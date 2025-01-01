samsung galaxy phones for sale

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Starts at $31.11/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Starts at $18.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Samsung Galaxy S24 for Business

Samsung Galaxy S24 for Business

When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. Galaxy S24 Series is equipped with defense-grade Knox Security so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security protects your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up and keeps passwords, biometrics and other sensitive data secure from even the most sophisticated hackers. Includes seven years of security updates and seven generations of OS upgrades. The all-new Galaxy S24 Series stays ready so you can work to the fullest. Power your workday with a battery built for every partner meeting, every big project and every sales pitch. Simply snap a picture and make it jaw-dropping, just like that. Remove unwanted objects. Adjust the colors to make it pop. Polished pics are just a tap away with Galaxy S24 Series. See your work in fine detail on the bigger and brighter screen of Galaxy S24. View files outside without squinting or looking for shade. And take care of late night projects with your screen at just the right brightness thanks to Eye Comfort Shield. No matter where you are, see your business clearly. Plus, with an IP68 rating, it is dust and water resistant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Flex the pocket-sized productivity powerhouse of Galaxy Z Flip5. With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with everything you need to get more done on the go. With a large cover screen, you can use while folded, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level. Simply reply to emails, check your calendar and change the song while you're in the zone, all with just one hand. Get all the info on the go with the all-new, completely customizable cover screen. Complete tasks in a flash, like sending emails, answering calls, accessing the calendar and even capturing content. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Durable and water-resistant, Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to stand up to your workday. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for Business

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for Business

Satisfy your curiosity on the spot with Circle to Search with Google. What¿s your favorite influencer wearing? Where¿d they go on vacation? What¿s that word mean? Don¿t try to describe it; use Circle to Search with Google and get the answer in a snap. Simply circle it on your screen to learn more. Speak foreign languages on the spot with AI-powered Live Translate. Unlock the power of convenient communication with near-real-time voice translations right through your Samsung Phone app. You also have a pocket interpreter; simply hold up your phone during face-to-face conversations and speak in another language. Turn every photo into a post worthy masterpiece with Galaxy AI. Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space. Simply snap a pic, and then take it from good to jaw-dropping with Generative Edit. The amped-up battery gives you the power ¿ and the smarts ¿ to help you get ahead and stay there. Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own. Share, stream, watch, and connect whenever you want with a phone that¿s ready. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar. With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging, wireless charging, and PowerShare you can power up quickly and get back to what you love. Create share-worthy content with the high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23 FE. With Super HDR, it¿s easy to capture the details that make your shots incredibly lifelike. Capture crisp images — no matter the lighting — with Nightography. Picture-perfect shots are just a tap away with AI-powered editing tools and nothing is too far away with 30x Space Zoom. Multitasking is a piece of cake with a premium processing power you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy. Feel free to livestream, edit videos, and boost your social content creation with less worry of slowing down. Connect your Galaxy S23 FE to your Tab S9 FE with ease to do more on a bigger screen with the activities you love. Quick Share makes it easy to send even the largest files to yourself and others in a flash. Pairing with the Galaxy Buds FE also allows you to conveniently control your playlist or answer calls with the tap of your Buds. The impressive display of Galaxy S23 FE makes your content scroll smoothly and look amazing, while adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness based on the surrounding light levels to keep your eyes happy. Plus, strong Gorilla Glass helps reduce scratches on your display.
