5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Phoenix, AZ Business

You were invited to join Verizon and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge inside the Phoenix Suns' state-of-the-art Footprint Center. Come for an exclusive look at this cutting-edge 5G arena and engage in thought-provoking conversations with technology leaders and product experts who are driving the next wave of business innovation. You heard firsthand from customers who are using these technologies to elevate their businesses, and together we explored how you can do the same for your business. You had the opportunity to network with other business leaders and experience a number of dynamic demos that leverage edge computing, fixed wireless access, private 5G networks and advanced security services to showcase real-world solutions. 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004,5:00 - 7:30 PM MST SVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business,, Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , City of Phoenix,, EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America , Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix , Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services , Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns , Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns,, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon BusinessSVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business. Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America. President, Verizon Frontline. City of Phoenix. EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster. Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline. Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services. Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America. Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns. Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns. Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business. Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004 Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends following the CDC and state of Arizona guidelines for masks or face coverings. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. TJ Fox is President of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business, responsible for catalyzing Verizon's growth in the burgeoning connected vehicle and industrial device markets. He oversees business development, commercial modeling, and cross-functional efforts for Verizon in the industrial IoT and Automotive businesses. He is a 28-year V Teamer with a proven track record of driving growth, especially in new or high-priority segments. Fox previously served as SVP and President of Verizon Business Markets, leading 5,000 sales professionals dedicated to selling wireless and wireline solutions to small and medium businesses in the U.S. contributing to an annual revenue of $12B. In Verizon's first year under the new operating structure, the combined teams drove sales and increased revenue year over year by 6%. In the course of Fox's Verizon tenure, he has been immersed in many different areas of the business, including Retail and Business sales, Telesales, US Operations, US Customer Service Operations and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. He has held several senior executive-level national and field operations roles, including SVP of the Wireless Business Group and SVP of National Operations for Verizon Wireless, and also served as President of the Illinois/Wisconsin region of Verizon Wireless. He has been honored as a Crain's Chicago "40 under 40" award winner and a seven-time recipient of Verizon President's Cabinet award, which is the highest honor that a Verizon sales professional and leader can attain. Fox is passionate about volunteering because helping his community affords the opportunity both to give back and better understand how to effect change. Fox served as a board member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and served as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA), where he remains an active member of the Leadership Council. He currently lives in northern New Jersey with his wife and two children. He is a native of Annapolis, Maryland and earned his Bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. Mitch has been with Ericsson since 2001. He is leading the sales of Ericsson's Emerging Business portfolios, Core network, and IT Managed Services. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in 2020, Mitch held various strategic leadership and technical roles at Ericsson within Core R&D and Services organizations, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Mitch holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University. He lives with his wife and four children in Tewksbury, New Jersey. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. As EVP and Co-Head of Sports, Kurt oversees the NBA and NHL Teams/Arenas business segment for Ticketmaster. Kurt and his team focus on delivering the highest level of client care and innovation to their partners while helping clients leverage industry leading technology and services that drive more revenue and deliver more fans. Joining Live Nation Entertainment in May of 2013, Kurt brings over 25+ years of industry knowledge. Prior to his role at Ticketmaster, Schwartzkopf spent 5 years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) where he oversaw all team ticket sales & service, premium sales & service, marketing, creative, digital/interactive media, box office operations, game entertainment, fan development and community relations for the clubs and arena. Schwartzkopf also spent seven years with the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center and was part of the executive team that transitioned from the Great Western Forum to STAPLES Center in 1999 and helped launch a new era of Kings hockey and live events in downtown Los Angeles. He also has over nine years of collective experience with FELD Entertainment, Inc. both as a promoter and then Regional Vice President. In his role as an RVP Kurt supervised the Western U.S. and Western Canada for all FELD tours. Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city's largest-ever business development deal, a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that will bring significant economic development for decades to come. She is leading the city to global status as a leader in bioscience, research, and advanced medical manufacturing. The Mayor is also leading Phoenix to meet its goal to become the most sustainable desert city in the United States. She has fostered investments in cool solutions, including the nation's first, publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation; launched the city's successful cool pavement pilot; and led the charge toward building EV infrastructure and a strong transportation system to clear the air and empower families and individuals to spend less time stuck in traffic. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was returned to office with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona's largest utility companies and service in state government, as part of the Governor's team. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, and won the office of Mayor in 2019. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to five-year-old Michael. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Anil Lalwani is responsible for AWS Edge Product Management and Go-To-Market. He brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space and is passionate about helping customers solve business problems using modern digital technologies. Anil began his career as a software engineer and managed solution architect, business development and product management fronts. Prior, he led and scaled AWS services - DynamoDB and ElastiCache to fastest growing NoSQL Databases. Before joining Amazon, Anil was a Sr Director at Oracle, and responsible for Business Development, Partners and Solutions Architects. Anil graduated with top honors from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley. A native Phoenician, Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1985. During her 37 plus years of service, she held the ranks of Fire Engineer, Fire Captain, Division Chief, Deputy Chief and Executive Assistant Chief of Administration. Chief Kalkbrenner was one of only six female Fire Chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country. Her philosophy is that public administrators are community stakeholders and play an integral role in shaping the community where they work and live. Chief Kalkbrenner led 2,300 members and oversaw an operating budget of more than $550 million dollars, carefully stewarding taxpayer dollars and city resources while serving as Phoenix Fire Department's Fire Chief. Chief Kalkbrenner served in every operational capacity within the Department's six divisions, including Operations (Fire and Emergency Medical Services response), Fire Prevention, Human Resources, Physical Resources, Information Technology, and Training. That experience provided her with the insight and understanding of all aspects of the Phoenix Fire Department. Chief Kalkbrenner's Labor/Management Teams had an ongoing commitment to present-day Strategic Plans that addressed the current and future needs of the community and Phoenix Fire Department. The Strategic Plans were the guiding force for continued innovation and customer service to the citizens of Phoenix. The plans include the 26 jurisdictions the Phoenix Fire Automatic Aid System responds into. The plans keep the PFD and the Automatic Aid Consortium relevant and continue to move the organizations forward. These plans include six key initiatives:,Chief Kalkbrenner holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Phoenix College, a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Service Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School. She has served as an adjunct instructor for the Fire Services program at Maricopa County Community Colleges. In his current role as Vice President, Enterprise Investment Accounts, Mike is responsible for leading a diverse organization of approx. 