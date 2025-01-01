Iphone 16 compliance updates for data protection

CJIS Compliance And Mobile Device Security

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Jamie Italiano,Date modified: September 16, 2024,Time is running out. As of October 1, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requires that organizations who access criminal justice information (CJI) must implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all systems that contain CJI. That includes smartphones, tablets, computers and any device or system that is used to access arrest records, forensic evidence, criminal investigation data, and other digital information. This makes the security of these devices, systems and digital transactions paramount to fighting crime and protecting the public. is strict, requiring anyone who has access to CJIS data to undergo security awareness training within six months of their first assignment, and training must be updated every two years. All smartphones and tablets or other devices must use a CJIS-compliant multi-factor authentication (MFA) process, and they must also be enrolled in an agency-controlled capable of remotely locking a device or, if needed, erasing the memory of a lost or compromised device. All work-related data transmitted or stored on a device needs to be encrypted. Come October 1, 2024, any agency that is accessing criminal justice information (CJI) - for example arrest records, digital evidence, text communications - or criminal justice systems and applications must implement multi-factor authentication (MFA). CJIS Security Policy Version 5.9.2 requires that individuals must provide at least two authentication factors to prove they are who they say they are. Failure to comply could result in monetary fines and denial of access to FBI CJIS resources. No matter if your organization has a bring your own device (BYOD) program or if they are , non-compliance with CJIS security requirements could result in phishing attacks or other breaches of confidential information. MFA is a security control that requires a user to provide a combination of two or more different authenticators - an authenticator could be something you know (a password), a biometric (a fingerprint or face ID), or something you have (a security token). This provides two layers of protection in the event one is compromised, like a password is guessed. This makes it harder for unauthorized users or bad actors to gain access to CJI. Mobile device management (MDM), a requirement of CJIS security policy, provides increased security and remote management of devices and applications set by your IT administrators. Meaning, MDM's can help your organization adhere to compliance policies and management functions, like adhere to CJIS security policy. Mobile devices are critical to law enforcement (LE) agencies dedicated to keeping citizens safe and the data used is extremely sensitive, making stringent mobile device security a must. Because law enforcement agencies must adhere to a different set of compliance rules than other industries, it's important to note that BYOD creates the possibility that your personal phone, with your personal information contained within, could potentially become evidence and subject to discovery in court proceedings. Any device accessing any criminal data used by law enforcement must follow (CJIS) compliance for mobile device security. The stringent policies of CJIS compliance makes BYOD among LE difficult—but not impossible. Many organizations have accepted or embraced bring your own device (BYOD) as part of their workplace culture. Some states, require the employer to compensate their employees for the use of their device when conducting agency business. Compliance regulations including CJIS compliance will dictate how—or if—an organization can adopt BYOD. BYOD policies can be uniquely tailored to each individual organization. Here is a list of what is included in most mobile threat detection policies:,BYOD policy will have a slightly different look for law enforcement under CJIS compliance. BYOD carries the same threats and risks that corporate-owned devices face; the difference is where responsibility lands. Who is responsible for the mobile device management around those threats, the deployment of mobile threat detection or the mitigation of any cyber incident that occurs? Mobile threats—such as phishing, unsecured Wi-Fi usage or excessive permissions in apps—are potentially a big concern because they can lead to data leakage or data loss, which could result in a significant security issue for LE. Unique to BYOD are threats caused by cross-contamination. When a mobile device holds both professional and personal credentials, it tends to make mobile device security more difficult. It may even be used by other family members for personal use. That simple action could potentially put you and your agency in violation of CJIS compliance. If an agent or officer's personal device was lost or stolen, would your IT team be notified? Do you trust your employees to be honest if an important database was manipulated because a family member accessing BYOD thought it was a different application? Do those using BYOD recognize what constitutes a data breach and what types of incidents should be reported?,Of course, these mobile threat detection and device management guidelines should be included in LE BYOD policy, but that doesn't mean the employee will follow the directive. If the device is lost or stolen, they may not worry about the organization's security concerns; they may instead react to their personal losses. If there is another type of incident that is a more clear breach, they may be too afraid of the repercussions to come forward with the truth. As previously mentioned, all BYOD and mobile device management policies should include clear language outlining the division between personal and work material on mobile devices. That way, when the worst case scenario happens, there are no questions of responsibility. For example, the organization should have the right—and the ability—to