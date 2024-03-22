5G Edge Application Tutorial
Have you just launched your first application on AWS Wavelength and are unsure what to do next? This tutorial covers popular techniques using open-source and AWS-developed techniques to monitor your application latency on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network. After launching your first instance, you might be questioning what the latency characteristics are from the application to the client. Moreover, you might be asking, How do I ping a remote endpoint from a mobile device? In this tutorial, you'll learn how to run a lightweight Linux® distribution on the mobile device, with the appropriate configuration, to take advantage of all the network performance tools you may encounter from a laptop, virtual machine (VM) or container. More specifically, we'll cover two prominent measurement techniques and tools:,httpstat: To view the components that make up your E2E latency—from DNS and underlying TCP connection to the content transfer itself—consider using httpstat, a Python® script that reflects cURL statistics in a simple and well-defined way,iPerf3: To measure uplink and downlink bandwidth, consider using iPerf3, an open source tool to measure the maximum achievable bandwidth on IP networks for both TCP and UDP connections,Beyond the absolute end-to-end latency (ms) and bandwidth (Mbps) measurements, consider using these tools to benchmark performance to the parent region. Said differently, as you measure performance of your mobile UE to your 5G Edge infrastructure, make sure to also compare the performance of the same UE to the parent region. As a practical example, consider if you live in the Boston metropolitan area and launch an iPerf instance in us-east-1-wl1-bos-wlz-1 (Boston Wavelength Zone). After recording performance characteristics in the Wavelength Zone, consider launching an additional iPerf instance in the parent region, us-east-1 (North Virginia), to understand the comparative benefits in 5G Edge vs. the parent region. Navigate to the Google Play® Store and search for the app Termux. Termux is an Android® terminal emulator and Linux environment app that works directly with no rooting or setup required. To learn more, visit . Next, to install cURL and python, there are a couple of simple commands. Note that you may not have root (sudo) privileges on your device, especially on the Nova platform: Simply download the TestFlight app from the Apple® App Store®. Then open a browser and go to http://ish.app. Scroll down and click to join the TestFlight beta. Once iSH is installed on your iPhone®, install Python and cURL using the Alpine package manager using the following commands: For your first performance testing, consider using iPerf3. iPerf3 is a tool for active measurements of the maximum achievable bandwidth on IP networks. It supports tuning of various parameters related to timing, buffers and protocols (TCP, UDP, SCTP with IPv4 and IPv6). For each test, it reports the bandwidth, loss and other parameters:To run your own iPerf3 server on an EC2 instance, please follow the steps below: --client,Run iPerf in client mode, connecting to an iPerf server running on . --udp,Use UDP rather than TCP. See also the option. --bandwidth,Set target bandwidth to n bits/sec (default 1 Mbit/sec for UDP, unlimited for TCP). If there are multiple streams (-P flag), the bandwidth limit is applied separately to each stream. You can also add a / and a number to the bandwidth specifier. This is called burst mode. It will send the given number of packets without pausing, even if that temporarily exceeds the specified bandwidth limit. , --time,The time in seconds to transmit for. iPerf normally works by repeatedly sending an array of bytes for seconds. Default is 10 seconds. See also the , and options. , --num,The number of buffers to transmit. Normally, iPerf sends for 10 seconds. The -n option overrides this and sends an array of bytes times, no matter how long that takes. See also the , and options. --length,The length of buffers to read or write. iPerf works by writing an array of bytes a number of times. Default is 128 KB for TCP, 8 KB for UDP. See also the , and options. --parallel,The number of simultaneous connections to make to the server. Default is 1. --reverse,Run in reverse mode (server sends, client receives). --set-mss,Attempt to set the TCP maximum segment size (MSS). The MSS is usually the MTU—40 bytes for the TCP/IP header. For Ethernet, the MSS is 1460 bytes (1500-byte MTU). Prefix every output line with this string. --linux-congestion,Set the (Linux only for iPerf 3.0, Linux and FreeBSD® for iPerf 3.1). To get started, for all mobile OS types, download the httpstat script by running the following command:Now you're all set! Just run the script, and be sure to include the IPv4 address (i.e. Carrier IP) of your web server. 