deep learning for smart manufacturing methods and applications

Links related to "deep learning for smart manufacturing methods and applications"

What is additive manufacturing Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Shane Schick,An aerospace company may need to design parts that will withstand the toughest imaginable conditions. A medical firm could require a way to customize its approach to creating a new life-saving device. Filmmakers want to create an unforgettable experience for audiences watching their next blockbuster movie, but it involves modeling sets and props through multiple iterations quickly. These are just a few of the industries where additive manufacturing is creating new opportunities to innovate at speed in a cost-effective way that can also promote sustainability. As technologies like continue to advance, businesses are poised to make even greater use of 3D printing and manufacturing than ever before. What is additive manufacturing?,Additive manufacturing is the process of taking a computer design file and using a 3D printer to turn it into a physical object. An organization might start with an idea for a new part or piece of equipment, for example, which is visualized through a computer-aided design (CAD) application. A 3D printer can then divide the image into layers, which are then built one slice at a time. Material may be melted down (with a laser, for instance), as slices are fused together and then cooled down so they can be handled. Additive manufacturing can also help add value in prototyping and with small batch runs, which are really the backbone of all manufacturing, as opposed to high upfront set up costs associated with creating molds or other tools which are difficult to justify other than on long production runs. Additive vs. subtractive manufacturing,This is in contrast to other methods of production. In subtractive manufacturing, for example, goods are produced by stripping or cutting away from a piece of raw material like a block of stone or a piece of metal. Machining, milling and carving are among the many different forms of subtractive manufacturing. These traditional types of manufacturing can sometimes require firms to produce molds and casts that require considerable effort and investment. Once designed, it can be equally expensive or difficult to make changes in subtractive manufacturing. The ease and rapid pace at which additive manufacturing can render designs has positioned it as a promising technology across the industrial sector. For example, about the potential of 3D printing and manufacturing. Factors such as faster innovation, reduced lead times and cost per parts have been cited as game-changers by respondents. 3D printing and manufacturing approaches at a glance,As with any technology-driven process, organizations tend to adopt additive manufacturing differently based on their business needs and the materials involved. Companies manufacturing products based on polymers and plastics may depend on what's known as according to TWI, for example. Firms that use ceramics and metals as raw materials might opt for an approach called binder jetting. Many of these approaches will also depend on the size of the object a 3D printer needs to create, as well as the number of hours or days that will be involved. If the ability to create prototypes quickly is the priority, an approach called material extrusion can be relatively inexpensive and efficient, . The transformative capabilities of additive manufacturing make it look like an area of emerging technology, but its history spans decades. A traced it to the late 1970s when it initially became known as rapid prototyping. Its growth has been driven in part by the sheer versatility of materials that can be subjected to the process, as well as the wide range of potential applications. Over the past 30 years, for instance, additive manufacturing has been used to produce everything from titanium parts for large aircraft to used in critical surgeries. 3D printing even allows manufacturers to produce items with different interior and exterior materials, which means they can be functionally graded. How 3D printing and manufacturing are evolving,Manufacturers may be showing an interest in 3D printing because it addresses some of their most common pain points. Take productivity: Printers can run day and night, without a great deal of human intervention. Industrial firms can also , while also giving themselves more runway to experiment and improve designs before they are finalized. Perhaps as a result, more than two-thirds (68%) of firms participating in a 2022 survey of engineering businesses said they in 2021 over the year before. Additive manufacturing can also help provide more efficient . Rather than needing a large warehouse with a massive inventory of parts that may only be used a handful of times, the parts can be created on demand, reducing waste and the cost of storage. Complementary technology for 3D printing,The long-term growth of 3D printing and manufacturing may be further enhanced through the addition of complementary technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been used to help determine the ideal parameters for and to during the printing process. Augmented reality (AR) can help provide a visualization of objects, and, to allow for better decision-making and provide training opportunities. AR can also help people better envision what 3D-printed designs will look like before they are put into full production. 3D printers could also be connected to sensors and other devices that compromise the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Manufacturers focused on setting up smart factories based on the IIoT are often trying to , and additive manufacturing could further those efforts. The bandwidth, low latency, and real-time processing could also make it easier for manufacturers to connect remotely with multiple 3D printers. Innovating with Verizon,Manufacturers interested in exploring the benefits and use cases of additive manufacturing will benefit from finding a partner with the right technologies and experience. Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband is already , while students involved in the are also gaining access to 3D printers. can also offer manufacturers additional security benefits. Verizon has the advanced technologies and solutions to help manufacturers continue to innovate and keep their facilities connected, efficient, flexible and protected. Learn more about how Verizon can help unleash the next wave of . "," MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge, MA, December 7, 2017, accessed 18 May 2023. "," MIT News, Cambridge, MA, February 22, 2023, accessed 18 May 2023. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Microchip Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to AI Edge Computing Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Microchip technology advancements are bringing us closer to AI edge computing,Author: Gary Hilson,The global artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 according to Gartner. AI use cases extend from , and even . Yet despite the impressive market size, innovation has not been fully exploited because many objects using AI, such as drones, need to communicate with a remote server, increasing latency, security issues and other risks. AI edge technology aims to bridge that divide by bringing computing to the edge. AI computing requires large amounts of compute power and storage, making it impractical to place in the end device itself using traditional server components. Recently, researchers have , less than 4.5 millimeters across and weighing less than two ounces, that combine the central processing unit and random access memory. and microchips have helped to push AI to the device edge, opening up new opportunities for businesses to innovate in ways previously unthinkable. The AI edge not only leverages microchip technology to process data and even run applications, but it also helps reduce latency. There's also less of a need to transmit data back and forth from a central data center to process it and make the decisions. Software can make the edge smarter,While are necessary to bring AI to the edge, the technology is dependent on the software which allows the emulation of an intelligent system. Emergen Research estimated the reached $585.1 million in 2020 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.1% through to 2028. The evolution and growth of the edge and microchips are in response to diverse use cases that are, in part, enabled by other emerging and maturing technologies, such as 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). For example:,Hardware advancements,With simple edge use cases demanding more intelligence and local processing capabilities, . For moving computation to the edge to be successful, it must address the performance and energy efficiency of AI edge capabilities if they're to be made widely accessible and cost-effective. One technology that's well suited for the task is an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip, which addresses the need for higher levels of processing power. The benefit of using an ASIC is that it's a customized device, so the design and packaging are optimized for each use case, which makes it ideal for unique requirements (including size constraints). ASICs offer strong power efficiency for high-performance applications, a valuable feature for more complex edge computing. The flexibility of ASICs allow for the use of multiple voltages and multiple thresholds to match the performance of critical regions to their timing constraints, and therefore minimize power consumption. An alternative to ASICs are Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), which are well-suited for because their hardware is also customizable, including high-performance and energy-efficient deep learning algorithms. Research from Arizona State University found that for edge computing, as they can deliver predictable performance and their hardware architecture can be adapted to provide consistent throughput. Meanwhile, Princeton researchers have also presented , which conducts computation and stores data in the same place through , reducing the energy and time used to exchange information with dedicated memory. In-memory computing combined with different types of memory is when it comes to solving AI challenges, including the development of neural networks that mimic the human brain while also being mindful of power consumption. Microchip technology advances enable autonomy,Global Market Insights predicted the is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2019 to more than $70 billion by 2026, driven by a surge in IoT devices with machine-learning capabilities and the development of smart cities. Companies that are deep into the development of microchip technology are predicting that AI applications will continue to be . Not only will IoT continue to drive many opportunities, but it will be more autonomous as the AI edge becomes increasingly populated by more intelligent industrial machines, drones and robots, while services for the public become more intuitive. The edge will benefit from advances in centralized high-performance computing as microchip technology trickles down over time and AI exerts greater influence on chip design and new players enter the market. Businesses can expect the AI edge to mature and evolve rapidly over time so that more can be done more quickly with less dependence on a central data center. As the ecosystem of software and hardware grows at the edge, so will the number of building blocks to create new opportunities for innovation. Most of all, the AI edge not only enables new services but also allows businesses to understand how existing services are functioning and how they can be improved. By embedding more hardware-based intelligence in the home, office, manufacturing facilities and entire communities, individual lessons learned can be applied more broadly to benefit the broader population. Learn more about how AI edge . Gartner, , Meghan Rimol, November 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

