how do i find out my static ip address

Static IP Vs. Dynamic IP Addresses: Understanding the Differences Business

Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: Understanding the difference,Author: Gary Hilson,With the significance of network connectivity in today's connected world, it's essential to understand the difference between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address, their essential contribution to organizing the internet and how best to use them. Deciding between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address can help an organization better support remote users, so they can access the devices they need, no matter where they are, as well as facilitate access to any data, digital information, or services they need to be productive. What is an IP address?,Every device connected to the internet, or a private network using TCP/IP, has an assigned internet protocol (IP) address, acting as a unique identifier for that device. The most popular network protocol in the world, TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), is the standard internet communications protocol that allows devices to communicate over long distances. TCP is the component that breaks down and reassembles the packets of data, while IP is responsible for making sure the packets are sent to the right destination. We will explore IP in this article. The IP address is a unique identifier for devices connected to a network, similar to a postal address. The first type of IP address was IPv4, which has been used since the . The was created to accommodate the growth of internet-connected devices by offering more IP addresses, but to this day, IPv6 is still not enabled by all content and transit providers or products. Older computers and Wi-Fi routers, for example, may not be IPv6 capable. IP addresses are managed and governed centrally through the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, and although the was announced in 2011, IPv4 are still widely used thanks to technologies like Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). CIDR is an addressing scheme that improves the allocation of IP addresses, while DHCP is a network management protocol used on IP networks for automatically assigning IP addresses. Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: What's the difference?,What is the difference between a dynamic and static IP address? A static IP address is a permanent number assigned to a computer or device and does not change over time. However, a device that is connected to a dynamic IP address gets automatically assigned a temporary number that can change every time it reconnects with a network. A key aspect of understanding the difference between static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses, is that they are not the only kinds of IP addresses. So exactly what is a static IP address and what are the other kinds of IP addresses?,When a static IP address is assigned to a device, it doesn't change until the associated services are disconnected or a request to release the IP address lease is submitted. Learn more in . Enabling secure user access,Static assignments, even through a fixed dynamic address, can help support identity-based protections to authenticate the identity of the user or device. This can allow you to adopt practices such as whitelisting or allowlisting and/or ensure users have the necessary authorization and permissions to access certain applications, data, or services. However, a static IP isn't necessary because it's possible to use dynamic Domain Name System (DNS), where permissions and access are tied behind the scenes. The address might change, but the access is provided through the DNS name. This can be particularly useful for remote workers because static IPs can be used to verify permitted users to access a company network. Furthermore, the addition of private IP networking layers on security as each device will have their company's private IP address ahead of with the likes of multifactor authentication and single sign-on (SSO), not directly routed over the public internet. The benefits of dynamic vs. static IP addresses,Determining between dynamic vs. static IP addresses and when to use each one allows organizations to improve speed, reduce connection delays, address discrepancies and eliminate recognition errors from applications accessing data. Using a static IP vs. dynamic IP address means applications, users and systems accessing the data do not need to track IP address changes. As an example, if your organization is running an e-commerce website and handling payments, a static IP address combined with an SSL certificate is essential for securing customer data. Your organization may also need one if you're running certain third-party applications or scripts on your site. Global CEOs and other business leaders continue to recognize the . This is why it is important to build an understanding of IP addressing and other potential solutions. It's just as important to work with a trusted provider that can guide you and your business. Learn more about Verizon's suite of , which protect customer assets while providing users and devices access to approved resources, and how Verizon can help your business explore the . What Is an IP Address? A Business Guide to IP Addresses Business

