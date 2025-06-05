digital twin in smart manufacturing

The IIoT and production floor communication means connecting devices, people and machines. Learn from this manufacturing communication systems guide. Jun 05, 2025,Enabling manufacturing automation and factory controls with the IIoT can help your operation run smoothly. Learn how. Jun 04, 2025,Article,Discover how IT and operational technology are converging in manufacturing. May 13, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon Sensor Insights simplifies IoT sensor management, ensuring connectivity, power efficiency, and reliable data streaming for your business. Apr 08, 2025,White Paper,This paper examines the critical role that private cellular networks will play in enabling the successful implementation of AMT in the pharmaceutical industry. Mar 11, 2025,Article,Put in a brief description hereExplore how 5G supports Industry 4.0 technology trends like AI, IIoT, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse to transform smart manufacturing. Feb 04, 2025,Article,Discover how and why manufacturers are using connected worker technology such as IoT and Ai in manufacturing to drive factory efficiency. Jan 15, 2025,White Paper,Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. Aug 23, 2024,Infographic,Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify remote monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. Aug 08, 2024
Verizon can help you embrace Industry 4.0 with transformational technologies— so you can differentiate the customer experience and start building the industry's next era. Between a changing market, new regulations, workforce shortages and increasing supply chain demands, manufacturers face a novel set of challenges. Technologies that transform manufacturing end to end, like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or automation, can help businesses accelerate smart factory initiatives and mitigate those challenges. Businesses that want to implement smart manufacturing solutions face cost burdens that could impact return on investment. But adopting modern tools can help unlock connected, reliable and predictive processes that empower operational efficiencies at scale and provide positive ROI. With the right combination of strategy and solutions, manufacturers can scale smart manufacturing use cases from isolated, in-house technology projects to full production lines or factories. Today's organizations need a holistic view of operations—and complete, accurate information. As supply chain challenges like rising demand, increasing costs for materials and freight, and carbon emissions mandates continue to unfold, manufacturers need digital tools to equip them with insights that lead to informed decision making. Central to a manufacturer's growth and success is the digital core that powers its factory floors. Businesses must transition to next-generation technology that digitally connects each part of the factory floor so they can improve flexibility, visibility and productivity while limiting unplanned downtime or costly warehouse inefficiencies. The manufacturing industry is pivoting to outpace rising numbers of cybersecurity threats. An expanding attack surface stemming from connected operational technology, informational technology and external networks means businesses need comprehensive digital protections that help safeguard inventory, facilities, property and data. New research estimates that the manufacturing skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030,* hampering manufacturers' productivity. But preparing for the future of work by adopting transformative technologies could help businesses close the gaps and stay productive and innovative, despite shrinking workforces. See how other manufacturers use innovative Verizon technologies to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives and transform the factory floor. Of manufacturing executives surveyed expect further increases in operational efficiency from investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)Of surveyed organizations plan to enhance data integration for supply-and-demand visibility and planningOf manufacturing enterprises realize above-average business value from IT spending in digitizationIncrease in ransomware—a rise as big as the last five years combined Yesterday's cybersecurity tools often can't keep up with modern cyber threats. But new, evolving solutions use technology like robots, AI, IoT and the cloud to give manufacturers a connected cybersecurity suite that helps protect their end-to-end operations. Some manufacturers have found that a hybrid work model nurtures collaboration, improves business flexibility and empowers resiliency amid disruptions. With an agile workforce, manufacturers can react and pivot to workplace disruptions, mitigate challenges like staff shortages and keep production high no matter what. See how Verizon can help. As manufacturers begin to take advantage of more advanced technologies, they'll require the reliable low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband helps provide. Businesses get the connectivity they need to bring together production, inventory management, supply chain and warehouse logistics. AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) enable modern manufacturing processes. Not only do advanced technologies make digital twins and predictive maintenance possible, but they also help establish a highly automated, remotely managed and low-touch operations model, which can save time and enhance warehouse safety. Verizon Managed Network Services can help manufacturers determine the right cybersecurity and network resources to power and protect warehouses and supply chains. What is a digital twin?,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,Businesses investigating ways to optimize their products and systems may find determining