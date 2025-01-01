reduce latency and improve performance

Ch. 4: Automated Workflows Improve Employee Performance | Frost & Sullivan Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Communications are the lifeblood of an organization. Effective communication tangibly improves individual and team productivity as well as product and services quality. Prompt access to information and expertise speeds workflows and boosts employee job satisfaction. To achieve desired business outcomes—accelerated decision-making, rapid issue resolution, and better customer engagement—leading organizations provide employees with the right communications and collaboration tools when and where they need them. For maximum impact, communications capabilities must be accessible within each user's typical work environment—from the software, services, and devices they use regularly. By integrating communications and collaboration tools within workflows, organizations provide employees with the right tools at the right time, without disruption to business processes. With the pervasive shift toward flexible work styles and more digital business models, organizations must equip their employees to efficiently communicate and collaborate within their main workflows and empower all internal stakeholders to better support the customer journey through convenient access to information and expert resources. Modern application programming interface (API)-rich cloud communications solutions are fueling novel business models and creating competitive advantages. Visionary leaders are adopting programmable communications to streamline business processes and customize workflows so they can address rapidly shifting market requirements. Frost & Sullivan data show that flexible APIs and communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), which form the foundation of programmable communications, are quickly becoming key requirements in communications and CX solution IT/telecom purchase decisions:,must or would like to have APIs/CPaaS capabilities when purchasing communications and collaboration solutions. must or would like to have APIs/CPaaS capabilities when purchasing CX solutions. will be using flexible APIs/CPaaS to integrate third-party capabilities (e.g. calling, video) into the CX two years from now. By 2024, organizations will be leveraging programmable communications extensively, as illustrated in the following graph. Organizations are preparing for rapid and constant change. The monolithic software and services from the past can no longer support an organization's need to quickly adapt to continually changing market conditions. Organizations should consider upgrading their communications and collaboration capabilities by adopting API-rich solutions that allow them to streamline and scale operations through automation and better address diverse workforce requirements and ever-rising customer expectations. Enlightened organizations are embracing the API economy. They are leveraging flexible APIs to tailor both employee and customer experiences and optimize workflows. APIs enable the integration of communications tools into business, productivity, and vertical software, which helps reduce disruptive app switching and task completion time while improving accuracy. APIs deliver timely information from a variety of sources, providing the required context for more productive conversations and faster issue resolution. For example, API-based integration enables contact center agents and knowledge workers to initiate an interaction from within customer relationship management (CRM) software, which saves time and enriches the conversation with important background information. By automating simple or repetitive tasks, APIs reduce costs and free organizations to allocate human resources to higher-value tasks. For example, a recent Frost & Sullivan survey indicates that 34% of organizations find APIs enhance office worker productivity. Organizations can use APIs to automate call logging, improve record keeping, and optimize future customer interactions. Similarly, API-based integrations with vertical software enable automated notifications, such as appointment or prescription refill reminders or take-out delivery notices, which enhance customer service and free employees to handle more complex tasks. To prepare for the age of digital agility, organizations must consider leveraging APIs to integrate communications with key workflows. Those ready to future-proof communications investments must choose modern cloud communications solutions that offer flexible APIs and off-the-shelf integrations with third-party software and services that the organization relies on. 