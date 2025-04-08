Comparing trade-in deals for business upgrades

Cintas Pulls off an IT Infrastructure Upgrade Business

Learn how Cintas upgraded its infrastructure to adhere to the communicational needs of their drivers who may need to be reached while making a delivery
Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the difference and should you wait to upgrade?,Author: Megan Williams,You may have read discussions about Wi-Fi 6 speed and how it is a against its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Wi-Fi 6, combined with 5G, is . After all, the speed and quality of your network is crucial not only to existing, critical but also to a range of innovations such as . So, if you're currently evaluating whether to invest in a Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 deployment, you're not alone. As with any new technology, you will get the most out of your investment from understanding its business benefits and examining how they align with your current goals and strategy. While the speed and potential of Wi-Fi 6 is impressive, it's possible your best business decision may be staying put with your current Wi-Fi 5 setup. Here are some critical items to think about to help you know how to decide. What's the difference between Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?What is Wi-Fi 5?,is the 5th generation of Wi-Fi. Better known as 802.11ac, this standard took capabilities from second generation Wi-Fi (like the ability to operate on a 5 GHz band and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing or OFDM) and turned them toward the pressing need for the transfer of large files, such as file backups and video streaming type applications. What is Wi-Fi 6?,As the most recent generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes on challenges such as optimizing data rates, network efficiency and supporting a hybrid wired and wireless network infrastructure. It's more than just a generational upgrade. Among the key features is a better way to meet shared speed and frequency capabilities. This is thanks to its superior ability to support a larger number of clients and devices at the same time. This is particularly crucial given the growth of . What should I consider when comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?,Wi-Fi 6 offers several improvements over the performance of Wi-Fi 5. These include:,Wi-Fi 6 also supports features that enable higher bandwidth, alleviate traffic congestion, improve network efficiency and enable controls that improve battery life. Can Wi-Fi 5 devices use Wi-Fi 6?,Legacy network platforms may struggle to take advantage of the new technology. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6 is with all other Wi-Fi standards back to 802.11b. Older devices can connect to new Wi-Fi 6 deployments; however, the performance and capabilities will only match what the wireless end device can handle. This means only your Wi-Fi 6-capable devices will be able to take advantage of the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6 speed and performance. It is worth noting the continues to come down. What are the business benefits of Wi-Fi 6?,The superior features of Wi-Fi 6 can help to facilitate a , powering improvements in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and an improved end-user experience. When comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 are certainly alluring. Better communication,Spurred by the growth in remote and hybrid work, the is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.4%—from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $9.95 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets. Even if your organization is 100% in-person, you are still likely to require video conferencing for external communication and other important collaboration needs. Wi-Fi 6 can help to address the bandwidth and speed limitations that can impede the quality of bandwidth intensive and real time tools such as video conferencing. Improving connection experiences,Entertainment venues or transportation centers may struggle with a need for large numbers of connections from simultaneous devices. This can be compounded by bandwidth intensive applications, such as . OFDMA, MU-MIMO and built-in resource scheduling allows for an expansion of device density and reduction in network congestion in these types of environments. Looking at Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, it's important to note that Wi-Fi 6 could also be deployed as a 5G cellular on-ramp to improve in-building cellular coverage via a radio access network from appropriately placed Wireless LAN (WLAN) access points. A more intelligent IoT edge,Whatever your industry or organization, the shift to IoT technology will profoundly impact your bandwidth requirements and capabilities. Wi-Fi 6 is particularly useful for that don't have requirements to regularly transmit or receive data. exist for almost any industry; here are just a few examples to think about:,Wi-Fi 6 makes it easier to take and edge computing to connect people and things at the edge, in apps and through data in the cloud and enable control and action locally. 3 Ways To Improve Your IT Infrastructure Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 3 ways to improve your IT infrastructure,Author: Rose de Fremery,While the global economic outlook could be uncertain, IT budgets are expected to grow by 13% year-over-year in 2023, according to Spiceworks Ziff Davis' . When asked what factors were motivating increases in their organizations, 51% of respondents cited a need to upgrade outdated IT infrastructure. According to KPMG LLP, companies must now address technical needs and build greater agility into their IT operations if they are to remain competitive and innovative in the coming years, even though they have already navigated a considerable amount of . By pursuing the following three steps, companies can modernize their IT infrastructure technology stack to help advance their businesses. Key IT best practices to help improve IT infrastructure,Modernization can look quite different between businesses depending