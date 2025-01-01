non routable ip ranges

What is private IP?,Be informed when securing your corner of the cloud. For businesses large and small, walls are coming down and physical boundaries are disappearing wherever markets are growing. More companies are going mobile as they expand their remote workforces to offer a more responsive customer experience. Others are taking advantage of new connectivity options to quickly, securely and affordably establish a presence closer to customers and new opportunities across the U.S. These companies have outgrown standard ways of getting online. They can no longer work with a single shared connection to the internet. At the same time, they're not ready for an enterprise-grade suite of private connections more typical of a multi-million-dollar organization with thousands of employees and a sky-high annual IT budget. They need a secure space in the cloud dedicated to their operations and data, one that suits their size, budget and specific bandwidth requirements. They also can't afford to invest in a whole new networking approach that may need considerable reconfiguring a year or two down the road. Many companies in this camp simply need to connect and collaborate via, for example, conference calling and messaging. They need a safe and efficient means for storing, sending and receiving large files across widely distributed locations. They need an online seat that is the right fit for current business conditions, and that can scale up or down, bandwidth-wise, as their operational situation changes. Private IP addressing often fits the bill for growing companies with limited IT resources. Private IP, or PIP, provides a simple, dedicated cloud-based network that allows businesses to consolidate applications into a single network infrastructure. It allows for relatively uncomplicated connectivity very similar to that of the public internet while enabling the flexibility, security and reliability of a gated network like a VPN. Whether your company is on the brink of major growth or struggling against the limitations of insufficient bandwidth for your current volume of business, consider whether private IP may be right for you. Take a look at a few frequently—asked questions before making your next networking move. What types of challenges are addressed by private IP?,Small- to medium-sized businesses often benefit from PIP addressing. Here's a scenario. A hiring firm—let's call it Brains Co.—has eight employees in a Chicago office. Brains is expanding operations and headcount into Seattle and Atlanta. The company has plans for two more offices in the next 20 months to accommodate clients in New York and Dallas. The five-year-old company has grown from two clients in the legal sector to more than 150 across the country in industries ranging from healthcare to IT and government affairs. Headcount will increase, and many of the new hires will work remotely and travel often. This company must regularly transfer large files in a wide range of formats. It also must conduct webinars and convene teleconferences across time zones on very short notice. It has compliance requirements to meet, and data must be kept carefully secured at all times. It regularly uses video for multi-site training and will need advanced collaboration and presence tools for its highly-mobile employees. Brains also doesn't have the resources to reconfigure an inappropriately architected network as it rolls out new services. For Brains Co. private IP can:,How does private IP return value?,Depending on how your PIP is structured, and what your service provider offers, ROI advantages can amount to an IT team at your fingertips. Your online-connections experience could be completely transformed. Private IP can:,So, what's under the hood? How does private IP work?,This is where things can get technical. Not hard, if you're an IT specialist, but arcane to many others. However, a cursory look at protocols and addressing may help clarify how the relatively simple PIP technology allows users to effectively communicate over a secure, efficient and flexible private-network infrastructure. It serves as a foundation for automating and streamlining business processes such as e-commerce, shared intranets and extranets. PIP provides connections into a private external network, or extranet, that move data and establish off-site, remote links. It does so in ways that are very similar to the public internet everybody uses to check social media, stream videos, download apps and more. The public and private IP versions use very similar protocols for routing. The public internet uses border gateway protocol (BGP) which is also used by most multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks on which PIP is based. This routing helps the user experience because working in PIP mode seems no different from using the public internet. It is widely tapped for communications between autonomous networks and has extensive routing policies for implementations of complex or simple networks. MPLS technology used by private IP allows for the integration of Layer 2 and Layer 3 routing. The layers are among the seven that comprise the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model of networking common in telecommunications for, among other things, cellular service. This network-service platform provides a base that is scalable, survivable and efficient without sacrificing performance. The private IP network is a closed and private MPLS backbone (meaning that it allows no internet connectivity). It doesn't support any direct customer-access connections. MPLS networks will automatically detect and dynamically re-route around transmission-path failures. With private networks, a distinct set of addresses has been established by the authorizing organization (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) to locate computers on a specific PIP. For the public internet, the authorizing organization (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has designated a different set of addresses for devices that access that public network, or internet. This way, the routing of signals to and from specific private IP networks is kept separate from the public internet, and from other PIP networks. These addresses, whether public or private, are like mailing