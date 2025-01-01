|
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are free wireless notifications that are delivered to your mobile device as part of a new public safety system provided by Authorized Senders. They are designed to inform you of imminent threats to safety or missing persons alerts in your area.
In order to receive WEAs, you must have a compatible device and be located in an area (e.g., county) targeted by Authorized Senders to receive the alert.
The charts below show the manufacturer, model and version of Wireless Emergency Alerts the device is compatible with. There are three versions of WEA with the following differences:
- WEA 1.0 – Allows for a maximum of 90 characters. For devices marked with a (*), messages may also include URLs clickable to websites and phone numbers.
- WEA 2.0 – Allows for a maximum of 360 characters. Spanish-language messages, public safety messages, alert message prioritization and consumer opt-in for receiving state/local test messages are also supported. Includes WEA 1.0.
- WEA 3.0 – Offers improved geo-targeting to help focus on areas more affected by an emergency. To benefit from improved geo-targeting, you may need to turn on location services in your device's settings. Includes WEA 1.0 and 2.0.
Apple
|iPhone® 4
|WEA 1.0
|iPhone 4s
|WEA 1.0
|iPhone 5
|WEA 1.0
|iPhone 5c
|WEA 1.0
|iPhone 5s
|WEA 1.0*
|iPhone 6
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 6 Plus
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 6s
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 6s Plus
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 7
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 7 Plus
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 8
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone 8 Plus
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone X
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone XR
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone XS
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone XS Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 11
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 11 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 12
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 12 mini
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 12 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 13
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 13 mini
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 13 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 14
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 14 Plus
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 14 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 15
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 15 Plus
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 15 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 16
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 16 Plus
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 16 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone SE
|WEA 2.0*
|iPhone SE (2020)
|WEA 3.0*
|iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
|WEA 3.0*
ASUS
|Pixel™
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel XL
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 2
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 2 XL
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 3
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 3 XL
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 3a
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 3a XL
|WEA 2.0*
|Pixel 4
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 4 XL
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 4a 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 5
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 6
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 6 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 6a
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 7
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 7 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 7a
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 8
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 8 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 9
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 9 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|WEA 3.0*
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|WEA 3.0*
|Nexus 6
|WEA 1.0
Kazuna
Kyocera
|Brigadier™
|WEA 1.0
|Cadence LTE
|WEA 1.0
|DuraForce PRO
|WEA 1.0
|DuraForce PRO 2
|WEA 1.0*
|DuraForce PRO 3
|WEA 3.0*
|DuraForce Ultra 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|DuraSport 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|DuraXV
|WEA 1.0
|DuraXV+
|WEA 1.0
|DuraXV Extreme
|WEA 2.0*
|DuraXV Extreme+
|WEA 3.0*
|DuraXVLTE
|WEA 1.0
|Hydro ELITE
|WEA 1.0
LG
|Enact™
|WEA 1.0
|G2
|WEA 1.0
|G3
|WEA 1.0
|G4™
|WEA 1.0
|G5
|WEA 1.0
|G6™
|WEA 2.0*
|G7 ThinQ™
|WEA 2.0*
|G8 ThinQ
|WEA 2.0*
|G Vista
|WEA 1.0
|Intuition™
|WEA 1.0
|K20™ V
|WEA 1.0
|K4™
|WEA 1.0
|LG K51
|WEA 3.0*
|K8 V
|WEA 1.0
|Lancet™ for Android™
|WEA 1.0
|Lancet for Windows
|WEA 1.0
|Lucid™
|WEA 1.0
|Lucid 2
|WEA 1.0
|Lucid 3
|WEA 1.0
|Optimus Exceed™
|WEA 1.0
|Optimus Zone™
|WEA 1.0
|Optimus Zone 2
|WEA 1.0
|Optimus Zone 3
|WEA 1.0
|LG Q70™
|WEA 3.0*
|Spectrum™
|WEA 1.0
|Spectrum 2
|WEA 1.0
|Stylo™ 2 V
|WEA 1.0
|Stylo™ 5
|WEA 2.0*
|Stylo™ 6
|WEA 3.0*
|Transpyre™
|WEA 1.0
|V10™
|WEA 1.0
|V20™
|WEA 1.0
|V30®
|WEA 2.0*
|V40 ThinQ™
|WEA 2.0*
|V50 ThinQ
|WEA 2.0*
|V60 ThinQ 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|LG Velvet™ 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|LG WING™ 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|ZONE® 4
|WEA 1.0
Motorola
|DROID 3
|WEA 1.0
|DROID 4
|WEA 1.0
|DROID BIONIC
|WEA 1.0
|DROID MAXX
|WEA 1.0
|DROID MAXX 2
|WEA 1.0
|DROID MINI
|WEA 1.0
|DROID RAZR
|WEA 1.0
|DROID RAZR HD
|WEA 1.0
|DROID RAZR M
|WEA 1.0
|DROID RAZR MAXX
|WEA 1.0
|DROID RAZR MAXX HD
|WEA 1.0
|Droid Turbo
|WEA 1.0
|DROID TURBO 2
|WEA 1.0
|DROID ULTRA
|WEA 1.0
|DROID X2
|WEA 1.0
|EDGE 2022
|WEA 3.0*
|Luge™
|WEA 1.0
|Moto E™
|WEA 1.0
|moto e4
|WEA 2.0*
|moto e5 go
|WEA 2.0
|moto e5 play
|WEA 2.0
|moto e6
|WEA 2.0*
|Moto G™
|WEA 1.0
|moto g6
|WEA 2.0*
|moto g7 play
|WEA 2.0*
|moto g7 power
|WEA 2.0*
|moto g play
|WEA 2.0*
|MOTO G PLAY (2021)
|WEA 3.0*
|moto g power
|WEA 3.0*
|MOTO G POWER (2021)
|WEA 3.0*
|MOTO G POWER (2022)
|WEA 3.0*
|MOTO G PURE
|WEA 3.0*
|moto g stylus
|WEA 3.0*
|moto g stylus 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|moto edge+
|WEA 3.0*
|moto razr
|WEA 3.0*
|Moto X™
|WEA 1.0
|Moto X™ (2nd Gen.)
