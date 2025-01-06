samsung a14 5g screen size

Push to Talk (PTT) Plus Services
Stay connected, stay productive. Give your mobile teams the flexibility to connect one on one in a group setting and through company-wide broadcasts. Push to Talk Plus is a mobile app for instant, reliable communications to a single contact or group with the simple push of a button. Push to Talk Plus connects you to contacts who may be using a different device, including basic phones, smartphones, tablets and land mobile radios (LMRs). It uses the Verizon network or Wi-Fi to ensure reliable calling. Employees can communicate to a single contact, collaborate with a group or broadcast across your company. Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android® and Apple® iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad® and Samsung® tablets. Advanced Push to Talk capabilities enable users to share texts, photos, videos, alerts, location data, voice messages and documents. The data is stored in one place, making it easy to find, enhancing both productivity and collaboration. Optional add-on feature bundles can extend your Push to Talk Plus capabilities even further. Send text and voice messages, plus share photos, videos, files and locations with contacts and groups. Allow designated dispatchers to manage Push to Talk Plus from a Microsoft® Windows® PC. Integrate your existing land mobile radio (LMR) with Push to Talk Plus so you can use both mobile devices and LMRs on the same dispatch system. Make announcements to up to 500 users, delivering critical information to everyone who needs it. Easily communicate with up to 250 people at the same time with the press of a button. Interrupt calls with urgent alerts, expand groups to 3,000 users and set up location-based groups and urgent calling (optional add-on feature). Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android and Apple iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad and Samsung tablets. For more information on additional supported devices,Brilliant display and Quick Share shares data across devices without losing quality. Pair with Verizon's ultrafast 5G Ultra Wideband network. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. DuraForce PRO® 3 offers enterprise-level durability and enhanced security and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. A durable, compact and reliable talk and text phone that supports up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Ultra-rugged smartphone tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H,with a large 5.5 screen, 5000 mAh battery and easy-access Push-to-Talk button. Fast, reliable connectivity,overall network performance 20 times in a row¹,in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services³,years best wireline customer satisfaction²,years managing complex networks worldwide,Learn what Push to Talk Plus can do for your business and how it goes well beyond traditional push-to-talk services. Find out about advanced grouping, multimedia capabilities, ad hoc talk groups and more. Watch this how-to video to discover the full range of options and expanded capabilities enabled by push-to-talk technology. Monitor, locate and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Push-to-talk software is a type of communication technology that works when a user presses a key or button to initiate conversation, and then releases it when done speaking so the other person can respond. Push-to-talk is faster than communicating with text messages since you can continue talking without having to wait for a response, and it's less disruptive because there is no ringing or other audio alert to initiate a push-to-talk conversation. Push to Talk Plus can work for any size organization–from small businesses to enterprises and public sector agencies that require instant communication. Push to Talk Plus is also beneficial to businesses such as construction, distribution, energy and other industries in which field work and remote sites are critical. Push to Talk Plus can support up to 3,000 users with Advanced Group, an optional add-on. The Push to Talk Plus application can work on devices connected to other carrier networks, helping to keep everyone on your team connected. In addition, Push to Talk Plus is interoperable with LMR so that employees with radios can communicate with those that have other devices, such as a smartphone, tablet or even a basic landline. ¹Based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 2H 2013-1H 2023. Rankings based on the RootMetrics metro RootScore Reports for 125 metro areas: Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. ²For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. ³Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. 