How do i order the iphone 16

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(469)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
Stores

1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Get eSIM support

Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. 2021 DBIR Results & Analysis

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access. When you click to confirm from your email, your document will be available for download. If you do not receive an email within 2 hours, please check your spam folder. You may now close this message and continue to your article. The results found in this and subsequent sections within the report are based on a dataset collected from a variety of sources, including cases provided by the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) investigators, reports provided by our external collaborators, and publicly disclosed security incidents. The year-to-year data will have new incident and reach sources as we continue to strive to locate and engage with additional organizations that are willing to share information to improve the diversity and coverage of real-world events. This is a sample of convenience, and changes in contributors—both additions and those who were not able to contribute this year—will influence the dataset. Moreover, potential changes in contributors' areas of focus can shift bias in the sample over time. Still other potential factors, such as how we filter and subset the data, can affect these results. All of this means that we are not always researching and analyzing the same population. However, they are all taken into consideration and acknowledged where necessary within the text to provide appropriate context to the reader. Having said that, the consistency and clarity we see in our data year-to-year gives us confidence that while the details may change, the major trends are sound. We believe it is fair to say that one of the primary lessons that 2020 had to teach us was that it is often futile to attempt to predict the future. However, not trying to predict it is not the same thing as giving up on scenario planning and preparing your organization for probable outcomes to the best of your ability. The DBIR is not in the business of prediction, but it can go a long way to help you shape your response strategy in the face of an uncertain future. Consider Figure 9 for instance; it's your run-of-the-mill DBIR chart with all the slanted bar-charted goodness, courtesy of our Misuse action varieties. We have a few big things up top, and a lot of stuff near the end. One valid way to interpret this is that the top bar or two are the norm of what may happen, namely in this example "Privilege abuse" and "Data mishandling". Those are the Action varieties that are understood to be so common that, if they were to cause a breach, someone (most likely on a bird website) would say, "That organization should have known better.",Suffice it to say, there's a great deal of inequality in the frequencies of the varieties shown. Those small bars are the extraordinary and uncommon attacks that could happen but are unlikely. If they were to cause a breach the victim would claim, "It was an advanced attack. There was nothing that anyone could have done.",However, if you take all those small bars on the Action varieties and add their breach frequencies together, you get Figure 10. Now it doesn't look quite so uncommon anymore, does it? In fact, in this example it appears that a breach is just as likely to be caused by one of our myriad exceptions as it is to be caused by our second most likely Action variety. But does breach data always behave like this? Rather than show you lots of bar charts, we're going to condense that concept down into a single number. Figures 11 and 12 show some data with different levels of inequality. We use the word "inequality" not by chance, but to introduce the fact that we can calculate the Gini coefficient to represent this long tail behavior. The Gini coefficient is a measure of statistical dispersion most commonly used to represent the income or wealth inequality within a nation or other group of people. While it uses a lot of math none of us can be bothered with, it ultimately represents a completely equal outcome, where everyone has the same income (in other words, the "income per person" chart is a horizontal line), as a 0, and a world where one individual has all the income (in other words all we have on the chart is a huge vertical spike somewhere) as a 1. Let's bring this closer to our subject matter by looking at some security related data, like how often your SIEM generates a group of critical alerts that need immediate review. Anecdotally, you could attest that happens exactly "every time you are on-call," but humor us for a moment. In Figure 11, we generated some simulated example data that is perfectly smooth and looks horizontal on the chart—this one has an equality score of 0 (perfectly equal). Figure 12 has actual data representing the time interval between critical SIEM events, and it is extremely spikey. It has a Gini equality score of 0.95, demonstrating a huge variation time between events. It's not just you: critical SIEM events fall into everyone's laps indiscriminately. This complicated mathematical setup is to convey the reality that in the DBIR data (incident and non-incident alike) is very unequal, but at least we can measure it. Figure 13 shows the equality scores for Action, Actor, Asset, and Attribute varieties and vectors over the last seven years. The scores range from about 0.73 to 0.94, or as we would say here, "high." Breach data may seem likely to always be the same, but some varieties are more equal than others. The reality is you don't need a crystal ball, a neural network or next gen AI to tell you what the norm is. You can do that for yourself and plan accordingly. On the other hand, you can't solution your way out of the long tail. It is made up of a legion of little things that happen only rarely—they are the exceptions to the norm. Well, maybe you can if you have enough money. And some organizations that are in critical roles to our society have no choice but to try to do so. But from a purely monetary value, if you look at what breaches cost in the Impacts section, it's not a wise use of your organization's resources to engineer solutions for every single possible exception. Armed with the knowledge of what is the norm and what is the exception, an ideally optimized solution