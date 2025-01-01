how to measure costs in omnichannel contact center

How to Measure the Success of Your Contact Center Software Solutions Business

How to measure the success of your customer contact center software solutions,Author: Nick Reese,As the hub for all your customer support interactions, your contact center is crucial to executing an that allows customers to interact with your business using their preferred channels. That makes the customer contact center software solutions that power your operations critical to success. But how do you know if your contact center software solutions provider is giving you everything you, your employees and your customers need to ensure the best experience? By establishing your overall goals, you can then take the steps necessary to determine if your current customer contact center software solutions are meeting your needs or if it's time to explore an upgrade. Defining contact center success,Before you can measure the success of your contact center software solutions, you have to . Typically, the major , which can be defined in many different ways. But you should also measure success in terms of the customer experience; it does you no good to have an efficient operation that leaves a sour taste in a customer's mouth. One other measurement of success that sometimes gets overlooked is the employee experience. The more you can use technology to keep agents productive and engaged, the more efficient they can be and the better service they can provide. Using KPIs to measure customer contact center software solutions,Once you've defined success, determine the key performance indicators (KPIs) you'll use to establish your current baseline and track improvement. You can track dozens of KPIs, so make sure you pick the right one(s) for the specific goal you're looking to reach. For example, an improvement in your first call resolution would likely indicate an increase in customer satisfaction, as it means their issues are being solved the first time. However, if it takes an agent a few extra minutes to solve the issue during the first call, that could impact their efficiency or productivity rate. If that's how you're measuring success, you would instead want to track something like the average handle time instead. To improve efficiency, it helps to track both the contact center's and individual agent's performance. This will help you make systemic changes to your operations, such as working with your customer contact center software provider to add new capabilities while also identifying opportunities to improve each agent's skills. Evaluating the effectiveness of customer contact center software solutions,Once you define your KPIs and begin to track them, you must then determine what to do with the information. While some changes to your operations may have a direct impact on your chosen KPI, other changes may be more difficult to measure. Often, contact center operations leaders are continuously optimizing their operations across multiple initiatives, which makes it especially challenging to determine how much each optimization contributes to a change in the KPI. At this point, it often makes sense to work with a contact center technical services provider that can provide guidance around strategy, planning, design and analysis of your contact center operations. For example, can provide an independent assessment of your contact center software solutions to proactively identify any issues or impacts the software may have on your KPIs. By isolating the impact of your technology on KPIs from the impact of your workflows, training, agent experience and other factors, you can identify the specific areas where you can use advanced software offerings, such as and , to deliver the full potential of your contact center. Making changes to your contact center software provider,Whether working with a consultant or evaluating your KPIs on your own, the purpose of tracking metrics is to enable data-driven decisions. With this data, you can make informed decisions about whether or not your current customer contact center software solutions are capable of meeting your needs today, not to mention your anticipated needs as you grow. Do you need to switch providers, or is it possible to make changes while keeping the same software? If you're working with a legacy system, you may find you've outgrown your current solution. This will be evident in terms of reduced productivity, an inability to keep up with today's cyber security requirements or a lack of technology integrations that make it impossible to execute an omnichannel CX strategy. At the same time, switching your contact center software provider can be a heavy lift, so it's not a decision to take lightly. By working with a trusted outside partner like Verizon, you can leverage a team of specialists that can evaluate your current technology infrastructure to help you identify the gaps that are holding performance back. They can then help you identify opportunities to improve operations while providing the cost-benefit analysis you need to make a decision. Should you decide to switch contact center software solutions, the Verizon team can provide the technical expertise required to implement the new solution without disruption. Learn how can help you transform your operations to improve your customer experience. The Top 3 Strategies for Creating Competitive Contact Centers Business

