Always Be Testing

Penetration Testing

Change your security posture from reactive to proactive. It's critical to be able to identify potential vulnerabilities in the three major categories that affect most businesses - network, wireless and web application. With Verizon's penetration testing, you can take a proactive approach to securing your organization, assessing cyber threats, and addressing your security gaps across each of these areas. We have investigated many of largest data breaches on record, conducted hundreds of incident investigations every year, and processed 61 billion security events on average every year. With that experience in security, we can help you find your cyber security vulnerabilities before they become serious threats. Penetration testing is an important part of managing risk. It helps you probe for cyber vulnerabilities so you can put resources where they're needed most. Relying on our global experience, we assess your risks and measure the dangers, then use real-world scenarios to help you strengthen your security. Our penetration testing uses vulnerability scanning tools to probe your network, wireless and application environment for gaps and measures the severity of the risk your network is facing. We can also help you manage identified risks by providing guidance on solutions that help address key issues while respecting your budget. To find the potential gaps in your security, you need a trusted advisor who has the global visibility and experience with current cyber security threats. We can identify the weak points in your network and make recommendations to strengthen your defenses. Partner with a global company that has more than 12 years of penetration testing experience. Match your budget and needs with flat rate and custom service plans. Get testing that includes post-exploit actions such as privilege escalation and pivoting. network and application penetration testing engagements each year,years of security experience,Security Operations Centers worldwide,alerts and 500,000+ incidents,(on average) monitored each year,The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center draws from Verizon's global public IP backbone to fuel applied intelligence solutions that can strengthen cyberattack detection and recovery. Customers harness the power of this intelligence platform to recognize and react to today's more sophisticated cyber threats. Our world-class services and security professionals, including one of the largest teams of PCI Qualified Security Assessors anywhere, are always ready to help you meet your security challenges. For decades, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team has specialized in helping organizations like yours improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyber threats. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization.
Internet Speed Test for Businesses

Get internet that can keep up with the speed of your business. Business fiber internet is resilient, even during bad weather. In fact, using our 100% fiber-optic technology means you can count on 99.99% network reliability and speed that was built to handle the constant exchange of information. So whether you're backing up files on a cloud drive or streaming video, when you use fiber, you can experience fast upload and download speeds. Connect many devices—and people—with fiber. So everyone can stay working. High speeds don't have to mean high costs. We offer affordable speed packages that are built to meet your needs. You don't have time for slowdowns. Count on fiber to deliver the blazing-fast speeds your business depends on. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Your internet speed indicates how fast information travels from your provider's servers to your device. Results are often lower than plan speeds due to conditions and device capabilities. Our speed test is intended to measure results on your business network and should not be used on public Wi-Fi or cellular networks. For the most accurate result, connect your device directly to your router using an ethernet cable (if possible) and avoid using video or music streaming apps while running the test. No, for accurate results, you must disconnect from the VPN and connect directly to the router via Ethernet cable before testing your speed. Latency, often measured in milliseconds (ms), is a key metric in a speed test that represents the time it takes for data to travel from the user's device to the server and back again. Lower latency values indicate quicker responsiveness, which is essential for real-time applications such as video conferencing and VoIP. High latency can result in delays, lag and a less responsive online experience. Different internet needs require different internet speeds and the best way to determine how much speed you need is to think about your data needs. In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection is vital for small business owners. While download speeds often steal the spotlight, it is equally crucial to pay attention to internet upload speeds. Upload speed refers to the rate at which data is sent from your device to the internet. One of the primary reasons why upload speed matters for small business owners is that it can facilitate smooth collaboration. With fast upload speeds, you can easily share large documents, multimedia files and collaborate on projects in real time. With the rise of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, upload speed has become even more critical. These applications require a robust internet connection, especially when it comes to uploading data to the cloud or backing up crucial files. In an increasingly remote working environment, video conferencing and webinars have become essential communication tools. They heavily rely on fast upload speeds to help ensure smooth video streaming. Slow upload speeds can cause video conferences to become pixelated or audio to lag, and can impact the overall experience for participants. For small businesses with e-commerce, upload speed plays a crucial role in delivering a superior customer experience. Whether it's uploading product images, streaming product videos or processing online transactions, fast upload speeds help ensure a smooth and quick user experience. To achieve fast upload speeds, small business owners should consider upgrading to fiber-optic internet. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are significantly faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections. With Verizon Fios Internet, small business owners can enjoy upload speeds, revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Click to see what Fios options are available at your business location. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. These benefits contribute to smooth business operations, improved productivity and enhanced customer satisfaction.  Testing speed from your device to our network…
5G Edge Application Tutorial