would be to engineer solutions for the norm, and train your security operation teams to handle the exceptions. Turns out humans are very flexible problem-solvers, and most love a good challenge occasionally. The next time we are up against a paradigm-shifting breach that challenges the norm of what is most likely to happen, don't listen to the ornithologists on the blue bird website chirping loudly that "We cannot patch manage or access control our way out of this threat," because in fact "doing the basics" will help against the vast majority of the problem space that is most likely to affect your organization. Read on to learn what the normal actor has been up to for the last year, and pick out the areas where you can improve, against both the norm and the exception. Because the only way to predict the future is to change it yourself. "All the world's a stage," and our threat actors "all have their exits and their entrances." We must admit that they seem to know their cues very precisely. However, at this point the analogy breaks down a bit, as rather than "playing their many parts" we seem to keep viewing the same performance repeated ad infinitum, as if forced to endlessly re-watch a recorded musical theater presentation on a streaming service. It seems clear that our External actors are not giving up their close-ups, as they continue year after year to dominate the Actor types in breaches as illustrated in Figure 14. As a reminder to our readers, the Internal type shown here will include breaches in which both Misuse actions (where the mythical winged internal threats live in our taxonomy) and Error actions (the oopsies) occurred. Of course, an External actor breaking into an organization by leveraging illicitly obtained credentials or other illegal access to pivot internally may initially resemble an internal threat before detailed incident forensics are engaged. But even though the call may be coming from inside the house, there is still a stranger on the line. As in past years, financially motivated attacks continue to be the most common (Figure 15), likewise, actors categorized as Organized crime continue to be number one (Figure 16). However, since 2015 it is relatively common for State-sponsored actors to also crave that cold hard cash as the Financial motives for those actors have fluctuated between 6% and 16% of recorded breaches. Given this result, it should come as no surprise when you glance at Figure 17 and find that the two most common cybercrime terms found on criminal forums are bank account and credit card related. Even as awareness of supply chain attacks has increased over the last few months, the overall percentage of incidents with a Secondary motive—where the ultimate goal of an incident was to leverage the victim's access, infrastructure or any other asset to conduct other incidents—has decreased slightly as a percentage from last year. There are two caveats here that should be kept in mind: The associated growth year-over-year of Financially motivated breaches, and that most Secondary motive breaches reported to us are simple in nature (which suggests the catastrophic ones on everyone's minds are still very much the exception). However, Secondary is still in second place (fittingly enough) as a top Actor motive, as Figure 18 demonstrates. So, if you are a software developer or service provider that has assets that could be repurposed in that manner, please make sure you are paying the proper attention to the operational parts of your organization. In the same way automation may be helping you scale up your defensive operations, it can also help attackers scale up their offense. Figure 19 illustrates the relative occurrence of attack types in honeypot data. Near the top of the attacker's opportunistic sales funnel, we see scanners. Down near the bottom are where the Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks reside. Regardless of their placement in the figure, automation is likely to assist attackers in moving potential victims from the top of the funnel to the bottom. As such, it's important to limit your public facing attack surface, through asset management, defensive boundaries, and intelligent patching. In the Secondary Motive subset, we had an additional 24,913 incidents of which only one was a known breach. In all of these incidents, web apps were attacked with a secondary motive by External actors. Beyond that, we know very little. Do we have an action-packed section for you, folks! Step right up, make room in the back so everyone can see! Figures 20 and 21 will reveal all you need to know about the frequency of Action varieties for the past year. We do not want to divert all of your attention from the brand-new incident patterns. So we saved additional details on how those Actions manifested in the wild for you to dig your teeth into there. It would be impolite on our part not to address the virulent elephant in the room, so we have centered this initial analysis of Actions on evaluating how adapting to life in a pandemic-stricken world has impacted the threat landscape. The DBIR team released a COVID-19 Threat Landscape Trends article in the middle of last year, and it is only fair that we revisit how our speculations (see how we avoided the word predictions?) fared. Figure 22 shows how the Actions we highlighted in that article varied in relation to last year's report. We highlighted Phishing, Use of stolen creds, Ransomware and Errors as Action varieties that could possibly increase. Even in a year as unexpected as 2020, there are some things we can trust to stay the same. Phishing remains one of the top Action varieties in breaches and has done so for the past two years. Not content to rest on its scaly laurels, however, it has utilized quarantine to pump up its frequency to being present in 36% of breaches, (up from 25% last year). This increase correlates with our expectations given the initial rush in phishing and COVID-19-related phishing lures as the worldwide stay-at-home orders went into effect. Phishing continues to walk hand-in hand with Use of stolen credentials in breaches as it has in the past. Admittedly, we expected to see an increase here due to a larger remote workforce. However, the numbers have remained in the region of 25% of breaches, which is still a significant number. The major change this year with regard to action types was Ransomware coming out like a champ and grabbing third place in breaches (appearing in 10% of them, more than