200 professionals focused on growing new share in over 5,000 large Enterprise customers in the United States. His teams are tasked with uncovering new opportunities and selling compelling solutions that leverage the assets and capabilities of Verizon across the wireless and wireline portfolio - and solve key business challenges for these enterprises. As a part of his responsibility. Mike has designated a team that exclusively supports our growing efforts and investment in the Sports and Large public venue space. This team is focused on delivering solutions to Sports leagues, teams and clubs that leverage our investments and partnerships across this exciting space. Prior leadership roles included Sales Engineering, Sales Operations, Business Development, and Senior Sales leadership roles in Direct the Medium Business, Indirect Channel, and Enterprise segments. Costello is in his 16th season with the Phoenix Suns. As Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Costello oversees all revenue generation departments including Ticket Sales and Service and Global Partnership Solutions. Costello also oversees the organization's strategies involving innovation and Information Technology, as well as Suns Legacy Partners' interest in the Legends Entertainment District. Prior to becoming Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Vice President of Business Innovation, Costello was Chief Commercial Officer. Before the 2018-19 season, in an organization-wide initiative helmed by Costello's vision and guidance, the Suns partnered with PayPal to create a first-of-its-kind global partnership that made PayPal the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns and the Official Payment Partner of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. In July 2019, the Suns were awarded the NBA's Changemaker of the Year Award at the NBA's Revenue & Analytics Workshop in recognition of their innovative approach to partnering with PayPal. Costello began his career in television advertising with Cox Media, and while there he had successful years as a local account executive focusing on local business, national sales manager focusing on bringing national ad sales dollars to the state of Arizona, and national Hispanic sales manager. Costello currently serves on the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors, Great Hearts America Board of Directors, the Steward Health Care Board of Trustees and is a Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base. A graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, he is married to Melissa (an attorney with Bryan Cave) and has two children, Logan and Dylan. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Steve is in his tenth season with the Phoenix Suns as their Chief Information Officer. An early Information Technology trailblazer, he joined the Houston Oilers in 1990 as one of only six Sports Technologists in the world. Since then, he has served as Chief Technologist for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres. His unique experience working with professional athletes and team organizations in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, has given him insight on how to achieve and maintain personal peak performance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for MoonshotAZ, an Arizona technology and business Incubator. Previously, Steve sat on the Executive Advisory Board of S.E.A.T. (Sport Entertainment Alliance in Technology), the NBA's Innovation Hub and was a founding member of the NFL's Technical Advisory Committee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Reese ran track at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned All-America honors in 1980. In 1984, he received his B.B.A. from the University of Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a concentration in Information Systems. Steve is married to Joanne, the love of his life, and has two sons, Steve (33) and Matthew (31). In his time away from the office, Steve trains his Australian Labradoodle, Houston, who provides therapy services to the elderly who suffer with Alzheimer. As Head of 5G Marketing, North America for Ericsson, Peter aspires to help enterprise, industry, and service provider stakeholders to understand and realize the full potential of 5G technology and mobile G forces. In 2020 Oanlytica ranked him as the #1 expert technology influencer on LinkedIn. This recognition comes from three decades as a broadband networker in the fixed and mobile domain, two decades as a professional speaker, and one decade exploring digital marketing. After hours he is passionate about formula one racing, photography, travel, and time with friends and family. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. Join Verizon Frontline for an exclusive event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge at the Phoenix Suns' state-of-the-art Footprint Center. The cutting-edge, 5G-powered arena will showcase the near-real-time data analytics that enhance the fan experience, demonstrating the power of the Suns' partnership with Verizon, while our line-up of speakers and product experts will discuss how you can put these and other innovative solutions to work for your agency, company or organization. Verizon Frontline is our commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public safety community. For nearly 30 years, we have been supporting first responders by having an award-winning network that is enabled with priority and preemption, a dedicated crisis response team, and best-in-class 24/7 customer support. 5 PM - 7:30 PM MT,201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004 Register today to secure your spot. 5 PM - 7:30 PM MT,201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004,, SVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business,, Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , City of Phoenix,, EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America , Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix , Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services , Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns , Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns,, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon BusinessSVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business. Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America. President, Verizon Frontline. City of Phoenix. EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster. Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline. Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services. Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America. Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns. Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns. Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business. Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004 Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Arizona no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. TJ Fox is President of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business, responsible for catalyzing Verizon's growth in the burgeoning connected vehicle and industrial device markets. He oversees business development, commercial modeling, and cross-functional efforts for Verizon in the industrial IoT and Automotive businesses. He is a 28-year V Teamer with a proven track record of driving growth, especially in new or high-priority segments. Fox previously served as SVP and President of Verizon Business Markets, leading 5,000 sales professionals dedicated to selling wireless and wireline solutions to small and medium businesses in the U.S. contributing to an annual revenue of $12B. In Verizon's first year under the new operating structure, the combined teams drove sales and increased revenue year over year by 6%. In the course of Fox's Verizon tenure, he has been immersed in many different areas of the business, including Retail and Business sales, Telesales, US Operations, US Customer Service Operations and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. He has held several senior executive-level national and field operations roles, including SVP of the Wireless Business Group and SVP of National Operations for Verizon Wireless, and also served as President of the Illinois/Wisconsin region of Verizon Wireless. He has been honored as a Crain's Chicago "40 under 40" award winner and a seven-time recipient of Verizon President's Cabinet award, which is the highest honor that a Verizon sales professional and leader can attain. Fox is passionate about volunteering because helping his community affords the opportunity both to give back and better understand how to effect change. Fox served as a board member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and served as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA), where he remains an active member of the Leadership Council. He currently lives in northern New Jersey with his wife and two children. He is a native of Annapolis, Maryland and earned his Bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. Mitch has been with Ericsson since 2001. He is leading the sales of Ericsson's Emerging Business portfolios, Core network, and IT Managed Services. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in 2020, Mitch held various strategic leadership and technical roles at Ericsson within Core R&D and Services organizations, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Mitch holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University. He lives with his wife and four children in Tewksbury, New Jersey. As EVP and Co-Head of Sports, Kurt oversees the NBA and NHL Teams/Arenas business segment for Ticketmaster. Kurt and his team focus on delivering the highest level of client care and innovation to their partners while helping clients leverage industry leading technology and services that drive more revenue and deliver more fans. Joining Live Nation Entertainment in May of 2013, Kurt brings over 25+ years of industry knowledge. Prior to his role at Ticketmaster, Schwartzkopf spent 5 years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) where he oversaw all team ticket sales & service, premium sales & service, marketing, creative, digital/interactive media, box office operations, game entertainment, fan development and community relations for the clubs and arena. Schwartzkopf also spent seven years with the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center and was part of the executive team that transitioned from the Great Western Forum to STAPLES Center in 1999 and helped launch a new era of Kings hockey and live events in downtown Los Angeles. He also has over nine years of collective experience with FELD Entertainment, Inc. both as a promoter and then Regional Vice President. In his role as an RVP Kurt supervised the Western U.S. and Western Canada for all FELD tours. Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city's largest-ever business development deal, a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that will bring significant economic development for decades to come. She is leading the city to global status as a leader in bioscience, research, and advanced medical manufacturing. The Mayor is also leading Phoenix to meet its goal to become the most sustainable desert city in the United States. She has fostered investments in cool solutions, including the nation's first, publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation; launched the city's successful cool pavement pilot; and led the charge toward building EV infrastructure and a strong transportation system to clear the air and empower families and individuals to spend less time stuck in traffic. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was returned to office with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona's largest utility companies and service in state government, as part of the Governor's team. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, and won the office of Mayor in 2019. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to five-year-old Michael. Anil Lalwani is responsible for AWS Edge Product Management and Go-To-Market. He brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space and is passionate about helping customers solve business problems using modern digital technologies. Anil began his career as a software engineer and managed solution architect, business development and product management fronts. Prior, he led and scaled AWS services - DynamoDB and ElastiCache to fastest growing NoSQL Databases. Before joining Amazon, Anil was a Sr Director at Oracle, and responsible for Business Development, Partners and Solutions Architects. Anil graduated with top honors from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley. In his current role as Vice President, Enterprise Investment Accounts, Mike is responsible for leading a diverse organization of approx. 200 professionals focused on growing new share in over 5,000 large Enterprise customers in the United States. His teams are tasked with uncovering new opportunities and selling compelling solutions that leverage the assets and capabilities of Verizon across the wireless and wireline portfolio - and solve key business challenges for these enterprises. As a part of his responsibility. Mike has designated a team that exclusively supports our growing efforts and investment in the Sports and Large public venue space. This team is focused on delivering solutions to Sports leagues, teams and clubs that leverage our investments and partnerships across this exciting space. Prior leadership roles included Sales Engineering, Sales Operations, Business Development, and Senior Sales leadership roles in Direct the Medium Business, Indirect Channel, and Enterprise segments. Costello is in his 16th season with the Phoenix Suns. As Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Costello oversees all revenue generation departments including Ticket Sales and Service and Global Partnership Solutions. Costello also oversees the organization's strategies involving innovation and Information Technology, as well as Suns Legacy Partners' interest in the Legends Entertainment District. Prior to becoming Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Vice President of Business Innovation, Costello was Chief Commercial Officer. Before the 2018-19 season, in an organization-wide initiative helmed by Costello's vision and guidance, the Suns partnered with PayPal to create a first-of-its-kind global partnership that made PayPal the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns and the Official Payment Partner of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. In July 2019, the Suns were awarded the NBA's Changemaker of the Year Award at the NBA's Revenue & Analytics Workshop in recognition of their innovative approach to partnering with PayPal. Costello began his career in television advertising with Cox Media, and while there he had successful years as a local account executive focusing on local business, national sales manager focusing on bringing national ad sales dollars to the state of Arizona, and national Hispanic sales manager. Costello currently serves on the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors, Great Hearts America Board of Directors, the Steward Health Care Board of Trustees and is a Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base. A graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, he is married to Melissa (an attorney with Bryan Cave) and has two children, Logan and Dylan. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Steve is in his tenth season with the Phoenix Suns as their Chief Information Officer. An early Information Technology trailblazer, he joined the Houston Oilers in 1990 as one of only six Sports Technologists in the world. Since then, he has served as Chief Technologist for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres. His unique experience working with professional athletes and team organizations in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, has given him insight on how to achieve and maintain personal peak performance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for MoonshotAZ, an Arizona technology and business Incubator. Previously, Steve sat on the Executive Advisory Board of S.E.A.T. (Sport Entertainment Alliance in Technology), the NBA's Innovation Hub and was a founding member of the NFL's Technical Advisory Committee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Reese ran track at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned All-America honors in 1980. In 1984, he received his B.B.A. from the University of Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a concentration in Information Systems. Steve is married to Joanne, the love of his life, and has two sons, Steve (33) and Matthew (31). In his time away from the office, Steve trains his Australian Labradoodle, Houston, who provides therapy services to the elderly who suffer with Alzheimer. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. Dave brings his spirited energy to the team around strategic direction, funnel management, high activity levels, and developing emerging talent. Dave's passion is established from a centralized framework in tactful employee culture and customer engagement, creating relationships that serve all sides of the business. He and his family reside in Southern California, where he is an advisor to EvoNexus, a not-for-profit organization that has a unique incubation program that attracts applications from early-stage technology ventures across the globe seeking to benefit from strategic advisors and capital connections. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline, leading the,Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Patty Roze serves as Vice President, Sales for Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Patty earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in San Diego, CA. