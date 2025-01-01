server vs network

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service,Author: Gary Hilson,Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) are critical business enablers as part of a (NaaS) infrastructure, but whether LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service is best for your organization depends on several factors. Your LAN is exclusive to your organization. Your devices, including computers and smartphones, are networked together at a specific location via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi. LAN-as-a-Service is a networking business model that integrates LAN with ever-evolving business needs, so you can scale your capabilities up or down as required. WAN-as-a-Service is the same consumption model, but a WAN spans a large geographic area and multiple business locations by using leased circuits from telecommunications providers. NaaS is a with offerings that can deliver network functionality as a service, including self-service capability, on-demand usage and the ability to scale up and down. NaaS offerings may also include elements such as network switches, routers, gateways and firewalls. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, on-premises NaaS will be adopted by 15% of all enterprises. Whether you're a smaller business or a multinational company, it's a great idea to understand where LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service fit into your NaaS IT infrastructure. Understanding LAN vs. WAN,Any business today needs to be digitally interconnected to carry out operations and be competitive, especially if they have remote employees or multiple locations. Because today's businesses tend to be more distributed or remote, the rather than just a LAN is increasingly common. A business that operates out of a home or a small, leased space may have a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination linked together with physical or Wi-Fi connectivity; this is a LAN. Meanwhile, a as bandwidth demands rise to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances by tying local systems together. A WAN exceeds a LAN's capabilities in that it can connect all users to company-wide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations—all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. Both LANs and WANs are keeping pace with other applications and services, as they can now be delivered as-a-Service as part of a larger NaaS IT infrastructure. Why you want it as-a-service,Because of the geographic limitations, LAN-as-a-Service is relatively simpler than a WAN when it comes to connectivity requirements. However, managing a LAN requires significant time and resources from your IT staff, and the larger the organization and the more complex your on-site IT infrastructure, the more complex and expensive the tools become to . Adopting LAN-as-a-Service can help you maintain operations and avoid service disruptions that can impede the business and impact the customer experience. WAN-as-a-Service is more dynamic. It employs a wider variety of connectivity and both wired and wireless technologies to bridge their various parts—including virtual private networks (VPNs) for added security since data becomes more vulnerable as it moves across the internet. The prospect of building a WAN from scratch can be overwhelming, especially if the business has limited budgets, people and technology resources. For example, a WAN has more customer-premises equipment (CPE) to connect with a telecommunication carrier and terminate a WAN circuit, such as an ISDN, E-carrier/T-carrier, DSL or metro Ethernet. This also includes hardware such as routers, firewalls, network switches, PBXs, VoIP gateways, sometimes CSU/DSU and modems. The value of WAN-as-a-Service is that businesses don't have to worry about maintaining their own infrastructure, which can become more complex as the infrastructure grows and technologies are layered on. An organization doesn't have to be large to enjoy the benefits of WAN-as-a-Service. Because of the nature of its operations and distributed employees, LAN-as-a-Service may not be sufficient to keep up, as smartphones, desktops in home offices, laptops and tablets will come and go and need to be set up or reconfigured. Even to deliver their services. Deciding which one makes sense for your business should be based on how and where you want your staff to connect and collaborate. For a performance perspective, WAN-as-a-Service allows for dedicated internet connectivity and even advanced traffic management features to better prioritize or route traffic by , while your LAN will likely be limited by a public broadband connection. Meet your NaaS needs,Whether it's LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service, your business can potentially offload the heavy lifting that comes with setup and management. Letting someone else manage your LAN helps you simplify operations, ensure network reliability and keep costs under control. WAN-as-a-Service adds even more dynamic service level management based on your needs, allowing you to monitor performance through a single portal and tweak your WAN based on latency, volume and congestion metrics — without worrying about owning and operating the infrastructure. Learn more about how Verizon can help you while keeping the pressure off IT staff. Gartner, , Andrew Lerner, October, 2021. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages.
Static IP Vs. Dynamic IP Addresses: Understanding the Differences Business

Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: Understanding the difference,Author: Gary Hilson,With the significance of network connectivity in today's connected world, it's essential to understand the difference between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address, their essential contribution to organizing the internet and how best to use them. Deciding between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address can help an organization better support remote users, so they can access the devices they need, no matter where they are, as well as facilitate access to any data, digital information, or services they need to be productive. What is an IP address?,Every device connected to the internet, or a private network using TCP/IP, has an assigned internet protocol (IP) address, acting as a unique identifier for that device. The most popular network protocol in the world, TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), is the standard internet communications protocol that allows devices to communicate over long distances. TCP is the component that breaks down and reassembles the packets of data, while IP is responsible for making sure the packets are sent to the right destination. We will explore IP in this article. The IP address is a unique identifier for devices connected to a network, similar to a postal address. The first type of IP address was IPv4, which has been used since the . The was created to accommodate the growth of internet-connected devices by offering more IP addresses, but to this day, IPv6 is still not enabled by all content and transit providers or products. Older computers and Wi-Fi routers, for example, may not be IPv6 capable. IP addresses are managed and governed centrally through the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, and although the was announced in 2011, IPv4 are still widely used thanks to technologies like Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). CIDR is an addressing scheme that improves the allocation of IP addresses, while DHCP is a network management protocol used on IP networks for automatically assigning IP addresses. Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: What's the difference?,What is the difference between a dynamic and static IP address? A static IP address is a permanent number assigned to a computer or device and does not change over time. However, a device that is connected to a dynamic IP address gets automatically assigned a temporary number that can change every time it reconnects with a network. A key aspect of understanding the difference between static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses, is that they are not the only kinds of IP addresses. So exactly what is a static IP address and what are the other kinds of IP addresses?,When a static IP address is assigned to a device, it doesn't change until the associated services are disconnected or a request to release the IP address lease is submitted. Learn more in . Enabling secure user access,Static assignments, even through a fixed dynamic address, can help support identity-based protections to authenticate the identity of the user or device. This can allow you to adopt practices such as whitelisting or allowlisting and/or ensure users have the necessary authorization and permissions to access certain applications, data, or services. However, a static IP isn't necessary because it's possible to use dynamic Domain Name System (DNS), where permissions and access are tied behind the scenes. The address might change, but the access is provided through the DNS name. This can be particularly useful for remote workers because static IPs can be used to verify permitted users to access a company network. Furthermore, the addition of private IP networking layers on security as each device will have their company's private IP address ahead of with the likes of multifactor authentication and single sign-on (SSO), not directly routed over the public internet. The benefits of dynamic vs. static IP addresses,Determining between dynamic vs. static IP addresses and when to use each one allows organizations to improve speed, reduce connection delays, address discrepancies and eliminate recognition errors from applications accessing data. Using a static IP vs. dynamic IP address means applications, users and systems accessing the data do not need to track IP address changes. As an example, if your organization is running an e-commerce website and handling payments, a static IP address combined with an SSL certificate is essential for securing customer data. Your organization may also need one if you're running certain third-party applications or scripts on your site. Global CEOs and other business leaders continue to recognize the . This is why it is important to build an understanding of IP addressing and other potential solutions. It's just as important to work with a trusted provider that can guide you and your business. Learn more about Verizon's suite of , which protect customer assets while providing users and devices access to approved resources, and how Verizon can help your business explore the . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
Edge Computing vs. Cloud Computing: What Are the Benefits in Higher Education?

Edge computing vs. cloud computing: What are the benefits in higher,Author: Gary Hilson,In the face of an uncertain future, higher education continues to weigh the benefits of edge computing against the benefits of cloud computing. As decision-makers consider the value of moving to the cloud, they could also find opportunities in redesigning campus IT infrastructure and moving applications to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing in higher education,The edge computing-or-cloud computing debate in higher education is dictated by specific use cases and application needs such as: immersive learning, process-intensive research and lab applications, and near real-time collaboration, to name a few. Higher Education entities must consider that bandwidth and computing power vary widely across applications. A network needs to support classroom video conferencing and online tests and exams, not to mention researchers crunching enormous volumes of data and administrators handling potentially thousands of student applications during enrollment season. While cloud computing is still necessary for some higher education applications, edge computing is gaining traction for others. What are the benefits of cloud computing?,Cloud computing frees teaching from location dependence, increasing the number of students who can learn through online delivery of courses and through video conferencing and other enhanced, collaborative environments. It can also reduce the investment students make in software; most students can meet their basic needs with an inexpensive computer with a web browser. The cloud also grants institutions the ability to shift resources—curricula, tools, whatever—onto third-party providers' hardware. This cuts spending, reduces maintenance costs and frees up IT staff for more innovative work that can further enhance teacher and student experiences. Application developers working in a flexible cloud environment are better equipped to add or remove resources based on demand. And because the cloud is scalable, it is easier to make applications available to more teachers and students as needed. Furthermore, as data is secured and backed up regularly, business continuity is available for academic and administrative functions. However, cloud computing's centralized approach has its limitations—and that's where edge computing can help bring about new, transformative outcomes that were not possible before. Edge computing gets closer to the user,Edge computing distributes computing resources and application services via decentralized infrastructure. Instead of collecting and sending vast amounts of data to a central cloud, edge computing infrastructures can process and analyze incoming data at or near its source. Since communication paths are shorter, computation outputs have less distance to travel and can, therefore, deliver services in near real time. Think of edge computing as distributing multiple clouds that can serve staff and students spread across a campus or several campuses. Bringing the computing infrastructure closer to them reduces latency, which can improve the user experience for students, teachers, researchers and administrators. Edge content can still be backed up to central cloud data centers to ensure business continuity. Even though cloud computing offers plenty of cost reductions, migrating data still requires connectivity, bandwidth and latency needs—and those can be expensive. When computing power is distributed to the edge, data requires less bandwidth and distance to travel. Campus environments, especially those with research and medical centers, also generate massive amounts of data, which can be analyzed faster the closer they are to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing: a balancing act,Edge computing is ideal for some applications in higher education, while cloud computing remains the best option for others. Cloud computing continues to be a workhorse for everyday applications and unique cases. Many organizations have moved their email systems to the cloud using third-party service providers because it is more cost-effective and frees up IT staff to do more work on strategic initiatives. Similarly, applications and systems that experience a spike in usage during specific times of the year are often better served by the cloud. Service providers can easily boost computing power and bandwidth to accommodate usage spikes during enrollment, graduation, concerts and sports events. A central cloud data center is also better for housing the shared high-performance computing resources that support research activities that require massive data lakes and apply artificial intelligence to vast amounts of data. User experience expectations play a key role in deciding between cloud computing and edge computing. By moving applications and data closer to stakeholders, edge computing generally delivers a better user experience. Ultimately, fast, reliable connectivity is a must-have for campus-based institutions so that stakeholders can access the information and applications they need to learn, teach and conduct research. Edge computing ensures resiliency and dramatically reduces latency because it shifts access to applications and data away from dependence on a central data center. Cloud computing and edge computing both have a place in higher education, and understanding their respective benefits is critical to maintaining a resilient network and maintaining robust performance for students in a digital-first world. Today, 5G mobile edge compute is live for developers with AWS Wavelength at Verizon's 5G Edge in certain areas. Learn more about . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
