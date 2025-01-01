deep learning for smart manufacturing methods and applications

What Is Automation and How Can It Transform Manufacturing? Business
What is automation?,Manufacturers are transforming their operations at a rapid clip, adopting technologies like (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as they transition toward . One other crucial technology application underpinning this shift is automation, which manufacturers can deploy in a variety of ways to solve a multitude of use cases. Here are some key types of automation in use today as well as automated manufacturing trends that are quickly gaining steam. What is automation?,Automation allows organizations to carry out certain processes without manual assistance or involvement. Rather than having humans personally see to specific tasks, automated manufacturing can complete them at scale in far less time. This also reduces the possibility of human error, increasing accuracy as it frees up employees to focus their expertise on higher-level projects of greater strategic importance to the company. It also allows for human oversight at critical junctures, allowing the manufacturer to confirm that its newly automated processes are working as intended. Many manufacturers begin automating their operations by taking on small processes and then using the efficiency gains they've reaped to automate more processes in turn. As they do, they can become steadily more proficient at automating over time. This approach allows them to reduce costs, make their workflows more efficient, optimize their master production schedules, increase their production capacity and enhance the bottom line. Although manufacturers often begin their automation journey with limited use cases that are relatively static and manageable, they can ultimately use that experience to build the crucial internal agility that will be required for them to transition toward a model, embrace Industry 4.0 and compete effectively. As such, automation can be thought of not just as a technology-enabled method of business process improvement but as a strategic asset for successfully navigating a quickly changing and highly unpredictable marketplace. Types of automated manufacturing,Depending on their requirements, manufacturers may use one or more kinds of automation to achieve their goals. Here's a look at the different types, including the use cases to which each is best suited. Fixed automation,This involved an automated process where one specific function is repeatedly (and expertly) performed. Manufacturers commonly use this approach for the large-scale production of a single part or product. As the name implies, the system associated with this type is fixed and, as such, it is not flexible enough to accommodate the production of a different part or product once it has been put in place. Manufacturers tap fixed automated tools for a variety of use cases including automated assembly machines, material conveyor systems, machining transfer lines, paint and coating processes, web handling and converting systems, and chemical manufacturing processes. Programmable automation,When a manufacturer needs to design automated manufacturing processes for various parts or products for batch production run, it might turn to programmable automation as it allows for the performance of multiple functions. However, this approach does require a certain amount of downtime while the manufacturer reprograms the relevant equipment and software to accommodate the next manufacturing process. Programmable automation is well suited for industrial robots, numerically controlled machine tools and programmable logic controllers, among other use cases. Flexible automation,Flexible automation offers manufacturers maximum flexibility with respect to their automated manufacturing processes. Unlike fixed or programmable options, flexible automation can nimbly respond to changing production requirements as needed, accommodating on-the-fly adjustments to the number of products being manufactured or even the type of product itself. Flexible systems can also be configured to simultaneously produce multiple product types with little downtime required between batches. Manufacturers can find this approach useful for issuing a range of different products in low-to-medium production runs. Flexible systems are often used for real-time or on-demand production as well as a range of use cases including assembly systems, material handling systems and . One such example lies in the area of cobots—collaborative robots that are designed to work alongside humans in supportive roles, particularly in flexible automated scenarios. According to , the cobot market is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2028. Automation trends to keep an eye on,Having become proficient at automated manufacturing, some industry leaders are turning their attention to even more sophisticated technology applications . For example, manufacturers in the automotive and aerospace industries are leveraging 5G connectivity in concert with (MEC) and IIoT to automate entire factories as they evolve toward a . Some manufacturers are even leveraging to create virtual replicas of their physical factories, which, in turn, enable them to run simulations and create highly advanced projections about how their facilities and processes will perform under specific conditions. Automated supply chains are another in the manufacturing sector, capitalizing on not only robotics and ML but also innovations like automated trucking and augmented reality (AR) to eliminate supply chain inefficiencies and improve manufacturers' predictive capabilities. Developing a demand-driven supply chain will be able to significantly improve performance and increase customer satisfaction at a time when confidence in the supply chain has never been more pivotal to their continued success. Reliable, high-speed 5G connectivity will be crucial to all of these initiatives, empowering manufacturers to access the benefits of these promising technologies at scale with minimal latency and predictable performance. Realize the benefits of automated manufacturing,As manufacturers continue to digitally transform, they are discovering that technological innovations, like automation, can be powerful strategic assets in helping them achieve their goals. Whether the deployment is fixed, programmable, flexible or a combination of these approaches, manufacturers are finding new ways to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and create internal capacity that they can then use to evolve even further. Manufacturing firms that have already become experienced in automation are tapping their expertise for even more sophisticated applications that involve AI, ML, 5G and MEC for smart manufacturing and supply chain enhancements, leading the way toward Industry 4.0. 