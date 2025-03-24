virtual address and phone number for business

One Talk Simplifies Communications Wireless Business

Simplify your communications management,Get more from mobile. Keeping your mobile teams connected and productive shouldn't mean having to manage multiple contracts and communications systems. For WIS International, One Talk proved to be the unified communications solution it needed to easily meet the evolving needs of its modern mobile workforce. Case study See how One Talk from Verizon empowers organizations to meet the envolving needs of a mobile workforce. Juggling multiple contracts for different phone service vendors,For a modern workforce, mobile means more. More flexibility and agility. More opportunities in more places. But that can also lead to more headaches if you have to manage multiple contracts and communications systems just to keep your distributed workforce connected. WIS International is a leading global inventory and datacollection services company with more than 15,000 employees in over 200 physical and virtual office locations, all of whom work together to serve more than 4,500 worldwide clients. Due to conducting physical inventory counts and merchandising for customers, employees are often working on the move. With all those locations—and with employees constantly working onsite at different client locations—managing communications was a challenge. For years, the company had been setting up each office and location-based project with a separate phone service and internet provider in order to make and receive calls and transmit data. That proved to be costly and inefficient. "Since our phone service contracts were negotiated by individual managers, sometimes they would get a promo plan at a discount. Then when the promo ended, the bill would more than double. It created budgeting challenges," said Larry Wagner, WIS International Controller. The company began seeking a cost-effective way to simplify and streamline its communications operations. Keeping critical contact numbers easily accessible,WIS International also needed a solution that would help it provide customers with the best possible experience. When working onsite with a customer, area managers frequently set up their own physical or virtual office, complete with phone system. They also build a team tailored to meet the specific needs of each project. As the project is completed, team members often get reassigned to work on new projects with new area managers. Having such siloed operations made it difficult to keep contact information current and available to whomever needed it. "Somebody might be assigned to an office or team for six months and would get transferred to another team, so then we would have to find out all places where their cell phone number was listed, from recruiting to customers to in-house, and try to change it out," said Director of Special Operations Charlene Boucher. This time spent trying to track down its workforce was time taken from serving customers. When WIS International discovered One Talk℠ from Verizon, it knew it had found a solution that addressed its primary communications pain points—and delivered so much more. A unified communications system for a dispersed workforce,One Talk is a cost-effective, mobile-first business phone system that increases administrative efficiency by replacing multiple phone-service contracts with a single contract. And it empowers companies to easily manage phone services across desk phones and employee-owned devices, creating a unified, streamlined experience. One Talk makes it easy for a mobile workforce to connect with customers, coworkers and recruitment candidates by providing one number across multiple devices. Plus, One Talk has more than 50 business-grade phone features that can be accessed from employee-owned devices using the mobile app. So employees can stay agile, accessible and productive wherever they are. I see big savings from an administrative and management perspective with One Talk.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,One number, so many possibilities,One Talk makes it possible to use one number across multiple devices, even employee-owned mobile phones. Managers and employees can easily load the One Talk app on their smartphones, enabling them to receive calls as if they were at a company desk phone. "Even our employees in local offices are not tied to the office waiting for a call. The One Talk app makes it so they can go out and conduct their business and still be reachable anywhere," said Boucher. One Talk allowed us to get rid of 50 different vendors all over the U.S. with 50 different accounts, and pool it all together in a single, cost-effective plan.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Setup that's quick and easy,Since the company's area managers periodically need to establish an office and team to work on new client projects in different locations, time is of the essence—and there's usually not going to be a professional IT support team onsite to help. But One Talk is so easy to deploy that the company's corporate office created a do-it-yourself kit for U.S. offices. The kit includes an LTE Cradlepoint® router, One Talk–enabled desk phones and directions for installing the One Talk mobile app on their bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phones. So the manager can get set up without IT installation or support. What would have taken several days now takes less than an hour. "We can ship a 'mobile-office kit' to them and say just plug it in. If they move the office down the road, they can unplug it and plug it back in again at the new location. It's easy," said Wagner. Managing contact information made easy,Like most large companies, WIS International has a highly mobile workforce, and increasing productivity, efficiency and accessibility are top priorities. Now, when employees are reassigned to new teams, are promoted or change employers, the One Talk portal streamlines the process, enabling administrators to easily drag, drop, add and delete numbers when needed. "No matter what manager was assigned to a team, we would put them on that One Talk app and we didn't have to remember managers' cell phone numbers and change them in 20 different locations," said Boucher. Staying reachable when customers call,Since WIS International works with many of the world's top retailers, its customers are located in multiple time zones. To maintain strong relationships, it's critical that every call gets answered, no matter the time. One Talk has helped the company provide a better customer experience and respond better at all hours with the Hunt Group feature, which forwards calls—including after-hours calls—to the employee on call, or to the next available employee. The feature helps to ensure that customers can reach someone, even if their primary contact is unavailable. And the chain of command for forwarding calls is easily set up and managed from the administrative portal. A solution that grows with you,As WIS International continues to take on new clients in new cities, One Talk will scale accordingly, providing the communications solutions that are necessary for its mobile workforce to do their jobs well—without putting additional strain on administrative resources. And whenever they need assistance, a Verizon business partner is only a phone call away to provide the support needed to help keep operations running. Verizon's One Talk allows us to provide a one-stop solution for all of these offices for phone and internet.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Why Verizon,As your workforce grows more diverse and dispersed, you'll need solutions that help you stay connected. With One Talk, we help empower companies to meet ever-changing communications needs—all with one streamlined bill to increase administrative efficiency. And our support team is there for you whenever you need them. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2501118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. 