doubling its frequency from last year). This is also something we discussed, but this may have less to do with the changes in working arrangements than it does the shift in tactics of the actors who "named and shamed" their victims. These actors will first exfiltrate the data they encrypt so that they can threaten to reveal it publicly if the victim does not pay the ransom. We are not sure if this breach double-dipping is permitted in the Threat Actor Code of Conduct, but there has been no evidence that they have one anyway. The final piece of this puzzle pertains to Error actions, where we opined that we would see an increase, but actually had a decrease this year to 17% of breaches (from 22%). This breaks a three-year streak of either staying the course or increasing. Granted, the absolute number of Error breaches did increase from 883 to 905. However, as a proportion of the dataset, Error decreased due to the rapid growth of Social breaches. Of course, we here on the team secretly blame each other for this miscalculation on our part, as any team would. Still, both in relative and absolute terms, this is a significant value and is on par with Malware-related breaches as Figure 23 demonstrates, and it should certainly be front and center in your control definition strategy. A data point we started collecting over the past few years pertains to the results of Actions, which provide some interesting insights especially when you consider it as a complement to our ongoing attack chain research. For example, a threat actor might perform a Use of stolen credentials or Phishing action to Infiltrate a victim organization, but then deploy Malware in order to Exfiltrate the data they had their sights on. The heatmap in Figure 24 shows how our most frequent results relate to our top-level Action categories. Points of interest here are how well those findings align with the attack chain information that is present in some of the incidents we analyze. If an Action is concentrated into Infiltrate, it is closer to the top of the first actions in a chain chart, as shown in Figure 25, while Exfiltrate will correlate with the last one. Misuse actions are different, as they often assume or require legitimate access to the Asset that was breached, and, as such, are very focused into Exfiltration. With regard to Malware, well, given the Swiss Army Knife behavior of modern variants, it looks like you can eat your cake and have it too. Another noteworthy change this year is the increase in rank of Desktop sharing as the vector of a Hacking action to second place. As Figure 28 demonstrates, it is completely overshadowed by Web application as the attack vector. But it is now on the 5% threshold and we recommend attention to the authentication security of those. Notably, 89% of the Hacking varieties in this vector involved some sort of credential abuse (Use of stolen creds or Brute force). If, after looking at Figures 27 and 28, you had to double check that you weren't still in 2020, you would be forgiven. Servers are still dominating the Asset landscape due to the prevalence of web apps and mail services involved in incidents. And as social attacks continue to compromise people (they have now pulled past user devices), we begin to see the domination of phishing emails and websites delivering malware used for fraud or espionage. However, we can glimpse the impact of a world where the flickering flames of digital transformation have slowly built into a sizable inferno when we review the Assets involved in breaches. Figure 29 shows that there is a large gap between Person and User devices as the most breached Assets, and the decline of User devices is statistically verifiable in relation to the previous two years. This result makes sense when we consider that breaches are moving toward Social and Webapp vectors, and those are becoming more server based, such as gathering credentials and using them against cloud-based email systems. A related result that will likely not be surprising is that this year, external cloud assets were more common than on-premises assets in both incidents and breaches. Now before you put that in your marketing brochure for your next gen AI cloud security product, there were 10 times as many Unknowns (quite plainly incidents where the information on the location of the assets was not available) as there were cloud assets. That is more than enough to tip the scales in the other direction if we'd known more about what happened. Still, in a sample of random organizations, 17% that had a web presence had internet-facing cloud assets.. If it was not obvious by now, cloud assets deserve a seat at the grown-up security table and a piece of your budget pie. Even the median random organization with an internet presence has 17 internet-facing assets (Figure 30). Figure 30 gives you an idea of how vulnerable those organizations are. Most had no vulnerabilities at all. Furthermore, one might think that more recent vulnerabilities would be more common. However, as we saw last year, it is actually the older vulnerabilities that are leading the way. Rather than selecting out of something like the Alexa top 1 million domains, we randomly sampled a database of hundreds of millions of companies worldwide. Out of a million companies, only 1.4% had a web presence (a domain connected to the organization). It's easy to forget that the average security-conscious organization might be quite different from the average company. These older vulnerabilities are what the attackers continue to exploit. Figure 32 shows the discovery years of vulnerabilities that attackers attempted to exploit in bulk as seen from the perspective of honeypots. If Tom Brokaw were writing this report, he'd call them the greatest generation of vulnerabilities. Eternal Blue is a crowd favorite, which shows that the amount of time since discovery does not really factor into why actors target vulnerabilities. Instead, it seems to be simply a matter of what capabilities exploiting a vuln provides to the attacker, along with the robustness of current working exploits and payloads. So, what's a good, clean-cut, security-conscious organization to do? Based on Figure 33, the patching performance this year in organizations has not been stellar. Granted, it's never been great. There are several likely hypotheses to explain why this year might be underperforming. The ideal state for any organization is to patch smarter, not harder, by using vulnerability prioritization not