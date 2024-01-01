samsung galaxy s23 ultra storage

Related Devices

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Starts at $36.11/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Starts at $18.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25

Starts at $23.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Links related to "samsung galaxy s23 ultra storage"

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $599.99. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Satisfy your curiosity on the spot with Circle to Search with Google. What¿s your favorite influencer wearing? Where¿d they go on vacation? What¿s that word mean? Don¿t try to describe it; use Circle to Search with Google and get the answer in a snap. Simply circle it on your screen to learn more. Speak foreign languages on the spot with AI-powered Live Translate. Unlock the power of convenient communication with near-real-time voice translations right through your Samsung Phone app. You also have a pocket interpreter; simply hold up your phone during face-to-face conversations and speak in another language. Turn every photo into a post worthy masterpiece with Galaxy AI. Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space. Simply snap a pic, and then take it from good to jaw-dropping with Generative Edit. The amped-up battery gives you the power ¿ and the smarts ¿ to help you get ahead and stay there. Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own. Share, stream, watch, and connect whenever you want with a phone that¿s ready. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar. With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging, wireless charging, and PowerShare you can power up quickly and get back to what you love. Create share-worthy content with the high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23 FE. With Super HDR, it¿s easy to capture the details that make your shots incredibly lifelike. Capture crisp images — no matter the lighting — with Nightography. Picture-perfect shots are just a tap away with AI-powered editing tools and nothing is too far away with 30x Space Zoom. Multitasking is a piece of cake with a premium processing power you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy. Feel free to livestream, edit videos, and boost your social content creation with less worry of slowing down. Connect your Galaxy S23 FE to your Tab S9 FE with ease to do more on a bigger screen with the activities you love. Quick Share makes it easy to send even the largest files to yourself and others in a flash. Pairing with the Galaxy Buds FE also allows you to conveniently control your playlist or answer calls with the tap of your Buds. The impressive display of Galaxy S23 FE makes your content scroll smoothly and look amazing, while adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness based on the surrounding light levels to keep your eyes happy. Plus, strong Gorilla Glass helps reduce scratches on your display. VisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantProcessorBluetoothOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotMemory/StorageFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesmAh (per hour)Fast ChargeUsage TimePowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenRefresh RateAspect RatioCharging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepth4GSARFCC ID5G NationwideWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandSMS711UZAV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Public Sector Devices

Switch to the network America relies on and get a $100 Bill Credit!,Keep your organization connected, securely. Get exclusive offers on public sector devices,on America's most reliable 5G network. Free for new lines & upgrades. Limited time only! Ends June30. Free for new lines & upgrades. Stay securely connected for greater efficiency and productivity. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On, on the beautifully sized 6.1-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display, on the beautifully sized 6.7-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power iPad has the powerful A13 Bionic chip, all-day battery life,a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide from camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. The super-fast and efficient mobile hotspot that allows you to create your own secure Wi-Fi network so you can work, play, and stream on the go. Keep your organization securely connected, even in the most demanding situations, with durable smartphones that can withstand extreme environments. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. The advanced network for first responders on the front lines. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. ,iPhone SE. With the power Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. iPad has the powerful A13 Bionic chip, all-day battery life,a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide from camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Get the Galaxy S23 FE as low as $0,For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. The super-fast and efficient mobile hotspot that allows you to create your own secure Wi-Fi network so you can work, play, and stream on the go. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On, on the beautifully sized 6.1-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display, on the beautifully sized 6.7-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 13 Pro Max. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Durable design and the best battery life ever in an iPhone. iPhone 13. The most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life. The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable. iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.1more information in foot notes An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing. With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. The super-fast and efficient mobile hotspot that allows you to create your own secure Wi-Fi network so you can work, play, and stream on the go. Devices listed are available to new and existing customers, pricing subject to contract terms and conditions. Pricing excludes taxes and fees, and are subject to change without notice. Discount: $100 Bill Incentive Credit (BIC) issued as a lump sum credit after 2-3 bill cycles Eligible devices: 4G/5G smartphones Eligible Transactions: Port-in only Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Price Plan of $34.99 or higher. Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $199.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: $15.00+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN – flat rate plan with data feature (must meet Price Plan requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $150 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $279.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Google Pixel 7 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer Ends: 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Sonim XP10 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer Ends: 6.30.2024Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless approved government contracting vehicles. 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband may not be available to all government customers. Early termination may be subject to offer recovery fee. See the terms and conditions of your contract. © 2024 Verizon. . * Indicates a required field. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Existing customers, to your business account or explore other . A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE. The displays have rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch screen is 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro 11-inch screen is 11 inches, the iPad Air and iPad (10th generation) screens are 10.86 inches, and the iPad mini screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less. Liquid Retina XDR display available only on the 12.9-inch model. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)