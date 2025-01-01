Bring your own device vs leasing phones

SD WAN vs. MPLS: Myth Versus Reality Business

SD WAN vs. MPLS: myth versus reality,Author: John Loveland,With the SD WAN market from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2025, the future of managing enterprise infrastructure will have a firm foundation in SD WAN. In many ways, it's no wonder. Digital transformation, IoT, mobile users, real-time web conferencing and cloud computing have all placed more demands on networks than traditional WAN technology can handle. As companies continue to scale their networks, they are looking at SD WAN vs. MPLS and how to best optimize traffic. When comparing SD WAN vs. MPLS, 2020 in particular proved the importance of SD WAN. As pandemic-fueled lockdowns, quarantines, and travel restrictions made it impossible to get to the office, companies made a rapid shift to work from home operations. Employees were asked to collaborate, create and access the same corporate network resources from their homes as they would at the office, making it critical to deliver a high level of agility, connectivity and security. Even with increased vaccine availability, many enterprises that enjoy the benefits of remote work may not be in a rush to bring their full workforce back to the office. SD WAN capabilities, such as multicloud connectivity, centralized policy management, and the ability to prioritize traffic across various transport options, will be critical as enterprises seek to manage the new normal of their dispersed workforce. However, despite what many SD WAN vendors might say, that doesn't necessarily mean that SD WAN is the end-all, be-all, magic bullet for making networks better. The myth is that enterprise IT managers can simply add SD WAN as a shortcut to dramatically improve network performance without effort. The reality, however, is quite different. SD WAN vs. MPLS: A better map doesn't make for better roads,When we previously looked at , we discussed that the choice isn't as simple as either/or. The fact is you need both. While SD WAN can help improve performance by using software to dynamically route traffic, you still need an MPLS to provide dedicated, private routes for mission-critical data like video and voice. When considering SD WAN vs. MPLS, think about it like this. SD WAN is like using a map app on your phone. All you have to do is tell it where you want to go, and the app will tell you the fastest route possible, suggesting alternate routes based on reported traffic. However, the app won't do a thing to improve the quality of the roads. A road that's covered in potholes or has been chewed up from snow chains is going to make your trip longer and more miserable as you drive slower to keep from getting jostled or damaging your car. It's the same for SD WAN. The technology can tell your data what route to take, but if your network is equivalent to a rutted, unpaved road, you should expect to experience packet loss, latency issues and jitter. Just as your GPS can only get you there as fast as the road allows, SD WAN can only optimize the potential of your network, not improve it. Using SD WAN the right way,That's why it doesn't make sense to think of it in the context of "SD WAN vs. MPLS" or ask, "Is SD WAN better than MPLS?" That's like asking if Google Maps is better than 3rd Street. It's apples and oranges. Instead, a connectivity model that includes a hybrid infrastructure (MPLS-based, public IP, broadband, 4G LTE, 5G, etc.) together with SD WAN is what it truly takes to get your data where it needs to go while avoiding traffic delays. With employees working at home and customers interacting with your business more and more online, your connectivity has never been more critical. SD WAN can't deliver the high-quality performance your employees need and your customers expect using a network built on connectivity that isn't designed to support your demands. While SD WAN can help make the best out of a bad network, you'll quickly hit the limits of what you can accomplish, alienating customers and frustrating workers who need voice, video, mobile and the cloud to work. You might save a little OPEX in the short run, but at a long-term cost to your productivity, scalability and profitability. So what does SD WAN really do? SD WAN technology infuses intelligence into a hybrid network made up of a variety of fully meshed connectivity technologies to enable your enterprise to make better use of different types of network connections. Through centralized administration and control, SD WAN selects the best path across the variety of available network connections for enterprise applications, based on the performance requirements of the specific applications. For example, video and voice would be sent using your dedicated MPLS connection to help ensure that your communications come through crystal clear. However, something like a software update would be delivered and downloaded over the public internet, which is relatively slower but far more cost-effective. Ensuring your SD WAN can access the appropriate network options (or "roads") to meet your required application performance is critical to achieving the productivity and customer experience levels needed to drive the results your business requires. Get the best of all worlds,It's important to work with a service provider who can provide you with private, public, broadband and wireless "roads" that will deliver the application experience your business needs. Any vendor who tries to tell you that broadband and SD WAN are all that is needed to provide the application experience you require is selling you short. Agile Methodology: What It Is and How It Works for a Distributed Workforce Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Agile methodology: What it is and how it can work for today's distributed workforce,Author: Heidi Vella,The Agile methodology is a widely adopted approach to software project management that was . Frustrated with the slow pace of software development, a group of 17 software leaders met during a ski trip to revamp the field. They captured their ideas in a document called the and later that year created the , a nonprofit organization to disseminate information about Agile. First popular with development teams, have evolved over time, and with the creation of the Agile Alliance's Manifesto, the Agile methodology quickly spread across the business world and beyond. In December 2021, U.S. Air Force Chief Technology Officer , Agile is the way to be responsive to customer needs — it needs to be transparent, quickly pushing capabilities from the core, and the heartbeat of innovation across the Air Force.,Agile was a direct of the time: Waterfall. The is highly linear and focuses on forward momentum. Project stages are sequential, progressing from one stage to another in a single series of planned steps and each stage depends on the completion of the previous