necessarily to improve security, but to improve the organization's productivity. Every patch that has to be applied means you are that much farther from putting down the keyboard and picking up the d-pad. Anything you can do to avoid patching vulnerabilities that do not improve your security keeps you just as secure but involves much less work (and less chance of burnout from your employees or service providers). Mobile phones made the list in Figure 28 at the beginning of this section. As with last year, this finding is somewhat anticlimactic as the vast majority are simply lost phones. Still, that's not quite the end of our mobile foray. We also have mobile data on malicious URLs and APKs in Figure 34. What we found, in short, was that you don't have to be a large organization to have a good chance that one of your members that received a malicious URL or even installed a malicious APK. The Attributes are the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (aka the CIA Triad) violations of the impacted asset. Whether it is a confirmed data breach in which the confidentiality of the data was compromised, or an integrity incident, such as altering the behavior of a person via phishing, the actions against the assets result in CIA violations. First, let's discuss Confidentiality and the types of data that are most frequently compromised. As we have pointed out in previous reports, Credentials remain one of the most sought-after data types (Figure 35). Personal data is a close second. Considering that Personal data includes items such as Social Security numbers, insurance related information, names, addresses, and other readily monetizable data, it is little wonder that attackers favor them as they do. They are also useful for financial fraud further down the line, not to mention their resale value. We do not mean to imply that attackers are the only way data is compromised. Sadly, we cannot discount the ability of our own employees to make mistakes, thereby contributing to the problem. However, they are less likely to involve credentials, and more likely to involve other data such as Personal information, (Figure 36). Moving on to Integrity violations (Figure 37), these are usually the result of a Social or Malware action. For the Social actions, Phishing and Pretexting will alter the behavior of their targeted victim. In some cases, Pretexting results in the initiation of a Fraudulent transaction, causing money to go where it was not supposed to. With the prevalence of Phishing and Pretexting in our dataset this year (43% of breaches) it is no surprise that Alter behavior ranks first among the Integrity violations. But we must not forget the Malware actions. Software installation comes in second place due to the high number of System Intrusion pattern cases that had a Malware component. Most commonly these were directly installed by the actor after system access—usually after a Hacking action such as the Use of stolen creds or Brute force. Finally, we arrive at our Availability violations (Figure 38). The most common is Obscuration, which is what you get when ransomware is installed and the encryption is triggered. Loss is our second most common violation, and results from either a lost or stolen asset, as you no longer have access to that data. This year we decided to take a look at which breach types take the longest to discover (Figure 39). Traditionally, this has been insider Privilege Misuse. However, when looking at this year's data (largely due to the insight provided by the new patterns), we found that the differences between Privilege Misuse and System intrusion were negligible. Both were present in the longest to discover breaches. In contrast, the breaches that are the fastest to discover appear to be those where it becomes readily apparent something is wrong. Examples include Stolen assets, because the employee found evidence of a break-in, and Errors, where the employee had that sinking feeling that they screwed up, and reported it in the hopes that it could be quickly contained. These are both internal methods of discovery, and if you don't already have an easy and fast way for your people to report these kinds of breaches, you should look into it. Why not cultivate your employees to be your early warning system when it can have a great return on investment? The other end of the spectrum for discovery methods is when the threat actor involved makes the "notification" in the form of a ransom note that appears on screen. Finally, we were also curious what kind of data was the fastest to be compromised, and that turns out to be Credentials. This is particularly the case in Phishing, which typically goes after the victim's credentials for use in gaining further access to their chosen victim organization. Attackers continue to profit substantially from the adversity that befalls breach and incident victims. And while that profit is certainly of interest, what really concerns us is how the amounts tally up on the other side of the transaction. Figure 40 illustrates the range of loss from various types of incidents based on adjusted losses reported to the FBI Internet Criminal Complaint Center (IC3). In this figure, each dot represents half a percent of incidents. First and foremost, according to IC3 data, is the fact that whether the attack was a Business Email Compromise (BEC), Computer Data Breach (CDB), or a ransomware attack, a large percentage of incidents did not actually result in a financial loss (42%, 76%, and 90% respectively). When losses did occur, they were not of the one-size-fits-all variety. Following the rules of good business, we expect attackers to charge what the market can bear. For a small organization that is usually a small amount. For a large organization, however, losses can be much more substantial. When examining breaches that included a reported loss, 95% of BECs fell between $250 and $985,000 dollars with $30,000 being the median. That is a pretty big range, you say? Maybe so, but CDB ranges were even wider with 95% falling between $148 and $1.6 million, and a median loss of $30,000. Finally, for ransomware the median amount lost was $11,150, and the range of losses in 95% of the cases fell between $70 and $1.2 million. Let us state this in a somewhat different manner: If you only consider the bottom-half (everything below the medians that we just mentioned), CDBs are often associated with bigger losses than are ransomware events. This finding, when coupled with the 