the right changes to make can be costly and time-consuming. It can be challenging to generate an accurate assessment without access to near real-time data from a wide range of inputs. What is a digital twin?,A digital twin is a virtual representation or model of a physical object or system that can be used to test how the physical twin will respond in a particular situation. Because the digital twin lives in a virtual environment, you can make changes to the model as well as surrounding processes to see how it reacts. For example, you can test a new machine in the virtual model of your manufacturing floor to see the impact on productivity and determine if the ROI is worth the cost. Once you purchase the machine, you can make adjustments to other machines on the floor as well as the processes based on data gathered from the modeling. The use of digital twins is expected to grow significantly in the near future—MarketsandMarkets predicts the market will . Digital twins vs. simulations,The idea of digital twinning should not be confused with creating simulations. The key difference is one of scale. Simulations typically focus on a specific process, such as the air conditioning flow of a building. Digital twins include models of multiple systems and processes, such as all of the equipment that operates an entire building. Simulations also often do not use near real-time data, whereas with a digital twin, you can create a virtual environment that provides a more realistic setting and more relevant data. How does a digital twin work?,Digital twins require Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to collect data from connected devices about the physical performance of the relevant object or system. This data is then processed so it can be used to build a virtual copy of the object or system. Once built, a digital model can run simulations to generate insights into performance, which can then be applied to the physical twin. Types of digital twins,Within the overarching concept of digital twins, organizations can select between multiple types when creating their virtual environment. Common ways you can use digital twin technology include:,Use cases for digital twinning technology,Digital twins can be used in any industry, however, there are some sectors where the technology has been more widely adopted. Example digital twin use cases include:,Digital twins in manufacturing and the supply chain,Production processes can be complex, involving many pieces of equipment, different processes and numerous human resources. Digital twin technology can help manufacturers optimize the entire process from start to finish to improve quality, increase efficiency and save money. The technology can also help predict equipment issues and proactively provide maintenance, which can prevent costly downtime. In the supply chain companies can seek out efficiency improvements by using digital twins for optimizing the supply chain process. Digital twins allow a company to spot potential weak links as well as repetitive processes. Digital twins in healthcare,By using , healthcare providers and as well as spot early signs of illness. The data collected can help providers determine the best treatment for specific patients. Additionally, healthcare systems can use digital twins to aid with planning and assessing designs and workflows for new and existing healthcare facility spaces. Before a health system ever breaks ground on a new hospital, digital twinning can provide a comprehensive 3D picture of historic and future scenarios, while also creating organizational digital twins to help assess and improve operations and processes. Digital twins in energy and utilities,Building and maintaining power plants and wind turbines can be exceptionally time-consuming and costly. Using digital twins can help organizations to help create the most efficient system. The potential benefits of digital twins,There are several benefits that could be realized by adopting digital twinning technology, such as:,Cost savings,Instead of making expensive changes in implementation after deployment or even making poor purchasing decisions, digital twins can help companies make the best decision before committing to a physical design. Additionally, companies can reduce unplanned downtime and are able to conduct preventive maintenance, which may reduce costly repairs. For example, GE Digital estimates that digital twin technology can in less than a year. The company also estimates its customers have saved billions in lower operations and maintenance costs. Similarly, Deloitte estimates for digital twin users. Similarly, improved planning through digital twin technology can be used at a larger scale such as in the design of cities. ABI Research expects through the use of digital twins for more efficient urban planning. Improved safety,By simulating potential situations, organizations can help prevent safety issues before they happen. For example, if the digital twin shows that a specific machine setup on a manufacturing plant floor increases the potential for falls, then the company can redesign the placement, preventing accidents. Saved time,Digital twins allow manufacturing companies to optimize their efficiency, helping to get products to market more quickly. GE Digital estimates that the use of digital twins can help industrial companies—including manufacturers—. Enabling digital twin technology through 5G,As digital twin technology potentially relies on large numbers of IoT sensors and massive amounts of data, it can benefit from the low latency, fast speeds and high throughput that 5G can provide. A 5G-enabled digital twin can handle the large volumes of data needed to accurately analyze your operations and drive real outcomes your business needs so you can adapt in near real-time and achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Digital twinning combined with 5G can help organizations improve the agility of their operations. 