addresses for homes and businesses. Every computing device that accesses a PIP or the public internet must have a distinct address in the appropriate range for connections to go through. It's like the incorrect or non-existent mailing address resulting in an undeliverable letter. Or paycheck. The private IP addressing architecture uses IPv4 and IPv6 specifications to define the private addressing ranges. IP packets that use addresses in these ranges cannot be routed through the public internet. Public IP addresses can be found through an internet lookup. Simply type "what is my IP address" into your browser address bar, and hit enter. Private IP addresses cannot be found this way. If you're curious about PIP addressing, how routers are NAT (network address translation) devices, and how machines and users routinely bounce to and from public and private networks everyday, all the time, there are infinite resources on the subject. Just search on "IP addresses: Everything you need to know," or something similar. What are the advantages and disadvantages of private IP?,The internet is teeming with cyber-pestilences and villains of every stripe. That's why data protection and privacy top the list of advantages for those who choose private IP. Devices aren't exposed to the public internet, so hackers have a harder time getting at them and their users. Private IP networks are isolated from other networks, making them less vulnerable to such common issues as external equipment malfunctions or connectivity loss. If a problem does occur, pinpointing its cause and solution is a simpler matter that can save precious time and budget dollars. Private IP networks involve additional setup and non-standard configurations. They also will not interact with the public internet; alternative solutions are needed. These are usually supplied by most service providers for users who want seamless access to both private and public (e.g. internet) networks. With PIP, the cost of server space and equipment, as well as for configuration and maintenance, is not spread across millions of users as it is with the public internet. Instead, the operator providing the private IP carries these costs, of which a portion is passed on to users. Is private IP right for you?,Now that you know more about what's involved with private IP, you should be better equipped to make informed decisions as your business grows. The technology is a popular choice for governments, enterprises, start-ups and businesses in the middle of the market. It can be an ideal solution for you, too, as you boost your network for that next big opportunity. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. ,Please chat or call to order:,Fios TV offers a range of TV packages and the ability to add additional programming tailored to your business needs. Get the channels you need with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers crystal-clear, high-definition news and entertainment. The Fios network is 99.9% reliable, helping you provide high picture quality and exceptional customer experiences. See which channels each plan offers and compare plans to find the best for your business. For private offices, conference rooms and employee break rooms,For retail, waiting rooms or other common areas,For the general public where food and beverages are soldAccess core channels with local news, entertainment, variety and more. Get news channels to keep you, your employees and your customers informed. Watch exciting sports, music, comedy and travel. View the best sports action, award-winning original series and documentary features. Give your business ultimate entertainment options with access to all of the top sports and movies. Features the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Major League Baseball, world-class soccer from around the globe, Olympic sports, classic games, hunting and more. Features UEFA Champions League, England's FACup, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Premier League and the Australian A-League, as well as rugby and Australian Rules Football. *Call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Watch your favorite teams and up to 40 out-of-market games every week throughout the regular season, including select games in HD. Watch up to 40 out-of-market games every week, including select games from the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup™ Playoffs. **Call 1-800-837-Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Commercial packages will be automatically renewed each year, for the full season, at that season's renewal rate. If you do not wish to be renewed next season, you may opt out during the off season, by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). The deadline for opting out is 10 days prior to the start of the next season. Choose from over 20 foreign language channels in Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Japanese to cater to specific clientele and your employees. Call Verizon for pricing. 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Arab Radio & Television (ART), Kuwait TV,Public TV of Armenia,BN TV, TV1,TV Globo,TVB1, TVB Drama, TVBe,CCTV4, CTI Zhong Tian, Phoenix North America,The Filipino Channel, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand,TV 5 Monde,Antenna TV,The Israeli Network,Rai Italia, Mediaset Italia,MBC, MBC Drama, SBS, YTB,RTPi, SIC Internacional,RSC1,RTN,Aapka Colors, TV Asia, ZEE TV, SET Asia, ZEE News,Jus Punjabi,Includes over 70+ channels,SBTN , Pick any premium movie package* you want for your business for $15/mo. Add additional packages: one package for $15, two packages for $25, three packages for $30 and four packages or five packages for $40. Max brings you closer to the entertainment you love. Watch HBO channels and HBO On Demand - plus enjoy the new Max app, where you can stream all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, shows and new Max Originals. The premium movie destination with the most movies and fewest repeats. Cinemax® is the only 100 % true HD premium channel, featuring hot new shows and today's most popular movies. And with Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO® you can watch whenever and wherever. Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO are included free with your subscription. with SHOWTIME (formerly SHOWTIME) is a premium entertainment network featuring critically-acclaimed originals, groundbreaking documentaries, blockbuster movies, hit series and more, all without commercial interruptions. There's nothing better than amazing entertainment when your employees need a break. Fios TV delivers with this year's hottest Pay Per View events and On Demand movies straight to your business. Take your pick from 70,000 On Demand titles from every genre, with the latest movie releases available up to four weeks earlier than other providers. The fiber-optic power of Fios turns movies into a lifelike experience with HD picture quality so real, you feel like you're part of the action. Pay Per View and On Demand titles are not available for Bar/Restaurant or Public Viewing customers. If you are an existing Private Viewing customer, please visit My Business to register and begin watching Pay Per View and On Demand content. $34.99/mo 50 digital audio channels from Music Choice. Select from various musical genres like country, pop, rock and roll, blues, jazz ... the list goes on. The Verizon Fios TV Mobile app lets you stream your favorite shows on your device. You can even turn your device into a remote control. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with a Fios TV subscription. You can begin streaming right after you place your order. Just download the app to get started. It's compatible with iPad®, iPhone® , Android® and Kindle Fire®. Order a set-top box for each television during checkout. To record shows, add a digital video recorder (DVR) service of your choice. If you're already a Verizon customer, please to buy cables, remotes or RFM extenders. ,Our DVR services are available for Private Viewing customers only,$12.00/mo $20.00/mo $30.00/mo Fios TV is television delivered to your office with 100% fiber-optic cable. Inside your office, we use your existing coaxial cable wiring for Fios TV, making installation easy. Fios TV has an extensive channel lineup with more than 500 digital channels and local and national HDTV channels. In addition to a dual-tuner digital video recorder (DVR), you also can get access to over 70,000 titles On Demand (including over 25,000 HD titles) at any given time. Eligible customers only. The Fios TV Mobile app allows you to stream TV. After you place your Fios TV order, you can start streaming many Fios TV channels right away—even before your business service has been installed. Just download the Fios TV Mobile app to get started. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with the Fios TV subscription and it's compatible with iPad, iPhone , Android and Kindle Fire. Your installation includes connecting up to three televisions with existing coaxial outlets (including installation of set-top boxes). It also includes programming of the Fios TV remote control for your set-top boxes and televisions. Additional TVs can be set up for an additional charge. Our technicians will also do the outside work, including installation of any required network equipment such as the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), router or a battery backup unit (optional), if this equipment is not already present. Depending on the area and your office's set-up, our technician(s) may or may not fish walls or move furniture when installing or replacing wiring or installing set-top boxes. The technician will determine installation specifics with you on the date of installation. Installation time can vary based on a number of factors, but we recommend that you reserve about four hours for the Verizon technician to complete the installation of your Verizon Fios TV service. A person 18 years of age or older must be present for the installation visit and be able to make decisions on placement of wiring and equipment at your office. If you are having both Fios Internet and Fios TV installed, we recommend reserving six hours for the entire installation. Verizon Frontline held an exclusive, invitation-only event at the newly-built Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway. Our fully-connected vertical campus features a curated series of immersive applications demonstrating the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge, while our line-up of speakers and product experts will discuss how you can put these innovative solutions to work for your organization. Verizon Frontline represents Verizon's commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public sector community. For more than 30 years our award-winning network has been supporting First Responders with a dedicated crisis response team and best-in-class 24/7 customer support. 100 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114,10 AM - 12 PM ET Doors open: 9:45 AM ET, President, Verizon Frontline,, Assistant VP, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, GM, Nokia Federal Solutions LLC,, Director, Product Management, Verizon Business,(moderator), VP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business , Chief of Police, Tampa Police Dept. (ret),, VP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business,(MUTT) / (THOR),Stop by and see these specialized, high-tech, first response vehicles. Verizon's THOR (pictured right: Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response) and MUTT (pictured left: Mobile Utility Technology Transport). President, Verizon FrontlineVP, Sales - Public Sector, Verizon Business. GM, Nokia Federal Solutions, LLC. Assistant VP, Public Safety at Verizon Frontline. Director, Product Management, Verizon BusinessManaging Director of Solution Architecture, Verizon BusinessManaging Partner, Verizon BusinessTampa Chief of Police (Retired)Administrator, US Drug Enforcement Agency (Retired)We've got your logistics covered. 