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Mike Loomis is the General Manager for Nokia Federal Solutions LLC, leading Nokia's engagements with and product investments to meet the needs of the US Federal Government. Mike took this role on August 1st 2021. Prior to taking on the GM position at Nokia Federal, Mike was responsible for Nokia's webscale segment (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft). This role was targeted at datacenter infrastructure, datacenter interconnect and 5G/public cloud partnerships. Mike has held several executive positions within Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent including leading global sales for large enterprise, an original member of Nuage Networks software defined networking 'spin-in' and responsible for technical sales, and CTO of Verizon customer team. Mike earned an ROTC scholarship at Rensselear Polytechnic institute and served as an officer in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division counting Operation Desert Shield/Storm among several deployments. After the Army, Mike began his networking career working for Welfleet Communications which ultimately landed him in Nortel after a series of mergers and acquisitions. Arshdeep Sawhney is the Director of Product Management at Verizon Business Group. She is responsible for enabling robust, mission critical and innovative solutions for Federal, State and Local, and Education customers. Arsh has successfully launched wireless, wireline, applications and cloud based solutions in Verizon. Previously, she has led product development, global strategy and business operations with roles of increasing responsibility at Panasonic, Motorola and Metrico Wireless (now Spirent). She has been in the telecommunications industry for 15+ years and holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Anthony Battista is the Managing Director of Solution Architecture in the Verizon Business Group aligned with the State, Local and Education (SLED) segment. Through a combination of vision setting and collaboration, Anthony leads a national team of architects responsible to discover and align our constituents' business and technical requirements with Verizon capabilities in order to deliver each constituent's desired outcome. This team serves as the single point of accountability for pre-sales technical solution development across the entire Verizon product portfolio. In 17 years with Verizon, Anthony has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Solutions organization and across multiple disciplines within Sales Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Architecture Management. Prior to joining Verizon, Anthony held various positions in Sales Engineering, Sales Management, Sales, Project Management and technical writing at other technology and consulting firms. Including his time at Verizon, Anthony brings more than 25 years of experience to Verizon and his customers. Anthony resides outside Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and two sons. He is actively involved with local organizations in support of Breast Cancer and Autism. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore. Brian Dugan served with the Tampa Police Department for 31 years, his final four years he served as the 32nd Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Chief Dugan recognized the value of community relationships. He quickly rose through the ranks leading to his appointment of Chief of Police in 2017. This appointment came after a very dark period for the City of Tampa. In the fall of 2017, a serial killer targeted the Seminole Heights community. Chief Dugan led a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as the unwavering voice of calm and strength for the city, until the suspect was brought to justice. Under his command, the Tampa Police Department was the lead agency among 70 other law enforcement partners for Super Bowl LV in 2020, as well as the lead agency for security during back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The Tampa Police Department also coordinated security for the celebratory boat parades which, due to the pandemic, were the first of its kind. Brian Dugan is best known for the innovative ways he cultivated police-community relationships through outreach and engagement. He created a integrated approach to fighting crime by developing a sustainable methodology of enhancing public trust and building community partnerships. This was evident through his creation of the Community Investment Grant program, popular podcase series, modern citizen police academies, and his commitment to officer trainings focused on treating all citizens with dignity and respect. Under Dugan's leadership, citizens could learn first-hand about their agency through a series of half-day citizens academies. Dozens of community leaders, local business owners, activists, and professional athletes have experienced real-life scenarios experienced by offices through this engagement program. Chief Dugan invited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning players to participate in the working for social justice program. This partnership created a productive environment for an exchange of ideas, concerns, and challenges. Chief Dugan will always be proud of his officers for driving down crime, but he is most satisfied with the community policing that takes place in Tampa every day. Officers and employees work side-by-side with citizens to solve and prevent crimes. Determined to put "bad money" to good use, Chief Dugan implemented a Community Investment Grant program with the use of drug forfeiture funds. The department invested in local non-profits whose missions ranged from empowering underprivileged children through education to providing ex-offenders with employability skills to reduce recidivism. During his tenure, Dugan launched "Role Call with Chief Brian Dugan" a unique podcast series highlighting the diverse roles of community members in public safety. Each week he traded in his police radio for a microphone to host the 30-minute show alongside a featured guest. With a reach of more than 1,000 listeners, these candid conversations helped draw important parallels between community service and police work. Chief Dugan earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice form West Liberty University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute's Command Officers Development Course. In 2014, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute and Leadership Tampa. Chief Dugan is also a member of several professional associations, including the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Police Executive Research Forum. As a cancer survivor, Brian is grateful for each day he can make a difference in the community of law enforcement. However, his most important role is his role as a husband and father of two children. Karen P. Tandy has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors with executive board experience serving on for-profit and nonprofit boards. She heads a government affairs consulting firm in the Washington, DC, area. Ms. Tandy was appointed by President George, W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first female to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where she managed a $2.4 billion budget and approximately 11,000 employees in 86 global offices from 2003 to 2007. During her tenure, the DEA dismantled 80% more significant drug-trafficking organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in teen drug use, and the lowest level of workplace drug use in almost 20 years. Prior to the DEA, Ms. Tandy led the nationwide Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces, comprised of thousands of federal and state law enforcement agents and prosecutors across the U.S. After 12 years as a federal prosecutor, she was named U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton and Bush administrations, with responsibility for developing national policy and strategies involving drug enforcement and counter money laundering. In the private sector, Ms. Tandy was the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Motorola Solutions, where she was Motorola's top public-policy spokesperson on issues related to global telecom policy. Ms. Tandy was appointed by the U.S. Congress to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking in 2020. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, previously leading its law enforcement operations committee. She also is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (DHS HSAC), appointed under the Obama and Trump administrations. Previously, Ms. Tandy chaired the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (2019 to 2020) and chaired several law enforcement-related Homeland Security Advisory Council Panels, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Integrity and Use of Force (2015 to 2016): Immigration and Customs Enforcement Use of Privatized Detention Facilities (2016); and CBP Families and Children Care at the Southwest Border (2018 to 2019). Ms. Tandy is a lawyer admitted to the state bars of Texas and Virginia, and is the Founder and Principal of KPT Consulting, LLC. She resides in northern Virginia. Bryan W. Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector for Verizon has been with Verizon for more than 20 years. During his tenure he has held various engineering, marketing, and project management positions. Bryan has worked closely with Federal, State, and Local government agencies in designing and implementing public safety voice and data networks using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G technology. