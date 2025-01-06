Phone with longest battery life

Stay connected, stay productive. Give your mobile teams the flexibility to connect one on one in a group setting and through company-wide broadcasts. Push to Talk Plus is a mobile app for instant, reliable communications to a single contact or group with the simple push of a button. Push to Talk Plus connects you to contacts who may be using a different device, including basic phones, smartphones, tablets and land mobile radios (LMRs). It uses the Verizon network or Wi-Fi to ensure reliable calling. Employees can communicate to a single contact, collaborate with a group or broadcast across your company. Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android® and Apple® iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad® and Samsung® tablets. Advanced Push to Talk capabilities enable users to share texts, photos, videos, alerts, location data, voice messages and documents. The data is stored in one place, making it easy to find, enhancing both productivity and collaboration. Optional add-on feature bundles can extend your Push to Talk Plus capabilities even further. Send text and voice messages, plus share photos, videos, files and locations with contacts and groups. Allow designated dispatchers to manage Push to Talk Plus from a Microsoft® Windows® PC. Integrate your existing land mobile radio (LMR) with Push to Talk Plus so you can use both mobile devices and LMRs on the same dispatch system. Make announcements to up to 500 users, delivering critical information to everyone who needs it. Easily communicate with up to 250 people at the same time with the press of a button. Interrupt calls with urgent alerts, expand groups to 3,000 users and set up location-based groups and urgent calling (optional add-on feature). Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android and Apple iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad and Samsung tablets. For more information on additional supported devices,Brilliant display and Quick Share shares data across devices without losing quality. Pair with Verizon's ultrafast 5G Ultra Wideband network. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. DuraForce PRO® 3 offers enterprise-level durability and enhanced security and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. A durable, compact and reliable talk and text phone that supports up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Ultra-rugged smartphone tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H,with a large 5.5 screen, 5000 mAh battery and easy-access Push-to-Talk button. Fast, reliable connectivity,overall network performance 20 times in a row¹,in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services³,years best wireline customer satisfaction²,years managing complex networks worldwide,Learn what Push to Talk Plus can do for your business and how it goes well beyond traditional push-to-talk services. Find out about advanced grouping, multimedia capabilities, ad hoc talk groups and more. Watch this how-to video to discover the full range of options and expanded capabilities enabled by push-to-talk technology. Monitor, locate and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Push-to-talk software is a type of communication technology that works when a user presses a key or button to initiate conversation, and then releases it when done speaking so the other person can respond. Push-to-talk is faster than communicating with text messages since you can continue talking without having to wait for a response, and it's less disruptive because there is no ringing or other audio alert to initiate a push-to-talk conversation. Push to Talk Plus can work for any size organization–from small businesses to enterprises and public sector agencies that require instant communication. Push to Talk Plus is also beneficial to businesses such as construction, distribution, energy and other industries in which field work and remote sites are critical. Push to Talk Plus can support up to 3,000 users with Advanced Group, an optional add-on. The Push to Talk Plus application can work on devices connected to other carrier networks, helping to keep everyone on your team connected. In addition, Push to Talk Plus is interoperable with LMR so that employees with radios can communicate with those that have other devices, such as a smartphone, tablet or even a basic landline. ¹Based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 2H 2013-1H 2023. Rankings based on the RootMetrics metro RootScore Reports for 125 metro areas: Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. ²For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. ³Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Switch to the network America relies on and get a $100 Bill Credit!,Keep your organization connected, securely. Get exclusive offers on public sector devices,on America's most reliable 5G network. Free for new lines & upgrades. Limited time only! Ends June30. Free for new lines & upgrades. Stay securely connected for greater efficiency and productivity. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On, on the beautifully sized 6.1-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display, on the beautifully sized 6.7-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power iPad has the powerful A13 Bionic chip, all-day battery life,a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide from camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. The super-fast and efficient mobile hotspot that allows you to create your own secure Wi-Fi network so you can work, play, and stream on the go. Keep your organization securely connected, even in the most demanding situations, with durable smartphones that can withstand extreme environments. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Discount: $100 Bill Incentive Credit (BIC) issued as a lump sum credit after 2-3 bill cycles Eligible devices: 4G/5G smartphones Eligible Transactions: Port-in only Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Price Plan of $34.99 or higher. Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $199.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: $15.00+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN – flat rate plan with data feature (must meet Price Plan requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $150 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $279.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Google Pixel 7 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer Ends: 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Sonim XP10 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless approved government contracting vehicles. 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband may not be available to all government customers. Early termination may be subject to offer recovery fee. See the terms and conditions of your contract. © 2024 Verizon. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. Motorola phones offer business features like all-day battery life, fingerprint ID and more to help keep employees productive and secure. Get supercharged performance and equip your business with ThinkShield for mobile, a solution designed to help protect against mobile threats. Connect to 5G networks for blazing-fast speeds and get ready for unparalleled performance with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 gen 1 processor. Enjoy it all within an immersive 6.7 OLED display with a 144 HZ refresh rate, HDR10+, and seemingly endless possible shades of color. Elevate your productivity with the pinpoint precision and speed of the new moto g stylus 5G. Powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processor, you get the performance you need with the ability to connect to blazing-fast 5G networks. Get business-grade security: An Android Enterprise Recommended device with additional built-in layers of protection. Count on great service. We work with tech partners like Motorola to help you ease deployment and management. ThinkShield delivers a fast, secure experience, with limited preloaded apps or OS customization.