100 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114 Enter "100 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114" into Google Maps,Drop off at the Causeway Street entrance,Check-in with the building security using your ID Enter "121 Nashua St. Boston, MA 02114" into Google Maps,Upon entering the garage, pull a parking ticket,Park anywhere on P3, P4, or P5,Take the elevator down to the North Station level and exit the garage,Walk towards Causeway Street,Enter the building using the 100 Causeway Street entrance,Request a parking validation when you check into the event,Upon exiting the garage, enter your original parking ticket followed by your validation ticket Take public transit to North Station,Exit the station and walk towards Causeway StreetOur goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Massachusetts no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Situational awareness is an important part of staying safe in an industrial environment. See how private wireless lets your business monitor personal safety in environments such as ports, airports, mines, utilities, processing plants, factories, warehouses, etc. Situational awareness is an important part of staying safe in an industrial environment. See how private wireless lets your business monitor personal safety in environments such as ports, airports, mines, utilities, processing plants, factories, warehouses, etc. See the benefits of digital twins and retrofitting or upgrading existing physical assets with IoT sensors via private wireless – helping companies use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity. See the benefits of digital twins and retrofitting or upgrading existing physical assets with IoT sensors via private wireless – helping companies use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline, leading the,Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Patty Roze serves as Vice President, Sales for Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Patty earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in San Diego, CA. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Mike Loomis is the General Manager for Nokia Federal Solutions LLC, leading Nokia's engagements with and product investments to meet the needs of the US Federal Government. Mike took this role on August 1st 2021. Prior to taking on the GM position at Nokia Federal, Mike was responsible for Nokia's webscale segment (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft). This role was targeted at datacenter infrastructure, datacenter interconnect and 5G/public cloud partnerships. Mike has held several executive positions within Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent including leading global sales for large enterprise, an original member of Nuage Networks software defined networking 'spin-in' and responsible for technical sales, and CTO of Verizon customer team. Mike earned an ROTC scholarship at Rensselear Polytechnic institute and served as an officer in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division counting Operation Desert Shield/Storm among several deployments. After the Army, Mike began his networking career working for Welfleet Communications which ultimately landed him in Nortel after a series of mergers and acquisitions. Arshdeep Sawhney is the Director of Product Management at Verizon Business Group. She is responsible for enabling robust, mission critical and innovative solutions for Federal, State and Local, and Education customers. Arsh has successfully launched wireless, wireline, applications and cloud based solutions in Verizon. Previously, she has led product development, global strategy and business operations with roles of increasing responsibility at Panasonic, Motorola and Metrico Wireless (now Spirent). She has been in the telecommunications industry for 15+ years and holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Anthony Battista is the Managing Director of Solution Architecture in the Verizon Business Group aligned with the State, Local and Education (SLED) segment. Through a combination of vision setting and collaboration, Anthony leads a national team of architects responsible to discover and align our constituents' business and technical requirements with Verizon capabilities in order to deliver each constituent's desired outcome. This team serves as the single point of accountability for pre-sales technical solution development across the entire Verizon product portfolio. In 17 years with Verizon, Anthony has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Solutions organization and across multiple disciplines within Sales Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Architecture Management. Prior to joining Verizon, Anthony held various positions in Sales Engineering, Sales Management, Sales, Project Management and technical writing at other technology and consulting firms. Including his time at Verizon, Anthony brings more than 25 years of experience to Verizon and his customers. Anthony resides outside Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and two sons. He is actively involved with local organizations in support of Breast Cancer and Autism. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore. Brian Dugan served with the Tampa Police Department for 31 years, his final four years he served as the 32nd Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Chief Dugan recognized the value of community relationships. He quickly rose through the ranks leading to his appointment of Chief of Police in 2017. This appointment came after a very dark period for the City of Tampa. In the fall of 2017, a serial killer targeted the Seminole Heights community. Chief Dugan led a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as the unwavering voice of calm and strength for the city, until the suspect was brought to justice. Under his command, the Tampa Police Department was the lead agency among 70 other law enforcement partners for Super Bowl LV in 2020, as well as the lead agency for security during back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The Tampa Police Department also coordinated security for the celebratory boat parades which, due to the pandemic, were the first of its kind. Brian Dugan is best known for the innovative ways he cultivated police-community relationships through outreach and engagement. He created a integrated approach to fighting crime by developing a sustainable methodology of enhancing public trust and building community partnerships. This was evident through his creation of the Community Investment Grant program, popular podcase series, modern citizen police academies, and his commitment to officer trainings focused on treating all citizens with dignity and respect. Under Dugan's leadership, citizens could learn first-hand about their agency through a series of half-day citizens academies. Dozens of community leaders, local business owners, activists, and professional athletes have experienced real-life scenarios experienced by offices through this engagement program. Chief Dugan