remotely wipe any device holding corporate information. There should be a clear reporting policy without intimidation. Rules for working with an employee post-breach should be the same for both BYOD and department-owned devices whenever possible. An officer frightened of losing their job because they lost their phone may remain silent for as long as possible, which could lead to greater risk of compromise for data and assets. In other industries, BYOD is seen as a cost-saving measure, but don't expect this to be the case in law enforcement. First, devices used by LE need to be reliable; LE shouldn't use a phone/data service plan that has spotty coverage and limited range. They need devices that are able to handle the mobile device security measures necessary to meet CJIS compliance. Official help to enhance both the security and functionality for law enforcement and agencies. Modern 5G-enabled provide fast, secure, reliable communications and there are many applications designed specifically for first responders. For example, in 2023, the for expenses related to a ransomware attack. the MOVEit global supply chain attack spanned 790 organizations including 200 government agencies leaking personal identifiable information (PII) including social security numbers, home addresses, income information, medical records, and more. The attack surface will continue to expand the more we connect: meaning the connection between devices, people, places, partners, applications, and things. Maintaining security is only as strong as your weakest link, which is typically the result of according to the 2024 DBIR. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) provides on implementing phishing-resistant MFA which helps make it more difficult for criminals or threat actors to gain access to networks and information systems for instance if passwords or personal identification numbers (PINs) are compromised through phishing or other means. Devices used by LE are valuable to criminals, and not just cyber criminals. The FBI has well-defined parameters of what constitutes (PII), and PII's protection is a priority in tandem with protecting CJI. Any time a LE device or computer is used, it puts the user's PII at risk, especially if the device ends up in the hands of a criminal. Some agencies may decide that it is better to keep personal and work materials separate, including not conducting private activities on department-issued devices. CJIS security policy includes regular software/security updates, multi-factor authentication (MFA), encryption and agency-controlled mobile device management solutions. Mobile device management offers enhanced security and functionality for agencies and first responders. CJIS compliance helps prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data like CJI. Verizon offers a for public safety customers built on America's most reliable 5G network. Verizon also offers a discount program with exclusive offers only for our First Responders. More than 40,000 agencies rely on Verizon Frontline and its mission-critical solutions. Learn more about and mobile cyber security measures from Verizon. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. How to Prevent Social Engineering Attacks Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. In today's remote/hybrid corporate world, BYOD policies are more widely implemented to boost employee productivity and reduce hardware costs, although both of those reasons may not always hold true in practice. While BYOD may bring these benefits, it also potentially carries a significant cyber risk. With the increasing sophistication of social engineering (and today with the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and deep fakes to create highly convincing voice impersonations), even the savviest users can have difficulty detecting these attack schemes. Scammers will typically seek out the weakest link in an organization, which often is the human element—such as disgruntled employees, lost personal devices used for work or executives who think they are communicating with someone they know. Wherever your weak link lies, there is a prime opportunity for threat actors to gain access through phishing (email/messaging), vishing (phone/voice) or smishing (text/Short Message Service [SMS]) attacks. For instance, a global ride-sharing company's network when an attacker targeted a contractor who was using a personal device. After the device was infected with malware, the threat actor bought the contractor's corporate password on the dark web. After repeatedly rejecting multifactor authentication requests, the contractor eventually accepted a request, allowing the threat actor to gain network entry. As another example, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies recently had to after it appeared that hackers successfully impersonated an employee and convinced the IT help desk to obtain the user's credentials to access and infect the system. Just through some basic online research on social media, the hackers seemingly managed to eventually take control of a multibillion-dollar company's computer systems. If these types of attacks and scenarios can happen to global brands with nearly limitless resources, what does that say for midmarket organizations?,With such a high level of network access, threat actors have a great deal of leverage, ready to demand a ransom or go straight to disclosing or selling your sensitive data on the dark web. Breaches of this nature can also significantly damage your brand reputation, translating to potential drops in share prices and the possible alienation of consumers with data privacy concerns. Enterprises must also contend with the fact that humans have the natural inclination to make their lives as easy as possible, always looking to simplify and streamline operations. This inclination has translated into the growing use of personal devices, which can present a dangerous risk to enterprises as they lose visibility and control not just over business processes but also over corporate security. This risk is not always created maliciously by the employee. Instead, it simply reflects a very human impulse