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the FBI Citizens Academy, he has served on various government mobility panels including the FBI Information Technology Study Group, NOBLE, HAPCOA, National Security Agency, and IACP mobility committees. He has also been nominated and approved by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the ITS Program Advisory Committee for three terms. Kim Mirabella serves as the Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales for Verizon Public Sector and oversees the development, design and capture of strategic opportunities. Kim's tenure at Verizon spans 24 years and includes a variety of roles within government sales, Fios consumer sales, Verizon Lean Six Sigma and marketing. Most recently, she served as the Director of Southeast Government Sales within the Public Sector team, focused on state and local government, public safety, K-12 and higher education. She started her career serving wireline customers, selling IP networking, voice/data networks, security, managed services, advanced comms and more. In 2021 Kim was honored with the Verizon Credo Award for her work in delivering excellence for her customers, employees, shareholders and society. She worked with various law enforcement partners ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL to make sure all aspects of Verizon were ready for the big game. Kim has been instrumental in enabling hybrid learning for thousands of students through Verizon's Distance Learning program and delivery of affordable wireless solutions. She is a Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Marketing. Kim is passionate about her community, volunteering and is on the Board of Directors for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Sandy Jo MacArthur has a career in policing spanning over 40 years with the LAPD, 35 of which were fulltime and five as a reserve officer. She attained the rank of Assistant Chief before her retirement in 2015 and continues to work with the Training and Education Division. Her experience includes: field operations, budget, technology, 911 center, personnel hiring and promotions, police training, and employee wellness. Her expertise includes: handling cases involving people with mental illness; crisis intervention tactics; use of force training, skill development and adjudication; human relations and resources; diversity and discrimination; conflict management; curriculum design; and training delivery. Ms. MacArthur currently works with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office as the Mental Health Training Coordinator, teaching law enforcement officers from throughout the county de-escalation skills when handling calls for service involving persons with mental illness. She is an adjunct professor at the Pepperdine University School of Law teaching mediation and the psychology of conflict. She also consults with law enforcement agencies across the nation. She also works with the University of Chicago Crime Lab assisting with several projects pertaining to the Chicago Police Department, including employee wellness, early intervention programs and various training for in-service personnel. Ms. MacArthur received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University in 1980, a master's degree in behavioral science, specializing in negotiations and conflict management, from California State University, Dominquez Hills in 1997, and is currently pursuing her doctorate in psychology. Chief Kalkbrenner was one of only six female Fire Chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country. Her philosophy is that public administrators are community stakeholders and play an integral role in shaping the community where they work and live. Chief Kalkbrenner led 2,300 members and oversaw an operating budget of more than $550 million dollars, carefully stewarding taxpayer dollars and city resources while serving as Phoenix Fire Department's Fire Chief. Chief Kalkbrenner served in every operational capacity within the Department's six divisions, including Operations (Fire and Emergency Medical Services response), Fire Prevention, Human Resources, Physical Resources, Information Technology, and Training. That experience provided her with the insight and understanding of all aspects of the Phoenix Fire Department. Chief Kalkbrenner's Labor/Management Teams had an ongoing commitment to present-day Strategic Plans that addressed the current and future needs of the community and Phoenix Fire Department. The Strategic Plans were the guiding force for continued innovation and customer service to the citizens of Phoenix. The plans include the 26 jurisdictions the Phoenix Fire Automatic Aid System responds into. The plans keep the PFD and the Automatic Aid Consortium relevant and continue to move the organizations forward. These plans include six key initiatives:,Chief Kalkbrenner holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Phoenix College, a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Service Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School. She has served as an adjunct instructor for the Fire Services program at Maricopa County Community Colleges. As Head of 5G Marketing, North America for Ericsson, Peter aspires to help enterprise, industry, and service provider stakeholders to understand and realize the full potential of 5G technology and mobile G forces. In 2020 Oanlytica ranked him as the #1 expert technology influencer on LinkedIn. This recognition comes from three decades as a broadband networker in the fixed and mobile domain, two decades as a professional speaker, and one decade exploring digital marketing. After hours he is passionate about formula one racing, photography, travel, and time with friends and family. City of Surprise Emergency Manager Tracy Montgomery, has a 30-plus year career in law enforcement with the 7th largest police department in the country where she rose to the rank of Assistant Police Chief. She has an extensive background in emergency management. In her former role she oversaw the Technical Services and Homeland Security and Defense Divisions, focusing on city and regional preparedness in the Phoenix area. Montgomery was the Executive Steering Committee Co-Chair for the Arizona Counter Terrorism and Information Center (ACTIC), and was instrumental in the establishment of the valley's Regional Interoperable Public Safety Communications System known as the Regional Wireless Cooperative. In her last assignment she oversaw the delivery of Police and Public Safety services at Sky Harbor International Airport. My Business Wireline Billing Glossary and Support

This glossary is applicable for Business Internet, Fios Internet, TV Entertainment, and Small Business Phone customers. This monthly per-line charge pays for the 911 service that connects people to the police, the fire department and emergency medical providers. A tax billed to intrastate long-distance charges to finance emergency call service in areas where the 911 service fee does not cover the cost. This fee pays for the 911 emergency system in the community. It is a per-line charge. The city/county government determines the amount of the fee. Verizon sends this amount to the city/county government. The amount you currently owe Verizon for your monthly service. The person whose name is on the Verizon business account (primary account owner). Here it's all about you—your Account Number, your Due Date and your Amount Due show on the Header. Other information found here includes your Statement Date, your Phone Number and your Online Account Number (if applicable). The number on the top portion of your bill that identifies you and your billing telephone number. All order activity since your last billing period. Section of the bill that shows one-time adjustments to previous months' charges. Adjustments can be charges or credits. Unpaid balance carried over from previous billing periods. Overview of all charges on the account for the current billing period. Includes charges for 976 service calls, premium-priced calls, deferred payment plan charges and charges from other carriers, including Verizon Wireless and Verizon Long Distance. Total charges on the last bill. Business Digital Voice equipment that allows customers to keep their existing analog phones and still have VoIP technology. If you enroll in this payment option, Verizon will automatically debit your bank account or charge your credit card every month for the total amount due for your services. Any unpaid amount from the last bill. Does not include payments processed after the billing date. Any unpaid amount carried over from your previous bill. Your base monthly rate for local telephone service, based on a 30-day cycle. Your telephone bill reflects required federal, state and local taxes and surcharges for items such as 911 fees and the interstate subscriber use fee. The first day of the billing period. Detailed information on credit adjustments, returned checks and other credits or debits applied to your previous balance. The dates on your bill represent the period of time during which you were charged for products, services, and toll usage.You should receive your paper bill approximately eight or nine days after the date appearing on your bill (either the bill date or the end of the bill period). The date that your bill was created. A Business Digital Voice feature that automatically reroutes calls to another number, for example a cell phone, in case of loss of power or internet. Business Digital Voice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provided by broadband. The calls route through the cloud, giving you more flexibility and call routing options. A view of all new charges shown individually on your bill that is broken down by bundles; types of services; specials and promotions; and taxes, fees and other Verizon charges. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic tier programming channels and is subject to change. Displays the specific services included in your bundle and the price for each component. A technology that permits large amounts of data (high volume, large bandwidth) to travel to your computer. With Business Internet, your download time is reduced versus traditional analog connections. This helps you when you're surfing the internet by decreasing the time it takes web pages and multimedia content to display on your screen. l of all charges associated with services provided by providers other than Verizon. