ccaas examples

Digital Transformation Examples & Success Stories

Read digital transformation success stories made possible by Verizon. See how organizations of all sizes use Verizon to enter the next digital age.
UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why Your Business Needs Both

Author: Rose de Fremery,Regardless of your business's size or industry, you're likely looking for effective ways to improve your communication and collaboration. Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) are powerful solutions for enhancing internal collaboration among employees to help agents provide excellent customer service. When combined, UCaaS and CCaaS can deliver even greater advantages than they otherwise would on their own. Here's what you need to know about UCaaS and CCaaS, the benefits they offer and why organizations are increasingly opting to embrace both technologies. What are UCaaS and CCaaS?,is designed to support and enhance internal employee and external collaboration. It unites business communication tools such as voice, video, messaging, collaboration and presence under a single umbrella. With UCaaS, employees can easily communicate and collaborate with one another and with customers from anywhere using the channel that's most appropriate for the task. For example, colleagues from the sales team can virtually meet to discuss their progress toward their quarterly targets using UCaaS's videoconferencing capabilities, while an employee who only needs to ask a finance team member a quick question about an invoicing procedure can simply message that person. Presence information indicates whether someone is busy or available for a conversation, making it easier to choose the right moment to reach out. , by contrast, enables and optimizes customer communications. Advancing far beyond the traditional model, CCaaS integrates a range of customer-facing communication channels such as voice, SMS, chat, social media and email into a single platform. It seamlessly routes conversations across these channels, allowing customers to switch to a more convenient channel without losing crucial context or having to start over from the beginning. And because CCaaS is cloud-based, agents are able to work from virtually anywhere and connect with customers at any time. Companies can also leverage the analytics found in a CCaaS solution to continually improve the customer experience (CX). As such, CCaaS is ideal for any company trying to provide an . UCaas vs. CCaaS: How do they compare?,UCaaS and CCaaS resemble each other in a few key aspects. Notably, they're both modern communications technologies that support conversations across multiple channels. Because they're both cloud-based solutions, UCaaS and CCaaS are more cost-effective than premises-based business communications infrastructure—particularly in the case of businesses that have multiple locations or support remote workforces. They can both be easily scaled up or down as needed, and they also integrate with other emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and application programming interfaces (APIs). They can also integrate with one another, enabling businesses to maximize employee and customer experiences. UCaaS and CCaaS: What are the benefits?,You can use UCaaS to enhance workplace collaboration, whether your employees are working alongside one another in a physical office or they're distributed across various geographic locations. This capability, once handy, is increasingly essential. According to research from PwC, 63% of employees . In recent years, many companies have improved their productivity even further by integrating their UCaaS solutions with such as business productivity suites and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Because UCaaS solutions are cloud-based they can be quickly scaled up or down to meet your business needs. Additionally, you pay for what you need on a subscription basis rather than having to make upfront capital investments in infrastructure. UCaaS solutions can also be accessed fromanywhere with an internet connection and a device such as a smartphone or laptop, offering your company a cost-effective option for maintaining business continuity in the event of an emergency or an unexpected outage. Lastly, since UCaaS solutions are fully managed by a service provider, it can help reduce the IT team's administrative workload. With the time saved, IT professionals can focus their attention and talent on strategic digital transformation initiatives that advance key business goals. CCaaS, meanwhile, is a valuable asset for transforming the customer experience. In addition to supporting seamless omnichannel customer communications and for convenient engagement on their preferred channels, CCaaS can also improve contact center productivity. Rather than juggling various communications tools that don't integrate with one another and refuse to carry over crucial context that's needed to deliver satisfying service, contact center professionals can enjoy a unified view of all their customer communications from within a single platform (if a CRM system has been integrated). They can also access this view using the device of their choice, remaining as productive while working from home as they would be in a traditional office setting. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Additionally, CCaaS offers organizations the flexibility required to support agents working from anywhere and the scalability to accommodate seasonal demands. UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why do businesses need both?,Businesses once thought of employee communication as entirely separate from customer communication, but this distinction is no longer as salient in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Research has found that can help increase profitability and growth. According to Gallup, highly engaged employees tend to be , which means the organization is better able to retain crucial institutional knowledge. Motivated employees also consistently provide a that keeps customers coming back, which in turn increases opportunities for revenue generation. Accordingly, rather than simply comparing UCaas vs. CCaaS with the intention of choosing one over the other, understand how can dramatically elevate your CX. For example, by integrating UCaaS and CCaaS, you can streamline the flow of communication between the contact center and employees in other departments. This way, if a customer opens a chat session with the contact center team and asks a question that would be best answered by the product division, the agent assisting that customer can get a quick, accurate and helpful response on their behalf. You can also integrate your UCaaS and CCaaS platforms with your CRM application, retaining crucial contextual information about the customer and their query that can help your business deliver faster, more effective service. When UCaaS and CCaaS solutions have been integrated, employees can find it easier to navigate their way to the features they need than they would if they had to keep track of separate tools for separate streams of communication. This optimized workflow reduces the friction employees experience while on the job, enhancing their satisfaction and increasing their engagement. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Businesses that combine UCaaS and CCaaS can also reduce their communications costs, easing IT's administrative burden and simplifying vendor relationships in the process. Maximize the combined potential of UCaaS and CCaaS,Businesses want to be confident that they're making smart, strategic investments in communication technology. While you might once have evaluated UCaaS vs. CCaaS as siloed tools with entirely separate purposes, these two technologies are now complementary assets that can simultaneously optimize the employee experience and the customer experience. With the combined advantages that UCaaS and CCaaS offer, you can become more responsive to your employees' needs while also better serving your customers. How to Choose the Right Contact Center Software for Your Business