to get things done in a convenient and timely fashion. While there are potential advantages of using personal devices in terms of business productivity, their use can nonetheless compromise the integrity of the work environment. Most worryingly, they can lead to regulatory compliance failures and expose the enterprise to financial liability. This is similar to what happened recently in several high-profile cases in the U.S. financial services industry, which came to light in 2021. A number of large financial services providers were heavily fined (from US$10 million to more than US$100 million each) by federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for improper policing of employees' use of off-channel messaging services and for failing to maintain and preserve all official communications by their employees. The fallout was costly, both from a reputation and financial standpoint. The human risk factor cannot be understated. As so many unfortunate tales making recent news headlines highlight, the digital landscape is fraught with danger and risks. The challenge for enterprises now is to constantly manage both attacks and device misuse while minimizing the potential blast radius on business operations. From a risk perspective, there is no doubt that some of the low-hanging fruit involves human weaknesses. How are these weaknesses being actively exploited or triggered? Verizon's "" (DBIR) outlines some of these threat vectors. People include not just employees and executives but also customers and third parties in the supply chain. They can be targeted with spray-and-pray email phishing tactics, but increasingly we are seeing spear phishing (targeting specific individuals), whaling (spear phishing attacks targeted at high-level employees), smishing (phishing attack via text messaging/SMS) and vishing (phishing attack via phone call/voice) attacks deployed as well, with successful outcomes. These types of attacks often require little technical knowledge. Background secondary research on social networks and some inventive scamming are usually more than enough for the threat actor. Technologies that may be vulnerable include personal computers, mobile devices, network systems, cloud infrastructure, software and applications. Remote work is here to stay in the post-pandemic world, with of remote workers using their personal devices for work tasks. They also use these devices for entertainment (social media, mobile apps, etc.), posing potential cyber risks. This is a huge challenge for enterprises due to policy and regulatory compliance risks and corporate data leakage. Verizon's Mobile Security Index (MSI) reports that more than 50% of personal devices [used in the workplace?] fell prey to a mobile phishing attack in 2022, with text messaging (SMS) attacks increasing the odds sixfold to tenfold (compared to email phishing attacks). The problem is that these personal devices may be managed by the individual employee, with enterprises having little to no control or visibility over device use. As a result, employees may unknowingly engage with a threat actor, and their company may not be aware of that activity until it is too late. It should be noted that some companies are still willing to accept the risks of BYOD. Some choose to allow personally liable devices because they are perceived to improve employee productivity or because they reduce IT spending. However, the cyber risks associated with a lack of control over employee personal devices are a tough pill to swallow. Another factor to consider is the lack of supply chain management for BYOD and choose your own device (CYOD). As referenced in , your employees are potentially using devices that have been rooted, jailbroken with vulnerable apps or even infected with malware without the user knowing. If you cannot pinpoint the origin of your employees' devices, your IT team may already be at a disadvantage. Ultimately, enterprises are paying the price for human weakness and BYOD policies. But the outlook is not hopeless. Plenty of security technologies can be implemented, and Verizon is one provider working hard to mature, evolve and create comprehensive solutions in this space. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Verizon has been working to enhance security for enterprise customers across various sectors. Notable work comes in helping defend organizations in heavily regulated spaces such as financial services that face growing challenges from two fronts: stricter regulatory pressure and increasingly complex social engineering attacks. At a minimum, corporate devices are a requirement for regulated companies. Using personal devices without recordkeeping software carries heavy legal and financial consequences for regulated organizations, as noted earlier. In the United States alone, more than in penalties have been racked up since the SEC started investigating recordkeeping tactics at financial institutions. That includes 16 Wall Street firms that were fined for allowing employees to discuss deals and trades on personal devices via text messages/WhatsApp. As useful as mobile device management (MDM) software may be in curbing cyber threats, personal devices still carry significant risks; it's still up to the end user to remember to maintain the security posture. Corporate devices have security benefits you cannot get with BYOD. Swapping personal devices for corporate-issued ones can allow IT staff to gain a better grip not just on internal/external communications but also on various integrity and security aspects of mobile devices. When organizations offer corporate-liable devices from Verizon, they are gaining enhanced security protections and controls not available on personal devices. This can help to address common vulnerabilities for organizations. For example, when trying to comply with regulators, many companies are contenting with high levels of robocalls. Unfortunately for banks, robocalls have become tougher to detect because threat actors use advanced deep fake technologies to recreate synthetic speeches, allowing them to impersonate banking customers. Among the Verizon solutions that can be used to counter