on an organization's industry and customer base. With that in mind, start with identifying the top challenges that your organization is experiencing with your IT infrastructure so that you can understand how they are impacting the business. For example, do you support legacy technology that is costly or complex to maintain, or is there an aspect of your current infrastructure that does not have the agility necessary to meet your immediate business goals? If so, you might want to consider replacement alternatives for such outdated technology. For example, the IT team could select a cloud solution they could centrally manage to replace outdated applications that rely on servers that are reaching end of life to support a remote or hybrid workforce. As you evaluate your options, you need to consider the IT resources required to support the current as compared to the IT resources needed to enable a modern, future-ready IT environment. As the technology stack has increasingly been abstracted into , the role of IT has become less of a cost center and more of a strategic business enabler. The skills and mindset that are needed to support a traditional IT shop may not be the ones you need in a reimagined cloud-based environment. Keeping that in mind, determine the training and education that the IT organization might need to deliver on the modernized IT best practices required as you digitally transform. Three ways to improve your IT infrastructure,As businesses consider how to improve IT infrastructure, they find that a focus on network agility, cloud-based security and a modernized IT organization are often key for a success transition. 1. Build network agility,In the early 2020s, many businesses abruptly pivoted to a . They quickly found that managing a complex, distributed network environment requires an entirely different approach than the traditional on-premises office network. Without a flexible and adaptable network architecture, businesses may struggle to keep up with the pace of digital transformation. They may even find themselves falling behind on IT best practices as their networks are not in alignment with their now highly distributed workforce. Because a (NaaS) cloud-based model gives companies flexibility and choice about the services they use without requiring the level of capital expenditures or increased headcount to manage a traditional network, it can serve as a strategic business enabler and help facilitate continued growth even as circumstances quickly change. Modern solutions like NaaS can give businesses the elasticity they need to support their work from home teams while also being able to leverage emerging technologies, such as 5G, (MEC), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). NaaS can streamline the IT administration and management required to deliver network performance across multiple connections (such as those enabled via software-defined networking, or ) and services (such as unified communications). For these reasons, NaaS is especially well-suited to organizations that are investing in both cloud applications and supporting hybrid or remote work. 2. Leverage cloud-based security,The days of are long gone, and businesses must now proactively protect a far greater number of users, services and endpoints than ever before. At the same time, they cannot afford to compromise on network performance, lest it degrade the user experience or hurt business productivity. Balancing these two mandates has always been tricky for IT organizations, but it is especially difficult now. With the followed by the rise in remote work during the pandemic, users have come to expect a workplace technology experience that is as reliable as it is convenient. Meeting this expectation is all the more challenging over a distributed network if IT teams cannot guarantee the appropriate network performance and security across all connections and contexts. Fortunately, modern cloud solutions have arisen to address this gap. IT best practices like help IT teams to deliver strong network performance with the security needed to help defend the business from increasingly sophisticated attacks, while improving application performance and enhancing user experience. By combining SD WAN and zero-trust network access, SASE delivers the sophisticated cloud-based security that businesses need to sustainably grow. 3. Modernize your IT organization,As you are mapping out your IT infrastructure roadmap, consider whether your IT team currently has the expertise necessary to properly administer and support the new environment. You may want to reskill or upskill some members of your IT team so that they are better aligned to support the new infrastructure, or possibly augment the team with managed services that have the specific highly specialized skills that are needed. Conversely, you may realize that with so many employees now working remotely and reliant on to be productive, you may need to add resources with specific skills in this area. If you anticipate needing to hire new IT professionals, it might be wise to initiate that process sooner rather than later given the intense competition for top IT talent. According to the , 59% of respondents indicated that it is either somewhat difficult or very difficult to find skilled IT talent in the current labor market. Depending on your specific IT modernization needs and the current structure of your IT organization, managed services may be a worthwhile investment. Spending on managed services rose to 18% of IT budgets in 2023, whereas it represented 15% of those budgets before the pandemic. How to improve your IT infrastructure and advance your business,IT budgets are increasing, even as economic conditions appear to be uncertain, in large part because businesses are upgrading outdated IT infrastructure that is potentially holding them back. Only by modernizing legacy technologies can businesses ensure continued growth and maintain a strong competitive position in the market. By taking these three steps to future-ready their IT infrastructure, they can do just that. Learn how Verizon's solution can help modernize IT infrastructure and enable innovation. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. 