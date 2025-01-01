Coverage for water damage on business phones

Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. First Responder Communication Challenges in Remote Areas Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Challenges to first responder communication in remote areas,Author: Sue Poremba,Anyone who has tried to reach a loved one during a natural disaster knows the challenge of a failed phone call or an undelivered text. First responder communications in remote areas are already difficult enough. Throw in an emergency situation, when power is lost and devices can't be charged, when cell towers have been taken out of commission and comms are down, it's not just frustrating – it can be dangerous. Communication in remote areas,Having the is paramount. A gap in wireless coverage can impact first responder communications, making it more difficult for first responders to achieve their mission of saving lives and property. Communication in remote areas can be susceptible to physical barriers, like mountains, seasonal environmental events, like hurricanes or wildfires, and susceptible to damage or network overload during a disaster - When natural disasters or other events compromise the terrestrial network, selecting a carrier that has deployable assets with dedicated satellite capacity to provide coverage can make all the difference. And the use of , warns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), can also be insufficient as they do not have the ability to include data feeds, like video. Working together, industry and public safety can address new digital capabilities to help ensure network connections are reliable, resilient and secure with multiple carrier partners. Preparedness planning,First responder communications preparedness begins with having the right equipment on hand and behind you. Emergency agencies can develop and other businesses that can assist with the right technologies and equipment for disasters. This can include vehicles that are self-contained mobile cellular sites, satellite deployable equipment or military-style first responder communications equipment that can handle most weather or terrain to enhance communications in remote areas. Preparedness planning involves ensuring communication devices are working properly. Regular practice drills should be run to test the equipment communication in remote areas and in locations where disasters can be anticipated. In the Western states, first responders need to be prepared to assist residents escaping fires, while along the Atlantic seaboard, communications need to be sustained through high water and wind conditions. Improving first responder communications with fast networks,In a disaster, a quick response is key. But a quick response can't happen without a fast network, both for voice and data. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been working with DHS to create . These can be put on pickup trucks and aerial systems to determine signal strength and communication in remote areas that lack a wireless infrastructure. It's also vital to partner with a committed to interoperability and keeping communication tools operating, and one that has the reputation of having services up and running when they're needed most. This is a partnership best developed before disaster strikes. The works closely today with emergency agencies and public safety officials to offer the support needed on the ground and in the air during times of emergency. This includes pre-event planning to determine those needs and then working to ensure first responder communications are there when emergencies strike. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can mobilize to support first responder communications when public safety agencies have a communication need, The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can offer a broad range of solutions, be it small assets from phones and routers, self-contained networks-in-a-box and portable data networks (PDNs), all the way up to vehicles such as SPOTs (satellite picocell on a trailer) and satellite COLTs (cell on light trucks). Delays in first responder communications can potentially result in another disaster piling up behind the initial emergency. Communication in remote areas or when it appears all communication signals are lost can have an impact on emergency response efforts. It's not just a matter of making sure you have a network that offers fast services in critical times but also knowing that partnership is reliable. You can't always predict an emergency situation, but when one does happen, the is there. 