such attacks are compliant calling, voice authentication and defense solutions. Financial services are not the only regulated organizations under intensive attack. Healthcare providers are also being targeted by opportunist social engineers, with fraudsters focusing on employees similarly through smishing and vishing attacks. Third-party, low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) may sometimes provide numbers to threat actors, who subsequently use the numbers to conduct targeted attacks against those employees. Organizations can take a proactive perspective, as Verizon offers executive protection services. Our threat hunting team can scour the dark web and help remove personally identifiable information (PII)—such as email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—about high-level employees that can be used to target them (and their family and social circles) in social engineering attacks. The first step any business must take in defending its network from social engineering attacks is to understand the nature of the cyber risks being faced. An outline should be created to establish a clear understanding of how to mitigate, minimize, transfer or accept the identified risks. This risk assessment is a critical step because it allows you to identify your assets, threat entities and risk appetite. From there, putting together a comprehensive defense plan becomes much easier because you know what your security goals are and what red flags to look out for. A defense plan against social engineering attacks comprises two main functions: threat detection and trust enforcement. Both functions apply equally to help detect and counter high-level threats and low-level vulnerabilities. Threat detection is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying and dealing with threats such as cyberattacks, compromises, data breaches and incidents once they occur. This is done by spotting and helping stop unauthorized access, malware, social engineering schemes, etc. Trust enforcement is all about getting out in front of potential attacks by leveraging techniques such as identity management, passwords, encryption, access control, authentication, etc. Both of these functions form the bedrock of a broader defense plan against social engineering attacks that protect networks, applications, devices and identities. Verizon provides both of these functions in five key areas of control: awareness training, mobile security policy, security protection controls, detection and response, and monitoring and testing across devices, applications, identities and networks. Security-conscious network providers like Verizon can have an advantage over traditional security vendors with their bird's-eye view of traffic, devices, technologies and users. For all customers, from small business to enterprise, Verizon offers a broad range of solutions including customer reporting, ongoing threat monitoring and sending out advisories. In this regard, every piece of data is ingested, analyzed and then conveyed into actionable insights. Verizon's customers gain the newfound ability to "see" what was always out of sight. This outlook grants them a high level of visibility across the entire spectrum of assets being used at any given time as well as all the interactions between them. From this bird's-eye view, we provide enterprise customers with comprehensive management, from device to network, on which they can layer vetted security controls. That means they can benefit from inherent security at the network level, such as registered short codes to provide hard-to-spoof identification, texting "off" to 4040 to stop unwanted email-to-text messages, 7726 spam message reporting and filtering, attestation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) via STIR/SHAKEN, and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection on the Verizon VoIP network. At some point, all organizations will require real-time supervisory control over employee devices to help curb increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Verizon is well prepared to fill this final security gap (keeping in mind that it simply cannot be fully achieved with BYOD devices). We provide both a baseline security package for the entirety of our wireless network and customized security for enterprise clients, either through corporate-liable end-user devices or dedicated security services. We leverage our understanding of the issues involved in migrating away from BYOD policies—such as security challenges, high stipend costs, and complexity in developing separate configurations and applications for personal devices—to assist clients transitioning to corporate lines. Moreover, Verizon can tailor a custom cybersecurity solution as part of a customer's holistic defense plan against social engineering threats. Ditching BYOD and going with Verizon corporate lines can help provide you with the granular cyber insight needed to properly assess modern social engineering tactics and identify them promptly. With a tailored deployment, we can help enact dedicated protection mechanisms to help keep your assets safe and reduce risks, including deploying security analysts with threat hunting backgrounds to scrutinize customer information on a daily basis as well as identify and respond to suspicious patterns and attacks. As previously alluded to, these outcomes are challenging when your employees use their personal devices. Beyond this, Verizon can offer a range of solutions that can address trust enforcement and threat detection. But importantly, as noted, it all starts with risk assessment. Our consulting services can help enterprises assess risks and provide advice on security posture, whether these are high-level threats or common, everyday risks. