non routable ip ranges

5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Boston, MA Business
Verizon Frontline held an exclusive, invitation-only event at the newly-built Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway. Our fully-connected vertical campus features a curated series of immersive applications demonstrating the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge, while our line-up of speakers and product experts will discuss how you can put these innovative solutions to work for your organization. Verizon Frontline represents Verizon's commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public sector community. For more than 30 years our award-winning network has been supporting First Responders with a dedicated crisis response team and best-in-class 24/7 customer support. 100 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114,10 AM - 12 PM ET Doors open: 9:45 AM ET, President, Verizon Frontline,, Assistant VP, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, GM, Nokia Federal Solutions LLC,, Director, Product Management, Verizon Business,(moderator), VP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business , Chief of Police, Tampa Police Dept. (ret),, VP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business,(MUTT) / (THOR),Stop by and see these specialized, high-tech, first response vehicles. Verizon's THOR (pictured right: Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response) and MUTT (pictured left: Mobile Utility Technology Transport). President, Verizon FrontlineVP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business. GM, Nokia Federal Solutions, LLC. Assistant VP, Public Safety at Verizon Frontline. Director, Product Management, Verizon BusinessManaging Director of Solution Architecture, Verizon BusinessManaging Partner, Verizon BusinessTampa Chief of Police (Retired)Administrator, US Drug Enforcement Agency (Retired)We've got your logistics covered. 100 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114 Enter "100 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114" into Google Maps,Drop off at the Causeway Street entrance,Check-in with the building security using your ID Enter "121 Nashua St. Boston, MA 02114" into Google Maps,Upon entering the garage, pull a parking ticket,Park anywhere on P3, P4, or P5,Take the elevator down to the North Station level and exit the garage,Walk towards Causeway Street,Enter the building using the 100 Causeway Street entrance,Request a parking validation when you check into the event,Upon exiting the garage, enter your original parking ticket followed by your validation ticket Take public transit to North Station,Exit the station and walk towards Causeway StreetOur goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Massachusetts no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Situational awareness is an important part of staying safe in an industrial environment. See how private wireless lets your business monitor personal safety in environments such as ports, airports, mines, utilities, processing plants, factories, warehouses, etc. See the benefits of digital twins and retrofitting or upgrading existing physical assets with IoT sensors via private wireless – helping companies use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline, leading the,Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Patty Roze serves as Vice President, Sales for Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Patty earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in San Diego, CA. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Mike Loomis is the General Manager for Nokia Federal Solutions LLC, leading Nokia's engagements with and product investments to meet the needs of the US Federal Government. Mike took this role on August 1st 2021. Prior to taking on the GM position at Nokia Federal, Mike was responsible for Nokia's webscale segment (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft). This role was targeted at datacenter infrastructure, datacenter interconnect and 5G/public cloud partnerships. Mike has held several executive positions within Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent including leading global sales for large enterprise, an original member of Nuage Networks software defined networking 'spin-in' and responsible for technical sales, and CTO of Verizon customer team. Mike earned an ROTC scholarship at Rensselear Polytechnic institute and served as an officer in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division counting Operation Desert Shield/Storm among several deployments. After the Army, Mike began his networking career working for Welfleet Communications which ultimately landed him in Nortel after a series of mergers and acquisitions. Arshdeep Sawhney is the Director of Product Management at Verizon Business Group. She is responsible for enabling robust, mission critical and innovative solutions for Federal, State and Local, and Education customers. Arsh has successfully launched wireless, wireline, applications and cloud based solutions in Verizon. Previously, she has led product development, global strategy and business operations with roles of increasing responsibility at Panasonic, Motorola and Metrico Wireless (now Spirent). She has been in the telecommunications industry for 15+ years and holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Anthony Battista is the Managing Director of Solution Architecture in the Verizon Business Group aligned with the State, Local and Education (SLED) segment. Through a combination of vision setting and collaboration, Anthony leads a national team of architects responsible to discover and align our constituents' business and technical requirements with Verizon capabilities in order to deliver each constituent's desired outcome. This team serves as the single point of accountability for pre-sales technical solution development across the entire Verizon product portfolio. In 17 years with Verizon, Anthony has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Solutions organization and across multiple disciplines within Sales Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Architecture Management. Prior to joining Verizon, Anthony held various positions in Sales Engineering, Sales Management, Sales, Project Management and technical writing at other technology and consulting firms. Including his time at Verizon, Anthony brings more than 25 years of experience to Verizon and his customers. Anthony resides outside Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and two sons. He is actively involved with local organizations in support of Breast Cancer and Autism. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore. Brian Dugan served with the Tampa Police Department for 31 years, his final four years he served as the 32nd Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Chief Dugan recognized the value of community relationships. He quickly rose through the ranks leading to his appointment of Chief of Police in 2017. This appointment came after a very dark period for the City of Tampa. In the fall of 2017, a serial killer targeted the Seminole Heights community. Chief Dugan led a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as the unwavering voice of calm and strength for the city, until the suspect was brought to justice. Under his command, the Tampa Police Department was the lead agency among 70 other law enforcement partners for Super Bowl LV in 2020, as well as the lead agency for security during back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The Tampa Police Department also coordinated security for the celebratory boat parades which, due to the pandemic, were the first of its kind. Brian Dugan is best known for the innovative ways he cultivated police-community relationships through outreach and engagement. He created a integrated approach to fighting crime by developing a sustainable methodology of enhancing public trust and building community partnerships. This was evident through his creation of the Community Investment Grant program, popular podcase series, modern citizen police academies, and his commitment to officer trainings focused on treating all citizens with dignity and respect. Under Dugan's leadership, citizens could learn first-hand about their agency through a series of half-day citizens academies. Dozens of community leaders, local business owners, activists, and professional athletes have experienced real-life scenarios experienced by offices through this engagement program. Chief Dugan invited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning players to participate in the working for social justice program. This partnership created a productive environment for an exchange of ideas, concerns, and challenges. Chief Dugan will always be proud of his officers for driving down crime, but he is most satisfied with the community policing that takes place in Tampa every day. Officers and employees work side-by-side with citizens to solve and prevent crimes. Determined to put "bad money" to good use, Chief Dugan implemented a Community Investment Grant program with the use of drug forfeiture funds. The department invested in local non-profits whose missions ranged from empowering underprivileged children through education to providing ex-offenders with employability skills to reduce recidivism. During his tenure, Dugan launched "Role Call with Chief Brian Dugan" a unique podcast series highlighting the diverse roles of community members in public safety. Each week he traded in his police radio for a microphone to host the 30-minute show alongside a featured guest. With a reach of more than 1,000 listeners, these candid conversations helped draw important parallels between community service and police work. Chief Dugan earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice form West Liberty University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute's Command Officers Development Course. In 2014, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute and Leadership Tampa. Chief Dugan is also a member of several professional associations, including the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Police Executive Research Forum. As a cancer survivor, Brian is grateful for each day he can make a difference in the community of law enforcement. However, his most important role is his role as a husband and father of two children. Karen P. Tandy has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors with executive board experience serving on for-profit and nonprofit boards. She heads a government affairs consulting firm in the Washington, DC, area. Ms. Tandy was appointed by President George, W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first female to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where she managed a $2.4 billion budget and approximately 11,000 employees in 86 global offices from 2003 to 2007. During her tenure, the DEA dismantled 80% more significant drug-trafficking organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in teen drug use, and the lowest level of workplace drug use in almost 20 years. Prior to the DEA, Ms. Tandy led the nationwide Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces, comprised of thousands of federal and state law enforcement agents and prosecutors across the U.S. After 12 years as a federal prosecutor, she was named U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton and Bush administrations, with responsibility for developing national policy and strategies involving drug enforcement and counter money laundering. In the private sector, Ms. Tandy was the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Motorola Solutions, where she was Motorola's top public-policy spokesperson on issues related to global telecom policy. Ms. Tandy was appointed by the U.S. Congress to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking in 2020. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, previously leading its law enforcement operations committee. She also is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (DHS HSAC), appointed under the Obama and Trump administrations. Previously, Ms. Tandy chaired the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (2019 to 2020) and chaired several law enforcement-related Homeland Security Advisory Council Panels, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Integrity and Use of Force (2015 to 2016): Immigration and Customs Enforcement Use of Privatized Detention Facilities (2016); and CBP Families and Children Care at the Southwest Border (2018 to 2019). Ms. Tandy is a lawyer admitted to the state bars of Texas and Virginia, and is the Founder and Principal of KPT Consulting, LLC. She resides in northern Virginia. Bryan W. Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector for Verizon has been with Verizon for more than 20 years. During his tenure he has held various engineering, marketing, and project management positions. Bryan has worked closely with Federal, State, and Local government agencies in designing and implementing public safety voice and data networks using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G technology. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the FBI Citizens Academy, he has served on various government mobility panels including the FBI Information Technology Study Group, NOBLE, HAPCOA, National Security Agency, and IACP mobility committees. He has also been nominated and approved by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the ITS Program Advisory Committee for three terms. Kim Mirabella serves as the Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales for Verizon Public Sector and oversees the development, design and capture of strategic opportunities. Kim's tenure at Verizon spans 24 years and includes a variety of roles within government sales, Fios consumer sales, Verizon Lean Six Sigma and marketing. Most recently, she served as the Director of Southeast Government Sales within the Public Sector team, focused on state and local government, public safety, K-12 and higher education. She started her career serving wireline customers, selling IP networking, voice/data networks, security, managed services, advanced comms and more. In 2021 Kim was honored with the Verizon Credo Award for her work in delivering excellence for her customers, employees, shareholders and society. She worked with various law enforcement partners ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL to make sure all aspects of Verizon were ready for the big game. Kim has been instrumental in enabling hybrid learning for thousands of students through Verizon's Distance Learning program and delivery of affordable wireless solutions. She is a Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Marketing. 