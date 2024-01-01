Portable wifi hotspot for travel

TCL LINKZONE 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(147)
Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. How the University of Illinois supports students during (and beyond) campus shutdowns,No one—not even large universities with storied legacies—could have prepared for how disruptive the COVID-19 pandemic would be. The is a public university with more than 51,000 students from more than 100 countries. It's also an innovation powerhouse: the first graphical web browser was developed there, and it's home to a research park that's a technology hub for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. But like many universities, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign had to quickly pivot to virtual learning when college campuses shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, all while finding ways to creatively tap into technology to benefit its community. The university leveraged its existing partnership with Verizon to implement flexible solutions, offering student technology programs that enabled virtual learning as well as rolling out a first-of-its-kind 5G Innovation Hub to drive research around emerging technologies. "The partnership with the university and Verizon is a unique experience that has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the evolution of technology and continue to meet our customers' needs and demands," said Uros Marjanovic, the lead network engineer in the university's IT department. "Additionally, the patience and empathy for our processes" benefited the partnership and contributed to the success of these initiatives, he said. With the help of this partnership, the university was able to weather an unprecedented disruption to campus life and lay the foundation for innovation at the same time. When the spring semester began in January 2020, UIUC was prepared for a full slate of in-person instruction, research and cultural and athletic events. But by the time spring break arrived in late March, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and it became clear that the rest of the semester would need to go virtual for the sake of public health and safety. Students left campus, some without access to laptops or the internet while they were away. Faculty couldn't teach on-site, and many university employees faced challenges to perform their jobs without access to the technology they needed. The university needed a solution that would let the campus community remotely conduct its learning, teaching and research—and it needed one fast. In 2020, the school launched two programs that would allow students continue their studies off campus. The first was a technology program designed specifically for students receiving financial aid, who could request laptops to stay connected while off-campus. Some students who participated in the student technology program also did not have regular, reliable access to the internet while off campus, meaning they would only have half the technology resources they needed to learn in a virtual environment. To support these students, the university rolled out its second solution: a tech loan program in partnership with Verizon. The initiative let students without internet access request smartphones and/or mobile hotspots to continue their studies during the campus shutdown. As the fall semester came into view, the University of Illinois built on its spring successes, pursuing a flexible, blended approach that included online and in-person learning. Students and faculty members who felt safer meeting remotely could do so in virtual classrooms enabled in part by the Verizon-backed programs. "Having that cellular connectivity has really allowed our faculty, our staff and our students to take advantage of those virtual offerings and to continue doing university business and research," said Janet Jones, Associate Director of web and collaborative services at UIUC. The university knew it would need to create a safe classroom environment to facilitate in-person instruction, and that meant finding a way to manage access to campus buildings. Built by the university and deployed in August 2020, the Safer Illinois app was that solution. The app served as a sort of digital boarding pass, ensuring that anyone seeking entrance into a campus building was cleared for entry. It also provided a broad range of resources supporting community health and safety, for example displaying information about on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff who thought they might have contracted the virus and notifying members of the community about possible COVID-19 exposure. Soon after releasing the app, the university rolled out the Safer Illinois loan program so that students without martphones could receive one with the Safer Illinois app installed. By quickly responding to the COVID-19 crisis with flexible programs that delivered timely access to student technology, the University of Illinois was able to scale existing capacity to support new students in the fall and lay a strong foundation for future educational enhancements. "What we thought was going to be a short and sweet quick little project in March is actually still going on," Jones said. "We still have the tech loan program, we still get requests for cellular internet connectivity and devices, and we're still fulfilling those requests.",The university was able to deploy the right technology at the right time thanks in part to its flexible contractual arrangement with Verizon, which let authorized faculty and staff members approve purchases within budget. University personnel could reach out to their Verizon representatives for assistance with their questions. The flexibility prevented bottlenecks in the provisioning process, letting the university quickly mobilize the technology it needed. "Having the State of Illinois Central Management Services contract and being able to leverage that contract to ensure that all campus departments, colleges and groups are getting consistent pricing from a contract that's already been vetted by the state and by the university has really allowed us to get the services very quickly," Jones said. Strong connections are the heart of the campus experience. This is as true