|WEA 1.0
|Moto Z Droid Edition
|WEA 1.0
|Moto Z Force Droid Edition
|WEA 1.0
|Moto Z Play Droid Edition
|WEA 1.0
|moto z2 force edition
|WEA 2.0*
|moto z2 play
|WEA 2.0
|moto z3
|WEA 2.0*
|moto z4
|WEA 2.0*
|EDGE 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|EDGE+ 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|ONE 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|ONE 5G UW ACE
|WEA 3.0*
Nokia
|2 V
|WEA 1.0*
|2 V Tella
|WEA 2.0*
|2720 V Flip
|WEA 3.0*
|3 V
|WEA 1.0*
|8 V 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
Orbic
|Journey™ L
|WEA 2.0
|Journey Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Journey Pro Lite
|WEA 2.0
|Journey™ V
|WEA 3.0*
|Joy
|WEA 3.0*
|Joy 2
|WEA 3.0*
|Maui™ Prepaid
|WEA 3.0*
|Myra 5G™
|WEA 3.0*
|Wonder
|WEA 2.0
RED
Samsung
|ATIV Odyssey™
|WEA 1.0
|ATIV SE™
|WEA 1.0
|Brightside™
|WEA 1.0
|Convoy™ 2
|WEA 1.0
|Convoy™ 3
|WEA 1.0
|Convoy® 4
|WEA 1.0
|DROID Charge
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy A01
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A02s
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A03s
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A10e
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy A11
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A12
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A13
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A14 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A15 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A16 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A20
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy A21
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A23 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A42 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A50
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy A51
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A51 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A53 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A54 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy A71 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Core Prime™
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy J1™
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy J3 Eclipse
|WEA 1.0*
|Galaxy J3 Mission
|WEA 1.0*
|Galaxy J3
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy J3 V
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.)
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen.)
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy Legend™
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Note® II
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Note 3
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Note 4
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Note5
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Note8
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy Note9
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy Note10
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Note10+
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Note20 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Note® Edge
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S® III
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S III mini
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S 4
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S 4 mini
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S 5
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S 6
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S 6 edge
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy S7
|WEA 1.0*
|Galaxy S7 edge
|WEA 1.0*
|Galaxy S8
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S8+
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S9
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S9+
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S10e
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S10+
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S10
|WEA 2.0*
|Galaxy S10 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S20+ 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S20 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S21 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S21+ 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S22
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S22+
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S23
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S23+
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S23 FE
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S24
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S24+
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S24 FE
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S25
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S25+
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|WEA 3.0*
|Gallaxy Stellar™
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy Stratosphere II
|WEA 1.0
|Galaxy XCover Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy XCover7 Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Flip5
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Flip6
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Fold5
|WEA 3.0*
|Galaxy Z Fold6
|WEA 3.0*
|Gusto® 2
|WEA 1.0
|Illusion™
|WEA 1.0
|Intensity® III
|WEA 1.0
Sonim
|XP3
|WEA 1.0*
|XP3+
|WEA 1.0*
|XP5
|WEA 1.0
|XP5s®
|WEA 1.0*
|XP8®
|WEA 2.0*
|XP10
|WEA 3.0*
|XP Pro 5G
|WEA 3.0*
TCL
|10 5G UW
|WEA 2.0
|10 5G UW Prepaid
|WEA 2.0
|30 LE
|WEA 3.0*
|30 V 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|30 V 5G Prepaid
|WEA 3.0*
|40 XE 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|50 LE
|WEA 3.0*
|50 XE 5G
|WEA 3.0*
|FLIP Pro
|WEA 3.0*
|FLIP Pro Prepaid
|WEA 3.0*
|FLIP Pro (voice & text only)
|WEA 3.0*
|SIGNA
|WEA 2.0
ZTE
*Supports clickable URLs in emergency alerts.