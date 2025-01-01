free phone unlimited talk text and data

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. If a Toll-Free Number is not available, please dial the exit code from a landline phone, then 908-559-4899. Toll charges will apply. ** Not all countries are covered by this service. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Business Unlimited Phone Plans | Unlimited Data, Talk & Text

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Tablet purchase with new 2-yr or device payment agreement and Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan required. Bring your own tablet with month-to-month agreement also eligible for this offer. 0% APR. For each qualifying tablet line, customer will receive $10 monthly credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan at qualifying levels. Price plan changes not eligible for this promotion. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan 50% discount available to customers that also subscribe to a Business Unlimited Pro smartphone plan. Tablet sold separately. Also available with select customer-provided tablets compatible with Verizon's network. Limit of one Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan discount for each smartphone. Discount will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Pro smartphone and tablet plans at qualifying levels. $40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. , Laptop purchase with new line, 2-yr device payment or month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan required. Bring your own laptop transactions are also eligible for this offer; laptop must be compatible with Verizon network. For each qualifying laptop line, customer will receive a $10 monthly bill credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan at qualifying levels. There is no limit to the number of lines that can receive this discount. Price plan changes are not eligible for this offer. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$45,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. $75,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. 100 GB Premium Network Access ,$10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees. $10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees. Ready to buy,Chat with us,Call if you need 10+ devices,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Omnichannel Patient Experiences for Digital Healthcare Solutions

Create seamless connections with patients using AI, speech recognition and other technologies that let them contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. Explore comprehensive features such as voice and digital interactions, reporting, recording, agent optimization and analytics tools. Transform your infrastructure with a networking roadmap for reliable, fast, and scalable connectivity and backup capabilities on demand. Power real-time clinical precision, accelerated AI and machine learning with the capabilities of Verizon 5G. Verizon 5G Edge provides even lower latency and higher bandwidth, which could enable more accurate diagnoses and surgical interventions. Future-ready your internet by adopting a flexible network that supports the needs of your organization as it evolves. Protect proprietary clinical applications and sensitive data with mobile device and endpoint security. Choose from a number of options that best fit your needs. Shorten the time to detect and respond to threats, mitigate breaches more effectively, and decrease or eliminate HIPAA reporting penalties. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Evolve to real-time, in-building connectivity and operational efficiency with 5G, mobile edge computing and network-as-a-service solutions. Proactively identify and respond to threats to keep sensitive information secure. Streamline telehealth to expand the reach, convenience and effectiveness of care. With low latency, Verizon 5G and 5G Edge could power life-changing advanced technology that previously required a significant investment of time and resources. Explore innovative ways IoMT can be used to revolutionize the care that patients receive in hospitals and at home. Explore innovative ways IoMT can be used to revolutionize the care that patients receive in hospitals and at home. Explore innovative ways IoMT can be used to revolutionize the care that patients receive in hospitals and at home. Explore innovative ways IoMT can be used to revolutionize the care that patients receive in hospitals and at home. See how technology was quickly installed to help patients and medical teams stay connected during a challenging time. Learn how Virginia went from 50th to fourth in national vaccination rates with the help of Virtual Contact Center solutions. Learn more about how this state agency connected its emergency response team quickly with One Talk. See how Verizon has expanded support of veterans with unlimited access to video telehealth services. Let us help you and your teams avoid costly mistakes involved with network design. Verizon's telehealth solutions can help you develop a blueprint for success. Learn how state and local governments, as well as public health leaders, are managing the onslaught of calls and questions from constituents, employees and healthcare organizations. Listen to the first episode of the "Public Health Trends in 2021 & Beyond: What a Difference a Pandemic Makes" podcast series from Government Technology Insider. Learn how federal agencies have embraced telehealth during the pandemic. In the second installment of this public health podcast series experts discuss the critical role AI and IoT have played in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 and in equitable distribution of the vaccine. In part two of the second installment of this public health podcast series experts discuss how the public and private sector can better collaborate to deliver patient-centric care. In the third and final installment of this public health podcast series experts discuss why healthcare is an essential part of our national critical infrastructure and needs to be secured as such. In part two of the second installment of this public health podcast series experts discuss how the public and private sector can better collaborate to deliver patient-centric care. In the third and final installment of this public health podcast series experts discuss why healthcare is an essential part of our national critical infrastructure and needs to be secured as such. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
