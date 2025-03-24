Network waf

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions

Minimize downtime and potential vulnerabilities caused by cyberattacks or web-app change events. Whether you're connecting with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi) and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). WAFs provide security capabilities that help businesses maintain availability to end users. It includes DDoS protection for application programming interfaces (APIs), REST services, websites, web applications, and web forms and protection against advanced botnet attacks. Verizon's Dual WAF solution empowers security operations teams to help minimize downtime and vulnerabilities stemming from attacks or change events in their applications. WAF helps your business remain available and online while delivering maximum functionality, capacity and security. With 124 Tbps of global network capacity, and more than 165+ points of presence connected to 6,000+ interconnects around the world, we block attacks before they can damage your infrastructure and reputation. *Check for up-to-date information. WAF includes rule sets, HTTP Rate Limiting and real-time analytics, which empowers you to respond almost instantly to security events. Protect your web applications against a variety of dangers, including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats, multilayered attacks and the largest DDoS attacks. Our unique dual WAF solution helps minimize risk, downtime and delays associated with a lack of information by providing predictability when pushing changes to production environments. Security operations teams can experiment with new rules against production traffic in alert mode, so fine-tuning occurs before promotion to block mode. Updated configurations are deployed within seconds. Roll back changes and push out updates within a few minutes, making security trials much more impactful and effective. Keep bad traffic out while allowing good traffic on your site with faster, configurable propagation; more accurate targeting; and a flexible penalty box to temporarily add the offending device/bot/user to a deny list. Protect your application layer, web forms and APIs so that you can remain online for business continuity. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Get the details on how Web Application Firewall works to help protect your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Help protect your web and mobile apps and API endpoints from bot-based threats, including fraudulent activity that can result in lost revenue. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks. 
Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?  
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Six years ago, a native of Holland and third-generation tulip grower named Casey Jansen, Sr. bought 300 acres of rural farmland in south central New Jersey. In founding Holland Ridge Farms, Jansen—together with his son Casey Jansen, Jr.—sought to realize his dream of bringing the world-renowned beauty of Holland's tulips to a sun-kissed corner of the United States. In addition to offering you-pick flowers, photo ops, hay rides and souvenirs, Holland Ridge Farms now welcomes more than 300,000 visitors per year. Jansen, Jr. recalled:,In 2018, we started Holland Ridge Farms, very small, a couple of acres of tulips. The turnout was excellent, tremendous, honestly. And from that point on, we just fast tracked forward making it what it is today.,During its twin marquee events that bookend the annual growing season—the three-week U-Pick Tulips event in the spring and the four-week U-Pick Sunflowers in the fall—Holland Ridge Farms attracts more than 20,000 visitors per day to its 8-million-flower farm. Growing pains began to dampen the young company's remarkable success, however, as network performance challenges impacted sales and hampered the customer experience. Holland Ridge Farms has become known as one of the best photo hotspots in all of New Jersey, thanks in large part to social media. It's extremely important that my customers post their selfies on social media while they're here because they're almost another arm of my marketing team, explained Casey Jansen, Jr. President of Holland Ridge Farms. I need them to share those pictures, so other people ask, 'Hey, where did you take those pictures?',As a massive influx of people and their cellular devices descended on the farm for each day of the U-Pick Tulips and U-Pick Sunflowers events, the local public cellular wireless network began to buckle. Guests had trouble entering the premises as ticketing systems began taking longer to scan them in. The company's point of sale (POS) systems, which relied on wireless connectivity to complete transactions, also started to lag. Employees stood by helpless, unable to promptly ring up purchases. We had hundreds of people waiting to check out their flowers ready to throw them on the floor and say, 'Forget it. We're leaving, and we're never coming back,' said Patrick Marini, Creative Manager of Holland Ridge Farms. That was an awful sight to see. Our employees work so hard throughout the entire year to make sure these flowers look pristine. To see the product that we've created just discarded on the floor because of the issues we were having at checkout was just heartbreaking for us all, he added. Holland Ridge Farms lost about $10,000 per day from abandoned purchases during these crucial revenue-generating spring and fall flower festivals. Brand reputation began to suffer, too. Because of the long lines from a lagging POS system, guests were sharing negative online reviews instead of posting selfies in front of vivid rows of breathtaking tulips. What had been one of Holland Ridge Farms' greatest assets—word-of-mouth marketing—was rapidly turning into a liability. President of Holland Ridge Farms,After exploring a few different options, Verizon proposed a new solution for Holland Ridge Farms: a delivered via its partner, Celona. Private wireless is a new technology... that delivers connectivity and reliance to businesses that have never had it before, explained Dan Roman, Associate Director of Private Wireless at Verizon. With this new technology, Verizon was able to offer Holland Ridge Farms their own dedicated cellular network to run any key applications and deliver a consistent level of performance that they can control.,When first presented with the idea of a private wireless network, Jansen, Jr. was intrigued. Verizon's proposal was exciting and impressive at the same time. 'This is my own network that no one else can be on,' I thought. I kind of bragged about it, telling everyone, 'We're getting our own Verizon network on the farm.' It's extremely secure. It's just for us.",By blanketing Holland Ridge Farms' rural estate with secure, high-speed, low-latency 4G network connectivity, Verizon was able to address the wireless connectivity challenges that had initially stunted the company's growth. The private wireless network was also customizable. It was tailored to support Holland Ridge Farms' growing requirements as the company continued to thrive, and to enable Jansen's vision of a connected farm without wires. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. There was no time to lose. Holland Ridge Farms couldn't afford any more network failures with another make-or-break flower festival approaching. We were coming extremely close to the opening of our U-Pick Tulips event, said Jansen. Within two weeks' time of me signing, Verizon finished installing our new private wireless network. Just in time for opening day. The U-Pick Tulips was a resounding success. All POS systems and ticket scanners across the farm had full bars. With the private wireless network in place, Holland Ridge Farms reduced the time required to make a purchase from 45 seconds to just a handful of seconds. As a result, the company saw an uptick in sales and better social media word of mouth once more. We're getting positive reviews. We're getting repeat customers. People are spending more money because they're not waiting in line during a hot day holding a heavy bucket of flowers. They're going straight through, they're checking out, they're going back to their cars, and they're leaving happy, added Marini. Holland Ridge Farms can now flourish again. The company is poised for growth as it explores a potential expansion of the private network to cover a massive greenhouse, introduces a new winter event, as well as fulfills its vision to use the farm as a venue for weddings and private events. In addition to serving as a true destination for flower lovers, this multi-generational family business can now transform into a connected farm. Summing up his satisfaction with the solution Verizon has delivered, Jansen said, We have our own private network, and my worries are pretty much gone.,Verizon Private Wireless Network solutions are ideal for outdoor venues because they are secure, scalable, and can be deployed quickly. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information.  