Successfully connecting with customers and addressing their needs and concerns is essential for creating industry-leading customer experiences. Effective, well-equipped contact center agents are vital to executing a robust CX strategy. Advanced tools using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation enable contact centers to more effectively train and equip agents to excel. This chapter will examine how these tools and technologies can optimize agent time, improve productivity, and help personalize customer interactions. The chapter will also discuss how organizations can benefit from specialized agents. Changing workforce dynamics impact how contact centers optimize and retain the best talent, making the use of modern contact center tools crucial for optimizing operations. Such tools can prepare employers to engage the next generation of agents. For example, by 2030, 74% of the workforce will be of the millennial generation or younger, categorized by higher levels of education, greater diversity, and different work expectations than earlier generations. Another defining trend shaping the modern contact center workforce is the massive shift to a work-from-home status. While many companies are repopulating their offices and contact centers with agents, a Frost & Sullivan survey of 1,129 employers published in 2021 found that 83% expected at least 25% of their workforce to remain remote part- to full-time in the coming years. The versatile, scalable nature of new contact center technologies counteracts the challenges of managing remote workers and ensures that agents perform their roles successfully from anywhere. Contact centers can improve operations and CX through 3 strategies: optimizing how time is spent by both agents and customers, improving how agents are managed and coached, and leveraging subject matter experts (SMEs) and agent specialization. Successful organizations constantly seek ways to shrink average handle time (AHT), increase agent productivity, lower hold times, and improve CX by minimizing unnecessary interactions. One strategy for improving customer contact is ensuring that the business has broad and well- managed avenues to connect with customers. Exhibit 1 illustrates the range of channels through which customers now want to interact with businesses. Advanced contact center tools use omnichannel routing that enables agents to connect seamlessly and coalesce information from different channels into a complete customer profile. Organizations can also use technology to make these channels more effective. For example, AI- and ML-based tools can employ natural language processing and learn through their interactions, thereby consistently improving the accuracy of virtual agents. However, focusing agent time on interactions that need human involvement can begin before the client even reaches out to the contact center. Data analytics- driven contact center solutions can create customer profiles that capture past purchases, service tickets, and interactions conducted across any channel. AI- based tools can learn from these histories and related customer behaviors, delivering a range of benefits: for the customer, advanced tools can anticipate follow- up needs to intelligently route calls and predict the best self-service options; for the agent, advanced tools can create intelligent summaries of a customer's issues and journey to date, reducing the time needed to track down important information. Automation, guided assistance, extensive knowledge management, and robotic process automation (RPA) combine to limit agents' data entry, keystrokes, toggles between applications, and information searches. Arming agents with succinct, important information also mitigates the need for the client to repeat their issue with every new interaction. Advanced AI- and ML-driven tools can even suggest a solution to a problem or provide recommendations for an appropriate upgrade or cross-sell. In the cases where little history is available, smart, feedback-driven routing systems can still automate responses to frequent issues and funnel only more complex or sensitive topics to a human agent. Self-service options can quickly answer simple or common questions, reducing the queue—and hold time—to speak to a live agent for those issues that need more personal intervention. Companies are realizing that basing productivity primarily on legacy cost metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) can fall short of optimizing business performance. Managing remote employees adds further complexity to overseeing and measuring agent productivity. New productivity metrics are more closely tied to business outcomes and can apply to different workplace scenarios—whether in person, WFH, or hybrid—and include achieving higher first-call/contact resolution (FCR) marks; enhancing retention rates; and improving sales revenues, customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Workforce management solutions leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and ML can also better track—and learn from—new productivity metrics, pinpointing agent best practices. Advanced desktop analytics, blended with insights gained from speech and text analytics, gives managers in-depth knowledge of agent performance, even in WFH situations where direct supervision can be challenging. Managers can use the insights to create data-driven productivity and process improvements that can be replicated across an organization. For example, managers can measure and quantify the best practices of an agent with high FCR and then use the information to create training or tools to replicate the agent's success. Analytics can also provide insight into how effectively managers train new agents—notoriously difficult for remote work situations in particular—thereby enabling continued refinement of hiring and training processes. Along with evolving productivity measurements, successful agents and customer outcomes also stem from good employee coaching. The recent shift to remote work has made it difficult for many contact centers to oversee, manage, and train staff. Frost & Sullivan research finds that training on new processes, tasks, or applications is a leading obstacle facing contact centers. In 2020–2021, the issue of training was second only to COVID-19-related issues. More engaging and intuitive tools help companies train workers more quickly and manage them more effectively. How well an agent can connect with company tools, systems, and data is almost as important as the tools themselves. Cloud-based contact center solutions—especially when combined with data communication services—can provide the same voice quality, system access, security, and data speed, regardless of whether the agent is office-based or remote. Today's demanding customers routinely have issues beyond the abilities of generalists. This development has driven leading contact center organizations to move away from staffing universal agents and focus instead on specialized agents—those who focus on a specific customer category such as frequent fliers—and SMEs. Stratifying agents by products, customer spend levels, or service needs can increase productivity, performance, and