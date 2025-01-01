how much does an unlimited phone plan cost

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Jet It Scaling Safely with 5G Business Internet Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. When they launched Jet It in 2019, Co-founders Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath had a dream to make private air travel more accessible without compromise. To do so, they knew they had to break down the biggest barrier to entry into the private aviation market—cost. The co-founders were working for Honda Aircraft Co before starting Jet It based on the idea of fractional ownership, where clients purchase a share of a plane for occasional use from Jet It's fleet of 25 fast and fuel-efficient HondaJets. "As Glenn and Vishal were working at Honda Aircraft, they kept hearing the same thing over and over. 'We love the aircraft. It's beautiful. It gets us to where we need to get. But I don't have the upfront capital to buy it,' " said Dr. Akir Khan, Vice President of Strategy at Jet It. Customers have responded well to the fractional model. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company has enjoyed terrific growth with 300 percent increases in sales year over year since opening for business. "The goal of Jet It has been the same from Day 1," Khan said. "Glenn and Vishal told me we're going to have global domination of private aviation. And I believed them. And now, three years later, we're on the track to do that.", Director of IT, Jet It,As their business took flight, Jet It leaders never lost sight of the company's top priority—safety. To keep the jet fleet running in tip-top condition, Jet It's team of flight crews and mechanics depend on wireless connectivity to perform daily maintenance matters and procedures. But the maintenance team ran up against some critical limitations when their initial connectivity solution. The existing DSL with low bandwidth was not effective when it came to:,Whether it was from Jet It's home-base hangar in Greensboro or a remote site where a jet needed servicing, slow connectivity was wasting precious time, slowing down the critical work of safely returning jets to service. "The hangar in particular had a very unreliable connection," said Zach Hall, Director of IT for Jet It. "We could barely even check our email in the hangar. Honestly, it was more efficient to use our phones to do things like check our email or connect with the OEMs.",Charged with finding a plan for faster internet access, Hall looked at wired solutions that could bring the hangar up to speed. But the cost of a wired installation, which included thousands of dollars for running a cable under a road outside the hangar, proved prohibitive. Then the Jet It team found the wireless solution they needed: 5G Business Internet from Verizon. Within days, they arranged for a fast and simple professional installation, and the hangar suddenly offered the maintenance staff much faster access to the internet and fast upload and download speeds. "Prior to Verizon 5G Business Internet, it took us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to download the data bases for the aircraft," said Daniel Duggins, Lead Aircraft Mechanic for Jet It. "Now it takes us anywhere from five to 10 minutes to do that task. So, the extra time is actually given back to the customer in returning the aircraft to service faster.","We were able to have that service set up in less than two weeks at no cost to us," Hall said. "The great thing about having 5G Business Internet in the hangar is the less the techs have to worry about their connectivity, the more time they can spend focused on returning the aircraft to service safely. If they're not worrying about other things, that means I'm doing something right.", Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,Outfitted with mobile "hotspots" that support a 5G or LTE connection, Jet It repair techs are able to access key information to make repairs nearly anywhere they're needed. That wasn't the case before. "Before I had a 5G mobile hotspot, I'd have to go inside the buildings wherever the aircraft was based to access the internet, so it was very inefficient from a time standpoint," Duggins said. "Having to be inside to get a reliable or semi-reliable internet connection from the fixed-base operator, we have to wait until all the files we needed were downloaded, all the databases were downloaded, and we were effectively finished with our connection to the internet before walking out to where the aircraft was to perform the maintenance. Now, with a hotspot, I'm able to stay at the aircraft and access maintenance manuals, the OEM portals that I need to access, and get the job done fast.",, Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,According to Dr. Khan, the partnership between Verizon and Jet It is helping the growing company stick to its founding principles while scaling at an impressive rate. "With the 5G network that Verizon provides us, we're able to maintain the promise to our clients, saying that you'll have decisions at light speed," he said. "Our fleet is growing tremendously. In order for our fleet to answer demand from our owners, our mechanics need to stay busy and work efficiently. "Our clients are moving at the speed of business. Verizon has provided our employees, our staff and our flight crews with fast internet to make decisions. Time is money. Connected Construction Operations Designed for Efficiency

A construction project can pose a real logistical challenge. There are documents, costs, resources and assets that have to be juggled, all while coordinating with workers, customers, suppliers and more. Even small inefficiencies in your operations can create big, costly delays. Our technologies can help you boost efficiencies across each step of your operations. From tracking assets to gaining greater supply chain visibility to automating processes, we offer a variety of easy-to-use solutions with simple pricing that can help you make sure each build comes in on time and on budget. Learn what a fleet management solution can do for you, what steps to take in the buying process, how to prepare for technology adoption, and more. Read how we helped J&M protect their construction vehicle fleet by using GPS tracking technology. Watch our webinar to learn more about leveraging actionable data to monitor equipment utilization. Get unlimited talk, text and data on your phones and tablets—with both 5G and 4G LTE coverage—in a mobility plan built for helping you get work done. Get the visibility needed to drive efficiency in the field and the data needed to streamline processes at the worksite. Improve vehicle and construction equipment tracking, enhance fleet operations, and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. Maintain security across your ecosystem and stay compliant to help protect your critical information from cyberattacks. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. LTE Business Internet Plans and Services

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Switch and save up to $100/mo on LTE Business Internet. Plus, get a router on us. Offers with a new line and select plans. Select router on us with monthly payment plan. Limited‑time offers. Get plenty of speed and data to power your small, medium or enterprise business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Use our easy calculator to see how much data your organization might need. No annual service contracts | No early termination fee,Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Verizon's Wireless Business internet awarded a Best Practices Product Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan. Whether you need primary connectivity or a backup for your wireline service, our LTE Business Internet solution delivers connectivity right out of the box. Get a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet solution that's fast enough for your day-to-day business needs in remote areas. Get added flexibility with a connection that can go nearly anywhere your business takes you. Keep your work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth. Use LTE Business Internet as your backup to help keep your business connected and minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Learn how a wine club and taproom keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like LTE Business Internet. U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network. Of industry experience. A mobile-first system with a designated phone number to ring all of your compatible phones, both mobile and desktop. A powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools for small and medium-size businesses. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Learn more