What Is Automation and How Can It Transform Manufacturing? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is automation?,Author: Rose de Fremery,Manufacturers are transforming their operations at a rapid clip, adopting technologies like (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as they transition toward . One other crucial technology application underpinning this shift is automation, which manufacturers can deploy in a variety of ways to solve a multitude of use cases. Here are some key types of automation in use today as well as automated manufacturing trends that are quickly gaining steam. What is automation?,Automation allows organizations to carry out certain processes without manual assistance or involvement. Rather than having humans personally see to specific tasks, automated manufacturing can complete them at scale in far less time. This also reduces the possibility of human error, increasing accuracy as it frees up employees to focus their expertise on higher-level projects of greater strategic importance to the company. It also allows for human oversight at critical junctures, allowing the manufacturer to confirm that its newly automated processes are working as intended. Many manufacturers begin automating their operations by taking on small processes and then using the efficiency gains they've reaped to automate more processes in turn. As they do, they can become steadily more proficient at automating over time. This approach allows them to reduce costs, make their workflows more efficient, optimize their master production schedules, increase their production capacity and enhance the bottom line. Although manufacturers often begin their automation journey with limited use cases that are relatively static and manageable, they can ultimately use that experience to build the crucial internal agility that will be required for them to transition toward a model, embrace Industry 4.0 and compete effectively. As such, automation can be thought of not just as a technology-enabled method of business process improvement but as a strategic asset for successfully navigating a quickly changing and highly unpredictable marketplace. Types of automated manufacturing,Depending on their requirements, manufacturers may use one or more kinds of automation to achieve their goals. Here's a look at the different types, including the use cases to which each is best suited. Fixed automation,This involved an automated process where one specific function is repeatedly (and expertly) performed. Manufacturers commonly use this approach for the large-scale production of a single part or product. As the name implies, the system associated with this type is fixed and, as such, it is not flexible enough to accommodate the production of a different part or product once it has been put in place. Manufacturers tap fixed automated tools for a variety of use cases including automated assembly machines, material conveyor systems, machining transfer lines, paint and coating processes, web handling and converting systems, and chemical manufacturing processes. Programmable automation,When a manufacturer needs to design automated manufacturing processes for various parts or products for batch production run, it might turn to programmable automation as it allows for the performance of multiple functions. However, this approach does require a certain amount of downtime while the manufacturer reprograms the relevant equipment and software to accommodate the next manufacturing process. Programmable automation is well suited for industrial robots, numerically controlled machine tools and programmable logic controllers, among other use cases. Flexible automation,Flexible automation offers manufacturers maximum flexibility with respect to their automated manufacturing processes. Unlike fixed or programmable options, flexible automation can nimbly respond to changing production requirements as needed, accommodating on-the-fly adjustments to the number of products being manufactured or even the type of product itself. Flexible systems can also be configured to simultaneously produce multiple product types with little downtime required between batches. Manufacturers can find this approach useful for issuing a range of different products in low-to-medium production runs. Flexible systems are often used for real-time or on-demand production as well as a range of use cases including assembly systems, material handling systems and . One such example lies in the area of cobots—collaborative robots that are designed to work alongside humans in supportive roles, particularly in flexible automated scenarios. According to , the cobot market is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2028. Automation trends to keep an eye on,Having become proficient at automated manufacturing, some industry leaders are turning their attention to even more sophisticated technology applications . For example, manufacturers in the automotive and aerospace industries are leveraging 5G connectivity in concert with (MEC) and IIoT to automate entire factories as they evolve toward a . Some manufacturers are even leveraging to create virtual replicas of their physical factories, which, in turn, enable them to run simulations and create highly advanced projections about how their facilities and processes will perform under specific conditions. Automated supply chains are another in the manufacturing sector, capitalizing on not only robotics and ML but also innovations like automated trucking and augmented reality (AR) to eliminate supply chain inefficiencies and improve manufacturers' predictive capabilities. Developing a demand-driven supply chain will be able to significantly improve performance and increase customer satisfaction at a time when confidence in the supply chain has never been more pivotal to their continued success. Reliable, high-speed 5G connectivity will be crucial to all of these initiatives, empowering manufacturers to access the benefits of these promising technologies at scale with minimal latency and predictable performance. Realize the benefits of automated manufacturing,As manufacturers continue to digitally transform, they are discovering that technological innovations, like automation, can be powerful strategic assets in helping them achieve their goals. Whether the deployment is fixed, programmable, flexible or a combination of these approaches, manufacturers are finding new ways to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and create internal capacity that they can then use to evolve even further. Manufacturing firms that have already become experienced in automation are tapping their expertise for even more sophisticated applications that involve AI, ML, 5G and MEC for smart manufacturing and supply chain enhancements, leading the way toward Industry 4.0. Discover how Verizon is building . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)