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products, details and charges for services provided by providers other than Verizon. Display charges for services that are billed on a per-use basis, such as directory assistance and voice mail. A more detailed breakout of calling and usage charges associated with calling plans that may be on your account. The Carrier Cost Recovery Charge is a monthly surcharge that telecommunications carriers, such as Verizon Long Distance and Verizon Enterprise Solutions, are permitted to assess in order to defray a portion of the costs to terminate calls on other networks; fees paid to support government programs such as Telecommunications Relay Service and Local Number Portability, along with other charges assessed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC); and additional indirect costs associated with administering and complying with government programs. This surcharge is not a customer tax or fee assessed by a government agency. Charges that are carried forward from your previous billing period. Carryover charges may appear because: Section of the bill that includes partial-month charges and credits, including those for promotions and bundles as well as activation, installation and most other nonrecurring charges. Includes any changes made to products or services that you request after your initial order. For example, an upgrade from a Standard Set Top Box to a High Definition Box would result in a change to your initial order. CR is an abbreviation on your telephone bill indicating payments you have already made or a credit adjustment made to your account. Cramming is the inclusion (or appearance) of unauthorized charges on your phone bill. It may be a monthly charge for services such as voice mail that a customer did not order and does not have. While many customers find it convenient to have such charges on their phone bills, you should be sure to carefully inspect your monthly telephone bill to ensure that it correctly reflects the services you have ordered. If anything looks suspicious, investigate and call the respective telephone company's number that appears in that particular section for resolution. Section of the bill that contains your full-month charges for recurring purchases and usage-based, on-demand purchases. Most recurring purchases are billed the month in advance. Usage-based services are billed after you use the service. If you make a change to your service, this section will have a subsection labeled Change in Service and Partial Month, which will contain partial-month charges and credits for added or removed services, along with one-time activation or termination fees, if applicable. Charges billed/credited during the current billing period. A section on your Verizon bill that only displays if you have a deposit on the account. If you enroll in this payment option, Verizon will automatically debit your bank account every month for the total amount due for your telephone services. Charges for advertising in the Verizon Directory. When you call directory assistance, an operator provides national and local phone numbers for a small fee. To call directory assistance, press 411 and provide the operator with the city, state and name of the listing you're looking for. (Operators cannot provide nonpublished numbers.) You may request two listings per call. Shows charges for requests for a listed telephone number, area code, and/or address and ZIP code. Discounts on monthly charges and connection fees may be available for qualifying customers. See Business Internet. The date your payment should be received by a Verizon payment office. In some states, if your payment is not received by the due date, you could be subject to late fees. Your payment due date is for your current charges only. If you have an outstanding balance with Verizon, that amount is due immediately. DVR is an upgrade to the Fios TV service and is an excellent choice for certain businesses that have the need to record programs for future viewing. Your first bill may be higher than normal. In most cases, it will include a full month of charges billed in advance plus any partial-month charges for the days from when your services are activated up to your normal monthly statement date. It will also include one-time charges and any balance forward or account adjustments (if applicable). Based on your initial order, we may estimate your monthly bill. This will not be an actual bill, which may vary from the estimate. The estimate will exclude usage and changes made after your initial order. Your exchange numbers (also known as your prefix) are the three digits immediately following the area code, as in ###.722.####.Your home exchange includes all of the phone numbers in your immediate community that share the same local calling area.Some exchanges may also be pay-per-call exchanges. Calling these numbers will result in a charge on your phone bill as set by the information provider. This government regulatory agency ensures that all forms of communications technology in use in the United States follows a standard set of guidelines. If you question charges on your bill imposed by the FCC, correspondence may be directed to:,Informal Complaints and Public Inquiries Branch Enforcement Division, Common Carriers Bureau Federal Communications Commission Washington, DC 20554,You may call the FCC directly at 888.225.5322. On March 14, 2024, the FCC adopted a new policy requiring cable operators and direct broadcast satellite providers to specify the "All-In" price for certain video programming-related costs in promotional materials that include pricing information and on subscribers' bills. In accordance with this mandate, your Verizon Fios bill now includes a special section that outlines certain video programming-related costs and the sum of those specific charges in a single "All-In" price. You can find this section on page 2 of your bill. This charge funds part of the cost of providing long-distance access to the local network. The charge is applied per line. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge. A federal tax levied on all long-distance calls and some services and features. The U.S. government applies a 3% federal excise tax to some charges on the telephone bill. This amount is sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This charge funds programs designed to keep telephone service affordable for all Americans. It funds internet access discounts to schools, libraries and rural healthcare providers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge and reviews it quarterly. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic-tier programming channels and is subject to change. A type of telephone service that offers an unlimited number of local calls within a specified calling area for a fixed monthly rate. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. Fraud is the illegal use of your phone number or Verizon account by someone without your permission. An installation charge might be required to start your new telephone service. Installation charges generally appear on your first telephone bill. These are FCC-allowable charges that reimburse your local telephone company for providing access to the long-distance network. This regulated charge must be passed on to all customers' telephone lines, whether they make long-distance calls or not. An ISP provides individuals and companies with access to the internet. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your internet service that are not included in your bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your internet service. In some areas, you may be charged a late-payment fee if Verizon does not receive your payment by the due date on your bill. Late-payment charges may apply in some states. Where invoked, the penalty applies to the amount past due. If your account has an outstanding balance, you may see a message on your bill specifying the exact late-payment charge, which may be an amount or a specific percentage added to your account. Names, telephone numbers and addresses that are published in the Verizon telephone directory and are listed in Verizon directory assistance. The geographic area within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA) that you can call without a toll.For a complete guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide section of your white pages. Calls within your local calling area that generally do not generate a toll are local calls. Your local calling area is defined by your local calling service plan. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. The Local Call Summary on your Verizon bill may also include fees for regional toll calls (also known as IntraLATA) calls. These calls are not within your local calling area, but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). LATAs are geographical boundaries determined by the federal government and determine local calling areas and extended calling service. In comparison, InterLATA calls are made outside of your LATA and are generally thought of as long-distance calls. Any call that generates a toll, whether a local toll call or a long-distance call, can be handled by a provider of your choice. Many companies now provide both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) as well as InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. This charge funds the technology that allows customers to keep their phone numbers when they change local telephone companies within their same calling area. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge. Calls outside of your local calling area are regional toll calls, or local toll calls. Local toll calls are also known as IntraLATA calls: calls that aren't within your local calling area but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). Calls made outside of your LATA are long-distance calls, also known as InterLATA calls. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. The cost for calls made to areas outside your local calling area but that are not considered long distance. The time and day-of-the-week discounts apply to all calls that are originated within discount periods. The rate periods for weekday and weekends are the following:,Weekday Rate—applies to directly dialed local messages placed Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 10 PM. Night and Weekend Rate—applies to directly dialed local messages placed Monday through Friday, 10 PM to 8 AM and all day Saturday and Sunday. Calls made outside your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA) regional boundaries are long-distance calls. Long-distance calls are made from one LATA to another and are also referred to as InterLATA. Long-distance calls include out-of-state calls, and sometimes in-state calls, depending on how the LATAs are drawn in your area. Many companies now provide both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) and InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. Note: Long-distance calls require a 1 + area code + number. International long-distance calls require 011 + country and city code + number. The telephone service provider that connects you to long-distance numbers. Debit adjustments on your bill related to items such as returned check charges, temporary disconnect and restore service charges, and late-payment charges will appear in the Current Charges section of your bill. Total of all current charges and credits for Verizon and any other service providers listed. Monthly charges for Verizon services. Nonregulated services are services provided by Verizon that are not subject to federal or state regulations. Nonbasic services are services provided by Verizon that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations, depending on the specific state requirements. Monthly products and services that are not regulated or tariffed by the state's public utility commission. Items included in this section vary by state. Itemized monthly products and services that are regulated and tariffed by the state's public utility commission. A fee assessed for the privilege of using the municipal public rights-of-way. This fee provides the municipality with the funds needed to recover the cost of administering the access to the right-of-way. Typical costs included are for inspection, permit processing, engineering, traffic and other like expenditures that the municipality incurs to manage the health and safety of its citizens as utility companies work in the right-of-way. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law or public utility commission tariffs allow Verizon to recover these costs as a separately billed item. Multi-Room DVR is an upgrade to the Fios TV DVR service and is an excellent choice for certain businesses that have more than one TV in their offices. With Multi-Room DVR, you can watch a program recorded on your DVR from other TV sets in your business that are connected to a regular (non-DVR) set-top box. The Multi-Room DVR feature even lets you begin watching a recorded program on one TV in your business, pause the recording, then continue watching it on another TV in your business. Summary of charges that are listed by bundle and single price points for each type of additional servicevoice, TV, internet, and wireless). Also displayed is a single price for taxes and charges from other providers. Message that details any new promotions that are beginning that month on your account. Nonbasic services include optional services, such as Call Waiting, Caller ID, and maintenance agreements for Inside Wire. Pay per call. On your bill, this term refers to federal, state and local taxes and surcharges that are not related to the basic service portion of your bill. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, but are available from directory assistance. A service fee may apply to have your number nonlisted. Charges vary from state to state. A line added to your service address after the installation of your primary line. You can have more than one nonprimary phone line. A nonprimary phone line may be billed separately from your primary or other nonprimary phone lines. In addition, your primary or other nonprimary lines can be billed under different names. Note: Primary and nonprimary lines must have the same billing address. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory white pages, and your telephone number is not available from directory assistance. If you have a nonpublished number, "NON PUBLISHED" will appear on your remittance stub in place of your telephone number to ensure your privacy. A service fee may apply to have your number nonpublished. Charges vary from state to state. Charges that appear on your bill for services that are not subject to state public utility commission regulations. Nonregulated services are services provided by Verizon that are not subject to federal or state regulations. Nonbasic services are services provided by Verizon that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations, depending on the specific state requirements. The NY Municipal Construction charge recovers a portion of the expenses Verizon incurs for relocation of its facilities that are in the public rights-of-way to prevent interference with street repairs, public construction projects or other activities required for public health, safety or convenience. This charge is applicable to all Fios Internet and High Speed Internet customers with service in the state of New York, except for businesses designated as Large Business by Verizon. This charge is reflected in the Verizon Surcharges and Other Charges and Credits section of the bill and where Fios Internet service is accompanied by Business Digital Voice, this charge is subject to NY sales tax. Includes one-time charges such as installation or activation of new service and any one-time subscriptions. Example: One-time installation would cover the activation of any additional outlets or the installation of new outlets. On your bill, OCC is a catch-all term for charges and credits not included in the main fee categories printed on your bill. A detailed listing of your other Charges and Credits (if any) for the month is printed on subsequent pages of your bill. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges associated with services provided by providers other than Verizon. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products, details and charges for services provided by providers other than Verizon. Display charges for services that are billed on a per-use basis, such as directory assistance and voice mail. Service that includes multiple products and features for one set price. Delivers Verizon remote, near real-time signaling and analysis of VoIP traffic to help troubleshoot network problems. Verizon bills services one month in advance. If your services are activated in the middle of the monthly bill cycle, Verizon will bill for the partial month as well as the following full month. EXAMPLE: If your statement date (bill cycle) is on the 15th day of each month and your service is activated on the 1st, your partial-month charges would be for 15 days of service from the 1st up to the 15th. If a change is made in the Activation Date of your order, Verizon will adjust your Partial Month Charges and Credits based on the new date and number of days in the partial month. Some voice services in MA and RI do not bill in advance. Unpaid balance from the previous bill. Does not include payments and credits processed after your billing date. A statement on your bill indicating that you have an outstanding balance with Verizon. Any outstanding balance should be paid immediately to avoid possible late fees. The address where you send your monthly payment. Always use the payment address on your Verizon bill when you mail your payment. The address is based on the Verizon accounting office nearest to where you live. Date that payments must be received by to avoid a late fee. Amount paid on the last bill. Does not include payments processed after your billing date. Amount sent for the balance due. On occasion, you may have sent us a payment that was not processed in time to reflect on your current billing statement. Please deduct any amount already paid before sending your current payment. A section on your Verizon bill that itemizes charges for calling features such as *69. Some features are available as "pay-per-use" features, which means that you may pay as you use them rather than paying a monthly flat fee. Some features are available as "pay-per-use" features, which means paying for each time they are used rather than paying a monthly flat fee. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. In some states, regulations require that we collect funds for the poison control network in your area that provides information on poison remedies 24 hours a day. Amount that reflects any charges that you did not pay on your last bill that have been carried forward to your new bill. Previous charges can appear for several reasons: Message that details any promotions you have that may be ending that month. A government agency that sets and enforces regulations for all state utilities, including all phone service providers. The PUC approves/disapproves rates, initiates legislation and provides general rules for utility companies doing business in your state. A summary of previous balances and payments, and all new charges on your current bill. On your bill, a rate adjustment reflects a prorated portion of a monthly charge for a service or feature. Calls outside of your local calling area are regional toll calls, also known as local toll calls. These calls are IntraLATA calls: calls that are not within your local calling area, but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). LATAs are defined by geographical boundaries drawn by the federal government. Local toll calls can be handled by your local service provider or by a provider of your choice. Many companies now offer both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) and InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. This monthly fee helps to cover the rising cost of delivering regional collegiate and professional sports programming to subscribers. The fee is assessed only on customers who have subscribed to programming packages that include Regional Sports Networks. This fee is a monthly Verizon