90% of ransomware incidents that did not result in any loss, could be telling the story that organizations are no longer paying the ransoms. It must also be kept in mind that this loss data includes individuals as well as organizations, which is another potential reason for the numbers being smaller. Unfortunately, we do not have a sufficient level of detail to distinguish between the two. There is also the specter of potential bias toward underreporting of larger ransoms. If, however, organizations are skipping the ransom, the low payout ranges could have been yet another contributing factor for the rise of the ransomware "name and shame" threat actors witnessed in late 2019. In a "glass half full" view of the above situation, there is some possible good news in that there is a chance you can reverse the mass migration of your funds to other environs. The IC3 Recovery Asset Team (RAT) can sometimes assist victims in the freezing of lost funds for possible recovery. In Figure 41, we see that when the IC3 RAT acts on BECs, and works with the destination bank, half of all US-based business email compromises had 99% of the money either recovered or frozen, whereas only 11% had nothing at all recovered. If your organization experiences an incident, we highly recommend that you contact the local branch of your national law enforcement and seek their assistance. Or, better yet, get to know them before the breach occurs!,Of course, direct losses are not the sole cost one encounters due to a breach. Apart from the damage done by the attacker, there remains the expense of Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) and legal counsel. Figure 42 provides an idea of what to expect in these areas based on cyber insurance,It should be pointed out that insurance data can be somewhat biased. For instance, insurance may not cover legal costs or penalties. There may also be an additional deductible not covered in the overall costs. Of course, to address the elephant in the room, it is unlikely that your insurance will cover the damage to your company's reputation. And depending on several factors such as disclosure requirements, the size of the breach, and other things hiding in the fine print, that damage can be considerable. Various studies have arrived at very different conclusions regarding the impact on stock price from a breach in the days immediately following a breach, including 2.53% (Rosati, Cummins, Gogolin, van der Werff, & Lynn, 2017), 5% (Cambell, Gordon, Loeb, & Zhou, 2003), 2.1% (Cavusoglu, Mishra, & Raghunathan, 2004), and 1% (Goel & Shawky, 2009). The findings of these studies are helpful, but they don't shed much light on what happens in the long term. Figure 43 may help to illuminate the matter somewhat. Based on data collected by comparitech.com, breached companies underperformed the NASDAQ (a U.S. Stock Market) by about 5% after six months, though if you look at 95% of companies the performance was anywhere from 48% under to 39% over performing. If we look two years into the future of those organizations (after the breach), those downward trends continued, suggesting that perhaps the breach wasn't actually the cause, but the symptom. To answer the question, "what might a breach cost in total?" we ran 1,000 Monte Carlo simulations using bootstrap sampling on breaches we had cost information about on this year's dataset like the good data nerds we are. Fourteen percent of the simulated breaches had no impact. Of the 86% that were impacted, Table 1 captures the results. What you do with these numbers is, of course, up to you. While you could plan for the median breach of $21,659, a better option might be to plan for the middle 80% of breach impacts, $2,038 to $194,035. Or better yet, be prepared for the most common 95% of impacts, between $826 and $653,587. If you add to that an organizational devaluation of around 5% (from Figure 43), then you just may have yourself a tangible figure you can plan around. 1 - Simulated Breach Costs,Over the past decade, the cyber threat has grown exponentially with nation state and cyber criminals increasing the scale, scope, and level of sophistication of their cyber attacks. Addressing this kind of complex and agile environment requires a more comprehensive response than any one single government agency, business, technology, or data source can provide. Instead, an interwoven architecture of combined capabilities from across public agencies and the private sector must be leveraged to protect critical infrastructure and impose risk and consequences on attackers. The FBI is committed to sharing as much as possible about cyber threats as quickly as possible so the public is alerted and prepared. We strive to be viewed as an indispensable partner, using our unique authorities as a law enforcement agency and member of the United States Intelligence Community to enable government operations against our cyber adversaries and allow the public to enhance their security posture. Because of our unique authorities, world-class capabilities, enduring partnerships, and presence we can conduct investigations, collect intelligence, and interact with victims – all in pursuit of attribution. Attribution is what allows the U.S. government to impose risk and consequences on our adversaries and prioritize our operations with our partners, including the private sector. Cyber [Combatting cyber crime] is the ultimate team sport and we all must be committed to using every tool we have at our disposal to address the cyber threat. Of utmost importance to the FBI, and a key component of our foundational cyber strategy, is the ability to share relevant and actionable information with our government partners, the international community, private industry, and the public. But, we also rely on the information received from our partners, private industry, and victims to develop a broader picture of cyber threats. The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) serves as a reliable, convenient, tool for submitting information to the FBI about suspected internet-facilitated criminal activity, while also developing effective partnerships with law enforcement and private sector entities. Information provided to the IC3 is further analyzed, resulting in investigative leads or the identification of new or emerging cyber threats. We share what we've learned through our analysis of IC3 data with the public and private industry through PSAs, alerts and reports such as the DBIR. For the 2021 