How to choose the right contact center software for your business,Author: Shane Schick,According to Markets and Markets, the contact center industry continues to grow—the is expected to increase from its 2020 mark of $24.1 billion to $75.5 billion in 2026. Driving this growth is the growing use of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions, like contact center software, to achieve better business continuity. The rise of virtual contact center software options,While most contact center software applications were originally limited to on-premises products, businesses can now consider cloud/virtual Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) options. These solutions can provide all the , including simple setup and management as well as the ability to:,The also revealed that the growth of contact center software and technology is driven by organizations wanting to deliver enhanced experiences. Indeed, the report notes contact center solutions are becoming a strategic solution and, in many instances, can be considered a brand's face. By investing in the right solutions, they can gain several key ingredients of a great customer experience at the same time:,Five steps for successfully choosing contact center software,Whether you're leading a project to source a new contact center platform or are part of the selection committee, the following steps should inform your decision-making about how to best make use of virtual contact center solutions. 1. Consider your needs and requirements,Even if your current contact center tools don't provide a complete picture of your customer service performance today, use whatever data you have available to determine your business goals. Some of the possible inputs here might be call volumes, the results of any Voice of the Customer (VoC) surveys you've conducted and even focus-group interviews with your agents. The same study highlighted common challenges firms are having with contact center data. For example, 42% said they could not personalize interactions in real time, and 41% could not identify the same customer across different channels and devices. These could become the use cases and objectives you use to find the best platform for your needs. 2. Look for the capacity to integrate with CRM and help desk tools,Sales reps closing deals may represent an earlier point in the customer journey, but that doesn't mean the details of what happened should be forgotten after a purchase has been made. When customers reach out for support and contact center agents have no context from the sales team, the experience risks becoming disjointed and unsatisfactory. Bringing customer relationship management (CRM) data directly into , like help desk applications, helps avoid those scenarios. Aim to find solutions that have these integrations pre-built, rather than tasking your IT department or developer team with them. 3. Workforce management,No one wants to lose an experienced contact center agent, and business leaders are becoming more conscious about creating an environment where they can bring their best selves to work. In fact, a found 44% believe their employee experience is an urgent concern and an area in need of improvement. This is where contact center software that includes workforce management (WFM) features can help. Companies can use WFM to ensure they're staffing the optimal number of agents to meet customer demand, while agents enjoy more accurate and up-to-date schedules. Don't forget that a new CCaaS platform will represent some kind of learning curve for your team. Ask about the typical level of training required and any advice on how to accelerate adoption among agents. 4. Consider security,Customers put their trust in companies when they hand over their personal information. This can range from names and addresses to credit card numbers and beyond. The critical nature of this data makes contact centers a strategic asset for organizations—and a possible target for cyber criminals. According to the most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), , and roughly 4 in 5 breaches are attributed to organized crime. The report also showed financial gain was the No. 1 motive for the majority of data breaches. Talk to your potential CCaaS providers about the kind of data protection features that are part of the solution, or any related managed services that can strengthen your defenses. 5. Ease of adopting new innovations,Contact center functionality is ever-evolving based on what the technology industry learns about the needs of businesses and their customers. Companies that choose to deploy Contact Center as a Service options can be more flexible, in that they can easily tap into new innovations without involving their IT department. Much like they add security patches or other updates through the cloud, Contact Center as a Service solutions streamline the adoption of emerging customer experience tools as they become available. has predicted Contact Center as a Service offerings will make it easier to add new service channels and integrate advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver stronger customer experiences overall. Position your contact center for a successful future,The ultimate barometer of contact center technology success is how well it allows you to serve your customers. As you deploy your contact center software of choice, you'll want to ensure you're conducting an ongoing analysis of its . Some of the most common ones are customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES) and net promoter score (NPS). Don't limit yourself to the numbers, though. Try to see the customer journey through their eyes, and conduct a periodic qualitative assessment as well. A Broadridge study found that across all channels, and 77% would spend more money on a company that provides a good customer experience. To truly achieve success, combine the products you invest in with insight and expertise from trusted advisors. A managed services provider with a proven track record in deploying contact center tools and applications will make a big difference in rising above the competition. Learn more about how Verizon can . IDC, Contact Center Deployments Move to the Cloud: How a Distributed Architecture Delivers a Superior Customer Experience, Doc #AP46313921, August, 2021. What is CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service)