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise and role as a network provider create the perfect combination to provide a holistic view and comprehensive security strategies for companies. Partnering with us, your organization can have a network that, with the application of key security products and services, can help provide protections against those simple, everyday cyber attacks as well as more complex threats covering people, technologies and processes. Effectively assessing the social engineering risks that your organization's mobile device policy may pose starts with you asking the following questions:,If you need to learn more about these mobile security threats and how your organization should tackle them, a good starting point is,Verizon is offering a customized five-point social engineering defense plan for businesses. To learn more, contact your account representative or have a specialist contact you. "Security update," Uber newsroom, September 16, 2022. "MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks," The Associated Press, September 21, 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD," Lookout press release, April 3, 2023. "Guidelines for Managing the Security of Mobile Devices in the Enterprise," National Institute of Standards and Technology, May 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "U.S. fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.8 bln for talking deals, trades on personal apps," Reuters, September 27, 2022. DBIR Report 2023 - Small Medium Business (SMBs) Data Breaches Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. — said no one ever (except math teachers),In certain prior reports, we have compared and contrasted small and medium businesses (SMBs) against large organizations to determine whether the attack surface differed significantly between them. Increasingly, both SMBs and large companies are using similar services and infrastructure and that means that their attack surfaces share more in common than ever before. This has led to a convergence of attack profiles regardless of the size of the organization. However, what is very different is the ability of organizations to respond to threats due to the number of resources they can deploy in the event that they are attacked. The tables on the right illustrate the fact that SMBs and large organizations have increasingly become similar to each other. This phenomenon began several years ago, and by now there is so little difference based on organizational size that we were hard-pressed to make any distinctions whatsoever. Therefore, this year we decided to look at these a bit differently by looking at the implementation of security controls for various size SMBs (smaller, midsize and larger) and how they may overlap or differ. In past reports we have discussed the research we conduct with regard to controls—in particular, the work we have done with MITRE to map VERIS to ATT&CK. This year, we would like to take this research a bit more into the real world and apply it to how you would use these mappings with the appropriate CIS Implementation Group protective controls. 699 incidents, 381 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 92% of breachesExternal (94%), Internal (7%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (98%), Espionage (1%), Convenience (1%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Credentials (54%), Internal (37%), Other (22%), System (11%) (breaches),. At a glance for SMB496 incidents, 227 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 85% of breachesExternal (89%), Internal (13%), Multiple (2%), Partner (2%) (breaches)Financial (97%), Espionage (3%), Ideology (2%), Convenience (1%), Fun (1%) (breaches)Internal (41%), Credentials (37%), Other (30%), System (22%) (breaches),. At a glance for large organizations,Let's assume you're a startup — company in its infancy. You have very, very limited resources for implementing security controls of any kind. Your IT person is also your security person is also your Jack- (or Jill-) of-all-trades who wears many hats and never sleeps. The first step is to see which controls are recommended for your level of security maturity and resources. But where to begin? We like the CIS Critical Security Controls Navigator as a good starting point. It breaks down each of the CIS Controls into small, easy-to-consume chunks and then maps them to various security standards that an organization may want to comply with as their adopted standard. You will see that they are broken into three Implementation Groups, and each one is geared to the organization's maturity level. Since we're at the beginning here, we will start with Implementation Group 1 (IG1). While these are all good controls and should be on the road map, let's take a more threat-centric approach in our scenario. You can see in Tables 3 and 4 that regardless of an organization's size, they are going to face the System Intrusion pattern most commonly. In last year's report, we mapped the Controls to the pattern and showed which were most commonly going to help you in an attack. The result in IG1 shows Controls 14 (89%), 11 (80%) and then 5 (67%). When you drill further into the Sub- Controls, more granularity should guide you in your quest for maturing your organization's security posture. Each organization will need to customize and prioritize according to its own risk profile and tolerance, but it is at least a place to begin. Once the most likely suspects are accounted for, move onto the next mostly likely attack pattern you may be facing and determine how to handle that. Using data-driven information on your most probable risk areas is a defensible strategy toward prioritizing controls with few resources. Hopefully after some progress is made, your Jack-/Jill-of-all-trades can go back to sleeping at night. Establish and maintain a security awareness program to influence behavior among the workforce to be security conscious and properly skilled to reduce cybersecurity risks to the enterprise. Establish and maintain data recovery practices sufficient to restore in-scope enterprise assets to a preincident and trusted state. Use processes and tools to create, assign, manage and revoke access credentials and privileges for user, administrator and service accounts for enterprise assets and software. CIS Implementation Group 1 Controls for Incident Classification Patterns most commonly encountered by SMBs,You've been at this a while. You're not tiny, but you're not quite at the enterprise level just yet. You have been