DBIR, the FBI's IC3 focused on supplying data specifically for business email compromises/ email compromises (BEC/EAC), and other data breach incidents reported to IC3. In recent years, the FBI's IC3 has observed that BEC/EAC and data breach incidents trend more towards victimizing corporations and/or private sector entities and less on targeting a single individual. IC3 recognizes that the public plays a central role in IC3 being able to understand how cyber criminals are evolving. By submitting a cyber related complaint, the public is assisting the FBI in addressing those specific complaints, as well as, identifying the critical details of developing cyber threat trends. Convenience sampling is a type of nonrandom sampling that involves the sample being drawn from that part of the population that is close at hand or available. More details can be found in our "Methodology" section. Though we do suggest you put your money on Trail Blazer in the third. Where are my insider threat fans at? Whoop whoop!,This report makes no claim about the validity of such a statement. Please refer to our official spokesperson and legal counsel. The data privacy of our readers is of the utmost importance to us. And completely obliterate our page count budget. A less well-known fact is that the wish for wealth redistribution led to the term Gini in a bottle. Not really, but it would have been cool if it did. A technical term of art in Data Science, we assure you. We deeply apologize to the junior U.S. senator from Vermont for the fact that the top 3% of varieties are responsible for 87% of the breaches. You're reading the DBIR, and that is a great step in the right direction, if we may say so. This argument does not consider potential incidents where loss of life or the security of individuals is concerned, as it would make no sense to assign a monetary value to that, and would, in fact, be callous and cruel. As You Like It, William Shakespeare. Anyone know if the Cyber+ trademark is available?,Or the hot ethereal cryptocurrency. Viruphant? Eleplent?Just like your Momma said. Mmm…cake. Emphasis on the "Artificial" not on "Intelligence.",See the sidebar for what we mean by 'random organizations.,A terrible "pie in the sky" joke was edited out here. You are welcome!,You know, because of patching. Just don't call them "boomer vulnerabilities," or you will start a fight. They might even tell you to get off their lawn. As we write this section, a Microsoft Exchange Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2021-26855) is being actively and massively exploited that has all the ingredients to also be part of this growing background noise of exploitation activity in the internet. 2017 DBIR, Figure 56. Or your kid, or your running shoes, or something else that keeps you sane. Android apps. Observant readers may have noticed the assets section missing anything about Information Technology (IT) vs. Operational Technology (OT) assets. That's because it was largely missing from our dataset as well. We've heard those OT breaches are somewhere, but they're not in our dataset. Not the CIA that keeps the alien presence on the DL, the other kind. It would be fascinating to analyze profitability of different types of attacks from the perspective of the threat actors, but not only do we not believe we have the data necessary; we are not sure if this analysis would benefit the threat actors more than the defenders. For an additional fee, the Verizon will provide a version of the DBIR that replaces all instances of Cyber with Security. See your local Verizon representative for details. Another elephant? This is a pachyderm-filled space!,More precisely, Paul Bischoff's (@pabischoff) blog post at,Dr. Frank N. Furter nods approvingly. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . DBIR Report 2022 - Results and Analysis - Basic Web Application Attacks Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. You may now close this message and continue to your article. 4,751 incidents, 1,273 with confirmed data disclosure,External (100%) (breaches),Financial (65%), Espionage (31%), Grudge (2%), Ideology (1%) (breaches),This pattern continues to largely be dominated by the Use of stolen credentials to access an organization's internet-facing infrastructure, like web servers and email servers. Attacks within this pattern are split between two areas. The means of accessing the server, such as using stolen credentials, exploiting vulnerabilities and brute forcing passwords constitutes the first. The second represents the specific payload, such as backdoors, which are used to maintain persistence or monetize access. In Basic Web Application Attacks (BWAA), we are largely focusing on attacks that directly target an organization's most exposed infrastructure, such as Web servers. These incidents leverage one or the other of two entry points, the Use of stolen credentials or Exploiting a vulnerability. Hopefully, Figure 54 demonstrates the importance of proper password protection since over 80% of the breaches in this pattern can be attributed to stolen credentials. Figure 55 reveals the larger trends in terms of using stolen credentials vs exploiting vulnerabilities. There's been an almost 30% increase in stolen credentials since 2017, cementing it as one of the most tried-and-true methods to gain access to an organization for the last four years. Figure 55 clearly displays how the vast majority of incidents involving Web applications are using stolen credentials. There is a sprinkling of other vectors in Figure 56, such as Backdoors (useful after you have a foothold), Remote injection (how malware gets on the system after an exploited vulnerability) and, of course, Desktop sharing software. With regard to what is being targeted, Figure 59 captures the high prevalence of Web applications (which seems obvious based on the title of the section) but also of Mail servers, which represented less than 20% of the total breaches in this pattern. Of those Mail servers, 80% were compromised with stolen credentials and 30% were compromised using some form of exploit. While this 30% may not seem like an extremely high number, the targeting of mail servers using exploits has increased dramatically since last year, when it accounted for only 3% of the breaches. One might be forgiven for assuming that these types of attacks would largely be the work of enterprising criminals spraying the internet looking for weak credentials. However, it seems that Nation-state actors have also been leveraging this low-cost, high-pay-off strategy with over 20% of our BWAA breaches being attributed to Espionage. If the front door has a weak lock there is no reason to develop a complicated polymorphic backdoor with a fast flux network of C2 servers. Santayana tells us that "those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it." That seems to be the case, as we have continued to see poor password practices as one of the leading causes of data breaches dating back to 2009. "From the chart, it is evident that many intrusions exploit the basic (mis)management of identity. Unauthorized access via default, shared, or stolen credentials constituted more than a third of the entire Hacking category and over half of all compromised records. It is particularly disconcerting that so many large breaches stem from the use of default and/or shared credentials, given the relative ease with which these attacks could be prevented." 