What is CPaaS and how can it improve your customer experience strategy?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,The quality of customer experience (CX) is critical to good business. A recent survey of senior IT professionals found that 88% consider this an important goal, with as a result. Challenges to delivering this included developer shortages, lack of time and legacy technology. The principal solution identified by the respondents was low-code software-as-a-service platforms, also known as CPaaS. So, what is CPaaS, and what does it stand for? And, more importantly, how can it improve your CX strategy?,What is CPaaS?,CPaas is an acronym for communications platform as a service. According to Gartner,® ", multilayered middleware on which they can develop, run and distribute communications software. The platform offers APIs and integrated development environments that simplify the integration of communications capabilities (for example, voice, messaging and video) into applications, services or business processes.,This cloud-based communications platform's potential for growth is significant. In 2020, the global CPaaS market was valued at $4.54 billion; by 2026, it is . How does CPaaS work?,Rather than having to rip and replace existing systems, companies can maximize their existing technology investments and add different real-time communications capabilities to these systems. Traditionally, development teams would have had to build or integrate standalone applications from scratch to make existing systems extensible. However, CPaaS provides a development framework that encompasses application programming interfaces (APIs), pre-built applications and software development kits to accelerate the development process, streamline integrations and enable organizations to customize their communications infrastructure to best meet their unique needs. Key functions of CPaaS,Communications platform as a service allows developers to integrate a range of modern features into their organization's communications stack, including outbound voice calls, inbound call routing, web and mobile-based real-time communication, text messaging and multimedia and video messaging. Advantages of using CPaaS,One key CX challenge is using the right channel for the right customer. One found:,CPaaS provides a way for companies to deliver services and communicate with customers via multiple channels, without the up-front investment in resources, time and personnel needed to build those tools yourself. CPaaS can also provide ongoing cost benefits for companies. A cloud-based communications stack is than managing communications applications on-premise. In a cloud environment, companies spend less time managing their IT resources and can easily upgrade their infrastructure without having to worry about vendor lock-in. Many CPaaS providers also offer volume discounts or a pay-as-you-go consumption-based model, which allows companies to better manage their costs. CPaaS use cases,Communications platform as a service has a number of great use cases:,What is the difference between CPaaS and UCaaS?,It is important to note that communications platform as a service is not the only cloud-based communication platform. A consideration of what CPaaS is best used for wouldn't be complete without comparing it with (UCaaS). Though CPaaS and UCaaS are both cloud-based communications platforms, they have distinct differences. UCaaS merges all of an organization's communications applications into a single, unified solution. Rather than using separate tools for voice, video and messaging, companies can use a UCaaS platform to deliver communications capabilities and connect and track devices. It is a solution that can be somewhat customized that allows companies to quickly stand up a modern communications infrastructure and offload ongoing management and maintenance to a service provider. A CPaaS solution is all about customization. It gives developers a foundation they can use to flexibly build new applications and modernize them in line with changing business requirements—whether it be remote work or deploying virtual chatbots to answer routine customer questions. Whether an organization chooses to implement CPaaS or UCaaS will likely depend on their need for customization and technology budget. Modernizing your communications with CPaaS,Industry experts forecast that the . It is no longer just enough to speak a customer's language, companies also need to use their preferred way of speaking. Legacy communications infrastructure only hampers these efforts. CPaaS allows your developers to customize your enterprise's communication stack and add new capabilities that evolve with your company's strategic goals. With this solution, you can execute a modern CX strategy and deliver the high level of service that customers now expect in today's increasingly competitive business environment. Now that you have an answer to your question, "what is CPaaS" and understand the role it plays in CX, discover how Verizon can help you . Gartner IT Glossary, , as on 29 March 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 