for network connectivity as it is for the community bonds that enable learning and innovation. The university's close-knit IT team has steadily pursued 5G network projects that set the stage for a host of future improvements to support the evolving technology needs of students, faculty and staff. This customer-centric approach to IT service delivery begins with providing 5G network connectivity in the campus buildings. The university's IT department had conducted regular surveys over the past several years to understand how well the existing technology in buildings at the Urbana-Champaign campus supported the people who use it. It learned that maintenance inspectors often could not get cellular network coverage while servicing basements and out-of-the-way areas in buildings. If an inspector was on-site dealing with a water leak, for example, there was a good chance they would not be able to receive phone calls or messages during that time, preventing them from coordinating their work or responding to other maintenance issues. The university IT team shared this feedback with Verizon's regional office in Schaumburg, Illinois, to address the problem. Verizon examined the campuses' existing 3G infrastructure, evaluated the feedback and the network analytics it had on hand, and decided that the existing network was due for an upgrade. In close coordination with the university's IT team, Verizon gradually implemented a holistic upgrade of the existing cellular network infrastructure, using network extenders and other devices not available when the original 3G network was erected. These enhancements laid the groundwork for future 5G connectivity, which will benefit the campus and its surrounding community. The university also noted that over time, students weren't using the landline phones in the residence halls, preferring to use their cellphones instead. The university maximized its technology investments based on student needs and continued enhancements to cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign isn't simply a world-class name in research, teaching and public engagement—it also aims to be a leading public research university. The university's Research Park is an innovation hub for startups, corporate research and development operations. It's home to more than 120 companies across a range of industries including digital agriculture, financial technology, data science and digital transformation. It also hosts university startups that engage the ingenuity of both students and full-time tech professionals. Thirty global corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies, have dedicated innovation centers at the Research Park. Meanwhile, the EnterpriseWorks incubator provides 43,000 square feet of space for laboratories, offices and collaboration areas for startups, which have received over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding to date. The university's innovation hub taps the student body in pursuing cutting-edge research. In October 2020, it became the first Verizon 5G Innovation Hub at a university research park or incubator. The 5G Innovation Hub, located in the EnterpriseWorks incubator, will help students, corporations and industry partners develop, test and demonstrate 5G-enabled solutions. will drive research and development in machine learning, the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, guided vehicles, drones, manufacturing automation, virtual reality, data analytics and more. As part of the initiative to make the campus 5G-ready, Verizon and the university wired up Memorial Stadium with full 5G connectivity. The stadium, one of the centers of campus life, now boasts double the network capacity it offered in 2019. Anyone who's attended a major sporting event knows that it can be challenging to feel plugged into the broader fan community when network service is spotty during big games. With Memorial Stadium's new 5G capability, Fighting Illini fans can now freely stream and post their experiences in real time. "It's a big achievement," said Marjanovic. "The athletics department has been a great partner with us, and they have been wanting to do something like this for a very long time. We've been able to work with them on improving the fan-base experience. This is just helping them enhance that level of customer experience and providing things to the venue that they normally couldn't provide.",Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at UIUC,About five months before the campus was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University of Illinois launched UI Ride, a shuttle service that operates between the University of Illinois's Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago. The shuttles offer Wi-Fi access and convenient workstations to help students make efficient use of their commutes between the campuses and minimize travel fatigue. Although shuttle service was temporarily halted when in-person schooling was suspended, it is expected to resume once the pandemic abates. In April and May of 2020, working with public school teachers, the university sent UI Ride shuttle buses to neighborhoods without reliable internet access so that families with school-age children have the resources they need to engage in remote learning. The UI Ride buses, which offer Wi-Fi within 60 feet of the vehicles, park in highly visible spots, and families can park their cars nearby or walk up and access the internet for free. One other University-funded bus also helped support local communities. In addition to serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot wherever it goes, the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch bus, founded and directed by Dr. Will Patterson, is a mobile innovation lab. The Hip Hop Xpress team not only records local musicians and hosts presentations by local activists, but also works to address social inequities. Among other visits, the Hip Hop Xpress was at the Canopy Club in Urbana for the What's Goin' On? celebration in July 2020. It also rolled into Springfield, East St. Louis' the House of Miles and to Chicago's Musical Arts institute in October 2020. UIUC's pandemic response was efficient and effective, in part due to its partnership with Verizon. The university team was able to hit the ground running and launch innovative initiatives quickly and efficiently. "It was really awesome, and that's going to hold true as Verizon continues to expand the technology to include 5G in some of their sites, which we think is the hope," Marjanovic said. "We're excited about some of the ideas that the Innovation Hub can bring—for example, some of the ties with [Amazon Web Services] and edge computing and connectivity for researchers. A lot of those conversations are still really in the early stages, but it's really exciting."Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How Technology Helps Firefighters Access Rural Water Supply Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rachel Engel,In rural, less-populated areas, firefighters must grapple with rural water supply challenges that require additional planning prior to an incident, longer response times, more personnel and equipment to manage. As the fire service continues to , incident commanders and local utility partners can use emerging technology to help plan for, prepare and manage rural water supply for firefighting and keep their communities safe. How firefighters access rural water supply,To ensure crews are ready when a call comes in, fire departments in less densely populated areas must have rural water supply plans in place to , such as streams, ponds, rivers, lakes and even swimming pools, if needed. When a call comes in for a rural fire, one apparatus with a moderate amount of water on board may be sent to the scene to begin hose operations. Additional apparatuses make trips back and forth from the approved water source to the scene, where water is dumped into large folding tanks and continually replenished until the fire has been extinguished. Though this is a typical operation for rural departments, even crews in areas with a well-run hydrant system may find a random non-working hydrant and be forced to pivot to an alternative water source. Rural firefighting water supply challenges,Unlike in larger cities, rural departments must make plans to ensure they have access to an adequate rural water supply for firefighting, which can involve several challenges. Personnel,Fire departments that serve —95% of volunteer firefighters serve communities with 25,000 people or less, and 48% of volunteers serve in locations that protect fewer than 2,500. Those are alarming figures amid a , particularly in rural areas that need multiple people to both respond to a scene and drive tanker convoys from the firefighting water supply. Fire vehicle and equipment management,To provide an adequate amount of water, rural departments need several apparatuses capable of holding and transporting thousands of gallons of water across potentially long distances from the rural water supply to the scene. Often this is achieved with mutual aid—additional fire crews from neighboring towns—but continued fire service staffing issues make this another challenge leaders face. Sometimes crews may need to drive past suitable water sources because they don't have the appropriate , perhaps due to the distance between the roadway and the water. Time management,Unlike in urban and suburban areas where a hydrant is often close to an incident scene, it takes time to drive out to a water source, fill a tanker, drive to the scene and dump the load—which then must be repeated several times. Incident commanders managing a blaze don't have time to worry about water supply, particularly as crews prepare to attack a fire. Collaboration with other agencies,A close working and other utilities can be critical to reducing the difficulties in accessing water. Where possible, the respective leaders should address questions of responsibility in advance, while also keeping each other informed of any developments during fire operations. However, maintaining this level of communication can be a challenge, particularly if agencies are using different systems, have staff in multiple locations and are reliant on networks that are likely heavily being utilized by residents trying to escape and may even be damaged by fire. How technology can aid rural water supply for firefighting,When working a fire scene that relies on the continued movement of both apparatuses and personnel, technology can help incident commanders control all moving parts. Equipment and fleet management solutions,Depending on how far the incident is from the water source and the size of the fire, crews may need many fire apparatuses to drop multiple folding tanks and pull water from several sources. This takes communication and coordination. For incident commanders, getting water to the scene swiftly in rural areas may involve the coordination of multiple tankers making trips to more than one fill site, like a lake, a pond and/or a river. It's important that the water supplyremains constant and efficient. However, it can be difficult to know which apparatuses are on their way to the scene and how far out they are. Having a view into fleet operations can help fire commanders and service leaders locate and manage apparatuses in near real time and know exactly when they'll arrive on the scene with technology that includes options like GPS tracking, fuel management, and fleet diagnostics. Additionally, training and planning for potential scenarios that involve accessing the rural water supply for firefighting with fleet management software can help ensure the correct apparatus for the job is ready when it's needed. Collaboration and communication solutions,An effective response requires reliable, interoperable communications that build awareness and improve near real-time decision-making. There is a need to move information quickly between units on scene and back to central command. This is where shines with more than thirty years supporting first responders during times of crisis, providing across the country. Having access to technology helps facilitate the about the rural water supply with local water providers or other public safety agencies. Examples of applications that support first responders in almost any location with the network and devices built for tough missions include:,With these tools, firefighters, incident command, local water agencies and other personnel can easily and quickly share information about the status of the rural water supply, even in situations where the network is under pressure, or even unavailable. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance. 