What is an IP address? A business guide to IP addresses,Author: Poornima Apte,If you have ever asked What is an IP address? or What is an IP address used for? the short answer is that an IP address is like a phone number for your internet-connected devices. It is a unique identifier. Any computer needs both an internal and external IP address to connect to another computer over a network using the internet's global language, the Internet Protocol, or IP. There are about four billion unique IP addresses. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the group of engineers who invent and maintain the technology of the internet, specifies the format of these IP addresses. The IP version 4 format was and is still popular. It looks like this: 192-168-107-13. The IETF created a newer format with much more room for addresses (more than the stars in the observable universe), so the internet can continue to grow in the future. With that established, let's explore what you'll need to know about IP addresses for your business. An internal vs. external IP address,Your small- to medium-sized business (SMB) might have a network of its own, where all your computers and various devices are connected with each other. When you send a document to the printer, for instance, your PC uses the printer's IP address to send the data. This business network is private to you; no one else can connect to your printer. Accordingly, the IP address of the printer and of your PC are private addresses, and your network is known as a private IP network.,But you might also have a public service—for example, a catalog on the web where customers can view or order your merchandise or fill out a form. This service or web page must be running on a computer with a public or external IP address so that anyone on the internet can connect to and use the service. This public computer could be maintained for you by a commercial web hosting provider who assigns a public IP address to that computer, or your IT could maintain the computer on your own premises. In this latter case, your internet service provider (ISP) will assign you a public or external IP address to use. Now that you know the answer to the what is an IP address and what is an IP address used for questions, and now that you understand the difference between an internal and external IP address, how do they work as part of your ? When an employee in your business uses an online software as a service, for example, the machine in your network needs to talk to the machine at the other end. Since humans find it difficult to connect using IP numbers, they use a service called Domain Name System (DNS), which takes names like Google.com or Verizon.com and translates them to the corresponding public IP address so that your machine knows where to go. A static vs. dynamic IP address,Businesses can choose whether they want addresses to be static or dynamic. Static addresses are constant, just like your business phone number, while the dynamic equivalent changes frequently. While there is an argument to be made for IP addresses to be dynamic to make security more robust, a static IP address confers many advantages, including:,In addition, static IP addresses increase reliability and are easier to manage. Learn how can help your business remain productive and online 24/7. What is Dedicated Internet Access

What is dedicated internet access?For many internet users, the types of internet connections available are limited, confusing and explained in technical jargon. The best option is one that aligns your business needs and demands with what's available. Whether the connection is shared or dedicated is often not considered when choosing a home internet service, yet it's critical to the performance of your business applications. Many home users are satisfied with "best effort," shared internet where performance can be impacted when multiple customers are trying to access the internet at the same time. Shared Internet access allows customers to get high speeds at a low price. In some cases, shared access can present performance problems with slowdowns during peak usage periods. However, most businesses can't afford slow internet or connectivity issues. Under-performing internet can lead to poor user experience, missed deadlines and worse. This is where dedicated internet access comes in. With dedicated access, a set amount of bandwidth is available for your business, and is not shared with other customers. You are provided specific performance metrics that cover, for example, high availability and low latency. Common internet access types,More than one business is using the same connection. It is usually delivered as:,This is a connection, delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits, that isn't shared with other customers. While it typically comes at premium prices, it provides business-grade features and higher speeds than many shared-access alternatives. Performance is backed by robust SLAs (service level agreements). Internet dedicated access: Key considerations,Businesses in need of high-performing internet often choose dedicated internet access. The consistent, high-quality performance of dedicated connections delivers fast upload and download speeds, as well as quality-of-service (QoS) options. It gives your key business applications and network traffic the priority they need. For some businesses, the higher recurring costs associated with this type of connection may not be feasible. However, businesses that choose dedicated internet access frequently find that costs are balanced by peace of mind, improved collaboration and performance SLAs. These benefits help keep them ahead of the competition. When evaluating whether the return is justified, consider these factors:,If you have huge spikes and lulls in traffic, you're likely paying for a lot of unused bandwidth. Scalable, bandwidth-on-demand models offered with dedicated internet access will help you solve this problem. With your own dedicated connection, you can scale up as needed to accommodate, for example, a new product release or an event. Then you can dial back. Some businesses require specific service levels that shared access models can't consistently provide. Dedicated Internet comes with stringent SLAs and QoS options. If so, look for fiber-optic connections that deliver lightning-fast speeds and support large pools of mobile or remote users on multiple devices. The carrier that offers all-fiber connections also should provide a range of options to enable business continuity, a variety of speeds and flexible configurations. You should be able to build your preferred network for running IP- and non-IP-based services at your discretion, easily transport data in several formats, and connect Ethernet or circuits to a single access point. If your answers to the questions above suggest that dedicated internet access represents a strong value proposition for your business, look for a provider that is well known for high-quality and high-speed connections. Ask about options that will help deliver dedicated bandwidth while simplifying switching providers. You should be offered a choice of plans that can be tailored to your specific requirements for security, scalability, simplicity and reliability. How Verizon can help,Verizon provides reliable, secure connectivity based on business application requirements. Features of Verizon include QoS, static IP addresses, domain-name services, and Dynamic Network Manager. This tool lets users view and manage important aspects of their circuit for greater visibility and control. Dedicated connections are complemented by competitive pricing, broad coverage and that are among the most rigorous in the industry. 