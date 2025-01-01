testing

Always Be Testing

Penetration Testing

Change your security posture from reactive to proactive. It's critical to be able to identify potential vulnerabilities in the three major categories that affect most businesses - network, wireless and web application. With Verizon's penetration testing, you can take a proactive approach to securing your organization, assessing cyber threats, and addressing your security gaps across each of these areas. We have investigated many of largest data breaches on record, conducted hundreds of incident investigations every year, and processed 61 billion security events on average every year. With that experience in security, we can help you find your cyber security vulnerabilities before they become serious threats. Penetration testing is an important part of managing risk. It helps you probe for cyber vulnerabilities so you can put resources where they're needed most. Relying on our global experience, we assess your risks and measure the dangers, then use real-world scenarios to help you strengthen your security. Our penetration testing uses vulnerability scanning tools to probe your network, wireless and application environment for gaps and measures the severity of the risk your network is facing. We can also help you manage identified risks by providing guidance on solutions that help address key issues while respecting your budget. To find the potential gaps in your security, you need a trusted advisor who has the global visibility and experience with current cyber security threats. We can identify the weak points in your network and make recommendations to strengthen your defenses. Partner with a global company that has more than 12 years of penetration testing experience. Match your budget and needs with flat rate and custom service plans. Get testing that includes post-exploit actions such as privilege escalation and pivoting. network and application penetration testing engagements each year,years of security experience,Security Operations Centers worldwide,alerts and 500,000+ incidents,(on average) monitored each year,The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center draws from Verizon's global public IP backbone to fuel applied intelligence solutions that can strengthen cyberattack detection and recovery. Customers harness the power of this intelligence platform to recognize and react to today's more sophisticated cyber threats. Our world-class services and security professionals, including one of the largest teams of PCI Qualified Security Assessors anywhere, are always ready to help you meet your security challenges. For decades, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team has specialized in helping organizations like yours improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyber threats. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Internet Speed Test for Businesses

Get internet that can keep up with the speed of your business. Business fiber internet is resilient, even during bad weather. In fact, using our 100% fiber-optic technology means you can count on 99.99% network reliability and speed that was built to handle the constant exchange of information. So whether you're backing up files on a cloud drive or streaming video, when you use fiber, you can experience fast upload and download speeds. Connect many devices—and people—with fiber. So everyone can stay working. High speeds don't have to mean high costs. We offer affordable speed packages that are built to meet your needs. You don't have time for slowdowns. Count on fiber to deliver the blazing-fast speeds your business depends on. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Your internet speed indicates how fast information travels from your provider's servers to your device. Results are often lower than plan speeds due to conditions and device capabilities. Our speed test is intended to measure results on your business network and should not be used on public Wi-Fi or cellular networks. For the most accurate result, connect your device directly to your router using an ethernet cable (if possible) and avoid using video or music streaming apps while running the test. No, for accurate results, you must disconnect from the VPN and connect directly to the router via Ethernet cable before testing your speed. Latency, often measured in milliseconds (ms), is a key metric in a speed test that represents the time it takes for data to travel from the user's device to the server and back again. Lower latency values indicate quicker responsiveness, which is essential for real-time applications such as video conferencing and VoIP. High latency can result in delays, lag and a less responsive online experience. Different internet needs require different internet speeds and the best way to determine how much speed you need is to think about your data needs. In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection is vital for small business owners. While download speeds often steal the spotlight, it is equally crucial to pay attention to internet upload speeds. Upload speed refers to the rate at which data is sent from your device to the internet. One of the primary reasons why upload speed matters for small business owners is that it can facilitate smooth collaboration. With fast upload speeds, you can easily share large documents, multimedia files and collaborate on projects in real time. With the rise of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, upload speed has become even more critical. These applications require a robust internet connection, especially when it comes to uploading data to the cloud or backing up crucial files. In an increasingly remote working environment, video conferencing and webinars have become essential communication tools. They heavily rely on fast upload speeds to help ensure smooth video streaming. Slow upload speeds can cause video conferences to become pixelated or audio to lag, and can impact the overall experience for participants. For small businesses with e-commerce, upload speed plays a crucial role in delivering a superior customer experience. Whether it's uploading product images, streaming product videos or processing online transactions, fast upload speeds help ensure a smooth and quick user experience. To achieve fast upload speeds, small business owners should consider upgrading to fiber-optic internet. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are significantly faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections. With Verizon Fios Internet, small business owners can enjoy upload speeds, revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Click to see what Fios options are available at your business location. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. test All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. Testing speed from your device to our network…
Verizon Network Performance: Weekly Latency Data

Get a glimpse into Verizon's network performance through our weekly compilation of IP network latency statistics. These statistics are provided for informational purposes. Verizon constantly measures the latency (speed) of core areas of our network using data collected by pings via Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP). We collect data in five-minute intervals from designated routers in key network hubs located around the world and then aggregate the data on a weekly basis. Use the navigation buttons on tight to zoom in or out or drag the map to pan to a different area. Hover over a pin to view name and click pin to filter latency data on page. Or select from the form below. Region,Node to Node,Region,From:,Region:,Location:,To:,Region:,Location:Get real-time data from across our public IP network infrastructure. Follow these tips to get started. Select the source region and location from where the ping will originate. Choose the command type for showing routing information, such as ping, trace or Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route. Pick a destination for testing, using either your IP address or a location through the Verizon network selector. View the results of your test; listed by packet, along with minimum, maximum and average network latency.