surcharge that helps to recover the annual per video subscriber fee that Verizon pays to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fund the FCC's administrative costs. Regulated charges that appear on your bill are subject to federal or state (such as PUC) regulations. Regulated and basic charges are for services provided by Verizon that are subject to federal or state regulations. Basic charges are for services that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations. This charge funds an attendant relay system that allows people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or speech impaired to communicate over the telephone. An informational grid that is required to be displayed on the bill in some states that shows a breakdown of charges by category. You can use this as a guide to tell what charges your payment is applied to if you don't pay in full. A fee that applies when returning Business Digital Voice equipment. This monthly Verizon surcharge recovers Verizon's costs where a jurisdiction charges Verizon for the use of the municipal public right-of-way to provide telecommunications services. This fee is generally charged per telephone line and may be referred to on your bill as a Municipal Franchise Fee, Right of Way Fee, or State Infrastructure and Maintenance Fee. See Services section for the contact information on your bill to contact Verizon with billing questions, orders, repair, etc. Message that shows the provider for each service that you have and the cost associated with each service. Slamming is the unauthorized switching of a customer's long-distance company. Your telephone service provider is required to have authorization and third-party verification before requesting that Verizon change customers' service providers. Some companies do not adhere strictly to this requirement. Many companies use telemarketers to sell their services, and consumers need to make their company preference clear to sales representatives. You can take the following measures to minimize the potential problem of slamming: The Specials and Promotions section of the bill includes full-month credits on your bill for special pricing, bundle promotions and any other promotional discounts. Your bill reflects state tax levied on all long-distance calls and some services and features. Telephone companies must pay tax on total revenue. This funds the public utility commissions and other state services. Our statement date is the date your bill was created. Your bill lists charges incurred during your billing period. The statement ending date is the close of the billing period and the last date that charges were available to place on your bill. The Subscriber Line Charge is a fee that helps telephone companies, like Verizon, recover the additional costs of providing and maintaining operable lines to carry long-distance traffic. Congress allowed this charge in 1996. More specifically, the charge helps recover costs for outside telephone wires, underground conduits, telephone poles, and other necessary facilities and equipment. Certain states mandate an equivalent state charge, which then helps offset the cost of telephone service in that state. So, in some cases, you will find both a Federal (or Interstate) and a State (or Intrastate) Subscriber Line Charge on your bill. This charge is not a tax, but an allowed surcharge passed on to customers when their service can be used for long-distance calls. The charge applies whether you make long-distance calls or not. Other names for this charge that you may see on your bill: Local governments assess municipal surcharges and fees for special bonds or levies. The amount collected is sent to them. Required federal, state, and local taxes and fees. The amount collected is sent to them. Federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges on your local toll charges. Depending on where you live, federal, state and local governments may assess taxes on your local, local toll and long-distance charges on your phone bill. The same tax or fee, such as the federal excise tax, may appear in multiple places on your bill. Federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges on your nonregulated/nonbasic services. Depending on where you live, federal, state and local governments may assess taxes on your local, local toll and long-distance charges on your phone bill. The same tax or fee, such as the federal excise tax, may appear in multiple places on your bill. Your telephone bill reflects required federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges for items such as 911 fees and the interstate subscriber use fee. Taxes, Fees and Other Charges contains all federal, state and local taxes, fees and surcharges, as well as Verizon-applied surcharges, including late-payment and returned-payment fees. Bill section that includes all applicable taxes, surcharges, fees and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) charges for your area, as well as any late-payment fees, returned-payment fees and employee concessions. Subsection of the Taxes, Fees and Other Charges section of the bill that contains federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges such as Federal Excise Taxes, 911 Charges, and State and County taxes, if applicable. Charges for local calling outside service areas and for long-distance calls. On your Verizon bill, this is the amount you currently owe. Total of basic charges shown in this section of the bill. These charges include line charges and local calling, plus taxes and surcharges. The total due is a combination of your current charges and any outstanding balance. It is the amount you currently owe to Verizon, minus any payment you might have made after the closing date of your bill. Total of charges in the New Charges section of the bill. These are charges for the current billing period. Total of promotions, credits and discounts shown in this section of the bill. Shows total charges for telephone calls beyond local but not quite long distance. This amount includes taxes and surcharges applied to toll calls. The combined total of your regulated/basic, local toll and nonregulated/nonbasic charges. This amount represents all the services provided to you by Verizon as your local telephone company. Touch-tone dialing service. Device that allows individuals with speech or hearing disabilities to send and receive typed messages over a standard telephone line. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your TV service that are not included in the bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your TV service that are not included in your bundle. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your TV service when you do not have a bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your TV service. Any account adjustments or unpaid charges from a previous bill will be carried over to the following month's bill and will display as a credit or charge previous balance. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, and your telephone number is not available from directory assistance. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, but are available from directory assistance. Includes any usage-related charges such as those for Pay Per View or Directory Assistance. Account number on your bill that is associated with your Verizon Online internet service. The address where you send your monthly payment. Always use the payment address on your Verizon bill when you mail your payment. Subsection of the Taxes, Fees and Other Charges section that contains fees and surcharges that Verizon collects on behalf of federal, state and local governments such as the Federal USF, Federal Subscriber Line Charge and Public Education Grant Fee (PEG), as well as late fees and returned-payment fees. This monthly fee allows Verizon to recover from its customers the cost of the video franchise fee Verizon is required to pay to local franchise authorities, which may be up to 5.26% of the gross revenues from Fios TV services, in order to provide TV services. Each local franchise authority has the right to impose support obligations on Verizon to cover the funding costs of providing public, educational and government programming channels to the cable television subscribers within the franchise area. Some communities may also have an Institutional Network Fee, or I-NET fee, to cover the costs of providing dedicated network services to large institutions, schools, hospitals, emergency workers, etc. These charges are added to customers' bills to collect the payments that Verizon makes to the local franchise authority. These fees can be either in the form of a per-cable-television subscriber fee or in the form of a percentage of gross revenues for the sale of cable television services. This fee recovers the amount Verizon pays to fund the administrative costs of one or more regulatory bodies, whether that is the Federal Communications Commission that is funded on a per-subscriber fee basis or a state regulator that may be funded on a per-subscriber basis or on a percentage of cable television revenue. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your voice service that are not included in the bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section found on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your voice service that are not included in your bundle. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your voice service when you do not have a bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your voice service. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of over a traditional phone network. Two-line IP phone used for Business Digital Voice. Six-line IP phone used for Business Digital Voice. Twelve-line IP phone used for Business Digital Voice. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