stage. Let's dig deeper into what are the differences between Agile vs. Waterfall, and which factors and tools should to consider when deciding between the two methodologies?,What is Agile methodology?,As the : Agile is the ability to create and respond to change. It is a way of dealing with, and ultimately succeeding in, an uncertain and turbulent environment.,According to Forbes, the methodology and seeks to break projects into smaller units. For example, instead of long weekly meetings, Agile teams often hold short daily stand-up meetings. Larger project tasks are divided into more urgent sprints; each sprint tends to be broken down further into four stages: plan, develop, deploy and evaluate. Instead of top-down control, where a manager directs subordinates to focus on tasks that view the silo in isolation, the Agile collaboration approach forms nimble, cross-functional teams that can be self-organizing and have real decision-making authority, encouraging adaptive planning, flexibility and continual improvement. Agile vs. Waterfall,Agile methodology, which is further detailed in the and , relies on several systems that divide projects up into manageable segments, such as Scrum and Kanban. For example, Scrum, which is integral to Agile, requires snappy, daily 15-minute meetings to review progress and set priorities for workflows. This makes Agile different from Waterfall, where each stage depends on the completion of the previous one. In contrast, Agile focuses on simultaneous workflows and flexibility at its core. Who uses Agile methodology and why?,Agile was originally envisioned for software developers with an emphasis on in-person communication. But because the agile methodology is essentially a mindset that can be applied to any project or organization, the concept has evolved and been widely commandeered. There's now even a movement. , and are among the global companies often . Other major organizations, including and , have adopted it for specific projects in the past. Agile vs. Waterfall: Flexibility,According to an , around half of all organizations surveyed had been applying Agile practices for over three years. A top reason referenced was to improve flexibility amid a rapidly changing environment. Agile does this by focusing specifically on how people work together within, and importantly, outside of an organization, believing that solutions evolve primarily through structured collaboration. The methodology also believes that smaller, engaged groups can more readily take stock of evolving customer needs and adapt more quickly to changing external contexts. Agile vs. Waterfall: Budget,According to , Agile allows for greater budget flexibility, particularly to respond to developments not considered during the planning stage. Agile aims to improve financial results by preempting and avoiding mistakes and repetition and generally speeding up project processes and outcomes. Waterfall is better or those with a clearly defined end goal unlikely to change or be impacted by unforeseen developments. This allows for more defined budget planning but can also mean higher costs should unforeseen developments impact the project. Agile vs. Waterfall: Stakeholder engagement,Stakeholder engagement is a key element of the Agile methodology, with stakeholders included in the project development at every step. One of the states, Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software. Alternatively, Waterfall doesn't involve the client or project owner during the process once the end goal is established apart from specific check-ins or for deliverables. The course of the project is outlined at the start, meaning client feedback isn't an ongoing part of the process. Tools and technologies to help organizations embrace Agile,In today's remote and distributed working environment, are needed to replicate the connectedness that Agile relies upon when in-person meetings aren't possible. Collaboration tools,Collaboration tools are vital for Agile methodology to facilitate communication both internally within the organization and externally with partners, suppliers, customers, developers and contractors. For example, allows companies using Microsoft Teams to expand their calling capabilities outside of their organization so that employees can work with external partners the same as they do with internal colleagues. The best bring video meetings into conference rooms and huddle spaces for a blended meeting experience and include in-app intelligence to capture the most important discussion points, assign action items and replay meeting highlights to help bolster the effectiveness of each meeting. Integration tools,Bringing Agile methodology to life is more than just 15-minute meetings. It also involves information and document sharing, working off the same goal-setting sheet and quickly and easily visualizing ideas with co-collaborators. This requires cloud-based solutions that both remote team members and external stakeholders can access. integrate calling, video conferencing, chat, desktop sharing, voicemail, shareable whiteboards and more in a single intuitive interface that spans device types. These solutions allow businesses to connect onsite and mobile workers with the systems they use every day with a cost-effective, cloud-based, high-availability communication solution. Tools like , a cloud-based business phone solution, assign one number to ring multiple compatible mobile devices, desk phones and computers, which means fewer missed calls and more opportunities to connect. Users can move freely across devices and switch seamlessly between their desk phone and smartphone. The Agile methodology is proving to be as because the values, principles and guidance it offers still ring true. But it's up to teams to live it and achieve it, and that requires the right technology to succeed. How to Help Your Employees Be Productive Working From Home Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to help your employees be productive working from home,Author: Rose de Fremery,, remote work is here to stay, but not everyone is fully convinced of its benefits. According to , 85% of business leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive. A mere 12% of them have full confidence that their team is productive in this setting. How can managers ensure that their remote employees are productive working from home? The path to a more productive remote or hybrid workplace lies in and taking advantage of collaboration tools that can enhance productivity. Lack of trust can undermine working from home productivity,While leaders may have misgivings about in-person versus remote work productivity, employees do not. Microsoft's study found that being productive at work. The rate of double-booked meetings increased by 46% per person in the past year, and 42% of participants multitask during meetings. Yet when managers are unable to walk down the hall and see their employees carrying out these activities, they struggle to believe that their