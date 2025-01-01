Iphone 16 pro max business

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for Business

iPhone 15 Pro Max has a strong and light aerospace-grade titanium design with a textured matte-glass back. It also features a Ceramic Shield front that's tougher than any smartphone glass. And it's splash, water, and dust resistant. The 6.7 Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion ramps up refresh rates to 120Hz when you need exceptional graphics performance. Dynamic Island bubbles up alerts and Live Activities. Plus, with Always-On display, your Lock Screen stays glanceable, so you don't have to tap it to stay in the know. A Pro-class GPU makes mobile games feel so immersive, with rich environments and realistic characters. A17 Pro is also incredibly efficient and helps to deliver amazing all-day battery life. Get incredible framing flexibility with 7 pro lenses. Capture super high-resolution photos with more color and detail using the 48MP Main camera. And take sharper close-ups from farther away with the 5x Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Action button is a fast track to your favorite feature. Just set the one you want, like Silent mode, Camera, Voice Memo, Shortcut, and more. Then press and hold to launch the action. The new USB-C connector lets you charge your Mac or iPad with the same cable you use to charge iPhone 15 Pro. With USB 3, you get a huge leap in data transfer speeds. And you can download files up to 2x faster using Wi-Fi 6E. If your car breaks down when you're off the grid, you can get help with Roadside Assistance via satellite. And if you need emergency services and you don't have cell service or Wi-Fi, you can use Emergency SOS via satellite. With Crash Detection, iPhone can detect a severe car crash and call for help if you can't. iPhone comes with privacy protections that help keep you in control of your data. It's made from more recycled materials to minimize environmental impact. And it has built-in features that make iPhone more accessible to all.