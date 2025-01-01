Waf web application firewall

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions

Minimize downtime and potential vulnerabilities caused by cyberattacks or web-app change events. Whether you're connecting with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi) and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). WAFs provide security capabilities that help businesses maintain availability to end users. It includes DDoS protection for application programming interfaces (APIs), REST services, websites, web applications, and web forms and protection against advanced botnet attacks. Verizon's Dual WAF solution empowers security operations teams to help minimize downtime and vulnerabilities stemming from attacks or change events in their applications. WAF helps your business remain available and online while delivering maximum functionality, capacity and security. With 124 Tbps of global network capacity, and more than 165+ points of presence connected to 6,000+ interconnects around the world, we block attacks before they can damage your infrastructure and reputation. *Check for up-to-date information. WAF includes rule sets, HTTP Rate Limiting and real-time analytics, which empowers you to respond almost instantly to security events. Protect your web applications against a variety of dangers, including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats, multilayered attacks and the largest DDoS attacks. Our unique dual WAF solution helps minimize risk, downtime and delays associated with a lack of information by providing predictability when pushing changes to production environments. Security operations teams can experiment with new rules against production traffic in alert mode, so fine-tuning occurs before promotion to block mode. Updated configurations are deployed within seconds. Roll back changes and push out updates within a few minutes, making security trials much more impactful and effective. Keep bad traffic out while allowing good traffic on your site with faster, configurable propagation; more accurate targeting; and a flexible penalty box to temporarily add the offending device/bot/user to a deny list. Protect your application layer, web forms and APIs so that you can remain online for business continuity. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Get the details on how Web Application Firewall works to help protect your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Help protect your web and mobile apps and API endpoints from bot-based threats, including fraudulent activity that can result in lost revenue. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks. 