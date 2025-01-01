average unlimited data plan cost

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. DDoS Attacks: Detection, Protection and Mitigation Services

Maintain your operations with peace of mind. Detects and mitigates the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS Shield analyzes inbound IP traffic to spot anomalies and detect potential DDoS attacks. When under attack, DDoS Shield redirects inbound traffic to global scrubbing centers. Scrubbing centers return only clean, legitimate traffic to your network. Delivered from the cloud, leverage ever-expanding DDoS mitigation capacity against large-scale attacks. DDoS Shield protects network and transport layers by defending you against L3 and L4 volumetric DDoS attacks. Our Web Application Firewall also defends against L7 attacks. The highly scalable nature of DDoS Shield allows it to defend against even the largest recorded DDoS traffic volumes. High redundancy and DDoS Shield's ability to automatically fail over traffic to other nodes helps increase your uptime. The carrier-agnostic aspect of DDoS Shield lets it protect all your traffic, regardless of carrier or ISP. Flexible terms let you meet specific business needs with flat monthly fees, and no mitigation overage charges. Add DDoS Shield to individual Verizon Internet Dedicated Services circuits at a low cost. Our proactive detection and mitigation can help reduce your operations teams' workload. DDoS Shield Scrubbing Centers,When under attack, it distributes traffic loads to multiple sites at the same time to help decrease the risk of network congestion. Reach out to our DDoS experts in our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) by phone or email. Get access to detailed analytics and reports, as well as the ability to customize configurations. When DDoS Shield reroutes under-attack traffic it directs it to scrubbing centers located in global content distribution super points of presence (Super POPs). This add-on service option can help reduce disruption caused by large, short and frequent DDoS attacks without a rerouting delay to help you always maintain availability. Detects and mitigates attacks automatically. As you move more services to the cloud, internet connectivity becomes crucial. Any downtime caused by DDoS attacks can impact internet service and access to your applications. If you don't currently have a DDoS mitigation service, take our self-assessment by answering the questions below to determine your risk level for DDoS attacks. Great job! Your business is at low risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. For more information on today's top cyberthreats, read the . Your business is at risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. Your business is at HIGH RISK for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. This assessment is intended to provide a quick overview of how at risk your business may be should it suffer a DDoS attack. Results may vary and even businesses with low risk may be impacted by a DDoS attack. If you are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, please call your Verizon Sales rep immediately for DDoS Emergency Response. Proven security authority,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,countries with scrubbing center support,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn the ins and out of DDoS attacks, and how to identify and prevent them. DDoS attacks grew from a 2022 median of 1.4 gigabytes per second (Gbps) to 2.2 Gbps in 2023.* Learn how DDoS Shield can help. Help manage the bad traffic and keep your apps functioning normally. Protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. A DDoS attack is an amplified version of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. In a DoS attack, a single source, usually a computer, maliciously floods a targeted resource—a web server, a network server or a computer—with more traffic than it can handle. In a DDoS attack, the attack is distributed—meaning the attackers have multiplied the malicious traffic by using multiple compromised systems—which could include computers, servers, smartphones and other networked resources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices—as attack sources. DDoS attacks can generate tremendous amounts of traffic, snarling the targeted server, service or network until it chokes. DDoS mitigation is all about network resilience. Networks need to function without interruption. However, perimeter security doesn't often provide sufficient protection. To prevent DDoS attacks on the cloud, IT and security teams must ensure that the perimeter is secure and that firewall rules regarding dropping packets are firmly established. The main focus should be on prevention and mitigation. Some of the most common tools and strategies to do so include:,Content delivery networks that automatically spread out traffic across thousands of servers, minimizing the chances that a tidal wave of toxic traffic overwhelms the targeted organization,Advanced firewalls that add intrusion prevention and application-specific functionality to traditional firewalls,Traffic scrubbing that redirects malicious traffic to data centers to scrub attack traffic,Source-rate limiting that blocks excess traffic from the source of an attack,DDoS Shield, Verizon's DDoS mitigation service, helps lift the burden of protecting yourself against DDoS attacks by giving you the intelligence to help distinguish good traffic from bad traffic, and the capacity you need to combat large-volume attacks. It offers a highly-scalable attack mitigation service that helps you tackle today's sophisticated and high-volume DDoS attacks. Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). 