staff are actually engaged and productive. Compared with in-person managers, hybrid managers are more likely to say that they have difficulty trusting that their employees will do their best work (49% vs. 36%), and these managers report that they have less visibility into the work their employees do (54% vs. 38%). When they lack effective strategies for managing remote employees, many managers resort to installing tracking software on their employees' devices to monitor their remote work productivity. As Harvard Business Review points out, this approach pits employees and managers against one another and undermines the trust necessary for . It's also an ineffective way to measure or manage remote work productivity. Research shows that business leaders are considering a number of solutions, including: "Increased investments in best-of-breed solutions (73%), remote-working hardware (71%), and best-of-suite solutions (68%) are top of mind; however, these investments need to cater to a diverse range of work styles regardless of location," according to a . Effective strategies for managing remote employees,Overseeing can require different strategies than managing staff in person, and navigating the learning curve can take some time. Managing remote employees involves frequent communication, clear expectations, team bonding, supporting employees' professional growth and taking advantage of modern business collaboration tools. 1. Communicate often and well,To cultivate trust and inspire employee engagement, managers should communicate effectively and often. They should begin by openly acknowledging that remote workers can feel disconnected from the life of the organization, then they can explore ways to bridge this gap via ongoing dialogue with employees. This can look like setting up regular individual and team check-ins using , for example. Remote workers can use the same tools to join virtual lunch-and-learn sessions or town halls with the CEO. Managers should also embrace transparency when communicating with remote workers about decisions they have made. A survey from MIT Sloan Management Review found that who explained their decisions and clarified the rationale behind those choices—especially during periods of economic uncertainty. When employees have more opportunities to share their ideas and voice concerns just as they would in an in-person setting, they are more likely to feel motivated while on the job—and, thus, more productive working from home. With this in mind, consider conducting regular employee surveys to find out which aspects of remote work are going particularly well, which ones are not and how the overall experience could be improved. 2. Set clear expectations,When remote employees don't know what's expected of them, they may become concerned that they're not delivering for their managers. They may feel they're out of sight and out of mind, missing out on opportunities for special assignments or promotions. According to a Pew Research survey on employee views about remote work, one reason why almost one-quarter of workers with jobs that could be done remotely choose to go into their workplace is they feel there are . In a tough economy, they may worry that their positions are no longer secure. You can give your remote employees a better chance to succeed by clearly articulating what you expect them to contribute in their roles and measuring their performance against that standard. As you do, focus on specific deliverables rather than solely the amount of time logged in front of a screen. 3. Encourage team bonding,Remote work can feel lonely and isolating at times— said they felt less connected to co-workers. When your remote employees can't casually mingle with one another in the break room, they miss out on chances to feel connected to the broader organization. You can mitigate this common challenge to remote work productivity and connectivity by creating opportunities for team bonding. Celebrate success often. When you instill a sense of belonging and camaraderie among your employees, you will find them more engaged and enthusiastic about coming to work—whether that commute takes place physically or virtually. 4. Support employees' professional growth,One powerful strategy for improving productivity, whether in person or in a remote setting, is to support your employees' professional growth. Rather than simply focusing on whether they are productive working from home, take some time to assess the quality of their work. When you have strong performers, praise their successes. Also consider creating professional development plans for each of your remote employees in collaboration with the employees themselves. As you do, the conversations you have with them will shed light on what skills already enable your workers to excel while working remotely and which skills could help them accomplish even more impressive results. 5. Take a fresh look at your technology,According to research from Accenture, say they can be productive working from home, at the office or anywhere. These employees are also toward their organization and their team, and their employers observe a 7.4% revenue growth premium per year. The right technology plays a strong role in enabling more effective communication across the board—whether that's between managers and their employees, between different teams or within individual teams. Many businesses already invested in and remote access capabilities in order to help their employees' transition to remote work during the early stages of the pandemic. If managers haven't yet considered how to build on this existing tool set, they may want to take a fresh look at their remote workplace technology stack. Accenture found that 86% of workers surveyed who claim to experience omni-connection also reported upgrades to their company's technology and skill sets, allowing them to work in new ways. How business collaboration tools can help,Modern business collaboration tools, beginning with conferencing services, can help to defeat work uncertainty and allow employees to be more productive working from home. This comes in handy whether they're having their weekly check-in with their manager or attending an important company-wide meeting. Voice calling also plays a key role in remote work productivity. and bring external calling to the Teams platform. Verizon is also the first U.S. carrier to offer Teams Phone Mobile, delivered as , which enables a complete mobile Teams calling experience. gives remote employees a single phone number and allows them to answer it from any device they wish—whether that's a smartphone, a laptop or a desk phone—so they never miss an important call. Set your remote employees up for success,Although remote work poses unique challenges for employees and their managers, particularly when managers become concerned that their remote staff isn't fully engaged or when remote employees don't have the support they need to succeed, it is still possible to improve remote work productivity. 