5G and Edge Computing Use Cases Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G and edge computing use cases,Author: Keith Shaw,The combination of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can create opportunities for businesses across industries. Understanding these edge computing use cases can help companies realize the power of these innovative networking and computing technologies. can provide companies with higher data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks. can build on these innovations by moving computing resources closer to the edge of the network instead of in a distant cloud data center. By providing a platform to run edge computing applications closer to the devices and equipment generating critical data, companies can often make faster and better decisions. Edge computing examples across industries,Here are some edge computing use cases that showcase the potential benefits of combining the lower latency that 5G offers with MEC technologies. Manufacturing,The combination of could enable factories to monitor multiple types of assets used in production, such as robotics, connected devices, and other types of manufacturing equipment. Manufacturers could analyze data generated by equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to help predict when equipment will require maintenance, preventing more expensive downtime situations. Moreover, an automotive parts manufacturer could connect its robotic welding machines to a 5G network to capture and process data in near real-time. That data could then be fed into a factory's simulation models generated by a . These simulations could help the factory create scenarios that allow the welding robots to make customized parts. On a production line, video cameras could scan finished materials for quality defects in near real-time through 5G and edge computing technologies. Video cameras used for physical security surveillance could also take advantage of 5G and computer vision to automate security monitoring of a worksite or factory grounds. For factory workers, 5G and edge computing applications could be used in safety and training scenarios through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The headsets could provide on-the-job training for dangerous tasks in a safer environment. In addition, AR can provide a virtual overlay to assist technicians with repair information or connect them over video to a remote technician who can provide advice from hundreds or thousands of miles away. Supply chain and logistics,Companies in the could benefit from edge computing to help get products and orders out the door faster. For example, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and automated forklifts could use their sensors to more safely and efficiently navigate a warehouse floor, with near real-time decisions being made through lower-latency 5G and edge computing processing on-site. E-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers that also deploy mobile robots to help fill orders could benefit from a 5G and edge computing deployment. They could make decisions more quickly when filling orders, directing or redirecting robots to find goods in storage areas faster. Once out the door, wireless tracking technologies, including , could ensure products delivered to store locations are accurate and undamaged. Retail,Retailers looking to provide cashless and options for customers can benefit from faster connection speeds. In a cashierless payment scenario, 5G connections can analyze and track products a customer places in their basket and trigger the payment system to charge a customer's card when they leave the store. Retailers could also use VR and AR technologies to , providing additional information on goods, clothes and other items they want to purchase. For example, an augmented dressing room mirror might show a customer how they'll look wearing a piece of clothing. This technology could take advantage of a company's 5G wireless network and MEC capabilities to provide the speed and low latency needed to produce a seamless customer experience. In another example, a grocery store could use 5G and edge computing to provide each customer with a mobile app that generates a customized map and route through the store to guide them to each item on their shopping list. Along the way, customers could use their phones to scan products to receive more information about them, such as nutrition information, recipes, coupons and alternative product options or special promotions. The retailer could use the data the app generates to provide analytics for product distribution. Cameras and product sensors on store shelves can also better track inventory, alerting store managers of out-of-stock items that can be replenished or ordered more efficiently. Event venues,Several 5G and edge computing examples apply to the venue space, such as a stadium hosting a professional sporting event or a concert. By combining 5G edge, LIDAR and crowd analytics software, venues can count the number of people in specific areas, including their movement and flows. This near real-time data gives managers a broader picture of their operations, which lets them make more informed decisions during live events to quickly address safety and security. This could also let them optimize the layout of their facility for retail, food and beverage sales, as well as other selling opportunities to help maximize profits, reduce congestion and take advantage of advertising or sponsorship opportunities. 5G and edge computing technology can also enable cashierless checkout, in which computer vision equipment and overhead cameras create an autonomous retail environment that reduces a common pain point for event attendees. Instead of standing in a long line to buy merchandise or concessions, guests can select items from a shelf and simply walk out, with the technology seamlessly seeing what they bought and charging the customer appropriately. Easier shopping can increase the number of customers and transactions while helping to alleviate staffing issues needed for traditional checkout methods. A third example for event venues is accelerated access, where 5G and edge computing solutions could help deliver touchless and accelerated ticketing and guest entry methods, along with access control for employees and visitors. This technology uses artificial intelligence and opt-in facial authentication to help speed the entry process for guests, while also replacing traditional employee badges or visitor passes. By using computer vision and biometric technology, venue operators could improve their overall security posture by removing the threat of stolen or misplaced credentials, as well as speed up the process for guests so that they can enjoy the venue and other commercial opportunities. Once customers are at their seats, 5G networks could provide video streaming with different camera views on their smartphones; ; and attendees can view near-instant statistics, images and video replays. Partner with Verizon for your edge computing applications,These scenarios are just some of the ways 5G and edge computing could help your business. Industries such as , , , , and , for example, stand to benefit from 5G and edge computing technologies. The power and performance that 5G can offer, coupled with the advantages of edge computing, provide an almost unlimited number of potential use cases for nearly every industry, limited only by our imagination. Learn more about how Verizon and its partners can help you . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information.  
Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Read the full . Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,  