2009 DBIR page 17. 715 incidents, 708 with confirmed data disclosure,Internal (100%) (breaches),Personal (81%), Other (23%), Medical (18%), Bank (8%) (breaches),People are still fallible, and that fallibility can cause data breaches. While this pattern is by definition made up of either Internal or Partner actors, this year's data shows it is all about your employees. Misdelivery and Misconfiguration are the top two varieties. Misconfiguration is frequently paired with the Discovery Method of "Security Researcher."While most patterns have changed over the years, one constant has been people making mistakes. In 2015, most mistakes were the Misdelivery of Media assets (Documents) while Misconfiguration accounted for less than 10% of breaches. This year, however, Misconfiguration and Misdelivery have converged. The rise of the Misconfiguration error began in 2018 and was largely driven by cloud data store implementations that were stood up without appropriate access controls. Many security researchers made a name for themselves by finding these exposed databases on the internet. Despite the efforts of the major cloud providers to make the default configurations more secure (which we applaud), these errors persist. These days Misdelivery data breaches are frequently electronic in nature and consist of email going to the wrong recipients, although physical Documents do remain a problem to some degree. The data types involved in these breaches are still overwhelmingly of the Personal variety. Medical and Banking information are occasionally involved, but they are not the norm. The data tends to be from customers, and it is also the customers who are notifying the breached organizations in a high number of cases. However, Security researchers are still the stars of this Discovery show (although their percentage is down from last year). 8,456 incidents, 4 with confirmed data disclosure,External (100%) (incidents),Denial of Service continues to be one of the most common types of cybersecurity incidents. While these attacks are a nuisance impacting a large range of organizations, some organizations face these attacks on a regular basis which may potentially impact their business function. Welcome to the Denial of Service pattern—one that is perhaps all too familiar to many of you, as it continues to be the top type of incident in our dataset. This pattern consists of those annoying attacks where botnets or compromised servers are leveraged in order to send junk data to target computers with the hopes of denying that service by creating a "traffic jam in the pipes.",These types of irksome incidents aren't isolated to any one industry. As Figure 63 demonstrates there are a wide range of companies from Information Services, Professional Services, Manufacturing and Government (which happens to cover many of the industries we write about). However, while they may be ubiquitous within industries, it does not mean that organizations in these industries are perpetually bombarded with DoS attacks. We found that the median Denial of Service attack lasted less than four hours (Figure 65) and that the vast majority of organizations that are monitored for these attacks experience less than 10 attacks a year. If, on the other hand, you're one of those unlucky 1% of companies that experience over 1,000 DDoS attacks a year, you're already aware of this and most likely have a service to help you manage the traffic. We first became acquainted with DDoS in the 2013 DBIR and it has since become a regular topic of discussion. It is interesting to look back and see how things have changed over the years. For 2013 era DDoS, the median attack was clocking in around 422 Mbps, with a very small number hitting the 100Gbps mark. By 2016, the median value was 1.1 Gbps (doubling from three years prior) and today the median is around 1.3 Gbps. We can also see how DDoS has become narrowly centered. From 2013, through 2016, and on to 2021, DDoS has become tightly clustered around the median. We speculate that back in 2013, DDoS attacks were ad hoc, whereas today's DDoS infrastructure is far more formalized and repeatable. 885 incidents, 81 with confirmed data disclosure,Internal (94%), External (6%) (all incidents),Financial (98%), Ideology (2%) (incidents),Personal (77%), Medical (43%), Other (15%), Bank (9%) (incidents),The type of data affected by these incidents is the same (almost exactly) as last year. External actors typically perpetrate the thefts, while employees are responsible for losing track of their assets. Most of the cases in this pattern are classified as "incidents" rather than "breaches, because the nature of the devices stolen makes it difficult to confirm data access. The prevalence of theft in this pattern is driven by the Financial motive—we believe many of the perpetrators of theft are committing the crime with the intention of an immediate payoff by selling the stolen asset. In last year's report, we mentioned that for security incidents (not confirmed breaches), assets were far more likely to be lost by employees than stolen by someone who does not work for the organization. However, when looking at breaches, we see the opposite is true. We found it interesting that, despite the pandemic and the resulting lessening of travel, the Lost and Stolen Assets remained a common pattern in our dataset. It shows that if you entrust portable devices to employees, a certain percentage of them will either misplace their devices or leave them somewhere that they are vulnerable to theft. Leaving items