Have you just launched your first application on AWS Wavelength and are unsure what to do next? This tutorial covers popular techniques using open-source and AWS-developed techniques to monitor your application latency on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network. After launching your first instance, you might be questioning what the latency characteristics are from the application to the client. Moreover, you might be asking, How do I ping a remote endpoint from a mobile device? In this tutorial, you'll learn how to run a lightweight Linux® distribution on the mobile device, with the appropriate configuration, to take advantage of all the network performance tools you may encounter from a laptop, virtual machine (VM) or container. More specifically, we'll cover two prominent measurement techniques and tools:,httpstat: To view the components that make up your E2E latency—from DNS and underlying TCP connection to the content transfer itself—consider using httpstat, a Python® script that reflects cURL statistics in a simple and well-defined way,iPerf3: To measure uplink and downlink bandwidth, consider using iPerf3, an open source tool to measure the maximum achievable bandwidth on IP networks for both TCP and UDP connections,Beyond the absolute end-to-end latency (ms) and bandwidth (Mbps) measurements, consider using these tools to benchmark performance to the parent region. Said differently, as you measure performance of your mobile UE to your 5G Edge infrastructure, make sure to also compare the performance of the same UE to the parent region. As a practical example, consider if you live in the Boston metropolitan area and launch an iPerf instance in us-east-1-wl1-bos-wlz-1 (Boston Wavelength Zone). After recording performance characteristics in the Wavelength Zone, consider launching an additional iPerf instance in the parent region, us-east-1 (North Virginia), to understand the comparative benefits in 5G Edge vs. the parent region. Navigate to the Google Play® Store and search for the app Termux. Termux is an Android® terminal emulator and Linux environment app that works directly with no rooting or setup required. To learn more, visit . Next, to install cURL and python, there are a couple of simple commands. Note that you may not have root (sudo) privileges on your device, especially on the Nova platform: Simply download the TestFlight app from the Apple® App Store®. Then open a browser and go to http://ish.app. Scroll down and click to join the TestFlight beta. Once iSH is installed on your iPhone®, install Python and cURL using the Alpine package manager using the following commands: For your first performance testing, consider using iPerf3. iPerf3 is a tool for active measurements of the maximum achievable bandwidth on IP networks. It supports tuning of various parameters related to timing, buffers and protocols (TCP, UDP, SCTP with IPv4 and IPv6). For each test, it reports the bandwidth, loss and other parameters:To run your own iPerf3 server on an EC2 instance, please follow the steps below: --client,Run iPerf in client mode, connecting to an iPerf server running on . --udp,Use UDP rather than TCP. See also the option. --bandwidth,Set target bandwidth to n bits/sec (default 1 Mbit/sec for UDP, unlimited for TCP). If there are multiple streams (-P flag), the bandwidth limit is applied separately to each stream. You can also add a / and a number to the bandwidth specifier. This is called burst mode. It will send the given number of packets without pausing, even if that temporarily exceeds the specified bandwidth limit. , --time,The time in seconds to transmit for. iPerf normally works by repeatedly sending an array of bytes for seconds. Default is 10 seconds. See also the , and options. , --num,The number of buffers to transmit. Normally, iPerf sends for 10 seconds. The -n option overrides this and sends an array of bytes times, no matter how long that takes. See also the , and options. --length,The length of buffers to read or write. iPerf works by writing an array of bytes a number of times. Default is 128 KB for TCP, 8 KB for UDP. See also the , and options. --parallel,The number of simultaneous connections to make to the server. Default is 1. --reverse,Run in reverse mode (server sends, client receives). --set-mss,Attempt to set the TCP maximum segment size (MSS). The MSS is usually the MTU—40 bytes for the TCP/IP header. For Ethernet, the MSS is 1460 bytes (1500-byte MTU). Prefix every output line with this string. --linux-congestion,Set the (Linux only for iPerf 3.0, Linux and FreeBSD® for iPerf 3.1). To get started, for all mobile OS types, download the httpstat script by running the following command:Now you're all set! Just run the script, and be sure to include the IPv4 address (i.e. Carrier IP) of your web server.  