CX. In turn, this approach makes agents' work more varied and interesting. The net result is higher levels of engagement as measured by voice of the employee surveys and dramatically lower attrition. New, advanced contact center solutions enhance this trend through sophisticated routing and analytics that channel the customer needs to the most qualified representative available. However, increasing agent skills and specializations and adding new channels have made scheduling and forecasting more complex. Remote work complicates this already multifaceted picture, making it even more important that contact centers invest in excellent quality management (QM), consistent and effective coaching, and analytics to uncover issues requiring immediate action. Advanced workforce management tools can also address complexity by forecasting agent availability and creating responsive, automated scheduling. Analytics-driven, automated contact center tools are essential to creating a higher level of service through SMEs and specialized agents. The Benefits of an Omnichannel Marketing Strategy for SMBs Business

The benefits of an omnichannel marketing strategy for small and medium businesses,Author: Gary Hilson,We all know the old adage, The customer is always right. If true, then businesses should hear the clear message from customers—they want to get in touch with businesses in a way that suits them. This could be via phone, email, text or social media. This is why so many organizations are adopting an omnichannel marketing strategy for their external communications and customer service. Consider some recent research that shows the views of customers on communicating with business:,An omnichannel marketing strategy should include voice and text messages,Recent events have helped to accelerate the for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to adopt an omnichannel marketing strategy beyond their brick-and-mortar store. One recent survey of small and midsize business decision makers found that , and 77% have either added or upgraded technologies that support connectivity since the start of the pandemic. So, which marketing communications channels should SMBs consider adopting? Obviously, each business will have different requirements, but it is important to note omnichannel marketing shouldn't just be thought of in terms of email and social media. More traditional forms of communication such as voice and text messages remain key channels for customer engagement. For example, one survey found by 75% of customer service professionals. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by OnePoll found is one of their top three preferred methods of communication with a company's customer service department. Creating seamless customer experiences,While the multiple touchpoints enabled by an omnichannel marketing strategy offers many advantages, it is important to understand that those touchpoints need to be coordinated. True omnichannel marketing is not just about having multiple touchpoints with your customers, it breaks down silos so each channel knows what the other is doing, and customer information is shared across channels to deliver a consistent, . An omnichannel marketing strategy creates a framework where each channel supports the other, allowing SMBs to efficiently and consistently meet customer demands. This is where your can play such a critical role. The contact center should have a single view of the customer's full history by enabling the smooth flow of information from one channel to another. Other channels such as mobile apps, web or social media must all converge over a single platform to deliver a fully omnichannel experience. The modern technologies that enable all these channels should also extend to any brick-and-mortar location, with in-store employees able to tap into the same information that's available through the contact center, including a history of interactions through other channels. For the customer, it should feel as though the employees are sharing notes about their concerns, and for the customer service rep, it means less time looking up information and asking questions that have already been asked and answered. Omnichannel marketing needs reliable network bandwidth,Just as all the digital channels are powered by cloud-based technologies behind the scenes, and new technologies can help SMBs meet the customer on their communications channel of choice and accommodate their expectations even when the consumer changes the channel throughout the customer journey. No matter the channel, a cloud-based contact center is a simple and affordable foundation for SMBs looking to adopt an omnichannel marketing strategy that offers multiple integrated touchpoints for customers. A multichannel contact center powered by the cloud lets customers contact you virtually anywhere and anytime to who are working at your business or remotely. A robust contact center not only unifies channels to share information but also integrates with existing customer relationship management (CRM) and helpdesk solutions. A cloud-based solution also allows you to scale up as needed, making it affordable to adopt and the associated monthly costs predictable. It can also help to better manage resources and improve the overall customer experience. For an SMB with multiple retail locations, a contact center can be critical for nurturing a customer relationship that is no longer limited to in-store transactions. Delivering a multipoint customer experience as part of an omnichannel marketing strategy can add pressure to your network capacity and performance as customers engage with you on the web, through mobile apps, on the phone and in the store. can help ensure your customer experience agents can engage with customers using a wider variety of channels including voice, chat and video. An omnichannel marketing strategy enables SMBs to support customers who want personalized, engaging and differentiated experiences across multiple touchpoints. Cloud-based contact center solutions connecting these channels through a fast, secure network infrastructure will provide the necessary bandwidth capacity that guarantees smooth omnichannel customer engagement, acting as an extension of the brick-and-mortar retail experience. Learn more about create more personal, convenient and engaging . 