g play WEA 2.0*
    MOTO G PLAY (2021) WEA 3.0*
    moto g power WEA 3.0*
    MOTO G POWER (2021) WEA 3.0*
    MOTO G POWER (2022) WEA 3.0*
    MOTO G PURE WEA 3.0*
    moto g stylus WEA 3.0*
    moto g stylus 5G WEA 3.0*
    moto edge+ WEA 3.0*
    moto razr WEA 3.0*
    Moto X™ WEA 1.0
    Moto X™ (2nd Gen.) WEA 1.0
    Moto Z Droid Edition WEA 1.0
    Moto Z Force Droid Edition WEA 1.0
    Moto Z Play Droid Edition WEA 1.0
    moto z2 force edition WEA 2.0*
    moto z2 play WEA 2.0
    moto z3 WEA 2.0*
    moto z4 WEA 2.0*
    EDGE 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    EDGE+ 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    ONE 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    ONE 5G UW ACE WEA 3.0*

    Nokia
    Review full answer
    2 V WEA 1.0*
    2 V Tella WEA 2.0*
    2720 V Flip WEA 3.0*
    3 V WEA 1.0*
    8 V 5G UW WEA 3.0*

    Orbic
    Review full answer
    Journey™ L WEA 2.0
    Journey Pro WEA 3.0*
    Journey Pro Lite WEA 2.0
    Journey™ V WEA 3.0*
    Joy WEA 3.0*
    Joy 2 WEA 3.0*
    Maui™ Prepaid WEA 3.0*
    Myra 5G™ WEA 3.0*
    Wonder WEA 2.0

    RED
    Review full answer
    HYDROGEN ONE WEA 2.0*

    Samsung
    Review full answer
    ATIV Odyssey™ WEA 1.0
    ATIV SE™ WEA 1.0
    Brightside™ WEA 1.0
    Convoy™ 2 WEA 1.0
    Convoy™ 3 WEA 1.0
    Convoy® 4 WEA 1.0
    DROID Charge WEA 1.0
    Galaxy A01 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A02s WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A03s WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A10e WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy A11 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A12 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A13 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A14 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A15 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A16 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A20 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy A21 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A23 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A42 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A50 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy A51 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A51 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A53 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A54 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy A71 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Core Prime™ WEA 1.0
    Galaxy J1™ WEA 1.0
    Galaxy J3 Eclipse WEA 1.0*
    Galaxy J3 Mission WEA 1.0*
    Galaxy J3 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy J3 V WEA 1.0
    Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.) WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen.) WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy Legend™ WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Note® II WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Note 3 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Note 4 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Note5 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Note8 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy Note9 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy Note10 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Note10+ WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Note 10+ 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Note20 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Note® Edge WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S® III WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S III mini WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S 4 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S 4 mini WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S 5 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S 6 WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S 6 edge WEA 1.0
    Galaxy S7 WEA 1.0*
    Galaxy S7 edge WEA 1.0*
    Galaxy S8 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S8+ WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S9 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S9+ WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S10e WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S10+ WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S10 WEA 2.0*
    Galaxy S10 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S20+ 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S20 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S21 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S21+ 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S21 FE 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S22 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S22+ WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S22 Ultra WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S23 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S23+ WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S23 Ultra WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S23 FE WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S24 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S24+ WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S24 Ultra WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S24 FE WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S25 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S25+
    		 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy S25 Ultra
    		 WEA 3.0*
    Gallaxy Stellar™ WEA 1.0
    Galaxy Stratosphere II WEA 1.0
    Galaxy XCover Pro WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy XCover 6 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy XCover7 Pro WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Flip3 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Flip4 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Flip5 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Flip6 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Fold2 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Fold3 5G WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Fold4 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Fold5 WEA 3.0*
    Galaxy Z Fold6 WEA 3.0*
    Gusto® 2 WEA 1.0
    Illusion™ WEA 1.0
    Intensity® III WEA 1.0

    Sonim
    Review full answer
    XP3 WEA 1.0*
    XP3+ WEA 1.0*
    XP5 WEA 1.0
    XP5s® WEA 1.0*
    XP8® WEA 2.0*
    XP10 WEA 3.0*
    XP Pro 5G WEA 3.0*

    TCL
    Review full answer
    10 5G UW WEA 2.0
    10 5G UW Prepaid WEA 2.0
    30 LE WEA 3.0*
    30 V 5G WEA 3.0*
    30 V 5G Prepaid WEA 3.0*
    40 XE 5G WEA 3.0*
    50 LE WEA 3.0*
    50 XE 5G WEA 3.0*
    FLIP Pro WEA 3.0*
    FLIP Pro Prepaid WEA 3.0*
    FLIP Pro (voice & text only) WEA 3.0*
    SIGNA WEA 2.0

    ZTE
    Review full answer
    Cymbal® LTE WEA 1.0*
    Blade™ Vantage WEA 1.0*
    Blade Vantage 2 WEA 1.0*

*Supports clickable URLs in emergency alerts.