invited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning players to participate in the working for social justice program. This partnership created a productive environment for an exchange of ideas, concerns, and challenges. Chief Dugan will always be proud of his officers for driving down crime, but he is most satisfied with the community policing that takes place in Tampa every day. Officers and employees work side-by-side with citizens to solve and prevent crimes. Determined to put "bad money" to good use, Chief Dugan implemented a Community Investment Grant program with the use of drug forfeiture funds. The department invested in local non-profits whose missions ranged from empowering underprivileged children through education to providing ex-offenders with employability skills to reduce recidivism. During his tenure, Dugan launched "Role Call with Chief Brian Dugan" a unique podcast series highlighting the diverse roles of community members in public safety. Each week he traded in his police radio for a microphone to host the 30-minute show alongside a featured guest. With a reach of more than 1,000 listeners, these candid conversations helped draw important parallels between community service and police work. Chief Dugan earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice form West Liberty University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute's Command Officers Development Course. In 2014, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute and Leadership Tampa. Chief Dugan is also a member of several professional associations, including the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Police Executive Research Forum. As a cancer survivor, Brian is grateful for each day he can make a difference in the community of law enforcement. However, his most important role is his role as a husband and father of two children. Karen P. Tandy has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors with executive board experience serving on for-profit and nonprofit boards. She heads a government affairs consulting firm in the Washington, DC, area. Ms. Tandy was appointed by President George, W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first female to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where she managed a $2.4 billion budget and approximately 11,000 employees in 86 global offices from 2003 to 2007. During her tenure, the DEA dismantled 80% more significant drug-trafficking organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in teen drug use, and the lowest level of workplace drug use in almost 20 years. Prior to the DEA, Ms. Tandy led the nationwide Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces, comprised of thousands of federal and state law enforcement agents and prosecutors across the U.S. After 12 years as a federal prosecutor, she was named U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton and Bush administrations, with responsibility for developing national policy and strategies involving drug enforcement and counter money laundering. In the private sector, Ms. Tandy was the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Motorola Solutions, where she was Motorola's top public-policy spokesperson on issues related to global telecom policy. Ms. Tandy was appointed by the U.S. Congress to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking in 2020. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, previously leading its law enforcement operations committee. She also is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (DHS HSAC), appointed under the Obama and Trump administrations. Previously, Ms. Tandy chaired the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (2019 to 2020) and chaired several law enforcement-related Homeland Security Advisory Council Panels, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Integrity and Use of Force (2015 to 2016): Immigration and Customs Enforcement Use of Privatized Detention Facilities (2016); and CBP Families and Children Care at the Southwest Border (2018 to 2019). Ms. Tandy is a lawyer admitted to the state bars of Texas and Virginia, and is the Founder and Principal of KPT Consulting, LLC. She resides in northern Virginia. Bryan W. Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector for Verizon has been with Verizon for more than 20 years. During his tenure he has held various engineering, marketing, and project management positions. Bryan has worked closely with Federal, State, and Local government agencies in designing and implementing public safety voice and data networks using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G technology. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the FBI Citizens Academy, he has served on various government mobility panels including the FBI Information Technology Study Group, NOBLE, HAPCOA, National Security Agency, and IACP mobility committees. He has also been nominated and approved by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the ITS Program Advisory Committee for three terms. Kim Mirabella serves as the Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales for Verizon Public Sector and oversees the development, design and capture of strategic opportunities. Kim's tenure at Verizon spans 24 years and includes a variety of roles within government sales, Fios consumer sales, Verizon Lean Six Sigma and marketing. Most recently, she served as the Director of Southeast Government Sales within the Public Sector team, focused on state and local government, public safety, K-12 and higher education. She started her career serving wireline customers, selling IP networking, voice/data networks, security, managed services, advanced comms and more. In 2021 Kim was honored with the Verizon Credo Award for her work in delivering excellence for her customers, employees, shareholders and society. She worked with various law enforcement partners ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL to make sure all aspects of Verizon were ready for the big game. Kim has been instrumental in enabling hybrid learning for thousands of students through Verizon's Distance Learning program and delivery of affordable wireless solutions. She is a Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Marketing. Kim is passionate about her community, volunteering and is on the Board of Directors for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
