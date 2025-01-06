samsung a14 5g screen size

Push to Talk (PTT) Plus Services

Stay connected, stay productive. Give your mobile teams the flexibility to connect one on one in a group setting and through company-wide broadcasts. Push to Talk Plus is a mobile app for instant, reliable communications to a single contact or group with the simple push of a button. Push to Talk Plus connects you to contacts who may be using a different device, including basic phones, smartphones, tablets and land mobile radios (LMRs). It uses the Verizon network or Wi-Fi to ensure reliable calling. Employees can communicate to a single contact, collaborate with a group or broadcast across your company. Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android® and Apple® iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad® and Samsung® tablets. Advanced Push to Talk capabilities enable users to share texts, photos, videos, alerts, location data, voice messages and documents. The data is stored in one place, making it easy to find, enhancing both productivity and collaboration. Optional add-on feature bundles can extend your Push to Talk Plus capabilities even further. Send text and voice messages, plus share photos, videos, files and locations with contacts and groups. Allow designated dispatchers to manage Push to Talk Plus from a Microsoft® Windows® PC. Integrate your existing land mobile radio (LMR) with Push to Talk Plus so you can use both mobile devices and LMRs on the same dispatch system. Make announcements to up to 500 users, delivering critical information to everyone who needs it. Easily communicate with up to 250 people at the same time with the press of a button. Interrupt calls with urgent alerts, expand groups to 3,000 users and set up location-based groups and urgent calling (optional add-on feature). Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android and Apple iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad and Samsung tablets. For more information on additional supported devices,Brilliant display and Quick Share shares data across devices without losing quality. Pair with Verizon's ultrafast 5G Ultra Wideband network. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. DuraForce PRO® 3 offers enterprise-level durability and enhanced security and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. A durable, compact and reliable talk and text phone that supports up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Ultra-rugged smartphone tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H,with a large 5.5 screen, 5000 mAh battery and easy-access Push-to-Talk button. Fast, reliable connectivity,overall network performance 20 times in a row¹,in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services³,years best wireline customer satisfaction²,years managing complex networks worldwide,Learn what Push to Talk Plus can do for your business and how it goes well beyond traditional push-to-talk services. Find out about advanced grouping, multimedia capabilities, ad hoc talk groups and more. Watch this how-to video to discover the full range of options and expanded capabilities enabled by push-to-talk technology. Monitor, locate and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Push-to-talk software is a type of communication technology that works when a user presses a key or button to initiate conversation, and then releases it when done speaking so the other person can respond. Push-to-talk is faster than communicating with text messages since you can continue talking without having to wait for a response, and it's less disruptive because there is no ringing or other audio alert to initiate a push-to-talk conversation. Push to Talk Plus can work for any size organization–from small businesses to enterprises and public sector agencies that require instant communication. Push to Talk Plus is also beneficial to businesses such as construction, distribution, energy and other industries in which field work and remote sites are critical. Push to Talk Plus can support up to 3,000 users with Advanced Group, an optional add-on. The Push to Talk Plus application can work on devices connected to other carrier networks, helping to keep everyone on your team connected. In addition, Push to Talk Plus is interoperable with LMR so that employees with radios can communicate with those that have other devices, such as a smartphone, tablet or even a basic landline. ¹Based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 2H 2013-1H 2023. Rankings based on the RootMetrics metro RootScore Reports for 125 metro areas: Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. ²For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. ³Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Sign up for device protection to avoid lengthy downtime and stay connected. Enable your workers to get the job done almost anywhere it takes them. Get shareable data, unlimited talk and more to help keep your business connected. *Offer available to new Verizon business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase and smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes and fees apply. New line with device payment purchase agreement and Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan required. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in device is received by Verizon. Smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days and meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Additional $200 new customer credit applied to account after 2-3 bills. 
