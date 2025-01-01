pixel 8 tips

Cybersecurity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

Author: Nick Reese,For most small businesses, the holidays are the busiest time of the year. In this make-or-break season, the last thing you can afford is to have your business experience unexpected downtime due to a cybersecurity attack. Cyberattacks may seem like they only happen to large companies, but all too often, they happen to small businesses. Most attacks are financially motivated and come in several guises. But for many, it comes down to a human factor. The found that about 3 out of 4 breaches involve a human element, such as an internal error, the use of , or , which exploits well-meaning workers. Cybersecurity for small business tips,The holidays can be a peak time for cyberattacks on small businesses, such that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency issued an in 2022. All it takes is one wrong click while distracted to give a hacker access to your systems, customer data and financial accounts. But there are things you can do now to help keep your company safe for the holidays and beyond. Check out these eight cybersecurity tips for small businesses to get you started. 1. Watch for suspicious emails,Unfortunately, there will be some people who want to take advantage of those spreading holiday cheer. Hackers will often attack through email in one of two ways:,Advise your employees to look out for unfamiliar or out-of-the-ordinary emails or requests, especially ones that include a link to a strange URL or ask for payments or passwords. Make sure employees have a way to report suspicious emails so you can take action. 2. Give your passwords some extra attention,While it's the season of giving, there's no reason to give hackers easy access. Take the time to update all your critical accounts with new, unique passwords. Prioritize on creating passwords for your financial accounts, in addition to any software that is critical for daily operations, such as your point-of-sale system, social media accounts or website. 3. Implement tighter employee password policies,While most of your employees likely don't have access to your financial accounts, they probably have an email account. If a hacker gets a hold of an employee's email, they could pretend to be the employee to trick coworkers into paying fake invoices or sharing passwords. Ask employees to create a new, strong password for their email logins, and consider creating a policy that requires employees to update passwords regularly. 4. Use multi-factor authentication,When it comes to layers of cybersecurity for small businesses, the more the merrier. In addition to creating a new password, activate (MFA) for all your important business accounts. After you enter your password, the account will ask for another method of identification, such as entering a code sent to your phone. While it adds seconds to your login process, a bad actor who only has your password won't be able to get into your account. 5. Restrict unnecessary access,It makes no sense to give someone a gift they don't need or want. The same is true when it comes to access to company data and applications; by only giving employees access to what they need to do their job (a cybersecurity concept known as ), you can eliminate the risk that someone will use their credentials to access your critical accounts. 6. Don't forget your phones,You need smartphones and tablets to communicate with customers, process sales and manage your business. This makes mobile device security for small businesses a must, especially when you think about the risk to your data and accounts if someone on the naughty list finds or steals an unsecured phone. To secure your phone, make sure it's protected with a password or biometric lock such as a fingerprint or face scan. 7. Keep your applications updated,Give your PCs and mobile devices a stocking stuffer by setting them to automatically download and install the latest updates. Not only will this help you access the latest features and functionality, but it helps ensure you are always using the version with the latest patches and security features. 8. Back up data regularly,Give a gift to your future self by backing up all your data and applications as often as possible. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cybersecurity Framework recommends , including keeping one frequently backed up set of data offline to protect it against ransomware. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Protecting your business against cyberattacks is the gift that keeps on giving. For more tips, check out to gain the tools and insights you need to properly secure your small business. Finance Tips for Small Businesses

6 budget-friendly tips for small-business growth,Rhonda Abrams knows how to maximize resources. When the pandemic hit, she and her Planning Shop team did what the publishing industry calls "crashing a book" to release a small-business resource guide as fast as possible. "We decided to be leaner, did print on demand and got something out there quickly that people could actually use," she says, adding that by skipping traditional processes, she was able to cut costs and maximize resources during a period of great financial uncertainty. With that in mind, she recently followed up on her July 2020 with Verizon to share additional financial tips with entrepreneurs for where to spend, where to save and how to lean into inevitable change. Many tech giants started out in their garages and became household names by taking calculated risks. They tested minimum viable products (MVPs) before pouring big money into big ideas. Abrams recommends small business owners take a similar approach. "If they don't work, think about what you learned and move on," she says. For example, Abrams swims laps at a public pool that recently started offering an app so members could reserve spots in advance. "It's not the app they would use long term, and I'm frustrated with it many times, but they got it up and running," she says. "A lot of businesses think, 'If it's not perfect, I'm not doing it.' But there are lots of off-the shelf website builders and services and programs you can use to test out an idea. You can always change and improve it later.",Since the cost of shipping has become a major pain point for companies of all sizes, you could try streamlining your inventory down to items that are lighter (and therefore less expensive to ship). You could also put more effort into organizing and offering convenient curbside pickup options, or focus on strengthening your community footprint by sticking to local delivery. Many restaurants have gone the MVP route during the pandemic, tightening their menus and creating meal kits to maximize limited resources. Some are now seeing how these temporary solutions can actually become long-term business drivers. When the economy is tight, the first thing people tend to cut is marketing. Abrams says that's a mistake: "If everyone else is cutting back, if you increase your marketing, you stand to gain market share." Other finance tips for small business owners include:You don't necessarily need a professional consultant to enter new territory. "Hire your friend's college-student kid to do some social media marketing," she says. "They might not be the best but it's better than nothing!" You can pay them a fair wage without blowing your budget and they get to put valuable digital experience on their resume. It's a win-win. There are also plenty of lower-cost, off-the-shelf website builders, services and programs that can help you get the word out about your business in creative and direct ways—like when a local spa texted Abrams about how it was offering outdoor manicure and pedicure services. "They let me know they still exist," she says, adding that while she's not comfortable getting her nails done right now, "when I'm ready to go, they'll be top of my list!",If you don't know the first thing about contacting customers through text or email campaigns, you can always contact your local small business development center, which offers a wealth of resources for free. "Every city has one," Abrams says. 2021 is going to be a year of continued uncertainty. Abrams recommends making plans to accommodate both customers who are ready to resume life as usual and those who might be more cautious as the pandemic settles into rear view. Reach out to other small businesses in your community now to organize fun events in the near future, like a street fair where customers can frequent multiple vendors in an entertaining and memorable setting. "Small business owners need to stick together and constantly spread the word to shop small and shop local," she says. "If you're a shoe store, the shoe store down the street is your partner, not your competitor." The same advice goes for making it easier for people to support you from a distance. "Band together with other businesses to find delivery services that are cheaper than a lot of these national food delivery services that can take up to 30% of each order," Abrams says. "And remind customers that when they spend their money online at a huge retailer, none of that stays in their community. Let them know, 'if you are going to shop at a big online retailer, make that your last choice not your first choice.'",Above all else, Abrams says, "Believe in yourself. Entrepreneurs are people who take charge. They wake up in the morning with an attitude that they can do something today to change their lives. You might be more tired and frustrated right now, but you have it in you because you've done it before. You are capable of navigating these new waters. You are going to ride these waves, not be taken under." Tips for Small Business Owners from Lori Greiner