in personal vehicles is a recurring theme in the data. People may just do it closer to home than before. Figure 69 shows the devices most often lost or stolen. User devices (including desktops, laptops and mobile phones) are most frequently the type of item that is either lost or stolen. However, Documents still account for a good percentage of these breaches. This occurs most often in the Public Administration and Healthcare industries, which goes some way towards explaining the prevalence of Medical data compromised in these incidents. The government (of almost any country) administers large programs that manage health related data, as of course, do the members of the Healthcare industry. Industries that handle Protected Health Information (PHI) tend to have higher regulatory requirements for reporting breaches, and therefore we have better visibility into these events as well. Mobile data is something that appears only sparingly in our data, which seems ironic considering who we are. Unfortunately (or fortunately), mobile phones hover around 1% or less in our breach dataset with the associated causes being somewhat random. This is likely due to bias in the data; when a phone is used to phish creds, it's likely the email server that gets reported, not the device used to access it. When we see breaches involving malware on mobile phones, it is not uncommon for the malware to be there to collect data. And if that's your goal, it helps to be quiet and not get caught, especially considering the difficulty it takes to get on the devices in the first place. However, when we look at sensor data, we get a clearer view of the role mobile plays in the security ecosystem. Figure 70 gives an idea of the threats that mobile phones see. Only 42% of devices avoided blocking access to any URL while 84% of devices avoided an unwanted app. However that means the other 58% of devices had at least one malicious URL clicked and 16% of devices had at least one malware or riskware app installed. While that may not sound like a lot, a quick look at your Mobile Device Management console (or a company headcount) will tell you those numbers can add up rapidly. Another 29% are known scams (with 7% of the 29% known to be targeting businesses specifically) and the rest being other stuff or simply unknown. Thankfully it's not as if the targeting of mobile devices is a big surprise to the security community. Sandboxed OSs and high prices for vulnerabilities suggests mobile security inherited a lot of hard-fought lessons learned from personal computers (PC ) and so security has been incorporated into mobile devices from the get-go. We point out in the Social Engineering pattern that 82% of breaches involve the human element; something the silicon isn't going to be mitigating. Eighteen percent of clicked phishing emails come from a mobile device. Admittedly, we can't say if more or less folks click on mobile vs PC since no-one's phone is narc'ing on them. Still, since almost a fifth of phishing successes came from mobile devices, that should be good enough confirmation that it needs to be within your security estate. Part of the problem is trying to get users to improve their security behavior. One such approach is providing access to key security information and knowledge quizzes within reach of their thumbs in the form of a mobile app. For one such security dashboard app, 66% of users who accepted the terms and conditions, never interacted with the dashboard. Of those that did, 99% interacted more than once, but as you can see in Figure 72, the median interaction time was 15 seconds. Still, about half of folks came back after minutes, hours, or even months. Making information available to the user about their specific security risks is the first step in the journey to changing behavior. The next is helping the user envision the impact of those risks on themselves. Finally, you need to give users the means to improve, which is where training comes in. It may feel like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks, but sometimes that's what is required to make it better. 275 incidents, 216 with confirmed data disclosure,Internal (100%), External (4%), Multiple (4%) (breaches),Financial (78%), Grudge (9%), Espionage (8%), Convenience (6%) (breaches),Most of the incidents in this pattern result in successful data breaches. These actors are still motivated by greed (financial gain), and are stealing Personal data because it is easy to monetize. This pattern is almost entirely insiders using their access maliciously to cause breaches. While Financial is still the leading motive, Espionage, Convenience and just plain Grudges are still represented. Personal data remains the most common data type for these breaches, but Medical data continues to be sought. Far and away the most common Action in this pattern is Privilege abuse. However, Data mishandling also shows up, albeit to a much lesser degree, and is typically associated with the motive of Convenience. Sometimes people do unsafe things to get around a security control designed to protect the data from exposure. While some controls may make it harder for people to get their jobs done, it is important to pair these controls with education to at least let people know the "why" behind the process. Regardless, offering a less laborious process that remains secure would be something to consider if your organization repeatedly suffers this kind of event. In this pattern the threat actor already has access to perform their day-to-day duties, therefore, we do not see Credentials as the data type affected. Instead, Personal data (whether of customers, employees, or even partners) is of the highest interest to those looking to capitalize on their access. Medical data is still taken in 22% of breaches in this pattern. When you realize that the most common industry represented in this pattern is Healthcare, that makes sense. In fact, Healthcare has had an ongoing problem with internal actors accessing their data without a valid reason for a long time. And while it is no longer in the top tier of the patterns in Healthcare, it should not be discounted as a solved problem. Read "guess",Well, not sounds. Well… You get the picture. Yes, we spelled out 'PC'. Look, we both know what a PC is, but the kids these days, with their mobile phones and metaverses. Who knows?!,And if you're wondering about how, check out the "Changing Behavior" Appendix! Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
