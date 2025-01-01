smart production

Links related to "smart production"

Smart Manufacturing Technology News and Trends Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Verizon can help you embrace Industry 4.0 with transformational technologies— so you can differentiate the customer experience and start building the industry's next era. Between a changing market, new regulations, workforce shortages and increasing supply chain demands, manufacturers face a novel set of challenges. Technologies that transform manufacturing end to end, like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or automation, can help businesses accelerate smart factory initiatives and mitigate those challenges. Businesses that want to implement smart manufacturing solutions face cost burdens that could impact return on investment. But adopting modern tools can help unlock connected, reliable and predictive processes that empower operational efficiencies at scale and provide positive ROI. With the right combination of strategy and solutions, manufacturers can scale smart manufacturing use cases from isolated, in-house technology projects to full production lines or factories. Today's organizations need a holistic view of operations—and complete, accurate information. As supply chain challenges like rising demand, increasing costs for materials and freight, and carbon emissions mandates continue to unfold, manufacturers need digital tools to equip them with insights that lead to informed decision making. Central to a manufacturer's growth and success is the digital core that powers its factory floors. Businesses must transition to next-generation technology that digitally connects each part of the factory floor so they can improve flexibility, visibility and productivity while limiting unplanned downtime or costly warehouse inefficiencies. The manufacturing industry is pivoting to outpace rising numbers of cybersecurity threats. An expanding attack surface stemming from connected operational technology, informational technology and external networks means businesses need comprehensive digital protections that help safeguard inventory, facilities, property and data. New research estimates that the manufacturing skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030,* hampering manufacturers' productivity. But preparing for the future of work by adopting transformative technologies could help businesses close the gaps and stay productive and innovative, despite shrinking workforces. See how other manufacturers use innovative Verizon technologies to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives and transform the factory floor. Of manufacturing executives surveyed expect further increases in operational efficiency from investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)Of surveyed organizations plan to enhance data integration for supply-and-demand visibility and planningOf manufacturing enterprises realize above-average business value from IT spending in digitizationIncrease in ransomware—a rise as big as the last five years combined Yesterday's cybersecurity tools often can't keep up with modern cyber threats. But new, evolving solutions use technology like robots, AI, IoT and the cloud to give manufacturers a connected cybersecurity suite that helps protect their end-to-end operations. Some manufacturers have found that a hybrid work model nurtures collaboration, improves business flexibility and empowers resiliency amid disruptions. With an agile workforce, manufacturers can react and pivot to workplace disruptions, mitigate challenges like staff shortages and keep production high no matter what. See how Verizon can help. As manufacturers begin to take advantage of more advanced technologies, they'll require the reliable low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband helps provide. Businesses get the connectivity they need to bring together production, inventory management, supply chain and warehouse logistics. AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) enable modern manufacturing processes. Not only do advanced technologies make digital twins and predictive maintenance possible, but they also help establish a highly automated, remotely managed and low-touch operations model, which can save time and enhance warehouse safety. Verizon Managed Network Services can help manufacturers determine the right cybersecurity and network resources to power and protect warehouses and supply chains. By outsourcing network management to Verizon, manufacturers' IT teams can spend less time optimizing networks and more time focused on progressing strategic business initiatives. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) stores and processes data at a network's edge, so business technology operates in near real time. The platform puts cloud computing capabilities at the edge of Verizon's 5G network, giving manufacturers an enhanced, low-latency infrastructure that supports even the most complex deployments. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Connected Technology for Production & Distribution of Energy

Whatever your Industry 4.0 goals are, our connected technologies and solutions can help you quickly and safely transform the way you manage energy production and distribution. Stay connected to vital parts of your business from virtually everywhere with our 5G USB modem. Modernize your current infrastructure with state-of-the-art smart technology. Transform your production and distribution models to help streamline the delivery of services. Protect your infrastructure and information while addressing stringent security requirements. Deploy customer experience (CX) solutions that drive positive engagements and better experiences at all touch points. Help make every stage of your operations more efficient, safe and secure with our advanced network solutions. Learn how we helped a utility customer improve power quality and customer service, reduce truck rolls, enhance ease of decision-making and reduce IT overhead. Learn why processing sensor data at the edge can help energy and utility businesses quickly make autonomous decisions, improve worksite safety, reduce energy consumption and improve network performance. Read about the new momentum for climate change mitigation that has both governments and companies alike racing to reach net zero. Learn what utility companies can do to help secure their voice channels. Discover intelligent lighting for energy-efficient communities. Remote operation & 5G-enabled technology. Upgrade to our smart street lighting system. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Connected Technology for Smart Grid Technology & Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Some traditions—a commitment to customers, delivering high-quality services, operating with integrity—never go out of style. But when it comes to your grid's infrastructure, traditional methods and legacy equipment will not lead to the outcomes customers are looking for. Keeping up with demand, improving distribution line visibility and control, reducing manual processes and more takes advanced smart technologies. When you modernize your grid with our smart grid offerings, we can help you improve efficiency, control costs, balance grid loads and reduce service downtime—all while enhancing the customer experience and promoting conservation. From smart homes to smart cities, the world now depends on a constant energy source to live and work, making energy reliability more imperative than ever. With Intelligent Lighting, you can remotely operate lights or program them based on pre-set definitions. That means lights are on when and where they're needed, helping to both decrease energy costs and help meet sustainability goals. Learn how our portfolio of solutions has helped organizations enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. A smart street lighting system is a sustainable, practical, and cost-effective way to decrease energy usage and expenses. Improve product movement visibility, fleet location awareness and more. Private 5G provides Utilities with a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network to help your organization meet the growing demands of automation and more. Verizon 5G Edge provides lower latency and higher bandwidth which could enable greater plant efficiency and operations. Get near real-time monitoring of your utility infrastructure to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Transform your infrastructure with a networking roadmap for reliable, fast, and scalable connectivity and backup capabilities on demand. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Explore a complete life cycle of services, from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Transform your production and distribution models to help streamline the delivery of services. Protect your infrastructure and information while addressing stringent security requirements. Deploy customer experience (CX) solutions that drive positive engagements and better experiences at all touch points. Help make every stage of your operations more efficient, safe and secure with our advanced network solutions. Learn how we helped a utility customer improve power quality and customer service, reduce truck rolls, enhance ease of decision-making and reduce IT overhead. Learn why processing sensor data at the edge can help energy and utility businesses quickly make autonomous decisions, improve worksite safety, reduce energy consumption and improve network performance. Learn what utility companies can do to help secure their voice channels. Learn what utility companies can do to help secure their voice channels. Discover intelligent lighting for energy-efficient communities. Remote operation & 5G-enabled technology. Upgrade to our smart street lighting system. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Questions related to "smart production"

Case Studies related to "smart production"

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)