working diligently at maturing your processes in both IT operations and in information security. You have put in place the Controls in IG1 and are now eyeing IG2 to take your company to the next level of protection. With that in mind, let's take a look at the IG2 controls that cover the Social Engineering pattern, which is the second largest threat for SMBs. The first two controls are the same main categories as they were for System Intrusion, Control 5 (100%) and Control 14 (100%). However, the third control is different for this pattern:,An Incident Response Management plan is key to all areas of security but perhaps especially so when it comes to Social Engineering attacks for a few reasons. Many of these attacks, such as pretexting, tend to escalate quickly and can have a high impact. Perhaps just as importantly, employees need to feel secure in the knowledge that they have a place they can report these incidents to when they occur because the sooner they report them, the more quickly you can address them. Now let's pivot to look at the larger organizations in the SMB area. To clarify, we are still writing with regard to SMBs, we simply mean the larger companies that still fall into that category (<1,000 employees). When your company reaches this point, there are more resources available to throw at problems, whether in the form of more people, more technology options or just plain more cash, and bringing those resources to bear can yield substantial benefits. At this level you have already tackled IG1 and IG2 and are ready for IG3 controls. These Controls mature along with your organization. Therefore, let us examine the IG3 Controls with regard to the third most common pattern for SMB: Basic Web Application Attacks. The first, Control 17 (100%), we talked about in the section above, but Controls 16 (100%) and 18 (100%) we have not yet discussed. Control 16 is certainly timely, considering the SolarWinds case from last year's report and the Log4j impact discussed in this year's report, so we should have no problem seeing the relevance of this Control. Sub-Controls 16.2: Establish and Maintain a Process to Accept and Address Software Vulnerabilities, 16.4: Establish and Manage an Inventory of Third-Party Software Components, and 16.5: Use Up-to-Date and Trusted Third-Party Software Components would have gone a long way to defending against both of those cases. Once an entity has reached the larger end of the SMB scale, Control 18 also comes into play. Establishing penetration testing capabilities and incorporating their findings into the security processes can only improve the information security posture of a larger SMB. This is basically real-world testing of your controls to make sure they are performing how you expect them to. Like backups, only controls that have been tested and verified should be trusted. Now that you've already looked at the Controls and prioritized them, you know what you're most likely to be hit with and you're working your way through to the end—your ducks are almost all in a row. You have balanced preventive and detective capabilities and are on your way to being able to not only detect when something bad has happened but also respond quickly and appropriately. You have moved from the basics of putting your plan together to implementing a road map. A few final things to consider at this point: Are you looking at aligning with a particular compliance framework? Do you track metrics around security in your environment? Do your efforts result in ongoing improvements to your security posture, or do they just provide a point-in-time snapshot that says, "I was good at this moment, but then things changed"? There is quite a bit you can do when you use good information about what is happening in your organization to steer your security strategy. Report after report, and study after study, shows that many attacks are successful because network owners did not know their enterprise assets, the software they had running and where their critical data was. Knowing your environment is foundational to any cybersecurity program, so they encompass the first three controls of the CIS Critical Security Controls (Controls). After all, you can't protect what you don't know you have. After understanding your environment, you can prioritize where to apply and which controls to implement across your enterprise. At CIS we know that this will take time and resources, which is why we have prioritized the Controls and supporting Safeguards to help you plan your security improvement program. We do this through Implementation Groups (IGs). There are three IGs and are based on the risk profile and resources an enterprise has available to them to implement controls. Each IG builds upon the previous one. So IG2 builds upon IG1 and IG3 comprises all the Controls and Safeguards. We describe a typical IG1 enterprise as small to medium-sized with limited IT and cybersecurity expertise to dedicate toward protecting IT assets and personnel. The principal concern of this enterprise is to keep the business operational, as they have a limited tolerance for downtime. The sensitivity of the data that they are trying to protect is low and principally surrounds employee and financial information. Safeguards selected for IG1 should be implementable with limited cybersecurity expertise and aimed to thwart general, non-targeted attacks. These Safeguards will also typically be designed to work in conjunction with small or home office commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and software. But no matter the size or complexity of your business, we recommend that all organizations begin with IG1. We also refer to IG1 as Essential Cyber Hygiene because it provides the actions necessary for an organization to defend itself against the major attack types being used by cybercriminals. IG1 is not just another list of good things to do; it's an essential set of steps that helps all enterprises defend against real-world threats. And it provides a strong foundation for your cyber maturity growth, or as your security needs change. Learn more

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more
